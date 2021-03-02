GATE Answer Key 2021 Challenge Window Opens, Raise Objections By March 4; Check Steps Here

IIT-Bombay has opened the window to raise objections against GATE 2021 answer key. Candidates who appeared in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 and are not satisfied with the keys can raise objections by submitting challenges on the GOAPS portal. The last date to raise objections is March 4 (up to 5 pm). Candidates must visit the official website- gate.iitb.ac.in to submit their challenges or alternatively, click on the direct link given below.

GATE 2021 answer key: How to raise objections

Visit the official website of GATE 2021 at gate.iitb.ac.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads "To Challenge/Contest the Questions/Answer Keys of GATE 2021 Click Here" A login page will open on your screen Key in your Enrollment ID / Email Address and password to log in The GATE answer keys and recorded responses will be displayed on the screen Chose the answer code you want to challenge Upload proper evidence supporting your challenge Pay the processing fee of Rs 500 for each question/ answer challenged

GATE 2021 Results on March 22

GATE 2021 was conducted on February 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2021. The exam was conducted by IIT-Bombay across 616 centers, in around 200 cities across India. The exam was held in two shifts – forenoon and afternoon. The answer key was released on February 26. The GATE result will be announced online on March 22, at the GOAPS portal.

The GATE scores remain valid for three years. A total of 8,82,684 candidates applied for the GATE exam this year. Candidates clearing the GATE exam are eligible for taking admissions to MTech courses at the IITs institutes. Candidates can also apply to various PSU jobs through their GATE scores.

