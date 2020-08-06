GK Questions 2020 For August 06 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Top GK Questions for August 06, 2020

1. The phrase 'bicameral legislature' means ----------------.

a single assembly

an elected legislature

a legislature consisting of a lower and an upper chamber

parliamentary system of government

2. The oath of office is administered to the Governor by the ---------------.

the chief justice of India

president

chief justice of high court

speaker of the legislative assembly

3. The largest gold producing country in the world(in 2006) is --------------.

China

Canada

South Africa

USA

4. The main use of salt in the diet is to ---------------.

make the taste of food better

produce in small amounts the hydrochloric acid required for the digestion of food

ease the process of cooking

increase the solubility of food particles in water

5. The year ____ is called a Great Divide in the demographic history of India.

1901

1921

1941

1951

6. The position of the president which was undermined by the 42nd amendment was subsequently somewhat retrieved by the ------------.

44th amendment

45th amendment

26th amendment

None of the above

7. The members of Parliament can express themselves in the House in ---------------.

English only

Hindi only

English or Hindi

English, Hindi or mother tongue

8. The hydrological cycle is a conceptual model that describes ---------------.

the storage of water between biosphere, hydrosphere, atmosphere and lithosphere

the movement of water between the biosphere, atmosphere, lithosphere and hydrosphere

both (a) and (b)

None of the above

9. The monomer of polythene is --------------.

vinyl chloride

ethylene

ethyl alcohol

None of the above

10. The only private sector refinery set up by Reliance Petroleum Lt is located at ---------------.

Guwahati

Jamnagar

Mumbai

Chennai

11. The oath of office is administered to the members of the state council of ministers by ---------------.

the governor

the chief minister

chief justice of the state high court

speaker of the legislative assembly

12. The nature of the anti-Imperialist struggle was --------------.

always peaceful and constitutional

initially constitutional and by large non-violent

based on continuous armed resistance

largely supported by foreign powers

13. The least explosive type of volcano is called ------------------.

Basalt plateau

Cinder cone

Shield volcanoes

Composite volcanoes

14. The lustre of a metal is due to -------------.

its high density

it's high polishing

its chemical inertness

presence of free electrons

15. The only state in India that produces saffron is ----------------.

Assam

Himachal Pradesh

Jammu and Kashmir

Meghalaya

16. The power of the Supreme Court of India to decide the dispute between the centre and states falls under its --------------.

advisory jurisdiction

appellate jurisdiction

original jurisdiction

constitutional jurisdiction

17. The largest fish exporting region in the world is ------------------.

the north-east Atlantic region

the north-east pacific region

the north-west pacific region

the south-east Asian region

18. The number of water molecules present in a drop of water (volume 0.0018 ml) at room temperature is -------------.

1.568 x 103

6.023 x 1019

4.84 x 1017

6.023 x 1023

19. The nature of the anti-Imperialist struggle was ---------------.

always peaceful and constitutional

initially constitutional and by large non-violent

based on continuous armed resistance

largely supported by foreign powers

20. Three important rivers of the Indian subcontinent have their sources near the Mansarover Lake in the Great Himalayas. These rivers are ------------.

Indus, Jhelum and Sutlej

Brahmaputra, Sutlej and Yamuna

Brahmaputra, Indus and Sutlej

Jhelum, Sutlej and Yamuna

21. The members of Lok Sabha are --------------.

directly elected by the people

indirectly elected

nominated

partly elected and partly nominated

22. The largest country in the world by geographical area is --------------.

Russia

Vatican City

Australia

USA

23. The most malleable metal is -----------.

platinum

silver

iron

gold

24. The position of the prime minister of India is superior to that of his counterpart in Britain because of -----------.

India is the biggest democracy

India has adopted the federal system

India has a written constitution

his office enjoys a constitutional basis

25. The zonal soil type of peninsular India belongs to -------------.

red soils

yellow soils

black soils

older alluvium

26. The parliament can legislate on a subject in the state list -------------.

if the Rajya Sabha passes a resolution by two-thirds majority declaring the subject in the state list of national importance

if the legislatures of two or more states recommend to the Parliament to legislate on such a subject with regard to those states

for the implementation of treaties and agreements with foreign powers

All the above

27. The hot and cold desserts together occupy nearly ____ land area of the world.

1/2

1/4th

1/3rd

3/4th

28. The oil used in the froth floatation process is -------------.

coconut oil

olive oil

kerosene oil

pine oil

29. The members of the committees of Parliament are -------------.

nominated by the leaders of the various parties in the Parliament

nominated by the prime minister

appointed by the speaker or elected by the House from amongst persons who are not members of Parliament

appointed by the speaker or elected by the House from amongst its own members

30. The parliament can legislate on the subject in the state list ----------------.

if the President issues an order authorizing it to do so

if the Supreme Court of India gives authority to the Parliament of India in this regard

if the Rajya Sabha passes a resolution by two-thirds of its to legislate on a state matter in the national interest

None of the above

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

GK 2020 Answer

1. The phrase 'bicameral legislature' means ----------------.

Answer- a legislature consisting of a lower and an upper chamber

2. The oath of office is administered to the Governor by the ---------------.

Answer- chief justice of the high court

3. The largest gold producing country in the world(in 2006) is --------------.

Answer- South Africa

4. The main use of salt in the diet is to ---------------.

Answer- produce in small amounts the hydrochloric acid required for the digestion of food

5. The year ____ is called a Great Divide in the demographic history of India.

Answer- 1921

6. The position of the president which was undermined by the 42nd amendment was subsequently somewhat retrieved by the ------------.

Answer- 44th amendment

7. The members of Parliament can express themselves in the House in ---------------.

Answer- English, Hindi or mother tongue

8. The hydrological cycle is a conceptual model that describes ---------------.

Answer- both (a) and (b)

9. The monomer of polythene is --------------.

Answer- ethylene

10. The only private sector refinery set up by Reliance Petroleum Lt is located at ---------------.

Answer- Jamnagar

11. The oath of office is administered to the members of the state council of ministers by ---------------.

Answer- the governor

12. The nature of the anti-Imperialist struggle was --------------.

Answer- initially constitutional and by large non-violent

13. The least explosive type of volcano is called ------------------.

Answer- Basalt plateau

14. The lustre of a metal is due to -------------.

Answer- the presence of free electrons

15. The only state in India that produces saffron is ----------------.

Answer- Jammu and Kashmir

16. The power of the Supreme Court of India to decide the dispute between the centre and states falls under its --------------.

Answer- original jurisdiction

17. The largest fish exporting region in the world is ------------------.

Answer- the north-east Atlantic region

18. The number of water molecules present in a drop of water (volume 0.0018 ml) at room temperature is -------------.

Answer- 6.023 x 1019

19. The nature of the anti-Imperialist struggle was ---------------.

Answer- initially constitutional and by large non-violent

20. Three important rivers of the Indian subcontinent have their sources near the Mansarover Lake in the Great Himalayas. These rivers are ------------.

Answer- Brahmaputra, Indus and Sutlej

21. The members of Lok Sabha are --------------.

Answer- directly elected by the people

22. The largest country of the world by geographical area is --------------.

Answer- Russia

23. The most malleable metal is -----------.

Answer- gold

24. The position of the prime minister of India is superior to that of his counterpart in Britain because -----------.

Answer- his office enjoys a constitutional basis

25. The zonal soil type of peninsular India belongs to -------------.

Answer- red soils

26. The parliament can legislate on a subject in the state list -------------.

Answer- All the above

27. The hot and cold desserts together occupy nearly ____ land area of the world.

Answer- 1/3rd

28. The oil used in the froth floatation process is -------------.

Answer- pine oil

29. The members of the committees of Parliament are -------------.

Answer- appointed by the speaker or elected by the House from amongst its own members

30. The parliament can legislate on the subject in the state list ----------------.

Answer- None of the above

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs