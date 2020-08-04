GK Questions 2020 For August 4 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for August 04, 2020

1.The present Lok Sabha is the -------------.

14th Lok Sabha

15th Lok Sabha

16th Lok Sabha

17th Lok Sabha

2. The intersecting lines drawn on maps and globes are --------------.

latitudes

longitudes

geographic grids

None of the above

3. Which state government has renamed 'Bilung' village after popular folk song 'Rangabati'?

Odisha

Manipal

Tripura

Assam

4. The preamble says that the state in India will assure the dignity of the individual. The constitution seeks to achieve this object by guaranteeing --------------.

equal fundamental rights to each citizen

the right to adequate means of livelihood to each individual

just and humane conditions of work to each individual

equal wages for equal work to each individual irrespective of sex

5. The iron and steel industries of which of the following countries are almost fully dependent on imported raw materials?

Britain

Japan

Poland

Germany

6. The nucleus of a hydrogen atom consists of ---------------.

1 proton only

1 proton + 2 neutron

1 neutron only

1 electron only

7. The percentage of earth surface covered by India is ------------.

2.4

3.4

4.4

5.4

8. The minimum age of the voter in India is --------------.

15 years

18 years

21 years

25 years

9. The pre-requisite for the enforcement of directive principles of the state policy is --------------.

an effective, honest government

socialist government

active opposition to

adequate resources

10. The temperature increases rapidly after --------------.

ionosphere

exosphere

stratosphere

troposphere

11. The heat required to raise the temperature of the body by 1 K is called ---------------.

specific heat

thermal capacity

water equivalent

None of the above

12. Which among the following is/are the major factor/factors responsible for the monsoon type of climate in India?

I. Location

II. Thermal contrast

III. Upper air circulation

IV. Inter-tropical convergence zone

I

II, III

II, III and IV

I, II, III and IV

13. The members of a State Commission can be removed by the ---------------.

the governor on a report by the Supreme Court

governor on a resolution passed by Parliament

president on a report by the Supreme Court

president on a resolution passed by Parliament

14. The Objectives Resolution which laid down the main objectives to guide the deliberations of the Assembly was moved by ----------------.

Sardar Patel

Jawaharlal Nehru

K.M. Munshi

R. Ambedkar

15. The humidity of the air depends upon -----------------.

temperature

location

weather

All of the above

16. The groundwater can become confined between two impermeable layers. This type of enclosed water is called --------------.

artesian

artesian well

unconfined groundwater

confined groundwater

17. The nuclear particles which are assumed to hold the nucleons together are -------------.

electrons

positrons

neutrons

mesons

18. The present forest area of India, according to satellite data, is ----------------.

increasing

decreasing

static

decreasing in open forest area but increasing in closed forest area

19. The members of the Rajya Sabha are ---------------.

directly elected by the people on the basis of universal adult franchise

elected by the members of the state legislative assemblies

elected by the members of the state legislative councils

elected by the members of the state legislative councils and state legislative assemblies

20. The president can advance money to meet unforeseen expenses, pending authorization by Parliament, from -------------------.

the Consolidated Fund of India

the Contingency Fund

both the above funds

None of the above

21. The largest glaciers are ----------------.

mountain glaciers

alpine glaciers

continental glaciers

piedmont glaciers

22. The mass of P4O10 that will be obtained from the reaction of 1.33 gram of P4 and 5.07 of oxygen is -----------------.

2.05 gram

3.05 gram

4.05 gram

5.05 gram

23. The India's highest annual rainfall is reported at -----------------.

Namchi, Sikkim

Churu, Rajasthan

Mawsynram, Meghalaya

Chamba, Himachal Pradesh

24. The president addresses both the Houses of Parliament assembled together --------------.

during emergency session summoned for the purpose

every session

first session after each general election and the first session of each year

any session

25. The position of a chief minister is -----------------.

similar to that of the prime minister

identical to that of the president

a combination of the position of the prime minister and president

not constitutional

26. The ionosphere includes --------------.

mesosphere

thermosphere

thermosphere and exosphere

thermosphere, exosphere and mesosphere

27. The octane number of zero is assigned to ----------------.

2-methyl octane

n-heptane

iso-octane

3-methyl octane

28. The refineries are Mathura, Digboi and Panipat are set up by --------------.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

Crude Distillation unit of Madras Refineries Ltd.

