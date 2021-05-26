GATE 2022 To Be Conducted By IIT- Kharagpur Likely In Feb, See Eligibility & Exam Pattern

Indian Institute of Bombay has handed over the responsibilty of organizing GATE 2022 to IIT- Kharagpur. IIT- Bombay had conducted the GATE 2021, last year. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Test. Read on to know full details about GATE 2022.

Subhasis Chaudhri, director of IIT Bombay, handed over the chairmanship of NCB-GATE 2022 to Virendra Singh Tewari, director of IIT- Kharagpur. GATE 2022 is likely to be held in the month of February, 2022. The detailed information brochure will be released in the due course of time.

IIT Bombay handed over the responsibility of organizing GATE 2022 to IIT Kharagpur after successful completion of GATE 2021 on schedule in spite of the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/RpI0nwTrhz — IIT Bombay (@iitbombay) May 23, 2021

GATE 2022: Eligibility, exam pattern

GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to:

Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/Technology/Architecture and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Arts and Science, in the institutions supported by the MoE and other Government agencies.

Even in some colleges and institutions, which admit students without MoE scholarship/assistantship, the GATE qualification is mandatory. Further, many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been using the GATE score in their recruitment process.

Who can apply: A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program OR has already completed any government approved degree program in Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Science / Commerce / Arts.

Exam Pattern:

Looking at the past trends, GATE 2021 was held for 27 papers. The exam was held onmine in a computer-based-test mode. The exam was centre-based. The exam comprised of Multiple choice questions, multiple select question type, numerical answer type questions. Candidates get a virtual on-screen calculator to use in the exam.

GATE 2022: Key Dates

The online registration process for GATE 2022 is likely to begin in the month of September, 2021. Admit Card is issued to the candidates in the month of January, that is one month prior to the exam. GATE Result will be declared in the month of April, a month after the exam. These are tentative dates. Candidates must wait for the official information brochure to release. The same will be available on the official website of IIT-Kharagpur and GATE 2022 portal.

Every year over eight lakh candidates register for the exam. Candidates can take a look at the last year's GATE information brochure to get an idea of the exam. Click here to access GATE information bulletin.