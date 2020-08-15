GK Questions 2020 For August 15 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. You can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions will help you immensely when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
1. In which year was MIDI(Musical Instrument Digital Interface) introduced?
2. Which state Government of India has instituted the Samman Award?
3. The largest gulf in the world is -------.
4. The maximum number of covalent formed by nitrogen is -----------.
5. Tansen Samman has been instituted by the Government of?
6. What does the term PLC stand for?
7. When measuring the characteristics of a small-signal amplifier, say for a radio receiver, one might be concerned with its "Noise..."?
8. Sharad Joshi Samman is awarded for -------------.
9. In 1901, Nobel Prize was not given for -----------.
10. The hunting and gathering economy can support only -----------.
11. The import of crude oil and petroleum did from national oil companies of producer countries, which have a net exportable surplus of oil is by -----------.
12. The formula C6H5-CO-CH3 represents -----------.
13. The metal that is usually extracted from seawater is ------------.
14. On whom did the U. S. President George W. Bush bestow, in 2002, the U.S.'s highest award for lifetime achievement in the field of scientific research?
15. The only Indian to win the Nobel prize in physics is ----------------.
16. The method of concentrating the ore which makes use of the difference in density between ore and impurities is called ------------.
17. Who among the following is a winner of the Indira Gandhi Award for National integration?
18. '.INI' extension refers usually to what kind of file?
19. The highest civilian award of India 'Bharat Ratna' has been awarded to only two foreigners so far. One of them is Nelson Mandel The other is -----------.
20. The first recipient of Nehru Award was -------.
21. The knowledge about the topography of the ocean basins has been derived from ---------.
22. The headquarters of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), formed out of erstwhile USSR, is at -----------.
23. The inert gases are ____ in water
24. The molecular formula of phosphorous is ---------.
25. The first black American to win the Nobel Prize for literature is -----------.
26. India extended US$18 million Line of Credit to the Maldives for expansion of which facilities at MIFCO?
27. Which of the Indian gets, a Non-Profit Journalism Website Bags Prem Bhatia award 2020?
28. Global remittances may lose how much amount in 2020?
29. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh launches which of the following partnership of State Govt, YuWaah for youth development?
30. Foundation Stone of Indian Institute of Management, Sirmaur laid by which of the following states?
1. In which year was MIDI(Musical Instrument Digital Interface) introduced?
Answer- 1983
2. Which state Government of India has instituted the Samman Award?
Answer- Madhya Pradesh
3. The largest gulf in the world is -------.
Answer- Gulf of Mexico
4. The maximum number of covalent formed by nitrogen is -----------.
Answer- 4
5. Tansen Samman has been instituted by the Government of?
Answer- Madhya Pradesh
6. What does the term PLC stand for?
Answer- Programmable Logic Controller
7. When measuring the characteristics of a small-signal amplifier, say for a radio receiver, one might be concerned with its "Noise..."?
Answer- Figure
8. Sharad Joshi Samman is awarded for -------------.
Answer- Satire and essay
9. In 1901, Nobel Prize was not given for -----------.
Answer- Economics
10. The hunting and gathering economy can support only -----------.
Answer- 1 person per sq. km
11. The import of crude oil and petroleum did from national oil companies of producer countries, which have a net exportable surplus of oil is by -----------.
Answer- term contracts
12. The formula C6H5-CO-CH3 represents -----------.
Answer- Acetophenone
13. The metal that is usually extracted from seawater is ------------.
Answer- Mg
14. On whom did the U. S. President George W. Bush bestow, in 2002, the U.S.'s highest award for lifetime achievement in the field of scientific research?
Answer- Arun Netravalli
15. The only Indian to win the Nobel prize in physics is ----------------.
Answer- Dr V. Raman
16. The method of concentrating the ore which makes use of the difference in density between ore and impurities is called ------------.
Answer- levigation
17. Who among the following is a winner of the Indira Gandhi Award for National integration?
Answer- Aruna Asaf Ali
18. '.INI' extension refers usually to what kind of file?
Answer- Image file
19. The highest civilian award of India 'Bharat Ratna' has been awarded to only two foreigners so far. One of them is Nelson Mandel The other is -----------.
Answer- Abdul Ghaffar khan
20. The first recipient of Nehru Award was -------.
Answer- U Thant
21. The knowledge about the topography of the ocean basins has been derived from ---------.
Answer- All of the above
22. The headquarters of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), formed out of erstwhile USSR, is at -----------.
Answer- Minsk in Byelorussia
23. The inert gases are ____ in water
Answer- sparingly soluble
24. The molecular formula of phosphorous is ---------.
Answer- P4
25. The first black American to win the Nobel Prize for literature is -----------.
Answer- Toni Morrison
26. India extended US$18 million Line of Credit to the Maldives for expansion of which facilities at MIFCO?
Answer- Fishing
27. Which of the Indian gets, a Non-Profit Journalism Website Bags Prem Bhatia award 2020?
Answer- Dipankar Ghose
28. Global remittances may lose how much amount in 2020?
Answer- $108.6 billion
29. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh launches which of the following partnership of State Govt, YuWaah for youth development?
Answer- Pride of Punjab
30. Foundation Stone of Indian Institute of Management, Sirmaur laid by which of the following states?
Answer- Himachal Pradesh
