GK Questions 2020 For August 2 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for August 02, 2020

1.Some proverbs/idioms are given below together with their meanings. Choose the correct meaning of proverb/idiom, If there is no correct meaning given, E (i.e.) 'None of these' will be the answer.

To cry wolf --------------.

To listen eagerly

To give a false alarm

To turn pale

To keep off starvation

None of these

2. To end in smoke ---------------.

To make completely understand

To ruin oneself

To excite great applause

To overcome someone

None of these

3. To be above board ----------------.

To have a good height

To be honest in any business deal

They have no debts

To try to be beautiful

None of these

4. To put one's hand to plough --------------.

To take up agricultural farming

To take a difficult task

To get entangled into unnecessary things

Take interest in technical work

None of these

5. To pick holes -----------------.

To find some reason to quarrel

To destroy something

To criticise someone

To cut some part of an item

None of these

6. When was table tennis introduced in the Olympics?

1896 at Athens

1988 at Seoul

1924 at Paris

1924 at Seoul

7. When was Mandela inaugurated as first black President?

1994

1999

2000

None of the above

8. Brass gets discoloured in the air because of the presence of which of the following gases in air?

Oxygen

Hydrogen sulphide

Carbon dioxide

Nitrogen

9. The chemical formula for water is ----------------.

NaAlO2

H2O

Al2O3

CaSiO3

10. Which is the associated sport of Bombay Gold Cup?

Basketball

Weightlifting

Hockey

Football

11. Which is the place of worship for Judoists?

Synagogue

First temple

No church or temple

Monastery

12. Which of the following is a non-metal that remains liquid at room temperature?

Phosphorous

Bromine

Chlorine

Helium

13. Chlorophyll is a naturally occurring chelate compound in which central metal is -----------------.

copper

magnesium

iron

calcium

14. Which is the sacred text of Hinduism?

The Vedas

The Bhagavad Gita

The epics of the Mahabharata and the Ramayana

All of the above

15. Which amongst the following mammals has the highest metabolic rate in terms of oxygen consumption (mm3/g hour)?

Dog

Mouse

Rabbit

Rat

16. Which of the following is used in pencils?

Graphite

Silicon

Charcoal

Phosphorous

17. Which of the following metals forms an amalgam with other metals?

Tin

Mercury

Lead

Zinc

18. Which among the sources of energy tapped in India has shown the largest growth till the Eighth plan?

Hydro

Thermal

Gas

Nuclear

19. Which body of UNO gives an advisory opinion on legal matters to the bodies and special agencies of the UNO?

The Security Council

International Court of Justice

Trusteeship Council

Secretariat

20. The gas usually filled in the electric bulb is -------------.

nitrogen

hydrogen

carbon dioxide

oxygen

21. Washing soda is the common name for ---------------.

Sodium carbonate

Calcium bicarbonate

Sodium bicarbonate

Calcium carbonate

22. Which is the highest literary award in the world?

Nobel Prize

Booker Prize

Pulitzer Prize

Magsaysay Award

23. Quartz crystals normally used in quartz clocks et is chemical -----------------.

silicon dioxide

germanium oxide

a mixture of germanium oxide and silicon dioxide

sodium silicate

24. Which of the gas is not known as greenhouse gas?

Methane

Nitrous oxide

Carbon dioxide

Hydrogen

25. Tetraethyl lead is used as ---------------.

pain killer

fire extinguisher

mosquito repellent

petrol additive

26. The variety of coal in which the deposit contains recognisable traces of the original plant material is -------------.

bitumen

anthracite

lignite

peat

27. The hardest substance available on earth is --------------.

Gold

Iron

Diamond

Platinum

28. Bromine is a ------------.

black solid

red liquid

colourless gas

highly inflammable gas

29. Which of the following is used as a lubricant?

Graphite

Silica

Iron Oxide

Diamond

30. The inert gas which is substituted for nitrogen in the air used by deep-sea divers for breathing is ---------------------.

Argon

Xenon

Helium

Krypton

GK 2020 Answer

1. Some proverbs/idioms are given below together with their meanings. Choose the correct meaning of proverb/idiom, If there is no correct meaning given, E (i.e.) 'None of these' will be the answer.

To cry wolf --------------.

Answer- To give a false alarm

2. To end in smoke ---------------.

Answer- To ruin oneself

3. To be above board ----------------.

Answer- To be honest in any business deal

4. To put one's hand to plough --------------.

Answer- To take a difficult task

5. To pick holes -----------------.

Answer- To criticise someone

6. When was table tennis introduced in the Olympics?

Answer- 1988 at Seoul

7. When was Mandela inaugurated as first black President?

Answer- 1994

8. Brass gets discoloured in the air because of the presence of which of the following gases in air?

Answer- Hydrogen sulphide

9. The chemical formula for water is ----------------.

Answer- H2O

10. Which is the associated sport of Bombay Gold Cup?

Answer- Hockey

11. Which is the place of worship for Judoists?

Answer- Synagogue

12. Which of the following is a non-metal that remains liquid at room temperature?

Answer- Bromine

13. Chlorophyll is a naturally occurring chelate compound in which central metal is -----------------.

Answer- magnesium

14. Which is the sacred text of Hinduism?

Answer- All of the above

15. Which amongst the following mammals has the highest metabolic rate in terms of oxygen consumption (mm3/g hour)?

Answer- Mouse

16. Which of the following is used in pencils?

Answer- Graphite

17. Which of the following metals forms an amalgam with other metals?

Answer- Mercury

18. Which among the sources of energy tapped in India has shown the largest growth till the Eighth plan?

Answer- Thermal

19. Which body of UNO gives an advisory opinion on legal matters to the bodies and special agencies of the UNO?

Answer- International Court of Justice

20. The gas usually filled in the electric bulb is -------------.

Answer- nitrogen

21. Washing soda is the common name for ---------------.

Answer- Sodium carbonate

22. Which is the highest literary award in the world?

Answer- Booker Prize

23. Quartz crystals normally used in quartz clocks et is chemical -----------------.

Answer- germanium oxide

24. Which of the gas is not known as greenhouse gas?

Answer- Hydrogen

25. Tetraethyl lead is used as ---------------.

Answer- petrol additive

26. The variety of coal in which the deposit contains recognisable traces of the original plant material is -------------.

Answer- peat

27. The hardest substance available on earth is --------------.

Answer- Diamond

28. Bromine is a ------------.

Answer- red liquid

29. Which of the following is used as a lubricant?

Answer- Graphite

30. The inert gas which is substituted for nitrogen in the air used by deep-sea divers for breathing is --------------.

Answer- Helium

