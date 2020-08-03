GK Questions 2020 For Aug 3: Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all GK based questions is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and GK questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in the ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for August 03, 2020

1. Some proverbs/idioms are given below together with their meanings. Choose the correct meaning of proverb/idiom, if there is no correct meaning given, E (i.) 'None of these' will be the answer.

To leave someone in the lurch ----------.

To come to a compromise with someone

A constant source of annoyance to someone

To put someone at ease

To desert someone in his difficulties

None of these

2. To play second fiddle ----------------.

To be happy, cheerful and healthy

To reduce the importance of one's senior

To support the role and view of another person

To do back seat driving

None of these

3. To beg the question --------------.

To refer to

To take for granted

To raise objections

To be discussed

None of these

4. A black sheep --------------.

An unlucky person

A lucky person

An ugly person

A partner who takes no share of the profits

None of these

5. A man of straw -------------.

A man of no substance

A very active person

A worthy fellow

An unreasonable person

None of these

6. The nucleus of an atom consists of ----------------.

electrons and neutrons

electrons and protons

and neutrons

All of the above

7. The Parliament of India cannot be regarded as a sovereign body because of -------------.

it can legislate only on subjects entrusted to the Centre by the Constitution

it has to operate within the limits prescribed by the Constitution

the Supreme Court can declare laws passed by parliament as unconstitutional if they contravene the provisions of the Constitution

All of the above

8. The Homolographic projection has the correct representation of ---------------.

shape

area

baring

distance

9. The gases used in different types of welding would include -------------.

oxygen and hydrogen-oxygen, hydrogen, acetylene and nitrogen-oxygen, acetylene and argon

oxygen and acetylene

10. When an iron nail gets rusted, iron oxide is formed ----------------.

without any change in the weight of the nail

with a decrease in the weight of the nail

with an increase in the weight of the nail

without any change in colour or weight of the nail

11. The number of moles of solute present in 1 kg of a solvent is called its ----------------.

molality

molarity

normality

formality

12. The name of the Laccadive, Minicoy and Amindivi islands was changed to Lakshadweep by an Act of Parliament in -------------.

1970

1971

1972

1973

13. The latitudinal differences in pressure delineate a number of major pressure zones, which correspond with -------------.

zones of climate

zones of oceans

zones of land

zones of cyclonic depressions

14. The property of a substance to absorb moisture from the air on exposure is called -------------.

osmosis

deliquescence

efflorescence

desiccation

15. Galvanised iron sheets have a coating of ----------------.

lead

chromium

zinc

tin

16. The most electronegative element among the following is ----------------.

sodium

bromine

fluorine

oxygen

17. The members of the Rajya Sabha are elected by --------------.

the people

Lok Sabha

elected members of the legislative assembly

elected members of the legislative council

18. The higher the wind speed and the longer the fetch or distance of open water across which the wind blows and waves travel, the ____ waves and the ____ energy they process.

larger,

larger, less

small, more

smaller, less

19. In which of the following activities silicon carbide is used?

Making cement and glass

Disinfecting water of ponds

cutting very hard substances

Making casts for statues

20. Among the various allotropes of carbon, -------------.

coke is the hardest, graphite is the softest

diamond is the hardest, coke is the softest

diamond is the hardest, graphite is the softest

diamond is the hardest, lamp black is the softest

21. The metal used to recover copper from a solution of copper sulphate is ----------------.

Na

Ag

Hg

Fe

22. The members of the panchayat are ----------------.

nominated by the district officer

the electorates of the respective territorial constituencies

nominated by local self-government minister of the state

nominated by the block development organization

23. The hazards of radiation belts include ---------------.

deterioration of electronic circuits

damage of solar cells of spacecraft

adverse effect on living organisms

All of the above

24. The average salinity of seawater is --------------.

3%

3.5%

2.5%

2%

25. The group of metals Fe, Co, Ni may best call as ----------.

transition metals

main group metals

alkali metals

rare metals

26. The number of d-electrons in Fe2+ (Z = 26) is not equal to that of ---------------.

p-electrons in Ne(Z = 10)

s-electrons in Mg(Z = 12)

d-electrons in Fe(Z = 26)

p-electrons in CI(Z = 17)

27. The power to decide an election petition is vested in the -------------.

Parliament

Supreme Court

High courts

Election Commission

28. The great Victoria Desert is located in --------------.

Canada

West Africa

Australia

North America

29. Heavy water is --------------.

deuterium oxide

PH7

rainwater

tritium oxide

30. The metallurgical process in which a metal is obtained in a fused state is called ---------------.

smelting

roasting

calcinations

froth floatation

GK 2020 Answer

1. Some proverbs/idioms are given below together with their meanings. Choose the correct meaning of proverb/idiom, if there is no correct meaning given, E (i.) 'None of these' will be the answer.

To leave someone in the lurch ----------.

Answer- To desert someone in his difficulties

2. To play second fiddle ----------------.

Answer- To support the role and view of another person

3. To beg the question --------------.

Answer- To be discussed

4. A black sheep --------------.

Answer- None of these

5. A man of straw -------------.

Answer- A man of no substance

6. The nucleus of an atom consists of ----------------.

Answer- protons and neutrons

7. The Parliament of India cannot be regarded as a sovereign body because it can legislate only on subjects entrusted to the Centre by the Constitution

Answer- All of the above

8. The Homolographic projection has the correct representation of ---------------.

Answer- area

9. The gases used in different types of welding would include -------------.

Answer- oxygen and acetylene

10. When an iron nail gets rusted, iron oxide is formed ----------------.

Answer- with an increase in the weight of the nail

11. The number of moles of solute present in 1 kg of a solvent is called its ----------------.

Answer- molality

12. The name of the Laccadive, Minicoy and Amindivi islands was changed to Lakshadweep by an Act of Parliament in -------------.

Answer- 1973

13. The latitudinal differences in pressure delineate a number of major pressure zones, which correspond with -------------.

Answer- zones of climate

14. The property of a substance to absorb moisture from the air on exposure is called -------------.

Answer- deliquescence

15. Galvanised iron sheets have a coating of ----------------.

Answer- zinc

16. The most electronegative element among the following is ----------------.

Answer- fluorine

17. The members of the Rajya Sabha are elected by --------------.

Answer- elected members of the legislative assembly

18. The higher the wind speed and the longer the fetch or distance of open water across which the wind blows and waves travel, the ____ waves and the ____ energy they process.

Answer- larger, more

19. In which of the following activities silicon carbide is used?

Answer- cutting very hard substances

20. Among the various allotropes of carbon, -------------.

Answer- diamond is the hardest, graphite is the softest

21. The metal used to recover copper from a solution of copper sulphate is ----------------.

Answer- Fe

22. The members of the panchayat are ----------------.

Answer- the electorates of the respective territorial constituencies

23. The hazards of radiation belts include ---------------.

Answer- All of the above

24. The average salinity of seawater is --------------.

Answer- 3.5%

25. The group of metals Fe, Co, Ni may best call as ----------.

Answer- transition metals

26. The number of d-electrons in Fe2+ (Z = 26) is not equal to that of ---------------.

Answer- p-electrons in CI(Z = 17)

27. The power to decide an election petition is vested in the -------------.

Answer- High courts

28. The great Victoria Desert is located in --------------.

Answer- Australia

29. Heavy water is --------------.

Answer- deuterium oxide

30. The metallurgical process in which a metal is obtained in a fused state is called ---------------.

Answer- smelting

