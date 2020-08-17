GK Questions 2020 For Aug 17 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

Top GK Questions for August 17, 2020

1. The Battle of Plassey was fought in ------------.

1757

1782

1748

1764

2. The territory of Porus who offered strong resistance to Alexander was situated between the rivers of ---------------.

Sutlej and Beas

Jhelum and Chenab

Ravi and Chenab

Ganga and Yamuna

3. Who restricted Import of 101 defence items?

Narendra Modi

Amit Shah

Smriti Irani

Rajnath Singh

4. Who is the father of Geometry?

Aristotle

Euclid

Pythagoras

Kepler

5. What is common between Kutty, Shankar, Laxman and Sudhir Dar?

Film Direction

Drawing Cartoons

Instrumental Music

Classical Dance

6. Who inaugurated Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, launched 'Gandagi Mukt Bharat' - Week-Long Campaign?

Narendra Modi

Piyush Vedprakash Goyal

Manoharlal Khattar

None of these

7. Radiocarbon is produced in the atmosphere as a result of -------------.

the collision between fast neutrons and nitrogen nuclei present in the atmosphere

action of ultraviolet light from the sun on atmospheric oxygen

action of solar radiations particularly cosmic rays on carbon dioxide present in the atmosphere

lightning discharge in the atmosphere

8. It is easier to roll a stone up a sloping road than to lift it vertical upwards because of -----------------.

work done in rolling is more than in lifting

work done in lifting the stone is equal to rolling it

work done in both is same but the rate of doing work is less in rolling

work done in rolling a stone is less than in lifting it

9. Which of the following is not associated with the UNO?

ILO

WHO

ASEAN

All of the above

10. The chairmanship/presidency of the UN Security Council rotates among the Council Members --------------.

every 6 months

every 3 months

every year

every month

11. The ratio of the width of our National flag to its length is -----------.

3:5

2:3

2:4

3:4

12. Rabindranath Tagore's 'Jana Gana Mana' has been adopted as India's National Anthem. How many stanzas of the said song were adopted?

Only the first stanza

The whole song

Third and Fourth stanza

First and Second stanza

13. Under Akbar, the Mir Bakshi was required to look after ------------.

military affairs

the state treasury

the royal household

the land revenue system

14. Tripitakas are sacred books of -------------.

Buddhists

Hindus

Jains

None of the above

15. Which state signed an MoU with The Boston Group to Setup Centre at Visakhapatnam?

Madhya Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

Maharashtra

Gujarat

16. Who was known as Iron man of India?

Govind Ballabh Pant

Jawaharlal Nehru

Subhash Chandra Bose

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

17. The Indian to beat the computers in mathematical wizardry is ------------.

Ramanujam

Rina Panigrahi

Raja Ramanna

Shakunthala Devi

18. The absorption of ink by blotting paper involves ------------.

the viscosity of ink

capillary action phenomenon

diffusion of ink through the blotting

siphon action

19. Siphon will fail to work if ------------.

the densities of the liquid in the two vessels are equal

the level of the liquid in the two vessels are at the same height

both its limbs are of unequal length

the temperature of the liquids in the two vessels are the same

20. Which of the following is not a chief organ of the United Nations Organisations?

International Labour Organisation

Security Council

International Court of Justice

General Assembly

21. Permanent Secretariat to coordinate the implementation of SAARC programme is located at ------------.

Dhaka

New Delhi

Colombo

Kathmandu

22. 'Natya - Shastra' the main source of India's classical dances was written by -------------.

Nara Muni

Bharat Muni

Abhinav Gupta

Tandu Muni

23. 'Dandia' is a popular dance of -------------.

