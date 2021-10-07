Last Updated:

GGU VET Result 2021 Released At Ggu.ac.in, Here's How To Download Scorecards Online

GGU VET Result 2021 for Sep 30 and Oct 1 exams has been declared. Candidates can download their scorecards by clicking on the direct link mentioned below.

GGU VET Result 2021

GGU VET Result 2021: Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya has declared the result for Vishwavidyalaya Entrance Test. All the registered students who took the exam can check the results now. Candidates who aim to seek admission in various undergraduate, postgraduate, and research levels courses took the entrance exam. The entrance exam for Arts, Commerce, Science, Engineering, and Technology, and Pharmacy admission was conducted at various centres on September 30 and October 1, 2021.

Candidates are hereby informed that only results have been declared now. The merit list will be issued separately on October 13, 2021. The official website on which it will be uploaded is ggu.ac.in. Along with releasing results, the university has also released an official notification on admission guidelines. In order to check results quickly, candidates should be ready with their registered email address and password. The step-by-step guide to check results has been mentioned here. Candidates can also check the important dates related to GGU VET here.

GGU VET Result 2021: How to download

  • Students who took the exam should visit the official website of Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, ggu.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, go to the ‘Latest News’ section and click on link which reads GGU VET Result 2021.
  • Enter the required credentials like email ID, password and DOB to log in
  • The GGU VET Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen, candidates should take a print of the page for any future reference
  • Here is the direct link to download scorecards

GGU VET 2021: Important Dates

  • GGU VET Results have been declared on Oct 6, 2021
  • Documents should be uploaded between Oct 7 and Oct 10, 2021
  • Verification of documents of the first merit list of the candidates should be done on Oct 11 and Oct 12, 2021
  • Publication of the first merit list through Email to the candidates- October 13, 2021
  • Fee submission by the candidates of the first merit list should be done between October 14 and October 16, 2021
  • Verification of documents of the second merit list of the candidates- October 18, 2021
  • Fee submission by the candidates of the Second merit list- October 19 to Oct 21, 2021
  • Verification of documents of third merit list October 23, 2021
  • Fee submission by the candidates of third merit list should be done between October 24 and October 26, 2021

The documents uploaded by the candidates would be verified by the admission committee online in the portal provided by GGU. Candidates will have to submit original documents as and when asked to submit them by the department. Official notification reads, "Candidates will not be able to change basic registration details like DoB, caste/category, programme/course applied for. Candidates shall be allowed to upload the documents related to Academic/category. candidates will not allowed to change photo, signature"

