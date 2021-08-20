GIC Scale I Officer 2021 Admit Card Released, Check Download Link, Details Here

The General Insurance Corporation has published the admit card for the candidates who are going to appear for the GIC Scale I Officer, 2021 examination. The leading insurance company has announced the admit card on their official website and the candidates can download the GIC admit card by visiting www.gicofindia.com. As per the notification issued by the GIC, the examination is going to take place on August 29, 2021, across various centers.

GIC scale I officer: GIC admit card |About GIC

The General Insurance Corporation is recruiting for various positions, including Assistant Manager, Assistant, and entry-level positions. Candidates recruited for this position can attain senior positions only through promotion or lateral recruitment. The insurance company conducts a GIC exam every year to recruit efficient individuals for the Assistant Manager Scale-I. It must be noted that all those candidates who get shortlisted through the GIC recruitment exam are placed at different GIC offices based in India and abroad.

GIC Scale I officer: Exam pattern

The candidates who are going to appear for the GIC exam on August 29 must note that questions asked in the GIC exam 2021 will be purely based on 5 subjects. i.e. English Language, General Awareness, Numerical Ability, Reasoning, Computer Literacy. The examination will be 150 marks.

Those candidates who clear the written exam will be called for Group Discussion (GD) and interview rounds. The GD and interview rounds will carry 50 marks.

Those candidates who qualify for the GD and interview rounds will be eligible for the post and their names will be announced in the merit list.

Quick and easy steps to download GIC admit card 2021

To download the GIC admit card, visit the official site of GIC of India at gicofindia.com.

Here is the direct link to open GIC official website.

Once on the homepage, search for and click on the link that reads, "Call Letter for the Recruitment of Scale I Officers Examination" under the quick links section.

An automatically new page will open in the browser where candidates will have to enter their credentials.

Now, click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download or take a screenshot of your admit card for future use.

