GK Questions Today: GK Quiz In English - February 22, Saturday

General knowledge (GK) is basically information that has been collected over a span of some years through various mediums. It does not include any information related to specialized learning that can only be obtained with extensive training. The information that lies under General Knowledge (GK) is confined to a single medium. Read more to see some General Knowledge questions along wit the answers below.
GK questions in English
- Choose the non-living component of the environment that includes landforms, climate, water-bodies, temperature, air etc
- Cultural Environment
- Physical Environment
- Cognitive Environment
- Biological Environment
Ans: Physical environment
- Name the countries that are a part of the BRICS
- Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa -
- Brazil, Russia, Indonesia, China
- Bulgaria, Russia, Iceland, Croatia
- Bahrain, Russia, Iran, China
Ans: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa
- Name the richest source of Vitamin B
- Carrots
- Read Bell Papers
- Cereal Grains
- Pomegranate
Ans: Cereal Grains
- Out of the following, who is at the Supreme Commander post of the Armed Forces of India?
- President of India
- Vice President of India
- Minister of Defence
- Prime Minister of India
Ans: President of India
- Number of times a human kidney filter blood in a single day
- 300 times
- 600 times
- 150 times
- 400 times
Ans: 400 times
- Number of states and UTs in India
- 28 states & 9 Uts
- 29 states & 7 Uts
- 27 states & 6 Uts
- 26 states & 5 Uts
Ans: 29 states & 7 Uts
- Name the most elevated place on the moon’s surface?
- Leibnitz Mountain
- Dream Mountain
- Black Mountain
- None of these
Ans: Leibnitz Mountain
- The exact year when the sport Hockey was included in the Asian games
- 1958 in Tokyo
- 1966 in India
- 1974 in China
- 1942 in Jakarta
Ans: 1958 in Tokyo
- What is India’s National Sport?
- Cricket
- Hockey
- Football
- Kabaddi
Ans: Hockey
- The reason why the sky appears black on the Moon?
- Lack of oxygen and CO2
- Lack of cloud
- Lack of atmosphere
- None of these
Ans: Lack of atmosphere