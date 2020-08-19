GK Questions 2020 For August 19 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
1. The theory of economic drain of India during British imperialism was propounded by ----------.
2. The treaty of Srirangapatna was signed between Tipu Sultan and ---------.
3. Who among the following was an eminent painter?
4. Professor Amartya Sen is famous in which of the fields?
5. A light-year is a unit of ------------.
6. Mirage is due to -----------.
7. The year 1995 is the Golden Jubilee year of which of the following international organisations?
8. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) is located at which of the following places?
9. Mohiniattam dance from developed originally in which state?
10. Which of the following folk dance forms is associated with Gujarat?
11. The system of competitive examination for civil service was accepted in principle in the year ----.
12. Through which one of the following, the king exercised his control over villages in the Vijayanagar Empire?
13. Light from the Sun reaches us in nearly ------------.
14. Stars appear to move from east to west because ----
15. Amnesty International is an organisation associated with which of the following fields?
16. The Halifax summit was that of ------------.
17. Which of the following Akademis is responsible for fostering the development of dance, drama and music in India?
18. The Rath Yatra at Puri is celebrated in honour of which Hindu deity ------------.
19. The Vijayanagara ruler, Kirshnadev Raya's work Amuktamalyada, was in ----------.
20. Amjad Ali Khan is associated with which of the following musical instruments?
21. Pa(Pascal) is the unit for ------------.
22. Planets do not twinkle because of -------------.
23. The office of the UN General Assembly is in -----------.
24. The book of Parsis is ------------.
25. Sometimes computers and cache registers in a food mart are connected to a UPS system. What does UPS mean?
26. Who co-founded Hotmail in 1996 and then sold the company to Microsoft?
Answer- Dadabhai Naoroji
Answer- Cornwallis
Answer- Sarada Ukil
Answer- Economics
Answer- distance
Answer- unequal heating of different parts of the atmosphere
Answer- UNO
Answer- Geneva
Answer- Kerala
Answer- Garba
Answer- 1853
Answer- Mahanayakacharya
Answer- 8 minutes
Answer- the earth rotates from west to east
Answer- Protection of human rights
Answer- G-7 countries
Answer- Sangeet Akademi
Answer- Jagannath
Answer- Telugu
Answer- Sarod
Answer- pressure
Answer- they are nearer to earth and hence we receive a greater amount of light and, therefore minor variations in the intensity are not noticeable
Answer- New York
Answer- Zend Avesta
Answer- Uninterruptable Power Supply
Answer- Sabeer Bhatia
Answer- Dadabhai Naoroji
Answer- Cornwallis
Answer- Kerala
Answer- Garba
