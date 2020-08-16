GK Questions 2020 For August 16 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Top GK Questions for August 16, 2020

1. Sometimes computers and cache registers in a food mart are connected to a UPS system. What does UPS mean?

United Parcel Service

Uniform Product Support

Under Paneling Storage

Uninterruptable Power Supply

2. Who co-founded Hotmail in 1996 and then sold the company to Microsoft?

Shawn Fanning

Ada Byron Lovelace

Sabeer Bhatia

Ray Tomlinson

3. The theory of economic drain of India during British imperialism was propounded by -----------.

Jawaharlal Nehru

Dadabhai Naoroji

R. Dutt

M.K. Gandhi

4. The treaty of Srirangapatna was signed between Tipu Sultan and ----------.

Robert Clive

Cornwallis

Dalhousie

Warren Hastings

5. Mohiniattam dance from developed originally in which state?

Tamil Nadu

Orissa

Kerala

Karnataka

6. Which of the following folk dance forms is associated with Gujarat?

Nautanki

Garba

Kathakali

Bhangra

7. The year 1995 is the Golden Jubilee year of which of the following international organisations?

UNO

NAM

GATT (now WTO)

ASEAN

8. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) is located at which of the following places?

Geneva

Rome

Paris

Vienna

9. Tansen Samman has been instituted by the Government of?

Gujarat

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

10. On whom did the U. S. President George W. Bush bestow, in 2002, the U.S.'s highest award for lifetime achievement in the field of scientific research?

Arun Netravalli

Dr.Hargoving Kohrana

Subramania Chandrasekar

Professor Radhakrishna Rao

11. Who was awarded the first Rajiv Gandhi National Sadhavana Award?

Archarya Tulsi

Dr. J. Rengaswamy

J. R. D Tata

Mother Teresa

12. 'Global 500' awards are given for the outstanding achievement in which of the following fields?

Campaign against AIDS

Population control

Protection of environment

Elimination of illiteracy

13. '.TMP' extension refers usually to what kind of file?

Compressed Archive file

Image file

Temporary file

Audio file

14. In the UK, what type of installation requires a fireman's switch?

Neon Lighting

High-Pressure Sodium Lighting

Water Features

Hotel Rooms

15. The system of competitive examination for civil service was accepted in principle in the year -------------.

1833

1853

1858

1882

16. Through which one of the following, the king exercised his control over villages in the Vijayanagar Empire?

Dannayaka

Sumanta

Nayaka

Mahanayakacharya

17. Which of the following Akademis is responsible for fostering the development of dance, drama and music in India?

National School of Drama

Sangeet Akademi

Sahitya Akademi

Lalit Kala Akademi

18. The Rath Yatra at Puri is celebrated in honour of which Hindu deity ---------------.

Ram

Jaganath

Shiva

Vishnu

19. Amnesty International is an organisation associated with which of the following fields?

Protection of Cruelty to animals

Environment protection

Protection of human rights

Protection of historic monuments

20. The Halifax summit was that of -------------.

G-7 countries

Leaders of the NAM

countries in favour of a common currency for Europe

Palestinian and Israeli leaders

21. The only Indian to win the Nobel prize in physics is ----------.

Dr. J. Bose

Dr. V. Raman

Dr. Vickram Sarabhai

Dr. H. J. Bhabha

22. Who among the following is a winner of the Indira Gandhi Award for National integration?

Aruna Asaf Ali

Ashok Kumar

Sundarlal Bahuguna

M. G. K. Menon

23. To whom was 'Bharat Ratna' awarded in 1999?

Lata Mangeshkar

Amartya Sen

M. S. Subbulakshmi

Atal Behari Vajpayee

24. The electromagnetic coils on the neck of the picture tube or tubes which pull the electron beam from side to side and up and down are called ..?

Transformer

Yoke

Capacitor

Diode

25. The Vijayanagara ruler, Kirshnadev Raya's work Amuktamalyada, was in -------------.

Telugu

Sanskrit

Tamil

Kannada

26. The book of Parsis is -------------.

Torah

Bible

Zend Avesta

Gita

27. The office of the UN General Assembly is in ----------.

Vienna

New York

Paris

Zurich

28. The first black American to win the Nobel Prize for literature is -------------.

Arthur Ashe

Martin Luther King

Toni Morrison

Nelson Mandela

29. Who is appointed as UPSC chairman?

Pradeep Kumar Joshi

Arvind Saxena

Prasun Joshi

None of these

30. Who will launch Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah?

Narendra Modi

Ramnath Kovind

Rajnath Singh

Amit Shah

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

GK 2020 Answer

1. Sometimes computers and cache registers in a food mart are connected to a UPS system. What does UPS mean?

Answer- Uninterruptable Power Supply

2. Who co-founded Hotmail in 1996 and then sold the company to Microsoft?

Answer- Sabeer Bhatia

3. The theory of economic drain of India during British imperialism was propounded by -----------.

Answer- Dadabhai Naoroji

4. The treaty of Srirangapatna was signed between Tipu Sultan and ----------.

Answer- Cornwallis

5. Mohiniattam dance from developed originally in which state?

Answer- Kerala

6. Which of the following folk dance forms is associated with Gujarat?

Answer- Garba

7. The year 1995 is the Golden Jubilee year of which of the following international organisations?

Answer- UNO

8. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) is located at which of the following places?

Answer- Geneva

9. Tansen Samman has been instituted by the Government of?

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

10. On whom did the U. S. President George W. Bush bestow, in 2002, the U.S.'s highest award for life time achievement in the field of scientific research?

Answer- Arun Netravalli

11. Who was awarded the first Rajiv Gandhi National Sadhavana Award?

Answer- Mother Teresa

12. 'Global 500' awards are given for the outstanding achievement in which of the following fields?

Answer- Protection of the environment

13. '.TMP' extension refers usually to what kind of file?

Answer- Temporary file

14. In the UK, what type of installation requires a fireman's switch?

Answer- Neon Lighting

15. The system of competitive examination for civil service was accepted in principle in the year -------------.

Answer- 1853

16. Through which one of the following, the king exercised his control over villages in the Vijayanagar Empire?

Answer- Mahanayakacharya

17. Which of the following Akademis is responsible for fostering the development of dance, drama and music in India?

Answer- Sangeet Akademi

18. The Rath Yatra at Puri is celebrated in honour of which Hindu deity ---------------.

Answer- Jagannath

19. Amnesty International is an organisation associated with which of the following fields?

Answer- Protection of human rights

20. The Halifax summit was that of -------------.

Answer- G-7 countries

21. The only Indian to win the Nobel prize in physics is ----------.

Answer- Dr. V. Raman

22. Who among the following is a winner of the Indira Gandhi Award for National integration?

Answer- Aruna Asaf Ali

23. To whom was 'Bharat Ratna' awarded in 1999?

Answer- Amartya Sen

24. The electromagnetic coils on the neck of the picture tube or tubes which pull the electron beam from side to side and up and down are called ..?

Answer- Yoke

25. The Vijayanagara ruler, Kirshnadev Raya's work Amuktamalyada, was in -------------.

Answer- Telugu

26. The book of Parsis is -------------.

Answer- Zend Avesta

27. The office of the UN General Assembly is in ----------.

Answer- New York

28. The first black American to win the Nobel Prize for literature is -------------.

Answer- Toni Morrison

29. Who is appointed as UPSC chairman?

Answer- Pradeep Kumar Joshi

30. Who will launch Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah?

Answer- Rajnath Singh

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs