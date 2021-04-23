GIC Exam Postponed Amid Spike In COVID 19 Cases; New Date Not Announced Yet; Check Notice

As the COVID positive cases continue to rise in India and the world, the General Insurance Corporation of India has postponed GIC Officer Scale I Exam 2021. The candidates were to appear for the exam that was scheduled on May 09th, 2021. The GIC of India announced the development earlier today and here are more details about the same, read on to know.

General Insurance Corporation of India postpones GIC exam due to COVID until further notice

The General Manager HR announced stated that the exam is being postponed due to COVID 19 pandemic. However, no updates regarding the new GIC exam date for GIC Recruitment were given. It has been stated in the official notice that the candidates will be informed about the new date in future.

The official notice about the exam being postponed was published on the official website earlier today. Candidates can check the notification by visiting the official website gicofindia.com or by simply clicking here. Here is what the official notice read:

Considering the present pandemic situation, the online examination for the Recruitment of Assistant Manager (Scale I) scheduled for 9th May 2021 is postponed till further instructions. All candidates are requested to constantly visit our website www.gicofindia.in for further updates in this regard.

The application process for the GIC recruitment began from March 11th, 2021. The GIC Admit Card was to be released 10 days prior to the date of the examination. As the exam date has been postponed until further notice, the date for admit card release is uncertain at the moment.

GIC Recruitment 2021: Details of vacancies

Scale 1 Officer (Assistant Manager) - 44 Posts

Finance/ CA - 15

General - 15

Legal - 04

Insurance - 10

GIC Assistant Manager Pay Scale:

Candidates who will be selected for appointment as assistant manager will get a monthly slary of Rs. 32,795/- in the scale of Rs.32795 - 1610(14) – 55335 - 1745(4) - 62315 and other admissible allowances and other non-core benefits. The total gross salary will be approx Rs. 65,000/- per month.

Selection Procedure:

Selection of candidates will be done on the basis of a written test, their performance in Group Discussion and Interview followed by a medical exam. The total marks for Written Test, Group Discussion and Interview will be 200.

