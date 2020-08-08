GK Questions 2020 For August 08 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
1. The national flag was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India on 22 July 1947 and was presented to the nation at the midnight session of the Assembly on 14th August 1947 on behalf of -------------.
2. The highest average salinity amongst the following seas is reported from -----------.
3. The number of waves in n x 10th Bohr's orbit is ------------.
4. The phrase 'procedure established by the law' means ----------.
5. The most plausible explanation for the location of the Thar desert in western India is -------------.
6. The president convenes and prorogues all sessions of Parliament in consultation with -----------.
7. The preamble to our constitution provided that India is --------------.
8. Does the Himalayan mountain system belong to which of the following?
9. The heavy day soils that show significant expansion and contraction due to the presence or absence of moisture is called ---------.
10. The mass of one Avogadro number of helium atom is --------------.
11. The items amenable to detection by soft x-rays are --------------.
12. The national anthem was written by --------------.
13. The member of a State Public Service Commission can be removed on the ground of misbehaviour only after an enquiry has been conducted by the ---------.
14. The northern boundary of the peninsular plateau of Indian runs parallel to the Ganga and the Yamuna from Rajmahal hills to a point near -----.
15. Which of the following food grain crops occupies the largest part of the cropped area in India?
16. The minimum age required to become a member of Rajya Sabha is ----------.
17. The president can be impeached for -----------.
18. The HBJ Upgradation project upgraded the capacity of the HBJ pipeline from 18.2 MM SC MD to -------------.
19. The highest mountains on earth namely Mount Everest, K2, Kanchenjunga are located in -------------.
20. The material which can be deformed permanently by heat and pressure is called a ---------------.
21. The mass number of a nucleus is -------------.
22. The name of the union given in the Constitution is -------------.
23. The infrared radiation by the sun is strongly absorbed by ------------.
24. The inexpensive and commonly used variety of glass is called soda glass. It is called so because -------.
25. The members of the standing committee are taken from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the ratio of --------------.
26. The preamble enshrines certain ideals that were first spelt out in -----------.
27. The number of major languages, recognized in the Indian Union as an official language, are ----------.
28. The oldest rocks in India are reported from ----------------.
29. The Nagaland State of India cannot be termed as a state because it lacks ---------------.
30. National Education Policy 2020 emphasizes to set up which fund?
1. The national flag was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India on 22 July 1947 and was presented to the nation at the midnight session of the Assembly on 14th August 1947 on behalf of -------------.
Answer- the women of India
2. The highest average salinity amongst the following seas is reported from -----------.
Answer- Dead Sea
3. The number of waves in n x 10th Bohr's orbit is ------------.
Answer- n
4. The phrase 'procedure established by the law' means ----------.
Answer- the judges in India cannot question the fairness or validity of a law, provided it is within the limits of the constitution
5. The most plausible explanation for the location of the Thar desert in western India is -------------.
Answer- the absence of mountains to the north of Rajasthan to cause orographic rainfall in it
6. The president convenes and prorogues all sessions of Parliament in consultation with -----------.
Answer- the prime minister
7. The preamble to our constitution provided that India is --------------.
Answer- a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic
8. Does the Himalayan mountain system belong to which of the following?
Answer- Fold mountains
9. The heavy day soils that show significant expansion and contraction due to the presence or absence of moisture is called ---------.
Answer- vertisols
10. The mass of one Avogadro number of helium atom is --------------.
Answer- 4.00 gram
11. The items amenable to detection by soft x-rays are --------------.
Answer- genuine coins from counterfeit coins
12. The national anthem was written by --------------.
Answer- Rabindranath Tagore
13. The member of a State Public Service Commission can be removed on the ground of misbehaviour only after an enquiry has been conducted by the ---------.
Answer- Supreme Court of India
14. The northern boundary of the peninsular plateau of Indian runs parallel to the Ganga and the Yamuna from Rajmahal hills to a point near -----.
Answer- Delhi
15. Which of the following food grain crops occupies the largest part of the cropped area in India?
Answer- Rice
16. The minimum age required to become a member of Rajya Sabha is ----------.
Answer- 30 years
17. The president can be impeached for -----------.
Answer- violating the constitution
18. The HBJ Upgradation project upgraded the capacity of the HBJ pipeline from 18.2 MM SC MD to -------------.
Answer- 33.4 MM SC MD
19. The highest mountains on earth namely Mount Everest, K2, Kanchenjunga are located in -------------.
Answer- the greater Himalayas
20. The material which can be deformed permanently by heat and pressure is called a ---------------.
Answer- thermoset
21. The mass number of a nucleus is -------------.
Answer- the sum of the number of protons and neutrons present in the nucleus
22. The name of the union given in the Constitution is -------------.
Answer- India or Bharat
23. The infrared radiation by sun are strongly absorbed by ------------.
Answer- carbon dioxide
24. The inexpensive and commonly used variety of glass is called soda glass. It is called so because -------.
Answer- is made using soda(sodium carbonate)
25. The members of the standing committee are taken from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the ratio of --------------.
Answer- two and one respectively
26. The preamble enshrines certain ideals that were first spelt out in -----------.
Answer- the Objectives Resolution adopted by the Constituent Assembly
27. The number of major languages, recognized in the Indian Union as official language, are ----------.
Answer- 22
28. The oldest rocks in India are reported from ----------------.
Answer- Dharwar region, Karnataka
29. The Nagaland State of India cannot be termed as a state because it lacks ---------------.
Answer- sovereignty
30. National Education Policy 2020 emphasizes to set up which fund?
Answer- Gender Inclusion Fund
