GK Questions 2020 For Aug 3: Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

1. Some proverbs/idioms are given below together with their meanings. Choose the correct meaning of proverb/idiom, if there is no correct meaning given, E (i.) 'None of these' will be the answer.
To leave someone in the lurch ----------.
Answer- To desert someone in his difficulties
2. To play second fiddle ----------------.
Answer- To support the role and view of another person
3. To beg the question --------------.
Answer- To be discussed
4. A black sheep --------------.
Answer- None of these
5. A man of straw -------------.
Answer- A man of no substance
6. The nucleus of an atom consists of ----------------.
Answer- protons and neutrons
7. The Parliament of India cannot be regarded as a sovereign body because it can legislate only on subjects entrusted to the Centre by the Constitution
Answer- All of the above
8. The Homolographic projection has the correct representation of ---------------.
Answer- area
9. The gases used in different types of welding would include -------------.
Answer- oxygen and acetylene
10. When an iron nail gets rusted, iron oxide is formed ----------------.
Answer- with an increase in the weight of the nail
11. The number of moles of solute present in 1 kg of a solvent is called its ----------------.
Answer- molality
12. The name of the Laccadive, Minicoy and Amindivi islands was changed to Lakshadweep by an Act of Parliament in -------------.
Answer- 1973
13. The latitudinal differences in pressure delineate a number of major pressure zones, which correspond with -------------.
Answer- zones of climate
14. The property of a substance to absorb moisture from the air on exposure is called -------------.
Answer- deliquescence
15. Galvanised iron sheets have a coating of ----------------.
Answer- zinc
16. The most electronegative element among the following is ----------------.
Answer- fluorine
17. The members of the Rajya Sabha are elected by --------------.
Answer- elected members of the legislative assembly
18. The higher the wind speed and the longer the fetch or distance of open water across which the wind blows and waves travel, the ____ waves and the ____ energy they process.
Answer- larger, more
19. In which of the following activities silicon carbide is used?
Answer- cutting very hard substances
20. Among the various allotropes of carbon, -------------.
Answer- diamond is the hardest, graphite is the softest
21. The metal used to recover copper from a solution of copper sulphate is ----------------.
Answer- Fe
22. The members of the panchayat are ----------------.
Answer- the electorates of the respective territorial constituencies
23. The hazards of radiation belts include ---------------.
Answer- All of the above
24. The average salinity of seawater is --------------.
Answer- 3.5%
25. The group of metals Fe, Co, Ni may best call as ----------.
Answer- transition metals
26. The number of d-electrons in Fe2+ (Z = 26) is not equal to that of ---------------.
Answer- p-electrons in CI(Z = 17)
27. The power to decide an election petition is vested in the -------------.
Answer- High courts
28. The great Victoria Desert is located in --------------.
Answer- Australia
29. Heavy water is --------------.
Answer- deuterium oxide
30. The metallurgical process in which a metal is obtained in a fused state is called ---------------.
Answer- smelting
