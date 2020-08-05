GK Questions 2020 For August 05 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.K questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for August 05, 2020

1. The office of the president can fall vacant due to --------------.

resignation of

death

removal

All of the above

2. The name of a candidate for the office of president of India may be proposed by --------------.

any five citizens of India

any five members of the Parliament

50 members of the electoral college and supported by another 50 members.

ten members of the Electoral College

3. The highest degree of concentration of mineral deposits is found in -----------------.

northeastern zone

northwestern zone

southern zone

All of the above

4. The most abundant rare gas in the atmosphere is ----------------.

He

Ne

Ar

Xe

5. What is the predominant type of Indian agriculture?

Commercial agriculture

Extensive agriculture

plantation agriculture

subsistence agriculture

6. The president can dismiss a member of the council of ministers -------------.

on his own

on the recommendation of the prime ministers

only under emergency conditions

with the consent of the speaker

7. The Parliament can restrict or abrogate by law, fundamental rights with respect to ---------------.

the members of the armed forces

the forces charged with the maintenance of public order

the persons employed in any bureau or other organization established by the state for purpose of intelligence

All of the above

8. The group of minerals chemically containing hydrocarbons is ------------.

silicate group

organic group

oxide group

hydride group

9. The Latin word formica means ant. The name formic acid is derived from this Latin word because of ------------.

this acid, in ancient times, was used to eliminate ant-hills

this corrosive acid is secreted by ants to drive away their enemies

this acid was first obtained by the distillation of ants

are attracted by the odour of this acid

10. The Radcliffe line is a boundary between ---------------.

India and Pakistan

India and China

India and Myanmar

India and Afghanistan

11. The president demand for further reforms, attended with the dislocation caused by the non-cooperation movement, led the British government to appoint a Statutory Commission in 1927. This commission was headed by --------------.

Sri John Simon

Lord Chelmsford

Lord Minto

E.S. Montague

12. Preamble enshrines the ideals of liberty, equality and fraternity - ideals inspired by the --------------.

Russian Revolution

Irish Revolution

French Revolution

US Constitution

13. The iron ore mined at Bailadila is mostly -----------.

haematite

siderite

limonite

magnetic

14. Which of the following has a potential for the harnessing of tidal energy in India?

Gulf of Cambay

Gulf of Mannar

Backwaters of Kerala

Chilka lake

15. The office of the prime minister of India ---------------.

has a constitutional basis

has a statutory basis

has a conventional basis

None of the above

16. The minimum number of members that must be present to hold the meeting of the Lok Sabha is --------------.

one-fourth of the total membership

one-tenth of the total membership of the Houses

50 per cent strength of the Lok Sabha

at least 100 members

17. The leading state in producing paper is ---------------.

Bihar

West Bengal

Kerala

Orissa

18. The ore which is found in abundance in India is -------------.

monazite

fluorspar

bauxite

magnetite

19. The typical area of sal forest in the Indian peninsular upland occurs -------------.

on the western ghats

between the Tapti and the Narmada

to the north-east of the Godavari

on the Malwa plateau

20. The powers to legislate with respect to any matter not enumerated in any of the three lists are mentioned as residuary powers. Which of the following is empowered to determine finally as to whether or not a particular matter falls in this category --------------.

Lok Sabha

Judiciary

Rajya Sabha

Parliament

21. The Parliament enjoys legislative power over subjects in ---------------.

the union list only

the concurrent list only

both union and concurrent list

all the three lists, viz. union list, state list and the concurrent list

22. The largest dune files are found in ---------------.

Middle East

North Africa

both (a) and (b)

None of the above

23. The inherited traits of an organism are controlled by -----------------.

RNA molecules

nucleotides

DNA molecules

Enzymes

24. The state having the largest area of forest cover in India is -------------.

Arunachal Pradesh

Haryana

Madhya Pradesh

Assam

25. The members of the parliamentary committee --------------.

are appointed by the president in consultation with the prime minister

are appointed by the president on the recommendation of the speaker

are taken from various groups and parties in Parliament in proportion to their respective strength

both (b) and (c)

26. The power to prorogue the Lok Sabha rests with ---------------.

the speaker

the president

the prime minister

the minister for parliamentary affairs

27. The Harmattan is ---------------.

the cool, extremely dry wind that forms over the Sahara and blows westward or south-westward to the African coast

wind that blows during the dry season from December to February

tertiary wind that carries great quantities of fine dust from the Sahara

All of the above

28. The heat energy produced when the human body metabolises 1 gram of fat is ------------.

30 KJ

1 KJ

39 KJ

29 KJ

29. What is the number of moles of CO2 which contains 16 g of oxygen?

0.5 mole

0.2 mole

0.4 mole

0.25 mole

GK 2020 Answer

1. The office of the president can fall vacant due to --------------.

Answer- All of the above

2. The name of a candidate for the office of president of India may be proposed by --------------.

Answer- 50 members of the electoral college and supported by another 50 members.

3. The highest degree of concentration of mineral deposits is found in -----------------.

Answer- northeastern zone

4. The most abundant rare gas in the atmosphere is ----------------.

Answer- Ar

5. What is the predominant type of Indian agriculture?

Answer- subsistence agriculture

6. The president can dismiss a member of the council of ministers -------------.

Answer- on the recommendation of the prime ministers

7. The Parliament can restrict or abrogate by law, fundamental rights with respect to ---------------.

Answer- All of the above

8. The group of minerals chemically containing hydrocarbons is ------------.

Answer- organic group

9. The Latin word formica means ant. The name formic acid is derived from this Latin word because of ------------.

Answer- this acid was first obtained by the distillation of ants

10. The Radcliffe line is a boundary between ---------------.

Answer- India and Pakistan

11. The president demand for further reforms, attended with the dislocation caused by the non-cooperation movement, led the British government to appoint a Statutory Commission in 1927. This commission was headed by --------------.

Answer- Sri John Simon

12. Preamble enshrines the ideals of liberty, equality and fraternity - ideals inspired by the --------------.

Answer- French Revolution

13. The iron ore mined at Bailadila is mostly -----------.

Answer- haematite

14. Which of the following has a potential for the harnessing of tidal energy in India?

Answer- Gulf of Cambay

15. The office of the prime minister of India ---------------.

Answer- has a constitutional basis

16. The minimum number of members that must be present to hold the meeting of the Lok Sabha is --------------.

Answer- one-tenth of the total membership of the Houses

17. The leading state in producing paper is ---------------.

Answer- West Bengal

18. The ore which is found in abundance in India is -------------.

Answer- monazite

19. The typical area of sal forest in the Indian peninsular upland occurs -------------.

Answer- on the Malwa plateau

20. The powers to legislate with respect to any matter not enumerated in any of the three lists are mentioned as residuary powers. Which of the following is empowered to determine finally as to whether or not a particular matter falls in this category --------------.

Answer- Judiciary

21. The Parliament enjoys legislative power over subjects in ---------------.

Answer- both union and concurrent list

22. The largest dune files are found in ---------------.

Answer- both (a) and (b)

23. The inherited traits of an organism are controlled by -----------------.

Answer- DNA molecules

24. The state having the largest area of forest cover in India is -------------.

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

25. The members of the parliamentary committee --------------.

Answer- are taken from various groups and parties in Parliament in proportion to their respective strength

26. The power to prorogue the Lok Sabha rests with ---------------.

Answer- the president

27. The Harmattan is ---------------.

Answer- All of the above

28. The heat energy produced when the human body metabolises 1 gram of fat is ------------.

Answer- 39 KJ

29. What is the number of moles of CO2 which contains 16 g of oxygen?

Answer- 0.5 mole

