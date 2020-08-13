GK Questions 2020 For August 13 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for August 13, 2020

1. What frequency range is the High-Frequency band?

100 kHz

1 GHz

30 to 300 MHz

3 to 30 MHz

2. The Nobel peace prize is awarded in which city?

Oslo

Stockholm

Brussels

Geneva

3. The ionosphere contains ionized air that protects the earth from -------.

the ultraviolet rays of the sun

the infrared rays of the sun

the falling meteorites

None of the above

4. The half-life period of an isotope is 2 hours. After 6 hours what fraction of the initial quantity of the isotope will be left behind?

1/6

1/3

1/8

¼

5. Which state Government of India has instituted the Samman Award?

Uttar Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

6. The first step to getting output from a laser is to excite an active medium. What is this process called?

Pumping

Exciting

Priming

Raising

7. What is the relationship between resistivity r and conductivity s?

R = s2

R = s

R > s

R = 1/s

8. Arjuna Award is given for ---------------.

Exceptional service in emergency

Bravery on battlefield

Outstanding performance in sports

Exceptional service in slum dwellers

9. Who among the following is not a recipient of the Bharatiya Jnanpith Award?

Ashaparna Devi

M. F. Hussain

Raghupathi Sahai

V. K. Gokak

10. The horizontal of the soil profile is composed of --------.

weathered parent material that is not affected by translocation and organic modification

material affected by translocation & organic modification

unweathered bedrock

None of the above

11. The largest city in Latin America is ----------.

Mexico city

Caracas

Rio-de-Janeiro

Buenos Aires

12. The number of waves made by an electron moving in an orbit having a maximum magnetic quantum number is +3 ----------.

4

5

2

Zero

13. The number of atoms present in 21.6 gram of silver (atomic weight = 108) are the same as the molecules in ---------------.

1.8 gram of H2O

12 moles of KMnO4

0.6N H2SO4

4.6 gram of C2H5OH

14. Sharad Joshi Samman is awarded for ------------.

Cartoon

Satire and essay

Trade Union Activity

Social Service

15. In 1901, Nobel Prize was not given for ------------.

Chemistry

Physics

Economics

Peace

16. Which motor is NOT suitable for use as a DC machine?

Permanent magnet motor

Series motor

Squirrel cage motor

Synchronous motor

17. The UNSECO's 'Prix Jules Verne' prize has been given to which of the following serials of Doordarshan?

The World This Week

Surabhi

Eye Witness

Turning Point

18. The highest and lowest values of a weather element observed over the entire period of record are ----------.

extremes

average extremes

absolute extremes

relative extremes

19. The National Chemical Laboratory is situated in -------------.

New Delhi

Bangalore

Pune

Patna

20. The highest civilian award of India 'Bharat Ratna' has been awarded to only two foreigners so far. One of them is Nelson Mandel The other is ------------.

Abdul Ghaffar khan

Mikhail Gorbachev

Marshal Tito

Abdul Wali Khan

21. A given signal's second harmonic is twice the given signal's __________ frequency...?

Fourier

Foundation

Fundamental

Field

22. Who among the following is not a recipient of 'Dada Saheb Phalke' Award?

Ramanand Sagar

Raj Kapoor

V. Shantaram

Ashok Kumar

23. The highest mountain peak of Oceania is --------------.

Mt. Victoria, Papua New Guinea

Mt. Kosciusko, Australia

Mt. Cook, South Island (New Zealand)

Puncak Jaya, Indonesia

24. The length of the tropical years (the time interval between successive occurrences of the spring equinox) is decreasing very slowly as a result of -----------.

small, progressive changes in the earth's rotational speed

small, progressive change in earth's orbit around the sun

both (a) and (b)

None of the above

25. Equal masses of oxygen, hydrogen and methane are kept under identical conditions. The ratio of the volumes of gases will be ----------.

