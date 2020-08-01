GK Questions 2020 For August 01 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for August 01, 2020

1. Some proverbs/idioms are given below together with their meanings. Choose the correct meaning of proverb/idiom, If there is no correct meaning given, E (i.e.) 'None of these' will be the answer.

To make a clean breast of ----------------.

To gain prominence

To praise oneself

To confess without of reserve

To destroy before it blooms

None of these

2. To keep one's temper --------------.

To become hungry

To be in a good mood

To preserve one's energy

To be aloof from

None of these

3. To catch tartar -----------------.

To trap wanted criminal with great difficulty

To catch a dangerous person

To meet with disaster

To deal with a person who is more than one's match

None of these

4. To drive home --------------.

To find one's roots

To return to the place of rest

Back to the original position

To emphasise

None of these

5. To have an axe to grind -----------.

A private end to serve

To fail to arouse interest

To have no result

To work for both sides

None of these

6. Which of the following act as a channel of transmission of blood to the heart in the human body?

Arteries

Muscle fibres

Nerves

Veins

7. Which of the following of the members of OPEC (Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries)?

Algeria, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait

Libya, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria

Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela

All of the above

8. When was slavery abolished in Britain?

1830

1837

1843

1833

9. Which is the biggest literary award in Britain?

David Cohen Award

Kalinya Award

Owen Global Prize

Golden Bear Award

10. Which language is spoken in Karnataka?

Marathi

Hindi

Malayalam

Kannada

11. Which are the important minerals found in Manipur?

Sillimanite, nickel, petroleum

Oil, coal, manganese

Iron, lime, bauxite

None of the above

12. When was Prophet Mohamed, the founder of Islam, born?

420 AD

570 AD

868 AD

1138 AD

13. Which are the main crops of Arunachal Pradesh?

Rice, maize, millet, wheat, mustard

Rice, tobacco, oilseeds, jute, cotton

Tea, jute, rice, cotton, silk

None of the above

14. Which of the following acts as a resistance against in the body?

Carbohydrates

Red corpuscles

Vitamins

White corpuscles

15. Which of the following chemicals is useful in photography?

Aluminium hydroxide

Potassium nitrate

Silver bromide

Sodium chloride

16. Which industries are found in Goa?

Mining and various small-scale industries like manufacturing soaps, paper and so on

steel and cement industries

Oil refineries

None of the above

17. Which body of UNO carries on the function of the UNO with regard to international, economic, social, cultural, education, wealth and related matters?

General Assembly

Security Council

The Economic and Social Council

Trusteeship Council

18. When was Lord Buddha born?

586 BC

1000 BC

560 BC

750 BC

19. Which missile is designed to defend large installation like oil-fields et against enemy air attacks?

Akash

Nag

Agni

Prithvi

20. Which of the following inventions were done by Thomas Alva Edison?

Incandescent lamp

Phonograph C (Gramophone) and microphone

Carbon telephone transmitters

All of the above

21. Which of the following are the member countries of the commonwealth?

Australia, Tonga, UK and Zimbabwe

Nigeria, Pakistan, India, Jamaica and Singapore

Mauritius, Maldives, Ghana, Bangladesh

All of the above

22. Which are the important meeting of the Commonwealth?

Biennial meeting of the Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM)

The annual meeting of the finance minister of the member countries

The regular meeting of the minister of education, law, health and another minister

All of the above

23. Which atomic reactor is used for studies of uranium heavy water lattice?

Apsara

Zerlina

Dhruva

Purnima-I

24. When was Zoroaster, the founder of Zoroastrianism born in Media(Iran)?

2000 BC

660 BC

1075 BC

740 BC

25. When was Mona Lisa painted by Leonardo da Vinci?

1431 AD

1492 AD

1504 AD

1556 AD

26. Which state/UT has issued the certificate of geographical indication (GI) registration for saffron?

Madhya Pradesh

J&K

UP

Haryana

27. Which of the following agencies related to the United Nation was in existence before the Second World War?

Food and Agricultural Organisation

International Labour Organisation

World Health Organisation

International Monetary Fund

28. Which is the state with the largest urban population?

West Bengal

Maharashtra

Kerala

Goa

29. Which of the following are the important sects of Islam?

Catholics and Protestants

Sunnis and Shias

Mahayana and Hinayan

None of the above

30. Where is the sports stadium, Green Park, located?

Kanpur

Jamshedpur

Cuttack

Patiala

GK 2020 Answer

1. Some proverbs/idioms are given below together with their meanings. Choose the correct meaning of proverb/idiom, If there is no correct meaning given, E (i.e.) 'None of these' will be the answer.

To make a clean breast of ----------------.

2. To keep one's temper --------------.

Answer- To be in a good mood

3. To catch tartar -----------------.

Answer- To catch a dangerous person

4. To drive home --------------.

Answer- To emphasise

5. To have an axe to grind -----------.

Answer- A private end to serve

6. Which of the following act as a channel of transmission of blood to the heart in the human body?

Answer- Veins

7. Which of the following of the members of OPEC (Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries)?

Answer- All of the above

8. When was slavery abolished in Britain?

Answer- 1833

9. Which is the biggest literary award of Britain?

Answer- David Cohen Award

10. Which language is spoken in Karnataka?

Answer- Kannada

11. Which are the important minerals found in Manipur?

Answer- Sillimanite, nickel, petroleum

12. When was Prophet Mohamed, the founder of Islam, born?

Answer- 570 AD

13. Which are the main crops of Arunachal Pradesh?

Answer- Rice, maize, millet, wheat, mustard

14. Which of the following acts as a resistance against in the body?

Answer- White corpuscles

15. Which of the following chemicals is useful in photography?

Answer- Silver bromide

16. Which industries are found in Goa?

Answer- Mining and various small-scale industries like manufacturing soaps, paper and so on

17. Which body of UNO carries on the function of the UNO with regard to international, economic, social, cultural, education, wealth and related matters?

Answer- The Economic and Social Council

18. When was Lord Buddha born?

Answer- 560 BC

19. Which missile is designed to defend large installation like oil-fields et against enemy air attacks?

Answer- Akash

20. Which of the following inventions were done by Thomas Alva Edison?

Answer- All of the above

21. Which of the following are the member countries of the commonwealth?

Answer- All of the above

22. Which are the important meeting of the Commonwealth?

Answer- All of the above

23. Which atomic reactor is used for studies of uranium heavy water lattice?

Answer- Zerlina

24. When was Zoroaster, the founder of Zoroastrianism born in Media(Iran)?

Answer- 660 BC

25. When was Mona Lisa painted by Leonardo da Vinci?

Answer- 1504 AD

26. Which state/UT has issued the certificate of geographical indication (GI) registration for saffron?

Answer- J&K

27. Which of the following agencies related to the United Nation was in existence before the Second World War?

Answer- International Labour Organisation

28. Which is the state with the largest urban population?

Answer- Maharashtra

29. Which of the following are the important sects of Islam?

Answer- Sunnis and Shias

30. Where is the sports stadium, Green Park, located?

Answer- Kanpur

