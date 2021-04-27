Gauhati University Exams Postponed, Colleges And Hostels To Remain Shut Till May 11

India is currently one of the worst affected countries because of COVID-19. The central government recently declared that the CBSE class 10 exams were cancelled and class 12 exams have been postponed. Similarly, several universities and boards either postponed or cancelled various examinations keeping the health and safety of students and faculty members in mind. Recently Gauhati University released an official notification and announced that they have postponed all university exams and have closed the university from today till May 11, 2021. Here is a look at the latest Gauhati University news.

Gauhati University exams postponed

The Gauhati University exams postponed news is surely a sigh of relief for all the students. The students who were set to appear in the exams were concerned about the rising number of COVID-19 cases and their health. The Gauhati University mentioned that the exams have been postponed with immediate effect. The official notification read as “Gauhati University is hereby declared closed w.e.f. 27th April, 2021 to 11th May, 2021. All Examinations inGauhati University and in its affiliated Colleges/Institutes are also herby postponed with immediate effect. The Controller of Examinations, G.U. will issue a detailed notification very shortly regarding the Examinations.” Here is a look at the official Gauhati University notification.

See the official Gauhati University notification HERE

The Gauhati University notification also shared an important update for the hostel residents of the university. The university notified that all hostels will also remain closed from today April 27 to May 11, 2021. Boarders of all the hostels have been instructed to vacate hostels as soon as possible. They are also informed to carry their valuable and important items like laptops, mark sheets, certificates etc. The chief wardens and the wardens of Gauhati University hostels are also requested to ensure these instructions to be followed.

The new detailed notification will be soon released by the university regarding the examinations of students. The university also shared important instructions with faculty members and other staff. The official notification read as, “All faculty members, officers and employees are requested to be available on phone and email so that they can be contacted as and when required for official activities. The essential services in the University Campus will run uninterrupted. Concerned controlling officers are requested to arrange accordingly.” All the students are advised to keep checking the official website of the Gauhati University at gauhati.ac.in to know about all the latest updates and the Gauhati University news.

Image Credits: Shutterstock