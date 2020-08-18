GK Questions 2020 For August 18 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Top GK Questions for August 18, 2020

1. The theory of economic drain of India during British imperialism was propounded by ----------.

Jawaharlal Nehru

Dadabhai Naoroji

R. Dutt

M.K. Gandhi

2. The treaty of Srirangapatna was signed between Tipu Sultan and ---------.

Robert Clive

Cornwallis

Dalhousie

Warren Hastings

3. Who among the following was an eminent painter?

Sarada Ukil

Uday Shanker

V. Shantaram

Meherally

4. Professor Amartya Sen is famous in which of the fields?

Biochemistry

Electronics

Economics

Geology

5. Light year is a unit of ------------.

time

distance

light

intensity of light

6. Mirage is due to -----------.

unequal heating of different parts of the atmosphere

magnetic disturbances in the atmosphere

depletion of ozone layer in the atmosphere

equal heating of different parts of the atmosphere

7. The year 1995 is the Golden Jubilee year of which of the following international organisations?

UNO

NAM

GATT (now WTO)

ASEAN

8. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) is located at which of the following places?

Geneva

Rome

Paris

Vienna

9. Mohiniattam dance from developed originally in which state?

Tamil Nadu

Orissa

Kerala

Karnataka

10. Which of the following folk dance forms is associated with Gujarat?

Nautanki

Garba

Kathakali

Bhangra

11. The system of competitive examination for civil service was accepted in principle in the year ----.

1833

1853

1858

1882

12. Through which one of the following, the king exercised his control over villages in the Vijayanagar Empire?

Dannayaka

Sumanta

Nayaka

Mahanayakacharya

13. Light from the Sun reaches us in nearly ------------.

2 minutes

4 minutes

8 minutes

16 minutes

14. Stars appears to move from east to west because ----

all stars move from east to west

the earth rotates from west to east

the earth rotates from east to west

the background of the stars moves from west to east

15. Amnesty International is an organisation associated with which of the following fields?

Protection of Cruelty to animals

Environment protection

Protection of human rights

Protection of historic monuments

16. The Halifax summit was that of ------------.

G-7 countries

Leaders of the NAM

countries in favour of a common currency for Europe

Palestinian and Israeli leaders

17. Which of the following Akademis is responsible for fostering the development of dance, drama and music in India?

National School of Drama

Sangeet Akademi

Sahitya Akademi

Lalit Kala Akademi

18. The Rath Yatra at Puri is celebrated in honour of which Hindu deity ------------.

Ram

Jaganath

Shiva

Vishnu

19. The Vijayanagara ruler, Kirshnadev Raya's work Amuktamalyada, was in ----------.

Telugu

Sanskrit

Tamil

Kannada

20. Amjad Ali Khan is associated with which of the following musical instruments?

Sarod

Veena

Violin

Sitar

21. Pa(Pascal) is the unit for ------------.

thrust

pressure

frequency

conductivity

22. Planets do not twinkle because of -------------.

they emit light of a constant intensity

their distance from the earth does not change with time

they are very far away from the earth resulting in a decrease in intensity of light

they are nearer to earth and hence we receive a greater amount of light and, therefore minor variations in the intensity are not noticeable

23. The office of the UN General Assembly is in -----------.

Vienna

New York

Paris

Zurich

24. The book of Parsis is ------------.

Torah

Bible

Zend Avesta

Gita

25. Sometimes computers and cache registers in a food mart are connected to a UPS system. What does UPS mean?

United Parcel Service

Uniform Product Support

Under Paneling Storage

Uninterruptable Power Supply

26. Who co-founded Hotmail in 1996 and then sold the company to Microsoft?

Shawn Fanning

Ada Byron Lovelace

Sabeer Bhatia

Ray Tomlinson

27. The theory of economic drain of India during British imperialism was propounded by -----------.

Jawaharlal Nehru

Dadabhai Naoroji

R. Dutt

M.K. Gandhi

28. The treaty of Srirangapatna was signed between Tipu Sultan and ----------.

Robert Clive

Cornwallis

Dalhousie

Warren Hastings

29. Mohiniattam dance from developed originally in which state?

Tamil Nadu

Orissa

Kerala

Karnataka

30. Which of the following folk dance forms is associated with Gujarat?

Nautanki

Garba

Kathakali

Bhangra

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

GK 2020 Answer

1. The theory of economic drain of India during British imperialism was propounded by ----------.

Answer- Dadabhai Naoroji

2. The treaty of Srirangapatna was signed between Tipu Sultan and ---------.

Answer- Cornwallis

3. Who among the following was an eminent painter?

Answer- Sarada Ukil

4. Professor Amartya Sen is famous in which of the fields?

Answer- Economics

5. A light year is a unit of ------------.

Answer- distance

6. Mirage is due to -----------.

Answer- unequal heating of different parts of the atmosphere

7. The year 1995 is the Golden Jubilee year of which of the following international organisations?

Answer- UNO

8. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) is located at which of the following places?

Answer- Geneva

9. Mohiniattam dance from developed originally in which state?

Answer- Kerala

10. Which of the following folk dance forms is associated with Gujarat?

Answer- Garba

11. The system of competitive examination for civil service was accepted in principle in the year ----.

Answer- 1853

12. Through which one of the following, the king exercised his control over villages in the Vijayanagar Empire?

Answer- Mahanayakacharya

13. Light from the Sun reaches us in nearly ------------.

Answer- 8 minutes

14. Stars appear to move from east to west because ----

Answer- the earth rotates from west to east

15. Amnesty International is an organisation associated with which of the following fields?

Answer- Protection of human rights

16. The Halifax summit was that of ------------.

Answer- G-7 countries

17. Which of the following Akademis is responsible for fostering the development of dance, drama and music in India?

Answer- Sangeet Akademi

18. The Rath Yatra at Puri is celebrated in honour of which Hindu deity ------------.

Answer- Jagannath

19. The Vijayanagara ruler, Kirshnadev Raya's work Amuktamalyada, was in ----------.

Answer- Telugu

20. Amjad Ali Khan is associated with which of the following musical instruments?

Answer- Sarod

21. Pa(Pascal) is the unit for ------------.

Answer- pressure

22. Planets do not twinkle because of -------------.

Answer- they are nearer to earth and hence we receive a greater amount of light and, therefore minor variations in the intensity are not noticeable

23. The office of the UN General Assembly is in -----------.

Answer- New York

24. The book of Parsis is ------------.

Answer- Zend Avesta

25. Sometimes computers and cache registers in a food mart are connected to a UPS system. What does UPS mean?

Answer- Uninterruptable Power Supply

26. Who co-founded Hotmail in 1996 and then sold the company to Microsoft?

Answer- Sabeer Bhatia

27. The theory of economic drain of India during British imperialism was propounded by -----------.

Answer- Dadabhai Naoroji

28. The treaty of Srirangapatna was signed between Tipu Sultan and ----------.

Answer- Cornwallis

29. Mohiniattam dance from developed originally in which state?

Answer- Kerala

30. Which of the following folk dance forms is associated with Gujarat?

Answer- Garba

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs