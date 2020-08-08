GK Questions 2020 For August 08 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online?

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for August 08, 2020

1. The national flag was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India on 22 July 1947 and was presented to the nation at the midnight session of the Assembly on 14th August 1947 on behalf of -------------.

the minorities of India

the National Integration Council

the women of India

the people of India

2. The highest average salinity amongst the following seas is reported from -----------.

Dead Sea

Red Sea

Black Sea

Mediterranean Sea

3. The number of waves in n x 10th Bohr's orbit is ------------.

n2

n

n-2

n3

4. The phrase 'procedure established by the law' means ----------.

the judges in India cannot question the fairness or validity of a law, provided it is within the limits of the constitution

judges in India can question the fairness or validity of an undue law even if it is within the limits of the constitution

judges in India can declare a law invalid simply because in their opinion the law is not due or is unjust

None of the above

5. The most plausible explanation for the location of the Thar desert in western India is -------------.

the obstruction caused by the Aravalis to the rain-bearing wind that proceeds to the Ganga Valley

the evaporation of moisture by heat

the absence of mountains to the north of Rajasthan to cause orographic rainfall in it

that the moisture carried by the South-west monsoon is driven away by the dry upper air current

6. The president convenes and prorogues all sessions of Parliament in consultation with -----------.

the speaker

the prime minister

the prime minister and the leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha

None of the above

7. The preamble to our constitution provided that India is --------------.

a sovereign, socialist and democratic republic

a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic

a sovereign republic with a socialist pattern of society

a socialist, secular and democratic republic

8. Does the Himalayan mountain system belong to which of the following?

Volcanic mountains

Residual mountains

Block mountains

Fold mountains

9. The heavy day soils that show significant expansion and contraction due to the presence or absence of moisture is called ---------.

aridsols

vertisols

histosols

andisols

10. The mass of one Avogadro number of helium atom is --------------.

1.00 gram

4.00 gram

8.00 gram

4 x 6.02 x 1023 gram

11. The items amenable to detection by soft x-rays are --------------.

contrabands

lead in bullets

narcotics

genuine coins from counterfeit coins

12. The national anthem was written by --------------.

Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

Rabindranath Tagore

Sarat Chandra Chatterjee

Aurobindo Ghosh

13. The member of a State Public Service Commission can be removed on the ground of misbehaviour only after an enquiry has been conducted by the ---------.

Supreme Court of India

High Court of the state

a committee appointed by the president

None of the above

14. The northern boundary of the peninsular plateau of Indian runs parallel to the Ganga and the Yamuna from Rajmahal hills to a point near -----.

Allahabad

Delhi

Gwalior

Jaipur

15. Which of the following food grain crops occupies the largest part of the cropped area in India?

Barley and maize

Jowar and bajra

Rice

Wheat

16. The minimum age required to become a member of Rajya Sabha is ----------.

21 years

25 years

30 years

35 years

17. The president can be impeached for -----------.

violating the constitution

disregarding Parliament

for not taking the prime minister's advice

All of the above

18. The HBJ Upgradation project upgraded the capacity of the HBJ pipeline from 18.2 MM SC MD to -------------.

20 MM SC MD

33.4 MM SC MD

22.3 MM SC MD

29.6 MM SC MD

19. The highest mountains on earth namely Mount Everest, K2, Kanchenjunga are located in -------------.

the greater Himalayas

the Lesser Himalayas

the outer Himalayas

None of the above

20. The material which can be deformed permanently by heat and pressure is called a ---------------.

thermoplastic

thermoset

chemical compound

polymer

21. The mass number of a nucleus is -------------.

always less than its atomic number

the sum of the number of protons and neutrons present in the nucleus

always more than the atomic weight

a fraction

22. The name of the union given in the Constitution is -------------.

Hindustan or Bharatavarsha

India or Hindustan

India or Bharat

Bharatadesh or India

23. The infrared radiation by the sun is strongly absorbed by ------------.

carbon dioxide

water vapours

carbon dioxide and water vapours

ozone

24. The inexpensive and commonly used variety of glass is called soda glass. It is called so because -------.

was used initially for making bottles of soda(carbonated drink)

is made using soda(sodium carbonate)

was initially used for storing sodium carbonate

is made using soda lime

25. The members of the standing committee are taken from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the ratio of --------------.

two and one respectively

three and one respectively

four and one respectively

equal members for both the Houses

26. The preamble enshrines certain ideals that were first spelt out in -----------.

the speech by Jawaharlal Nehru on the banks of Ravi when he called for Purana Swaraj

the Nehru report

a resolution adopted at the Karachi session of the Indian National Congress

the Objectives Resolution adopted by the Constituent Assembly

27. The number of major languages, recognized in the Indian Union as an official language, are ----------.

15

22

12

9

28. The oldest rocks in India are reported from ----------------.

Dharwar region, Karnataka

Aravalli range, Rajasthan

Vindhyan range, Madhya Pradesh

Siwalik Range, Punjab

29. The Nagaland State of India cannot be termed as a state because it lacks ---------------.

sovereignty

bicameral legislature

a high court exclusively of its own

None of the above

30. National Education Policy 2020 emphasizes to set up which fund?

Education Upliftment Fund

Gender Inclusion Fund

Social Empowerment Fund

Gender Equality Fund

GK 2020 Answer

1. The national flag was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India on 22 July 1947 and was presented to the nation at the midnight session of the Assembly on 14th August 1947 on behalf of -------------.

Answer- the women of India

2. The highest average salinity amongst the following seas is reported from -----------.

Answer- Dead Sea

3. The number of waves in n x 10th Bohr's orbit is ------------.

Answer- n

4. The phrase 'procedure established by the law' means ----------.

Answer- the judges in India cannot question the fairness or validity of a law, provided it is within the limits of the constitution

5. The most plausible explanation for the location of the Thar desert in western India is -------------.

Answer- the absence of mountains to the north of Rajasthan to cause orographic rainfall in it

6. The president convenes and prorogues all sessions of Parliament in consultation with -----------.

Answer- the prime minister

7. The preamble to our constitution provided that India is --------------.

Answer- a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic

8. Does the Himalayan mountain system belong to which of the following?

Answer- Fold mountains

9. The heavy day soils that show significant expansion and contraction due to the presence or absence of moisture is called ---------.

Answer- vertisols

10. The mass of one Avogadro number of helium atom is --------------.

Answer- 4.00 gram

11. The items amenable to detection by soft x-rays are --------------.

Answer- genuine coins from counterfeit coins

12. The national anthem was written by --------------.

Answer- Rabindranath Tagore

13. The member of a State Public Service Commission can be removed on the ground of misbehaviour only after an enquiry has been conducted by the ---------.

Answer- Supreme Court of India

14. The northern boundary of the peninsular plateau of Indian runs parallel to the Ganga and the Yamuna from Rajmahal hills to a point near -----.

Answer- Delhi

15. Which of the following food grain crops occupies the largest part of the cropped area in India?

Answer- Rice

16. The minimum age required to become a member of Rajya Sabha is ----------.

Answer- 30 years

17. The president can be impeached for -----------.

Answer- violating the constitution

18. The HBJ Upgradation project upgraded the capacity of the HBJ pipeline from 18.2 MM SC MD to -------------.

Answer- 33.4 MM SC MD

19. The highest mountains on earth namely Mount Everest, K2, Kanchenjunga are located in -------------.

Answer- the greater Himalayas

20. The material which can be deformed permanently by heat and pressure is called a ---------------.

Answer- thermoset

21. The mass number of a nucleus is -------------.

Answer- the sum of the number of protons and neutrons present in the nucleus

22. The name of the union given in the Constitution is -------------.

Answer- India or Bharat

23. The infrared radiation by sun are strongly absorbed by ------------.

Answer- carbon dioxide

24. The inexpensive and commonly used variety of glass is called soda glass. It is called so because -------.

Answer- is made using soda(sodium carbonate)

25. The members of the standing committee are taken from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the ratio of --------------.

Answer- two and one respectively

26. The preamble enshrines certain ideals that were first spelt out in -----------.

Answer- the Objectives Resolution adopted by the Constituent Assembly

27. The number of major languages, recognized in the Indian Union as official language, are ----------.

Answer- 22

28. The oldest rocks in India are reported from ----------------.

Answer- Dharwar region, Karnataka

29. The Nagaland State of India cannot be termed as a state because it lacks ---------------.

Answer- sovereignty

30. National Education Policy 2020 emphasizes to set up which fund?

Answer- Gender Inclusion Fund