29. The president can dissolve the Lok Sabha on --------.

the advice of the prime minister

advice of the chief justice of India

recommendation of Lok Sabha

recommendation of the Rajya Sabha

30. The members of the Rajya Sabha are elected for a term ------------.

of six years

determined by the state legislative assembly of a state

of four years

None of the above

31. The metal that is used as a catalyst in the hydrogenation of oils is -----------.

Ni

Pb

Cu

Pt

GK 2020 Answer

1. The present Lok Sabha is the -------------.

Answer- 17th Lok Sabha

2. The intersecting lines drawn on maps and globes are --------------.

Answer- geographic grids

3. Which state government has renamed 'Bilung' village after popular folk song 'Rangabati'?

Answer- Odisha

4. The preamble says that the state in India will assure the dignity of the individual. The constitution seeks to achieve this object by guaranteeing --------------.

Answer- equal fundamental rights to each citizen

5. The iron and steel industries of which of the following countries are almost fully dependent on imported raw materials?

Answer- Japan

6. The nucleus of a hydrogen atom consists of ---------------.

Answer- 1 proton only

7. The percentage of earth surface covered by India is ------------.

Answer- 2.4

8. The minimum age of the voter in India is --------------.

Answer- 18 years

9. The pre-requisite for the enforcement of directive principles of the state policy is --------------.

Answer- adequate resources

10. The temperature increases rapidly after --------------.

Answer- ionosphere

11. The heat required to raise the temperature of body by 1 K is called ---------------.

Answer- thermal capacity

12. Which among the following is/are the major factor/factors responsible for the monsoon type of climate in India?

Answer- I, II, III and IV

13. The members of a State Commission can be removed by the ---------------.

Answer- president on a report by the Supreme Court

14. The Objectives Resolution which laid down the main objectives to guide the deliberations of the Assembly was moved by ----------------.

Answer- Jawaharlal Nehru

15. The humidity of the air depends upon -----------------.

Answer- All of the above

16. The groundwater can become confined between two impermeable layers. This type of enclosed water is called --------------.

Answer- artesian

17. The nuclear particles which are assumed to hold the nucleons together are -------------.

Answer- mesons

18. The present forest area of India, according to satellite data, is ----------------.

Answer- decreasing

19. The members of the Rajya Sabha are ---------------.

Answer- elected by the members of the state legislative assemblies

20. The president can advance money to meet unforeseen expenses, pending authorization by Parliament, from -------------------.

Answer- the Contingency Fund

21. The largest glaciers are ----------------.

Answer- continental glaciers

22. The mass of P4O10 that will be obtained from the reaction of 1.33 gram of P4 and 5.07 of oxygen is -----------------.

Answer- 3.05 gram

23. India's highest annual rainfall is reported at -----------------.

Answer- Mawsynram, Meghalaya

24. The president addresses both the Houses of Parliament assembled together --------------.

Answer- first session after each general election and the first session of each year

25. The position of a chief minister is -----------------.

Answer- similar to that of the prime minister

26. The ionosphere includes --------------.

Answer- thermosphere and exosphere

27. The octane number of zero is assigned to ----------------.

Answer- n-heptane

28. The refineries are Mathura, Digboi and Panipat are set up by --------------.

Answer- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

29. The president can dissolve the Lok Sabha on --------.

Answer- the advice of the prime minister

30. The members of the Rajya Sabha are elected for a term ------------.

Answer- of six years

31. The metal that is used as a catalyst in the hydrogenation of oils is -----------.

Answer- Ni

