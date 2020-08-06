GK Questions 2020 For August 06 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. The phrase 'bicameral legislature' means ----------------.
2. The oath of office is administered to the Governor by the ---------------.
3. The largest gold producing country in the world(in 2006) is --------------.
4. The main use of salt in the diet is to ---------------.
5. The year ____ is called a Great Divide in the demographic history of India.
6. The position of the president which was undermined by the 42nd amendment was subsequently somewhat retrieved by the ------------.
7. The members of Parliament can express themselves in the House in ---------------.
8. The hydrological cycle is a conceptual model that describes ---------------.
9. The monomer of polythene is --------------.
10. The only private sector refinery set up by Reliance Petroleum Lt is located at ---------------.
11. The oath of office is administered to the members of the state council of ministers by ---------------.
12. The nature of the anti-Imperialist struggle was --------------.
13. The least explosive type of volcano is called ------------------.
14. The lustre of a metal is due to -------------.
15. The only state in India that produces saffron is ----------------.
16. The power of the Supreme Court of India to decide the dispute between the centre and states falls under its --------------.
17. The largest fish exporting region in the world is ------------------.
18. The number of water molecules present in a drop of water (volume 0.0018 ml) at room temperature is -------------.
19. The nature of the anti-Imperialist struggle was ---------------.
20. Three important rivers of the Indian subcontinent have their sources near the Mansarover Lake in the Great Himalayas. These rivers are ------------.
21. The members of Lok Sabha are --------------.
22. The largest country in the world by geographical area is --------------.
23. The most malleable metal is -----------.
24. The position of the prime minister of India is superior to that of his counterpart in Britain because of -----------.
25. The zonal soil type of peninsular India belongs to -------------.
26. The parliament can legislate on a subject in the state list -------------.
27. The hot and cold desserts together occupy nearly ____ land area of the world.
28. The oil used in the froth floatation process is -------------.
29. The members of the committees of Parliament are -------------.
30. The parliament can legislate on the subject in the state list ----------------.
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. The phrase 'bicameral legislature' means ----------------.
Answer- a legislature consisting of a lower and an upper chamber
2. The oath of office is administered to the Governor by the ---------------.
Answer- chief justice of the high court
3. The largest gold producing country in the world(in 2006) is --------------.
Answer- South Africa
4. The main use of salt in the diet is to ---------------.
Answer- produce in small amounts the hydrochloric acid required for the digestion of food
5. The year ____ is called a Great Divide in the demographic history of India.
Answer- 1921
6. The position of the president which was undermined by the 42nd amendment was subsequently somewhat retrieved by the ------------.
Answer- 44th amendment
7. The members of Parliament can express themselves in the House in ---------------.
Answer- English, Hindi or mother tongue
8. The hydrological cycle is a conceptual model that describes ---------------.
Answer- both (a) and (b)
9. The monomer of polythene is --------------.
Answer- ethylene
10. The only private sector refinery set up by Reliance Petroleum Lt is located at ---------------.
Answer- Jamnagar
11. The oath of office is administered to the members of the state council of ministers by ---------------.
Answer- the governor
12. The nature of the anti-Imperialist struggle was --------------.
Answer- initially constitutional and by large non-violent
13. The least explosive type of volcano is called ------------------.
Answer- Basalt plateau
14. The lustre of a metal is due to -------------.
Answer- the presence of free electrons
15. The only state in India that produces saffron is ----------------.
Answer- Jammu and Kashmir
16. The power of the Supreme Court of India to decide the dispute between the centre and states falls under its --------------.
Answer- original jurisdiction
17. The largest fish exporting region in the world is ------------------.
Answer- the north-east Atlantic region
18. The number of water molecules present in a drop of water (volume 0.0018 ml) at room temperature is -------------.
Answer- 6.023 x 1019
19. The nature of the anti-Imperialist struggle was ---------------.
Answer- initially constitutional and by large non-violent
20. Three important rivers of the Indian subcontinent have their sources near the Mansarover Lake in the Great Himalayas. These rivers are ------------.
Answer- Brahmaputra, Indus and Sutlej
21. The members of Lok Sabha are --------------.
Answer- directly elected by the people
22. The largest country of the world by geographical area is --------------.
Answer- Russia
23. The most malleable metal is -----------.
Answer- gold
24. The position of the prime minister of India is superior to that of his counterpart in Britain because -----------.
Answer- his office enjoys a constitutional basis
25. The zonal soil type of peninsular India belongs to -------------.
Answer- red soils
26. The parliament can legislate on a subject in the state list -------------.
Answer- All the above
27. The hot and cold desserts together occupy nearly ____ land area of the world.
Answer- 1/3rd
28. The oil used in the froth floatation process is -------------.
Answer- pine oil
29. The members of the committees of Parliament are -------------.
Answer- appointed by the speaker or elected by the House from amongst its own members
30. The parliament can legislate on the subject in the state list ----------------.
Answer- None of the above
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs