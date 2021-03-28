Last Updated:

GATE Score Card 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

GATE Score Card 2021 released at gate.iitb.ac.in. Check steps to download and direct link to access the GATE 2021 scorecard. The result was out on March 19.

Written By
Nandini Verma
GATE Score Card 2021

The Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay has released the scorecard of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download their GATE 2021 scorecard from the official website- gate.iitb.ac.in IIT- Bombay had declared the GATE 2021 results on March 19. Candidates who wish to download the GATE scorecard can follow the steps given here or alternatively, click on the direct link to land on the login page. 

READ | GATE Results for 2020 Declared - Check Qualifying Marks for 25 subjects

How to download GATE scorecard 2021

  1. Visit the official website- gate.iitb.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'GATE 2021 scorecard is available for eligible candidates '
  3. A login page will appear
  4. Key in your enrollment ID/ email address and password on the given field and submit
  5. Your GATE 2021 scorecard will be displayed on the screen
  6. Download and take its printout.

Direct link to download GATE scorecard

The link to download the GATE scorecard will be active till June 30, 2021. To download the scorecard after June 30, candidates will have to pay Rs 500. The download link for such candidates will be activated from July 1 till December 31, 2021. after paying the late fee.  

READ | GATE Result 2021 declared by IIT-Bombay, 17.82% of 7.1 lakh candidates qualify

GATE 2021 Result

IIT- Bombay had conducted the GATE 2021 for admission to MTech programs on February 5, 6,7, 12, 13, and 14. A total of 8,82,684 candidates applied for the GATE 2021. As per the official notice, a total of 17.82% of the total candidates have qualified. 7,11,542 candidates had appeared for the GATE 2021 and 1,26,813 have passed the exam.  Out of them, 98,732 were male and 28,081 were female.

READ | NMDC Recruitment 2021: NMDC invites applications for 67 posts of Graduate Engineer

IIT- Bombay has also released the paper-wise cutoff marks for candidates belonging to each category. The toppers' list of each paper has also been uploaded on the official website- gate.iitb.ac.in. Click on the direct links given below to access the cutoff mark and toppers' list. 

READ | GATE answer key 2021 challenge window opens, raise objections by March 4; check steps here

GATE 2021 cutoff marks

GATE 2021 toppers' list
(Image Credit: Shutterstock)

READ | GATE 2021 Exam Analysis for Mechanical Engineering paper 2nd shift, expected cutoff here

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND