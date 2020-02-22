GK Questions Today: GK Quiz In English - February 22, Saturday

General knowledge (GK) is basically information that has been collected over a span of some years through various mediums. It does not include any information related to specialized learning that can only be obtained with extensive training. The information that lies under General Knowledge (GK) is confined to a single medium. Read more to see some General Knowledge questions along wit the answers below.

GK questions in English

Choose the non-living component of the environment that includes landforms, climate, water-bodies, temperature, air etc

Cultural Environment Physical Environment Cognitive Environment Biological Environment

Ans: Physical environment

Name the countries that are a part of the BRICS

Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa - Brazil, Russia, Indonesia, China Bulgaria, Russia, Iceland, Croatia Bahrain, Russia, Iran, China

Ans: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa

Name the richest source of Vitamin B

Carrots Read Bell Papers Cereal Grains Pomegranate

Ans: Cereal Grains

Out of the following, who is at the Supreme Commander post of the Armed Forces of India?

President of India Vice President of India Minister of Defence Prime Minister of India

Ans: President of India

Number of times a human kidney filter blood in a single day

300 times 600 times 150 times 400 times

Ans: 400 times

Number of states and UTs in India

28 states & 9 Uts 29 states & 7 Uts 27 states & 6 Uts 26 states & 5 Uts

Ans: 29 states & 7 Uts

Name the most elevated place on the moon’s surface?

Leibnitz Mountain Dream Mountain Black Mountain None of these

Ans: Leibnitz Mountain

The exact year when the sport Hockey was included in the Asian games

1958 in Tokyo 1966 in India 1974 in China 1942 in Jakarta

Ans: 1958 in Tokyo

What is India’s National Sport?

Cricket Hockey Football Kabaddi

Ans: Hockey

The reason why the sky appears black on the Moon?

Lack of oxygen and CO2 Lack of cloud Lack of atmosphere None of these

Ans: Lack of atmosphere