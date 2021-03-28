GATE Score Card 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

The Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay has released the scorecard of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download their GATE 2021 scorecard from the official website- gate.iitb.ac.in IIT- Bombay had declared the GATE 2021 results on March 19. Candidates who wish to download the GATE scorecard can follow the steps given here or alternatively, click on the direct link to land on the login page.

How to download GATE scorecard 2021

Visit the official website- gate.iitb.ac.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'GATE 2021 scorecard is available for eligible candidates ' A login page will appear Key in your enrollment ID/ email address and password on the given field and submit Your GATE 2021 scorecard will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

Direct link to download GATE scorecard

The link to download the GATE scorecard will be active till June 30, 2021. To download the scorecard after June 30, candidates will have to pay Rs 500. The download link for such candidates will be activated from July 1 till December 31, 2021. after paying the late fee.

GATE 2021 Result

IIT- Bombay had conducted the GATE 2021 for admission to MTech programs on February 5, 6,7, 12, 13, and 14. A total of 8,82,684 candidates applied for the GATE 2021. As per the official notice, a total of 17.82% of the total candidates have qualified. 7,11,542 candidates had appeared for the GATE 2021 and 1,26,813 have passed the exam. Out of them, 98,732 were male and 28,081 were female.

IIT- Bombay has also released the paper-wise cutoff marks for candidates belonging to each category. The toppers' list of each paper has also been uploaded on the official website- gate.iitb.ac.in. Click on the direct links given below to access the cutoff mark and toppers' list.