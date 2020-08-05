GK Questions 2020 For August 05 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.K questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. The office of the president can fall vacant due to --------------.
2. The name of a candidate for the office of president of India may be proposed by --------------.
3. The highest degree of concentration of mineral deposits is found in -----------------.
4. The most abundant rare gas in the atmosphere is ----------------.
5. What is the predominant type of Indian agriculture?
6. The president can dismiss a member of the council of ministers -------------.
7. The Parliament can restrict or abrogate by law, fundamental rights with respect to ---------------.
8. The group of minerals chemically containing hydrocarbons is ------------.
9. The Latin word formica means ant. The name formic acid is derived from this Latin word because of ------------.
10. The Radcliffe line is a boundary between ---------------.
11. The president demand for further reforms, attended with the dislocation caused by the non-cooperation movement, led the British government to appoint a Statutory Commission in 1927. This commission was headed by --------------.
12. Preamble enshrines the ideals of liberty, equality and fraternity - ideals inspired by the --------------.
13. The iron ore mined at Bailadila is mostly -----------.
14. Which of the following has a potential for the harnessing of tidal energy in India?
15. The office of the prime minister of India ---------------.
16. The minimum number of members that must be present to hold the meeting of the Lok Sabha is --------------.
17. The leading state in producing paper is ---------------.
18. The ore which is found in abundance in India is -------------.
19. The typical area of sal forest in the Indian peninsular upland occurs -------------.
20. The powers to legislate with respect to any matter not enumerated in any of the three lists are mentioned as residuary powers. Which of the following is empowered to determine finally as to whether or not a particular matter falls in this category --------------.
21. The Parliament enjoys legislative power over subjects in ---------------.
22. The largest dune files are found in ---------------.
23. The inherited traits of an organism are controlled by -----------------.
24. The state having the largest area of forest cover in India is -------------.
25. The members of the parliamentary committee --------------.
26. The power to prorogue the Lok Sabha rests with ---------------.
27. The Harmattan is ---------------.
28. The heat energy produced when the human body metabolises 1 gram of fat is ------------.
29. What is the number of moles of CO2 which contains 16 g of oxygen?
30. The Latin word formica means ant. The name formic acid is derived from this Latin word because of -----------.
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. The office of the president can fall vacant due to --------------.
Answer- All of the above
2. The name of a candidate for the office of president of India may be proposed by --------------.
Answer- 50 members of the electoral college and supported by another 50 members.
3. The highest degree of concentration of mineral deposits is found in -----------------.
Answer- northeastern zone
4. The most abundant rare gas in the atmosphere is ----------------.
Answer- Ar
5. What is the predominant type of Indian agriculture?
Answer- subsistence agriculture
6. The president can dismiss a member of the council of ministers -------------.
Answer- on the recommendation of the prime ministers
7. The Parliament can restrict or abrogate by law, fundamental rights with respect to ---------------.
Answer- All of the above
8. The group of minerals chemically containing hydrocarbons is ------------.
Answer- organic group
9. The Latin word formica means ant. The name formic acid is derived from this Latin word because of ------------.
Answer- this acid was first obtained by the distillation of ants
10. The Radcliffe line is a boundary between ---------------.
Answer- India and Pakistan
11. The president demand for further reforms, attended with the dislocation caused by the non-cooperation movement, led the British government to appoint a Statutory Commission in 1927. This commission was headed by --------------.
Answer- Sri John Simon
12. Preamble enshrines the ideals of liberty, equality and fraternity - ideals inspired by the --------------.
Answer- French Revolution
13. The iron ore mined at Bailadila is mostly -----------.
Answer- haematite
14. Which of the following has a potential for the harnessing of tidal energy in India?
Answer- Gulf of Cambay
15. The office of the prime minister of India ---------------.
Answer- has a constitutional basis
16. The minimum number of members that must be present to hold the meeting of the Lok Sabha is --------------.
Answer- one-tenth of the total membership of the Houses
17. The leading state in producing paper is ---------------.
Answer- West Bengal
18. The ore which is found in abundance in India is -------------.
Answer- monazite
19. The typical area of sal forest in the Indian peninsular upland occurs -------------.
Answer- on the Malwa plateau
20. The powers to legislate with respect to any matter not enumerated in any of the three lists are mentioned as residuary powers. Which of the following is empowered to determine finally as to whether or not a particular matter falls in this category --------------.
Answer- Judiciary
21. The Parliament enjoys legislative power over subjects in ---------------.
Answer- both union and concurrent list
22. The largest dune files are found in ---------------.
Answer- both (a) and (b)
23. The inherited traits of an organism are controlled by -----------------.
Answer- DNA molecules
24. The state having the largest area of forest cover in India is -------------.
Answer- Madhya Pradesh
25. The members of the parliamentary committee --------------.
Answer- are taken from various groups and parties in Parliament in proportion to their respective strength
26. The power to prorogue the Lok Sabha rests with ---------------.
Answer- the president
27. The Harmattan is ---------------.
Answer- All of the above
28. The heat energy produced when the human body metabolises 1 gram of fat is ------------.
Answer- 39 KJ
29. What is the number of moles of CO2 which contains 16 g of oxygen?
Answer- 0.5 mole
30. The Latin word formica means ant. The name formic acid is derived from this Latin word because of -----------.
Answer- this acid was first obtained by the distillation of ants
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs