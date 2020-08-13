GK Questions 2020 For August 13 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
1. What frequency range is the High-Frequency band?
2. The Nobel peace prize is awarded in which city?
3. The ionosphere contains ionized air that protects the earth from -------.
4. The half-life period of an isotope is 2 hours. After 6 hours what fraction of the initial quantity of the isotope will be left behind?
5. Which state Government of India has instituted the Samman Award?
6. The first step to getting output from a laser is to excite an active medium. What is this process called?
7. What is the relationship between resistivity r and conductivity s?
8. Arjuna Award is given for ---------------.
9. Who among the following is not a recipient of the Bharatiya Jnanpith Award?
10. The horizontal of the soil profile is composed of --------.
11. The largest city in Latin America is ----------.
12. The number of waves made by an electron moving in an orbit having a maximum magnetic quantum number is +3 ----------.
13. The number of atoms present in 21.6 gram of silver (atomic weight = 108) are the same as the molecules in ---------------.
14. Sharad Joshi Samman is awarded for ------------.
15. In 1901, Nobel Prize was not given for ------------.
16. Which motor is NOT suitable for use as a DC machine?
17. The UNSECO's 'Prix Jules Verne' prize has been given to which of the following serials of Doordarshan?
18. The highest and lowest values of a weather element observed over the entire period of record are ----------.
19. The National Chemical Laboratory is situated in -------------.
20. The highest civilian award of India 'Bharat Ratna' has been awarded to only two foreigners so far. One of them is Nelson Mandel The other is ------------.
21. A given signal's second harmonic is twice the given signal's __________ frequency...?
22. Who among the following is not a recipient of 'Dada Saheb Phalke' Award?
23. The highest mountain peak of Oceania is --------------.
24. The length of the tropical years (the time interval between successive occurrences of the spring equinox) is decreasing very slowly as a result of -----------.
25. Equal masses of oxygen, hydrogen and methane are kept under identical conditions. The ratio of the volumes of gases will be ----------.
26. The mass number of an atom is equal to --------------.
27. The first recipient of Nehru Award was --------------.
28. UN's Policy Brief: Education during COVID-19 and beyond: Around 23.8 Million Children May Drop Out of School Due to the Impacts of COVID-19 in which year?
29. Foundation Stone of Indian Institute of Management, Sirmaur laid by which of the following states?
30. Which of the Indian gets, a Non-Profit Journalism Website Bags Prem Bhatia award 2020?
1. What frequency range is the High-Frequency band?
Answer- 3 to 30 MHz
2. The Nobel peace prize is awarded in which city?
Answer- Oslo
3. The ionosphere contains ionized air that protects the earth from -------.
Answer- the falling meteorites
4. The half-life period of an isotope is 2 hours. After 6 hours what fraction of the initial quantity of the isotope will be left behind?
Answer- 1/8
5. Which state Government of India has instituted the Samman Award?
Answer- Madhya Pradesh
6. The first step to getting output from a laser is to excite an active medium. What is this process called?
Answer- Pumping
7. What is the relationship between resistivity r and conductivity s?
Answer- R = 1/s
8. Arjuna Award is given for ---------------.
Answer- Outstanding performance in sports
9. Who among the following is not a recipient of the Bharatiya Jnanpith Award?
Answer- M. F. Hussain
10. The horizontal of the soil profile is composed of --------.
Answer- weathered parent material that is not affected by translocation and organic modification
11. The largest city in Latin America is ----------.
Answer- Mexico city
12. The number of waves made by an electron moving in an orbit having a maximum magnetic quantum number is +3 ----------.
Answer- 4
13. The number of atoms present in 21.6 gram of silver (atomic weight = 108) are the same as the molecules in ---------------.
Answer- 12 moles of KMnO4
14. Sharad Joshi Samman is awarded for ------------.
Answer- Satire and essay
15. In 1901, Nobel Prize was not given for ------------.
Answer- Economics
16. Which motor is NOT suitable for use as a DC machine?
Answer- Squirrel cage motor
17. The UNSECO's 'Prix Jules Verne' prize has been given to which of the following serials of Doordarshan?
Answer- Turning Point
18. The highest and lowest values of a weather element observed over the entire period of record are ----------.
Answer- absolute extremes
19. The National Chemical Laboratory is situated in -------------.
Answer- Bangalore
20. The highest civilian award of India 'Bharat Ratna' has been awarded to only two foreigners so far. One of them is Nelson Mandel The other is ------------.
Answer- Abdul Ghaffar khan
21. A given signal's second harmonic is twice the given signal's __________ frequency...?
Answer- Fundamental
22. Who among the following is not a recipient of 'Dada Saheb Phalke' Award?
Answer- Ramanand Sagar
23. The highest mountain peak of Oceania is --------------.
Answer- Puncak Jaya, Indonesia
24. The length of the tropical years (the time interval between successive occurrences of the spring equinox) is decreasing very slowly as a result of -----------.
Answer- both (a) and (b)
25. Equal masses of oxygen, hydrogen and methane are kept under identical conditions. The ratio of the volumes of gases will be ----------.
Answer- 1 : 16 : 2
26. The mass number of an atom is equal to --------------.
Answer- the number of nucleons
27. The first recipient of Nehru Award was --------------.
Answer- U Thant
28. UN's Policy Brief: Education during COVID-19 and beyond: Around 23.8 Million Children May Drop Out of School Due to the Impacts of COVID-19 in which year?
Answer- 2021
29. Foundation Stone of Indian Institute of Management, Sirmaur laid by which of the following states?
Answer- Himachal Pradesh
30. Which of the Indian gets, a Non-Profit Journalism Website Bags Prem Bhatia award 2020?
Answer- Dipankar Ghose
