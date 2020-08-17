GK Questions 2020 For Aug 17 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
1. The Battle of Plassey was fought in ------------.
2. The territory of Porus who offered strong resistance to Alexander was situated between the rivers of ---------------.
3. Who restricted Import of 101 defence items?
4. Who is the father of Geometry?
5. What is common between Kutty, Shankar, Laxman and Sudhir Dar?
6. Who inaugurated Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, launched 'Gandagi Mukt Bharat' - Week-Long Campaign?
7. Radiocarbon is produced in the atmosphere as a result of -------------.
8. It is easier to roll a stone up a sloping road than to lift it vertical upwards because of -----------------.
9. Which of the following is not associated with the UNO?
10. The chairmanship/presidency of the UN Security Council rotates among the Council Members --------------.
11. The ratio of the width of our National flag to its length is -----------.
12. Rabindranath Tagore's 'Jana Gana Mana' has been adopted as India's National Anthem. How many stanzas of the said song were adopted?
13. Under Akbar, the Mir Bakshi was required to look after ------------.
14. Tripitakas are sacred books of -------------.
15. Which state signed an MoU with The Boston Group to Setup Centre at Visakhapatnam?
16. Who was known as Iron man of India?
17. The Indian to beat the computers in mathematical wizardry is ------------.
18. The absorption of ink by blotting paper involves ------------.
19. Siphon will fail to work if ------------.
20. Which of the following is not a chief organ of the United Nations Organisations?
21. Permanent Secretariat to coordinate the implementation of SAARC programme is located at ------------.
22. 'Natya - Shastra' the main source of India's classical dances was written by -------------.
23. 'Dandia' is a popular dance of -------------.
24. The trident-shaped symbol of Buddhism does not represent ---------.
25. Jude Felix is a famous Indian player in which of the fields?
26. Large transformers, when used for some time, become very hot and are cooled by circulating oil. The heating of the transformer is due to -----------.
27. Nuclear sizes are expressed in a unit named ------------.
28. The Indian delegation to the first World Conference on Human Rights was led by ------------.
29. The words 'Satyameva Jayate' inscribed below the base plate of the emblem of India are taken from ----------.
30. Who is appointed as Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania?
Answer- 1757
Answer- 1757
Answer- Jhelum and Chenab
Answer- Jhelum and Chenab
Answer- Rajnath Singh
Answer- Rajnath Singh
Answer- Euclid
Answer- Euclid
Answer- Drawing Cartoons
Answer- Drawing Cartoons
Answer- Narendra Modi
Answer- Narendra Modi
Answer- a collision between fast neutrons and nitrogen nuclei present in the atmosphere
Answer- a collision between fast neutrons and nitrogen nuclei present in the atmosphere
Answer- work done in rolling a stone is less than in lifting it
Answer- work done in rolling a stone is less than in lifting it
Answer- ASEAN
Answer- ASEAN
Answer- every month
Answer- every month
Answer- 2:3
Answer- 2:3
Answer- Only the first stanza
Answer- Only the first stanza
Answer- military affairs
Answer- military affairs
Answer- Buddhists
Answer- Buddhists
Answer- Andhra Pradesh
Answer- Andhra Pradesh
Answer- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Answer- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Answer- Shakunthala Devi
Answer- Shakunthala Devi
Answer- capillary action phenomenon
Answer- capillary action phenomenon
19. Siphon will fail to work if ------------.
Answer- the level of the liquid in the two vessels are at the same height
Answer- International Labour Organisation
Answer- International Labour Organisation
Answer- Kathmandu
Answer- Kathmandu
Answer- Bharat Muni
Answer- Bharat Muni
Answer- Gujarat
Answer- Gujarat
Answer- Nirvana
Answer- Nirvana
Answer- Hockey
Answer- Hockey
Answer- both the heating effect of current and hysteresis loss
Answer- both the heating effect of current and hysteresis loss
Answer- Fermi
Answer- Fermi
Answer- Dr Manmohan Singh
Answer- Dr Manmohan Singh
Answer- Mundak Upanishad
Answer- Mundak Upanishad
Answer- Mohamed Ould Bilal
Answer- Mohamed Ould Bilal
