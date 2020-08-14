GK Questions 2020 For Aug 14 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Top GK Questions for August 14, 2020

1.The sampling rate, (how many samples per second are stored) for a CD is...?

48.4 kHz

22,050 Hz

44.1 kHz

48 kHz

2. Who created Pretty Good Privacy (PGP)?

Phil Zimmermann

Tim Berners-Lee

Marc Andreessen

Ken Thompson

3. The ratio of the width of our National flag to its length is--------------.

3:5

2:3

2:4

3:4

4. Rabindranath Tagore's 'Jana Gana Mana' has been adopted as India's National Anthem. How many stanzas of the said song were adopted?

Only the first stanza

The whole song

Third and Fourth stanza

First and Second stanza

5. Which of the following is not associated with the UNO?

ILO

WHO

ASEAN

All of the above

6. The chairmanship/presidency of the UN Security Council rotates among the Council Members ---------.

every 6 months

every 3 months

every year

every month

7. Shanthi Swaroop Bhatnagar awards are given for -------------.

exploring new dimensions in creative writing in Indian languages

outstanding contribution to a science

creating mass awareness on environmental issues

excellence in film direction

8. The Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award is given by which of the following organisations?

Council for Scientific and industrial research

Indian Council for Agricultural Research

Indian National Science Academy

ISRO

9. The names of the scientists, Newlands, Mendeleev, and Meyer are associated with the development of -------.

atomic structure

metallurgy

periodic table of contents

discovery of elements

10. Who among the following got the 'Bharat Ratna' award, before becoming the President of India?

R. Venkatramanan

Dr. Zakir Hussain

V. V. Giri

Dr Rajendra Prasad

11. Manav Seva Award has been instituted in the memory of --------------.

Rajiv Gandhi

Dr. Rajendra Prasad

Indira Gandhi

Acharya

12. What do we call a network whose elements may be separated by some distance? It usually involves two or more small networks and dedicated high-speed telephone lines.

URL (Universal Resource Locator)

LAN (Local Area Network)

WAN (Wide Area Network)

World Wide Web

13. After the first photons of light are produced, which process is responsible for amplification of the light?

Blackbody radiation

Stimulated emission

Planck's radiation

Einstein oscillation

14. 'Natya - Shastra' the main source of India's classical dances was written by ------------.

Nara Muni

Bharat Muni

Abhinav Gupta

Tandu Muni

15. 'Dandia' is a popular dance of ---------.

Punjab

Gujarat

Tamil Nadu

Maharashtra

16. Which of the following is not a chief organ of the United Nations Organisations?

International Labour Organisation

Security Council

International Court of Justice

General Assembly

17. Permanent Secretariat to coordinate the implementation of SAARC programme is located at -----------.

Dhaka

New Delhi

Colombo

Kathmandu

18. Which of the following awards was conferred upon Smt. Aruna Asaf Ali for her role in the welfare of adult and women?

Tagore Literacy Award

UNSECO Literacy Award

Moorti Devi Award

Kalinga Prize

19. Tripitakas are sacred books of -------------.

Buddhists

Hindus

Jains

None of the above

20. On whose name is the highest award for services to the development of cinema given?

Raj Kapoor

Dada Saheb

Meena Kumari

Amitabh Bachchan

21. Kalinga Award was instituted by -----------.

UNESCO for exceptional contribution of efforts to popularise science

Indian Military.

Jnanpith, a cultural literacy society for encouraging creative writing in modern languages

Indian Adult Education Association for outstanding contribution of adult literacy in India

22. Under Akbar, the Mir Bakshi was required to look after ---------------.

military affairs

the state treasury

the royal household

the land revenue system

23. Which of the following films has won 9 Oscar Awards in 1987?

The World Safari

The Last Emperor

Rain Man

Amadeus

24. The territory of Porus who offered strong resistance to Alexander was situated between the rivers of ----------.

Sutlej and Beas

Jhelum and Chenab

Ravi and Chenab

Ganga and Yamuna

25. Which is NOT an acceptable method of distributing small power outlets throughout an open plan office area?

Power Poles

Power Skirting

Flush Floor Ducting

Extension Cords

26. The words 'Satyameva Jayate' inscribed below the base plate of the emblem of India are taken from ------------.

Rigveda

Satpath Brahmana

Mundak Upanishad

Ramayana

27. The Battle of Plassey was fought in ------------.

1757

1782

1748

1764

28. The Indian delegation to the first World Conference on Human Rights was led by -------------.

Dr Manmohan Singh

Farooq Abdullah

Dinesh Singh

Alam Khan

29. Which of the following famous financial journals of international repute confers 'Finance minister of the year' Award?

