GK Questions 2020 For August 4 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

1.The present Lok Sabha is the -------------.
2. The intersecting lines drawn on maps and globes are --------------.
3. Which state government has renamed 'Bilung' village after popular folk song 'Rangabati'?
4. The preamble says that the state in India will assure the dignity of the individual. The constitution seeks to achieve this object by guaranteeing --------------.
5. The iron and steel industries of which of the following countries are almost fully dependent on imported raw materials?
6. The nucleus of a hydrogen atom consists of ---------------.
7. The percentage of earth surface covered by India is ------------.
8. The minimum age of the voter in India is --------------.
9. The pre-requisite for the enforcement of directive principles of the state policy is --------------.
10. The temperature increases rapidly after --------------.
11. The heat required to raise the temperature of the body by 1 K is called ---------------.
12. Which among the following is/are the major factor/factors responsible for the monsoon type of climate in India?
I. Location
II. Thermal contrast
III. Upper air circulation
IV. Inter-tropical convergence zone
13. The members of a State Commission can be removed by the ---------------.
14. The Objectives Resolution which laid down the main objectives to guide the deliberations of the Assembly was moved by ----------------.
15. The humidity of the air depends upon -----------------.
16. The groundwater can become confined between two impermeable layers. This type of enclosed water is called --------------.
17. The nuclear particles which are assumed to hold the nucleons together are -------------.
18. The present forest area of India, according to satellite data, is ----------------.
19. The members of the Rajya Sabha are ---------------.
20. The president can advance money to meet unforeseen expenses, pending authorization by Parliament, from -------------------.
21. The largest glaciers are ----------------.
22. The mass of P4O10 that will be obtained from the reaction of 1.33 gram of P4 and 5.07 of oxygen is -----------------.
23. The India's highest annual rainfall is reported at -----------------.
24. The president addresses both the Houses of Parliament assembled together --------------.
25. The position of a chief minister is -----------------.
26. The ionosphere includes --------------.
27. The octane number of zero is assigned to ----------------.
28. The refineries are Mathura, Digboi and Panipat are set up by --------------.
29. The president can dissolve the Lok Sabha on --------.
30. The members of the Rajya Sabha are elected for a term ------------.
31. The metal that is used as a catalyst in the hydrogenation of oils is -----------.
Answer- 17th Lok Sabha
Answer- geographic grids
Answer- Odisha
Answer- equal fundamental rights to each citizen
Answer- Japan
Answer- 1 proton only
Answer- 2.4
Answer- 18 years
Answer- adequate resources
Answer- ionosphere
Answer- thermal capacity
Answer- I, II, III and IV
Answer- president on a report by the Supreme Court
Answer- Jawaharlal Nehru
Answer- All of the above
Answer- artesian
Answer- mesons
Answer- decreasing
Answer- elected by the members of the state legislative assemblies
Answer- the Contingency Fund
Answer- continental glaciers
Answer- 3.05 gram
Answer- Mawsynram, Meghalaya
Answer- first session after each general election and the first session of each year
Answer- similar to that of the prime minister
Answer- thermosphere and exosphere
Answer- n-heptane
Answer- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Answer- the advice of the prime minister
Answer- of six years
Answer- Ni
