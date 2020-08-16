GK Questions 2020 For August 16 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
1. Sometimes computers and cache registers in a food mart are connected to a UPS system. What does UPS mean?
2. Who co-founded Hotmail in 1996 and then sold the company to Microsoft?
3. The theory of economic drain of India during British imperialism was propounded by -----------.
4. The treaty of Srirangapatna was signed between Tipu Sultan and ----------.
5. Mohiniattam dance from developed originally in which state?
6. Which of the following folk dance forms is associated with Gujarat?
7. The year 1995 is the Golden Jubilee year of which of the following international organisations?
8. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) is located at which of the following places?
9. Tansen Samman has been instituted by the Government of?
10. On whom did the U. S. President George W. Bush bestow, in 2002, the U.S.'s highest award for lifetime achievement in the field of scientific research?
11. Who was awarded the first Rajiv Gandhi National Sadhavana Award?
12. 'Global 500' awards are given for the outstanding achievement in which of the following fields?
13. '.TMP' extension refers usually to what kind of file?
14. In the UK, what type of installation requires a fireman's switch?
15. The system of competitive examination for civil service was accepted in principle in the year -------------.
16. Through which one of the following, the king exercised his control over villages in the Vijayanagar Empire?
17. Which of the following Akademis is responsible for fostering the development of dance, drama and music in India?
18. The Rath Yatra at Puri is celebrated in honour of which Hindu deity ---------------.
19. Amnesty International is an organisation associated with which of the following fields?
20. The Halifax summit was that of -------------.
21. The only Indian to win the Nobel prize in physics is ----------.
22. Who among the following is a winner of the Indira Gandhi Award for National integration?
23. To whom was 'Bharat Ratna' awarded in 1999?
24. The electromagnetic coils on the neck of the picture tube or tubes which pull the electron beam from side to side and up and down are called ..?
25. The Vijayanagara ruler, Kirshnadev Raya's work Amuktamalyada, was in -------------.
26. The book of Parsis is -------------.
27. The office of the UN General Assembly is in ----------.
28. The first black American to win the Nobel Prize for literature is -------------.
29. Who is appointed as UPSC chairman?
30. Who will launch Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah?
1. Sometimes computers and cache registers in a food mart are connected to a UPS system. What does UPS mean?
Answer- Uninterruptable Power Supply
2. Who co-founded Hotmail in 1996 and then sold the company to Microsoft?
Answer- Sabeer Bhatia
3. The theory of economic drain of India during British imperialism was propounded by -----------.
Answer- Dadabhai Naoroji
4. The treaty of Srirangapatna was signed between Tipu Sultan and ----------.
Answer- Cornwallis
5. Mohiniattam dance from developed originally in which state?
Answer- Kerala
6. Which of the following folk dance forms is associated with Gujarat?
Answer- Garba
7. The year 1995 is the Golden Jubilee year of which of the following international organisations?
Answer- UNO
8. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) is located at which of the following places?
Answer- Geneva
9. Tansen Samman has been instituted by the Government of?
Answer- Madhya Pradesh
10. On whom did the U. S. President George W. Bush bestow, in 2002, the U.S.'s highest award for life time achievement in the field of scientific research?
Answer- Arun Netravalli
11. Who was awarded the first Rajiv Gandhi National Sadhavana Award?
Answer- Mother Teresa
12. 'Global 500' awards are given for the outstanding achievement in which of the following fields?
Answer- Protection of the environment
13. '.TMP' extension refers usually to what kind of file?
Answer- Temporary file
14. In the UK, what type of installation requires a fireman's switch?
Answer- Neon Lighting
15. The system of competitive examination for civil service was accepted in principle in the year -------------.
Answer- 1853
16. Through which one of the following, the king exercised his control over villages in the Vijayanagar Empire?
Answer- Mahanayakacharya
17. Which of the following Akademis is responsible for fostering the development of dance, drama and music in India?
Answer- Sangeet Akademi
18. The Rath Yatra at Puri is celebrated in honour of which Hindu deity ---------------.
Answer- Jagannath
19. Amnesty International is an organisation associated with which of the following fields?
Answer- Protection of human rights
20. The Halifax summit was that of -------------.
Answer- G-7 countries
21. The only Indian to win the Nobel prize in physics is ----------.
Answer- Dr. V. Raman
22. Who among the following is a winner of the Indira Gandhi Award for National integration?
Answer- Aruna Asaf Ali
23. To whom was 'Bharat Ratna' awarded in 1999?
Answer- Amartya Sen
24. The electromagnetic coils on the neck of the picture tube or tubes which pull the electron beam from side to side and up and down are called ..?
Answer- Yoke
25. The Vijayanagara ruler, Kirshnadev Raya's work Amuktamalyada, was in -------------.
Answer- Telugu
26. The book of Parsis is -------------.
Answer- Zend Avesta
27. The office of the UN General Assembly is in ----------.
Answer- New York
28. The first black American to win the Nobel Prize for literature is -------------.
Answer- Toni Morrison
29. Who is appointed as UPSC chairman?
Answer- Pradeep Kumar Joshi
30. Who will launch Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah?
Answer- Rajnath Singh
