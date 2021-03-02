GATE Answer Key 2021 Challenge Window Opens, Raise Objections By March 4; Check Steps Here

Quick links:
IIT-Bombay has opened the window to raise objections against GATE 2021 answer key. Candidates who appeared in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 and are not satisfied with the keys can raise objections by submitting challenges on the GOAPS portal. The last date to raise objections is March 4 (up to 5 pm). Candidates must visit the official website- gate.iitb.ac.in to submit their challenges or alternatively, click on the direct link given below.
GATE 2021 was conducted on February 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2021. The exam was conducted by IIT-Bombay across 616 centers, in around 200 cities across India. The exam was held in two shifts – forenoon and afternoon. The answer key was released on February 26. The GATE result will be announced online on March 22, at the GOAPS portal.
The GATE scores remain valid for three years. A total of 8,82,684 candidates applied for the GATE exam this year. Candidates clearing the GATE exam are eligible for taking admissions to MTech courses at the IITs institutes. Candidates can also apply to various PSU jobs through their GATE scores.
