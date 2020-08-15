GK Questions 2020 For August 15 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. You can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions will help you immensely when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.K questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for August 15, 2020

1. In which year was MIDI(Musical Instrument Digital Interface) introduced?

1987

1983

1973

1977

2. Which state Government of India has instituted the Samman Award?

Uttar Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

3. The largest gulf in the world is -------.

Gulf of Mexico

Persian Gulf

Gulf of Carpentaria

Gulf of Mannar

4. The maximum number of covalent formed by nitrogen is -----------.

1

2

3

4

5. Tansen Samman has been instituted by the Government of?

Gujarat

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

6. What does the term PLC stand for?

Programmable Lift Computer

Program List Control

Programmable Logic Controller

Piezo Lamp Connector

7. When measuring the characteristics of a small-signal amplifier, say for a radio receiver, one might be concerned with its "Noise..."?

Fundamental

Fall

Force

Figure

8. Sharad Joshi Samman is awarded for -------------.

Cartoon

Satire and essay

Trade Union Activity

Social Service

9. In 1901, Nobel Prize was not given for -----------.

Chemistry

Physics

Economics

Peace

10. The hunting and gathering economy can support only -----------.

1 person per sq. km

3 persons per sq. km

5 persons per sq. km

7 persons per sq. km

11. The import of crude oil and petroleum did from national oil companies of producer countries, which have a net exportable surplus of oil is by -----------.

term contracts

term tenders

monthly tenders

All the above

12. The formula C6H5-CO-CH3 represents -----------.

Acetone

Acetic acid

Acetophenone

Phenylacetate

13. The metal that is usually extracted from seawater is ------------.

Ca

Na

K

Mg

14. On whom did the U. S. President George W. Bush bestow, in 2002, the U.S.'s highest award for lifetime achievement in the field of scientific research?

Arun Netravalli

Dr.Hargoving Kohrana

Subramania Chandrasekar

Professor Radhakrishna Rao

15. The only Indian to win the Nobel prize in physics is ----------------.

Dr J. Bose

Dr. V. Raman

Dr. Vickram Sarabhai

Dr. H. J. Bhabha

16. The method of concentrating the ore which makes use of the difference in density between ore and impurities is called ------------.

liquation

leaching

levigation

magnetic separation

17. Who among the following is a winner of the Indira Gandhi Award for National integration?

Aruna Asaf Ali

Ashok Kumar

Sundarlal Bahuguna

M. G. K. Menon

18. '.INI' extension refers usually to what kind of file?

Image file

System file

Hypertext related file

Image Color Matching Profile file

19. The highest civilian award of India 'Bharat Ratna' has been awarded to only two foreigners so far. One of them is Nelson Mandel The other is -----------.

Abdul Ghaffar khan

Mikhail Gorbachev

Marshal Tito

Abdul Wali Khan

20. The first recipient of Nehru Award was -------.

Martin Luther King

Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan

Mother Teresa

U Thant

21. The knowledge about the topography of the ocean basins has been derived from ---------.

seismic surveying

echo sounder

side-scan sonar

All of the above

22. The headquarters of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), formed out of erstwhile USSR, is at -----------.

Minsk in Byelorussia

Moscow in Russia

Kyiv in Ukraine

Kistner in Moldavia

23. The inert gases are ____ in water

sparingly soluble

insoluble

soluble

None of these

24. The molecular formula of phosphorous is ---------.

P1

P2

P3

P4

25. The first black American to win the Nobel Prize for literature is -----------.

Aurthe Ashe

Martin Luther King

Toni Morrison

Nelson Mandela

26. India extended US$18 million Line of Credit to the Maldives for expansion of which facilities at MIFCO?

Trading

Developing

Fishing

Agriculture

27. Which of the Indian gets, a Non-Profit Journalism Website Bags Prem Bhatia award 2020?

Dipankar Ghose

Sudhir Choudhary

Arnab Goswami

Ravish Kumar

28. Global remittances may lose how much amount in 2020?

$108.6 billion

$105.1 billion

$80 billion

$500.8 billion

29. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh launches which of the following partnership of State Govt, YuWaah for youth development?

Punjab Soul

Pride of Punjab

Variety of Punjab

Punjab choice

30. Foundation Stone of Indian Institute of Management, Sirmaur laid by which of the following states?

Jammu and Kashmir

Delhi

Madhya Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh

GK 2020 Answer

1. In which year was MIDI(Musical Instrument Digital Interface) introduced?

Answer- 1983

2. Which state Government of India has instituted the Samman Award?

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

3. The largest gulf in the world is -------.

Answer- Gulf of Mexico

4. The maximum number of covalent formed by nitrogen is -----------.

Answer- 4

5. Tansen Samman has been instituted by the Government of?

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

6. What does the term PLC stand for?

Answer- Programmable Logic Controller

7. When measuring the characteristics of a small-signal amplifier, say for a radio receiver, one might be concerned with its "Noise..."?

Answer- Figure

8. Sharad Joshi Samman is awarded for -------------.

Answer- Satire and essay

9. In 1901, Nobel Prize was not given for -----------.

Answer- Economics

10. The hunting and gathering economy can support only -----------.

Answer- 1 person per sq. km

11. The import of crude oil and petroleum did from national oil companies of producer countries, which have a net exportable surplus of oil is by -----------.

Answer- term contracts

12. The formula C6H5-CO-CH3 represents -----------.

Answer- Acetophenone

13. The metal that is usually extracted from seawater is ------------.

Answer- Mg

14. On whom did the U. S. President George W. Bush bestow, in 2002, the U.S.'s highest award for lifetime achievement in the field of scientific research?

Answer- Arun Netravalli

15. The only Indian to win the Nobel prize in physics is ----------------.

Answer- Dr V. Raman

16. The method of concentrating the ore which makes use of the difference in density between ore and impurities is called ------------.

Answer- levigation

17. Who among the following is a winner of the Indira Gandhi Award for National integration?

Answer- Aruna Asaf Ali

18. '.INI' extension refers usually to what kind of file?

Answer- Image file

19. The highest civilian award of India 'Bharat Ratna' has been awarded to only two foreigners so far. One of them is Nelson Mandel The other is -----------.

Answer- Abdul Ghaffar khan

20. The first recipient of Nehru Award was -------.

Answer- U Thant

21. The knowledge about the topography of the ocean basins has been derived from ---------.

Answer- All of the above

22. The headquarters of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), formed out of erstwhile USSR, is at -----------.

Answer- Minsk in Byelorussia

23. The inert gases are ____ in water

Answer- sparingly soluble

24. The molecular formula of phosphorous is ---------.

Answer- P4

25. The first black American to win the Nobel Prize for literature is -----------.

Answer- Toni Morrison

26. India extended US$18 million Line of Credit to the Maldives for expansion of which facilities at MIFCO?

Answer- Fishing

27. Which of the Indian gets, a Non-Profit Journalism Website Bags Prem Bhatia award 2020?

Answer- Dipankar Ghose

28. Global remittances may lose how much amount in 2020?

Answer- $108.6 billion

29. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh launches which of the following partnership of State Govt, YuWaah for youth development?

Answer- Pride of Punjab

30. Foundation Stone of Indian Institute of Management, Sirmaur laid by which of the following states?

Answer- Himachal Pradesh

