GATE 2022: Registration With Late Fees To End Tomorrow ; Check How To Apply

GATE 2022: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur is scheduled to be held in February 2022.

GATE 2022

Image: IIT Kharagpur


GATE 2022 registration: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, (GATE) conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT) Kharagpur is scheduled to be held in February 2022 for four days. The last phase of the registration procedure for the same is going on. Candidates can register their names in the last phase by paying the late fine on the gate. www.iitkgp.ac.in

The chance to register without a late fine ended on September 30, 2021, and from October 1, the exam conducting body introduced the last phase of registration with a fine. Candidates must note that the GATE 2022 registration fee for candidates applying under the Open Category is Rs 2000. Whereas, candidates belonging to ST, PWD, and female categories will have to pay Rs 1250. This year, IIT Kharagpur has brought three new papers to Gate 2022.

GATE 2022 registration: Important dates

Dates Events
  • Registration with late fees begins

 
  • October 1, 2021

 
  • Last date to apply with late fees

 
  • October 7, 2021

 
  • GATE 2022 Exam Dates

 
  • February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2021* (tentative date)

 

Gate 2022: Here's how to register with late fees 

  • To register for GATE 2022, visit the official website of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2022 or GOAPS-gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
  • Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Apply Online'.
  • Alternatively, use the direct link given here to register for  GATE 2022 with late fees.
  • A new window will appear on the screen. Enter your details. 
  • Now, log in using your registered email ID/Username and password.
  • Enter required details in the application form, such as personal details and academic details, among others.
  • Now, upload all the documents and pay the late fee, as mentioned there.
  • Your GATE 2022 registration with late fees will be completed now.

Image: IIT Kharagpur

