GK Questions 2020 For August 2 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
1.Some proverbs/idioms are given below together with their meanings. Choose the correct meaning of proverb/idiom, If there is no correct meaning given, E (i.e.) 'None of these' will be the answer.
To cry wolf --------------.
2. To end in smoke ---------------.
3. To be above board ----------------.
4. To put one's hand to plough --------------.
5. To pick holes -----------------.
6. When was table tennis introduced in the Olympics?
7. When was Mandela inaugurated as first black President?
8. Brass gets discoloured in the air because of the presence of which of the following gases in air?
9. The chemical formula for water is ----------------.
10. Which is the associated sport of Bombay Gold Cup?
11. Which is the place of worship for Judoists?
12. Which of the following is a non-metal that remains liquid at room temperature?
13. Chlorophyll is a naturally occurring chelate compound in which central metal is -----------------.
14. Which is the sacred text of Hinduism?
15. Which amongst the following mammals has the highest metabolic rate in terms of oxygen consumption (mm3/g hour)?
16. Which of the following is used in pencils?
17. Which of the following metals forms an amalgam with other metals?
18. Which among the sources of energy tapped in India has shown the largest growth till the Eighth plan?
19. Which body of UNO gives an advisory opinion on legal matters to the bodies and special agencies of the UNO?
20. The gas usually filled in the electric bulb is -------------.
21. Washing soda is the common name for ---------------.
22. Which is the highest literary award in the world?
23. Quartz crystals normally used in quartz clocks et is chemical -----------------.
24. Which of the gas is not known as greenhouse gas?
25. Tetraethyl lead is used as ---------------.
26. The variety of coal in which the deposit contains recognisable traces of the original plant material is -------------.
27. The hardest substance available on earth is --------------.
28. Bromine is a ------------.
29. Which of the following is used as a lubricant?
30. The inert gas which is substituted for nitrogen in the air used by deep-sea divers for breathing is ---------------------.
Answer- To criticise someone
6. When was table tennis introduced in the Olympics?
Answer- 1988 at Seoul
7. When was Mandela inaugurated as first black President?
Answer- 1994
8. Brass gets discoloured in the air because of the presence of which of the following gases in air?
Answer- Hydrogen sulphide
9. The chemical formula for water is ----------------.
Answer- H2O
10. Which is the associated sport of Bombay Gold Cup?
Answer- Hockey
11. Which is the place of worship for Judoists?
Answer- Synagogue
12. Which of the following is a non-metal that remains liquid at room temperature?
Answer- Bromine
13. Chlorophyll is a naturally occurring chelate compound in which central metal is -----------------.
Answer- magnesium
14. Which is the sacred text of Hinduism?
Answer- All of the above
15. Which amongst the following mammals has the highest metabolic rate in terms of oxygen consumption (mm3/g hour)?
Answer- Mouse
16. Which of the following is used in pencils?
Answer- Graphite
17. Which of the following metals forms an amalgam with other metals?
Answer- Mercury
18. Which among the sources of energy tapped in India has shown the largest growth till the Eighth plan?
Answer- Thermal
19. Which body of UNO gives an advisory opinion on legal matters to the bodies and special agencies of the UNO?
Answer- International Court of Justice
20. The gas usually filled in the electric bulb is -------------.
Answer- nitrogen
21. Washing soda is the common name for ---------------.
Answer- Sodium carbonate
22. Which is the highest literary award in the world?
Answer- Booker Prize
23. Quartz crystals normally used in quartz clocks et is chemical -----------------.
Answer- germanium oxide
24. Which of the gas is not known as greenhouse gas?
Answer- Hydrogen
25. Tetraethyl lead is used as ---------------.
Answer- petrol additive
26. The variety of coal in which the deposit contains recognisable traces of the original plant material is -------------.
Answer- peat
27. The hardest substance available on earth is --------------.
Answer- Diamond
28. Bromine is a ------------.
Answer- red liquid
29. Which of the following is used as a lubricant?
Answer- Graphite
30. The inert gas which is substituted for nitrogen in the air used by deep-sea divers for breathing is --------------.
Answer- Helium
