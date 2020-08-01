GK Questions 2020 For August 01 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
1. Some proverbs/idioms are given below together with their meanings. Choose the correct meaning of proverb/idiom, If there is no correct meaning given, E (i.e.) 'None of these' will be the answer.
To make a clean breast of ----------------.
2. To keep one's temper --------------.
3. To catch tartar -----------------.
4. To drive home --------------.
5. To have an axe to grind -----------.
6. Which of the following act as a channel of transmission of blood to the heart in the human body?
7. Which of the following of the members of OPEC (Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries)?
8. When was slavery abolished in Britain?
9. Which is the biggest literary award in Britain?
10. Which language is spoken in Karnataka?
11. Which are the important minerals found in Manipur?
12. When was Prophet Mohamed, the founder of Islam, born?
13. Which are the main crops of Arunachal Pradesh?
14. Which of the following acts as a resistance against in the body?
15. Which of the following chemicals is useful in photography?
16. Which industries are found in Goa?
17. Which body of UNO carries on the function of the UNO with regard to international, economic, social, cultural, education, wealth and related matters?
18. When was Lord Buddha born?
19. Which missile is designed to defend large installation like oil-fields et against enemy air attacks?
20. Which of the following inventions were done by Thomas Alva Edison?
21. Which of the following are the member countries of the commonwealth?
22. Which are the important meeting of the Commonwealth?
23. Which atomic reactor is used for studies of uranium heavy water lattice?
24. When was Zoroaster, the founder of Zoroastrianism born in Media(Iran)?
25. When was Mona Lisa painted by Leonardo da Vinci?
26. Which state/UT has issued the certificate of geographical indication (GI) registration for saffron?
27. Which of the following agencies related to the United Nation was in existence before the Second World War?
28. Which is the state with the largest urban population?
29. Which of the following are the important sects of Islam?
30. Where is the sports stadium, Green Park, located?
