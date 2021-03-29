GIC Recruitment 2021: Last Day To Apply For Scale-1 Officer Posts, Graduates Can Apply

GIC Recruitment 2021: Today is the last day to apply for the assistant manager scale-1 officer recruitment in the General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC). The online application process had commenced on March 11. The application window will close on March 29, Monday. Aspirants who wish to apply for the posts can do it now at gicofindia.com. There are a total of 44 vacancies.

GIC Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who wish to apply for GIC Officer Recruitment must have a Bachelor's Degree. Their age should be between 21 and 30 years. Shortlisted candidates will be called to appear for an online written exam. The GIC officers recruitment exam is scheduled to be held on 09 May 2021.

Finance/ Chartered Accounts - Candidates should have a graduation degree in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks for General & OBC candidates (55% for SC/ST candidates) and candidates should have passed the Final examination of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Candidates should provide their membership number and the same will be verified with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

- Candidates should have a graduation degree in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks for General & OBC candidates (55% for SC/ST candidates) and candidates should have passed the Final examination of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Candidates should provide their membership number and the same will be verified with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India General - Candidates should have a graduation degree in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks for General & OBC candidates (55% for SC/ST candidates).

- Candidates should have a graduation degree in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks for General & OBC candidates (55% for SC/ST candidates). Legal - Candidates should have a graduation degree in Law recognized by the Bar Council of India for the purpose of enrolment as an Advocate with a minimum of 60% marks for General & OBC candidates (55% for SC/ST candidates).

- Candidates should have a graduation degree in Law recognized by the Bar Council of India for the purpose of enrolment as an Advocate with a minimum of 60% marks for General & OBC candidates (55% for SC/ST candidates). Insurance - Candidates should have a graduation degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks for General & OBC candidates (55% for SC/ST candidates) and candidates should possess a Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in General Insurance/ Risk Management/ Life Insurance/ FIII/ FCII.

GIC Recruitment 2021: Key Dates

Application began – 11 March 2021

Last Date to apply - 29 March 2021

GIC Recruitment Exam Date - 09 May 2021 (Afternoon Shift)

GIC Admit Card Date - Around 10 days prior to the date of examination

Online Pre-recruitment training for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates - 26 to 29 April 2021

GIC Recruitment 2021: Details of vacancies

Scale 1 Officer (Assistant Manager) - 44 Posts

Finance/ CA - 15

General - 15

Legal - 04

Insurance - 10

GIC Assistant Manager Pay Scale:

Candidates who will be selected for appointment as assistant manager will get a monthly slary of Rs. 32,795/- in the scale of Rs.32795 - 1610(14) – 55335 - 1745(4) - 62315 and other admissible allowances and other non-core benefits. The total gross salary will be approx Rs. 65,000/- per month.

Selection Procedure:

Selection of candidates will be done on the basis of a written test, their performance in Group Discussion and Interview followed by a medical exam. The total marks for Written Test, Group Discussion and Interview will be 200.

