GATE Result 2021 Declared By IIT-Bombay, 17.82% Of 7.1 Lakh Candidates Qualify

GATE Results 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Friday declared the result of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021). Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download their results from the official GOAPS portal- appsgate.iitb.ac.in. The IIT- Bombay had conducted the GATE 2021 for admission to MTech programmes on February 5, 6,7, 12, 13 and 14.

A total of 8,82,684 candidates applied for the GATE exam this year. According to the official notice, a total of 17.82% of the total candidates have qualified. 7,11,542 candidates had appeared for the GATE 2021 and 1,26,813 have passed the exam. Out of them, 98,732 were male and 28,081 were female. This is “comparable to the performance in previous years of GATE examination”, said a statement from IIT Bombay, the organising institute of GATE 2021.

How to Check GATE 2021 Result:

Visit the official website of GATE 2021 -www.gate.iitb.ac.in

Click on the link that reads, “GATE 2021 Results are announced Click Here”

Enter your Enrollment ID / Email Address that is registered on the GATE portal

Key in your GOAPS password which is case sensitive and submit

Your GATE 2021 results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

GATE 2021 Scorecard

Candidates must note that GATE 2021 scorecard will be released soon. According to the official notice, the GATE 2021 scorecard will be released on March 30. The link to download the scorecard will be available till June 30. Candidates will be able to download it from the official website appsgate.iitb.ac.in.

IIT- Bombay has also revealed the paper-wise pass percentage. GATE 2021 was held in 27 papers including the newly-introduced Environmental Science and Engineering and Humanities and Sciences papers. The paper-wise percentage of qualified candidates range from 8.42 per cent to 29.54 per cent.

The GATE scores remain valid for three years. Candidates clearing the GATE exam are eligible for taking admissions to MTech courses at the IITs institutes. Candidates can also apply to various PSU jobs through their GATE scores.

(Image Credit: Shutterstock)