2 : 16 : 2

2 : 16 : 1

1 : 16 : 2

1 : 1 : 1

26. The mass number of an atom is equal to --------------.

the number of protons

the number of protons and electrons

the number of nucleons

the number of neutrons

27. The first recipient of Nehru Award was --------------.

Martin Luther King

Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan

Mother Teresa

U Thant

28. UN's Policy Brief: Education during COVID-19 and beyond: Around 23.8 Million Children May Drop Out of School Due to the Impacts of COVID-19 in which year?

2020

2022

2021

2025

29. Foundation Stone of Indian Institute of Management, Sirmaur laid by which of the following states?

Jammu and Kashmir

Delhi

Madhya Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh

30. Which of the Indian gets, a Non-Profit Journalism Website Bags Prem Bhatia award 2020?

Dipankar Ghose

Sudhir Choudhary

Arnab Goswami

Ravish Kumar

GK 2020 Answer

1. What frequency range is the High-Frequency band?

Answer- 3 to 30 MHz

2. The Nobel peace prize is awarded in which city?

Answer- Oslo

3. The ionosphere contains ionized air that protects the earth from -------.

Answer- the falling meteorites

4. The half-life period of an isotope is 2 hours. After 6 hours what fraction of the initial quantity of the isotope will be left behind?

Answer- 1/8

5. Which state Government of India has instituted the Samman Award?

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

6. The first step to getting output from a laser is to excite an active medium. What is this process called?

Answer- Pumping

7. What is the relationship between resistivity r and conductivity s?

Answer- R = 1/s

8. Arjuna Award is given for ---------------.

Answer- Outstanding performance in sports

9. Who among the following is not a recipient of the Bharatiya Jnanpith Award?

Answer- M. F. Hussain

10. The horizontal of the soil profile is composed of --------.

Answer- weathered parent material that is not affected by translocation and organic modification

11. The largest city in Latin America is ----------.

Answer- Mexico city

12. The number of waves made by an electron moving in an orbit having a maximum magnetic quantum number is +3 ----------.

Answer- 4

13. The number of atoms present in 21.6 gram of silver (atomic weight = 108) are the same as the molecules in ---------------.

Answer- 12 moles of KMnO4

14. Sharad Joshi Samman is awarded for ------------.

Answer- Satire and essay

15. In 1901, Nobel Prize was not given for ------------.

Answer- Economics

16. Which motor is NOT suitable for use as a DC machine?

Answer- Squirrel cage motor

17. The UNSECO's 'Prix Jules Verne' prize has been given to which of the following serials of Doordarshan?

Answer- Turning Point

18. The highest and lowest values of a weather element observed over the entire period of record are ----------.

Answer- absolute extremes

19. The National Chemical Laboratory is situated in -------------.

Answer- Bangalore

20. The highest civilian award of India 'Bharat Ratna' has been awarded to only two foreigners so far. One of them is Nelson Mandel The other is ------------.

Answer- Abdul Ghaffar khan

21. A given signal's second harmonic is twice the given signal's __________ frequency...?

Answer- Fundamental

22. Who among the following is not a recipient of 'Dada Saheb Phalke' Award?

Answer- Ramanand Sagar

23. The highest mountain peak of Oceania is --------------.

Answer- Puncak Jaya, Indonesia

24. The length of the tropical years (the time interval between successive occurrences of the spring equinox) is decreasing very slowly as a result of -----------.

Answer- both (a) and (b)

25. Equal masses of oxygen, hydrogen and methane are kept under identical conditions. The ratio of the volumes of gases will be ----------.

Answer- 1 : 16 : 2

26. The mass number of an atom is equal to --------------.

Answer- the number of nucleons

27. The first recipient of Nehru Award was --------------.

Answer- U Thant

28. UN's Policy Brief: Education during COVID-19 and beyond: Around 23.8 Million Children May Drop Out of School Due to the Impacts of COVID-19 in which year?

Answer- 2021

29. Foundation Stone of Indian Institute of Management, Sirmaur laid by which of the following states?

Answer- Himachal Pradesh

30. Which of the Indian gets, a Non-Profit Journalism Website Bags Prem Bhatia award 2020?

Answer- Dipankar Ghose