Punjab

Gujarat

Tamil Nadu

Maharashtra

24. The trident-shaped symbol of Buddhism does not represent ---------.

Nirvana

Sangha

Buddha

Dhamma

25. Jude Felix is a famous Indian player in which of the fields?

Volleyball

Tennis

Football

Hockey

26. Large transformers, when used for some time, become very hot and are cooled by circulating oil. The heating of the transformer is due to -----------.

the heating effect of current alone

hysteresis loss alone

both the heating effect of current and hysteresis loss

intense sunlight at noon

27. Nuclear sizes are expressed in a unit named ------------.

Fermi

angstrom

newton

tesla

28. The Indian delegation to the first World Conference on Human Rights was led by ------------.

Dr Manmohan Singh

Farooq Abdullah

Dinesh Singh

Alam Khan

29. The words 'Satyameva Jayate' inscribed below the base plate of the emblem of India are taken from ----------.

Rigveda

Satpath Brahmana

Mundak Upanishad

Ramayana

30. Who is appointed as Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania?

Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani

Mohamed Ould Bilal

Ismail Ould Cheikh Sidiya

None of these

GK 2020 Answer

1. The Battle of Plassey was fought in ------------.

Answer- 1757

2. The territory of Porus who offered strong resistance to Alexander was situated between the rivers of ---------------.

Answer- Jhelum and Chenab

3. Who restricted Import of 101 defence items?

Answer- Rajnath Singh

4. Who is the father of Geometry?

Answer- Euclid

5. What is common between Kutty, Shankar, Laxman and Sudhir Dar?

Answer- Drawing Cartoons

6. Who inaugurated Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, launched 'Gandagi Mukt Bharat' - Week-Long Campaign?

Answer- Narendra Modi

7. Radiocarbon is produced in the atmosphere as a result of -------------.

Answer- a collision between fast neutrons and nitrogen nuclei present in the atmosphere

8. It is easier to roll a stone up a sloping road than to lift it vertical upwards because of -----------------.

Answer- work done in rolling a stone is less than in lifting it

9. Which of the following is not associated with the UNO?

Answer- ASEAN

10. The chairmanship/presidency of the UN Security Council rotates among the Council Members --------------.

Answer- every month

11. The ratio of the width of our National flag to its length is -----------.

Answer- 2:3

12. Rabindranath Tagore's 'Jana Gana Mana' has been adopted as India's National Anthem. How many stanzas of the said song were adopted?

Answer- Only the first stanza

13. Under Akbar, the Mir Bakshi was required to look after ------------.

Answer- military affairs

14. Tripitakas are sacred books of -------------.

Answer- Buddhists

15. Which state signed an MoU with The Boston Group to Setup Centre at Visakhapatnam?

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

16. Who was known as Iron man of India?

Answer- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

17. The Indian to beat the computers in mathematical wizardry is ------------.

Answer- Shakunthala Devi

18. The absorption of ink by blotting paper involves ------------.

Answer- capillary action phenomenon

19. Siphon will fail to work if ------------.

Answer- the level of the liquid in the two vessels are at the same height

20. Which of the following is not a chief organ of the United Nations Organisations?

Answer- International Labour Organisation

21. Permanent Secretariat to coordinate the implementation of SAARC programme is located at ------------.

Answer- Kathmandu

22. 'Natya - Shastra' the main source of India's classical dances was written by -------------.

Answer- Bharat Muni

23. 'Dandia' is a popular dance of -------------.

Answer- Gujarat

24. The trident-shaped symbol of Buddhism does not represent ---------.

Answer- Nirvana

25. Jude Felix is a famous Indian player in which of the fields?

Answer- Hockey

26. Large transformers, when used for some time, become very hot and are cooled by circulating oil. The heating of the transformer is due to -----------.

Answer- both the heating effect of current and hysteresis loss

27. Nuclear sizes are expressed in a unit named ------------.

Answer- Fermi

28. The Indian delegation to the first World Conference on Human Rights was led by ------------.

Answer- Dr Manmohan Singh

29. The words 'Satyameva Jayate' inscribed below the base plate of the emblem of India are taken from ----------.

Answer- Mundak Upanishad

30. Who is appointed as Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania?

Answer- Mohamed Ould Bilal

