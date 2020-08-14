GK Questions 2020 For Aug 14 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1.The sampling rate, (how many samples per second are stored) for a CD is...?
2. Who created Pretty Good Privacy (PGP)?
3. The ratio of the width of our National flag to its length is--------------.
4. Rabindranath Tagore's 'Jana Gana Mana' has been adopted as India's National Anthem. How many stanzas of the said song were adopted?
5. Which of the following is not associated with the UNO?
6. The chairmanship/presidency of the UN Security Council rotates among the Council Members ---------.
7. Shanthi Swaroop Bhatnagar awards are given for -------------.
8. The Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award is given by which of the following organisations?
9. The names of the scientists, Newlands, Mendeleev, and Meyer are associated with the development of -------.
10. Who among the following got the 'Bharat Ratna' award, before becoming the President of India?
11. Manav Seva Award has been instituted in the memory of --------------.
12. What do we call a network whose elements may be separated by some distance? It usually involves two or more small networks and dedicated high-speed telephone lines.
13. After the first photons of light are produced, which process is responsible for amplification of the light?
14. 'Natya - Shastra' the main source of India's classical dances was written by ------------.
15. 'Dandia' is a popular dance of ---------.
16. Which of the following is not a chief organ of the United Nations Organisations?
17. Permanent Secretariat to coordinate the implementation of SAARC programme is located at -----------.
18. Which of the following awards was conferred upon Smt. Aruna Asaf Ali for her role in the welfare of adult and women?
19. Tripitakas are sacred books of -------------.
20. On whose name is the highest award for services to the development of cinema given?
21. Kalinga Award was instituted by -----------.
22. Under Akbar, the Mir Bakshi was required to look after ---------------.
23. Which of the following films has won 9 Oscar Awards in 1987?
24. The territory of Porus who offered strong resistance to Alexander was situated between the rivers of ----------.
25. Which is NOT an acceptable method of distributing small power outlets throughout an open plan office area?
26. The words 'Satyameva Jayate' inscribed below the base plate of the emblem of India are taken from ------------.
27. The Battle of Plassey was fought in ------------.
28. The Indian delegation to the first World Conference on Human Rights was led by -------------.
29. Which of the following famous financial journals of international repute confers 'Finance minister of the year' Award?
30. Which of the following awards was conferred on Mrs Kiran Bedi?
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. The sampling rate, (how many samples per second are stored) for a CD is...?
Answer- 44.1 kHz
2. Who created Pretty Good Privacy (PGP)?
Answer- Phil Zimmermann
3. The ratio of the width of our National flag to its length is--------------.
Answer- 2:3
4. Rabindranath Tagore's 'Jana Gana Mana' has been adopted as India's National Anthem. How many stanzas of the said song were adopted?
Answer- Only the first stanza
5. Which of the following is not associated with the UNO?
Answer- ASEAN
6. The chairmanship/presidency of the UN Security Council rotates among the Council Members ---------.
Answer- every month
7. Shanthi Swaroop Bhatnagar awards are given for -------------.
Answer- outstanding contribution to science
8. The Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award is given by which of the following organisations?
Answer- Council for Scientific and industrial research
9. The names of the scientists, Newlands, Mendeleev, and Meyer are associated with the development of -------.
Answer- periodic table of contents
10. Who among the following got the 'Bharat Ratna' award, before becoming the President of India?
Answer- Dr. Zakir Hussain
11. Manav Seva Award has been instituted in the memory of --------------.
Answer- Rajiv Gandhi
12. What do we call a network whose elements may be separated by some distance? It usually involves two or more small networks and dedicated high-speed telephone lines.
Answer- WAN (Wide Area Network)
13. After the first photons of light are produced, which process is responsible for amplification of the light?
Answer- Stimulated emission
14. 'Natya - Shastra' the main source of India's classical dances was written by ------------.
Answer- Bharat Muni
15. 'Dandia' is a popular dance of ---------.
Answer- Gujarat
16. Which of the following is not a chief organ of the United Nations Organisations?
Answer- International Labour Organisation
17. Permanent Secretariat to coordinate the implementation of SAARC programme is located at -----------.
Answer- Kathmandu
18. Which of the following awards was conferred upon Smt Aruna Asaf Ali for her role in the welfare of adult and women?
Answer- Moorti Devi Award
19. Tripitakas are sacred books of -------------.
Answer- Buddhists
20. On whose name is the highest award for services to the development of cinema given?
Answer- Dada Saheb
21. Kalinga Award was instituted by -----------.
Answer- UNESCO for the exceptional contribution of efforts to popularise science
22. Under Akbar, the Mir Bakshi was required to look after ---------------.
Answer- military affairs
23. Which of the following films has won 9 Oscar Awards in 1987?
Answer- The Last Emperor
24. The territory of Porus who offered strong resistance to Alexander was situated between the rivers of ----------.
Answer- Jhelum and Chenab
25. Which is NOT an acceptable method of distributing small power outlets throughout an open plan office area?
Answer- Extension Cords
26. The words 'Satyameva Jayate' inscribed below the base plate of the emblem of India are taken from ------------.
Answer- Mundak Upanishad
27. The Battle of Plassey was fought in ------------.
Answer- 1757
28. The Indian delegation to the first World Conference on Human Rights was led by -------------.
Answer- Dr. Manmohan Singh
29. Which of the following famous financial journals of international repute confers 'Finance minister of the year' Award?
Answer- Euromoney
30. Which of the following awards was conferred on Mrs Kiran Bedi?
Answer- Magsaysay
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs