GGU VET Result 2021 Released At Ggu.ac.in, Here's How To Download Scorecards Online

GGU VET Result 2021: Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya has declared the result for Vishwavidyalaya Entrance Test. All the registered students who took the exam can check the results now. Candidates who aim to seek admission in various undergraduate, postgraduate, and research levels courses took the entrance exam. The entrance exam for Arts, Commerce, Science, Engineering, and Technology, and Pharmacy admission was conducted at various centres on September 30 and October 1, 2021.
Candidates are hereby informed that only results have been declared now. The merit list will be issued separately on October 13, 2021. The official website on which it will be uploaded is ggu.ac.in. Along with releasing results, the university has also released an official notification on admission guidelines. In order to check results quickly, candidates should be ready with their registered email address and password. The step-by-step guide to check results has been mentioned here. Candidates can also check the important dates related to GGU VET here.
The documents uploaded by the candidates would be verified by the admission committee online in the portal provided by GGU. Candidates will have to submit original documents as and when asked to submit them by the department. Official notification reads, "Candidates will not be able to change basic registration details like DoB, caste/category, programme/course applied for. Candidates shall be allowed to upload the documents related to Academic/category. candidates will not allowed to change photo, signature"