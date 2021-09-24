GATE 2022 Registration Window Closing Today, Here's How To Apply

GATE 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur will on Friday, September 24, close the registration window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022. The online registration window for GATE 2022 was opened on September 2. The registration window for the exam will close on September 24. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet registered for the exam must do it now. This year, IIT Kharagpur will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 on February 5, 6, 12, and Feb 13, 2022.

The interested and eligible applicants must visit the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in to register for GATE 2022. This year, two new papers have been added to the GATE 2022. These two papers are- Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM). The Papers contain General Aptitude (GA) section (15 Marks) as applicable for all papers of GATE 2022.

How to register for GATE 2022

Visit the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Click on the GATE 2022 registration link

Login if you have your user ID and password

Click on the 'Register' tab if you are a new user

Fill in the required information and submit

Your registration ID and password will be generated

Login using the registration number and password

Fill in the GATE 2022 form by providing the correct information

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Direct link to apply for GATE 2022

List of information to be provided while filling GATE 2022 form

Personal information (name, date of birth, personal mobile number, parents' name, parents' mobile number, etc.). Address for Communication (including PIN code). Eligibility degree details. College name and address with PIN code. GATE paper(s) (subject). THREE Choices of GATE examination cities. High quality image of candidate's photograph conforming to the requirements specified. Good quality image of candidate's signature conforming to the requirements specified. Scanned copy of Category (SC/ST) certificate (if applicable) in pdf format. Scanned copy of PwD Certificate (if applicable) in pdf format. Scanned copy of Certificate of Dyslexia (if applicable) in pdf format. Scanned copy of any one of the valid photo Identity Document: Aadhaar-UID (preferable), Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID and Driving License. The same ID, in original, MUST be carried to the examination hall. Net-banking/debit card/credit card/UPI details for fee payment.

GATE 2022: Key Dates

The registration process started on September 2, 2021

The registration process will end on September 24, 2021

Closing date of online application portal (Extended period with late fee) - October 1

Display of defective applications for rectification - October 26

Last date for the rectification of applications. - November 1

Last date for change of paper, category & exam city (with additional fee) - November 12

Admit cards will be released on January 3, 2022

Exams will be conducted on February 5,6,12 and 13, 2022.

Results are expected to be announced on March 17, 2022.

GATE 2022: Eligibility and exam pattern

A student who is currently studying in the third or higher years of any undergraduate degree program OR has already completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Science / Commerce / Arts. The exam will be held online in a computer-based test mode. The exam will be center-based. The exam comprised multiple choice questions, multiple select question types, numerical answer type questions. Candidates will also get a virtual on-screen calculator to use in the exam.