Dalal Street

Business Standard

Euromoney

Money Matters

30. Which of the following awards was conferred on Mrs Kiran Bedi?

Golden Globe

Rani Lakshmi

Magsaysay

Saraswati

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

GK 2020 Answer

1. The sampling rate, (how many samples per second are stored) for a CD is...?

Answer- 44.1 kHz

2. Who created Pretty Good Privacy (PGP)?

Answer- Phil Zimmermann

3. The ratio of the width of our National flag to its length is--------------.

Answer- 2:3

4. Rabindranath Tagore's 'Jana Gana Mana' has been adopted as India's National Anthem. How many stanzas of the said song were adopted?

Answer- Only the first stanza

5. Which of the following is not associated with the UNO?

Answer- ASEAN

6. The chairmanship/presidency of the UN Security Council rotates among the Council Members ---------.

Answer- every month

7. Shanthi Swaroop Bhatnagar awards are given for -------------.

Answer- outstanding contribution to science

8. The Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award is given by which of the following organisations?

Answer- Council for Scientific and industrial research

9. The names of the scientists, Newlands, Mendeleev, and Meyer are associated with the development of -------.

Answer- periodic table of contents

10. Who among the following got the 'Bharat Ratna' award, before becoming the President of India?

Answer- Dr. Zakir Hussain

11. Manav Seva Award has been instituted in the memory of --------------.

Answer- Rajiv Gandhi

12. What do we call a network whose elements may be separated by some distance? It usually involves two or more small networks and dedicated high-speed telephone lines.

Answer- WAN (Wide Area Network)

13. After the first photons of light are produced, which process is responsible for amplification of the light?

Answer- Stimulated emission

14. 'Natya - Shastra' the main source of India's classical dances was written by ------------.

Answer- Bharat Muni

15. 'Dandia' is a popular dance of ---------.

Answer- Gujarat

16. Which of the following is not a chief organ of the United Nations Organisations?

Answer- International Labour Organisation

17. Permanent Secretariat to coordinate the implementation of SAARC programme is located at -----------.

Answer- Kathmandu

18. Which of the following awards was conferred upon Smt Aruna Asaf Ali for her role in the welfare of adult and women?

Answer- Moorti Devi Award

19. Tripitakas are sacred books of -------------.

Answer- Buddhists

20. On whose name is the highest award for services to the development of cinema given?

Answer- Dada Saheb

21. Kalinga Award was instituted by -----------.

Answer- UNESCO for the exceptional contribution of efforts to popularise science

22. Under Akbar, the Mir Bakshi was required to look after ---------------.

Answer- military affairs

23. Which of the following films has won 9 Oscar Awards in 1987?

Answer- The Last Emperor

24. The territory of Porus who offered strong resistance to Alexander was situated between the rivers of ----------.

Answer- Jhelum and Chenab

25. Which is NOT an acceptable method of distributing small power outlets throughout an open plan office area?

Answer- Extension Cords

26. The words 'Satyameva Jayate' inscribed below the base plate of the emblem of India are taken from ------------.

Answer- Mundak Upanishad

27. The Battle of Plassey was fought in ------------.

Answer- 1757

28. The Indian delegation to the first World Conference on Human Rights was led by -------------.

Answer- Dr. Manmohan Singh

29. Which of the following famous financial journals of international repute confers 'Finance minister of the year' Award?

Answer- Euromoney

30. Which of the following awards was conferred on Mrs Kiran Bedi?

Answer- Magsaysay

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs