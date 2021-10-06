GATE 2022: Registration With Late Fees To End Tomorrow ; Check How To Apply

Quick links:
Image: IIT Kharagpur
GATE 2022 registration: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, (GATE) conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT) Kharagpur is scheduled to be held in February 2022 for four days. The last phase of the registration procedure for the same is going on. Candidates can register their names in the last phase by paying the late fine on the gate. www.iitkgp.ac.in
The chance to register without a late fine ended on September 30, 2021, and from October 1, the exam conducting body introduced the last phase of registration with a fine. Candidates must note that the GATE 2022 registration fee for candidates applying under the Open Category is Rs 2000. Whereas, candidates belonging to ST, PWD, and female categories will have to pay Rs 1250. This year, IIT Kharagpur has brought three new papers to Gate 2022.
|Dates
|Events
|
|
|
|
|
|