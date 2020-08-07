GK Questions 2020 For August 07 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Top GK Questions for August 07, 2020

1. The Objectives Resolution was unanimously adopted by the Constituent Assembly on -------------.

22nd January 1947

26th November 1946

1st October 1948

None of the above

2. The latitude of a place expresses its angular position relative to the plane of --------------.

axis of the earth

north pole

south pole

equator

3. The gas used in the manufacture of vanaspati from vegetable oil is -----------.

hydrogen

oxygen

nitrogen

carbon dioxide

4. Mainstream Nationalism in India -----------.

was characterized by Chauvinism

aimed at restoration of the Hindu state

had national socialism as its ultimate goal

aimed at emancipation from colonial rule

5. Which of the following groups of rivers originate from the Himachal mountains?

Beas, Ravi and Chenab

Ravi, Chenab and Jhelum

Sutlej, Beas and Ravi

Sutlej, Ravi and Jhelum

6. The preamble declares India as a sovereign state which implies --------------.

India is free to conduct her internal affairs

India is free to conduct her external affairs

India is free to conduct here internal as well as external affairs

None of the above

7. The landforms that are influences by several processes namely, weathering, erosion, deposition are known as ---------.

polygenetic landforms

structural landforms

polycyclic landforms

None of the above

8. The ionic radii of N3-, O2-, F- and Na+ follows the order ------------.

N3- > O2- > F- > Na+

N3- > Na+ > O2- > F-

Na+ > O2- > N3- > F-

O2- > F- > Na+ > N3-

9. The minimum age required to become the prime minister of India is -------------.

25 years

30 years

40 years

35 years

10. Which of the following groups of states has the largest deposits of iron ore?

Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka

Bihar and Orissa

Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra

West Bengal and Assam

11. The parliament works through committees which --------------.

help the government in the formulation of policy

exercise effective control over government on a regular and continuing basis

ensure that the parliament strictly adheres to the provision of the constitution and the prescribed parliamentary procedure

both (a) and (b)

12. The initial increase of the magnetic field in magnetic storms is caused -----------.

when the shock wave, associated with the gusty solar wind, compresses the magnetosphere

when there is a large decrease in field intensity

when the gusting wind itself engulfs the magnetosphere

None of the above

13. The graphite rods in the nuclear reactor ----------.

react with U to release energy

produce neutrons

undergo combustion which triggers the nuclear fission

convert fast-moving neutrons into thermal neutrons

14. The objective of the Morley-Minto Reforms was ----------------.

extension of provincial assemblies

to give more powers to local government

to abolish the post of secretary of the state for India

to establish diarchy in provinces

15. Which of the following union territories of India has the highest density of population per sq km?

Pondicherry

Lakshadweep

Delhi

Chandigarh

16. The island state of Australia is --------------.

Victoria

Queensland

Tasmania

New South Wales

17. The first metal used by man was ----------------.

iron

copper

gold

bronze

18. The oath of office is conducted to the president by ---------------.

the speaker of Lok Sabha

the chief justice of India

the vice-president of India

None of the above

19. Which atomic power station in India is built completely indigenously?

Kalpakkam

Narora

Rawat Bhatia

Tarapore

20. The members of the state legislature exercise control over the council of the ministers through --------------.

questions and supplementary questions

criticism of its policies

adjournment motion

All of the above

21. The hydronium ion is --------------.

H+

HO -

H2+

H3O+

22. The members of the state legislative assemblies are elected for a period of ----------------.

2 years

6 years

5 years

3 years

23. The south-west monsoon contributes ____ of the total rain in India.

86%

50%

22%

100%

24. The preamble to our constitution includes all the following except -----------.

adult franchise

equality of status

fraternity

justice

25. The languages used in China is -------------.

Chinese, English

Chinese, Arabic

Chinese, French

Chinese, Korean

26. The most electropositive elements among the following is ---------------.

Na

Ca

K

Cs

27. The office of the prime minister of India --------.

rests on coronations

is created by the Parliament

is created by the constitution

All of the above

28. The First Muslim Women Rights Day was celebrated on __________.

4th August 2020

3rd August 2020

2nd August 2020

1st August 2020

29. Who launched 'Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan 2020-21' for the school students of Class 6th to 11th?

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ramesh Pokhriyal

Narendra Modi

Harsh Vardhan

30. __________ and Innoviti Payment Solutions launched the New Credit Card Equated Monthly Installments(EMI) offering on Point of Sale(POS) terminals.

Nainital Bank

BOB Financial Solutions Limited

Jammu & Kashmir Bank

Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

GK 2020 Answer

1. The Objectives Resolution was unanimously adopted by the Constituent Assembly on -------------.

Answer- 22nd January 1947

2. The latitude of a place expresses its angular position relative to the plane of --------------.

Answer- equator

3. The gas used in the manufacture of vanaspati from vegetable oil is -----------.

Answer- hydrogen

4. Mainstream Nationalism in India -----------.

Answer- aimed at emancipation from colonial rule

5. Which of the following groups of rivers originate from the Himachal mountains?

Answer- Beas, Ravi and Chenab

6. The preamble declares India as a sovereign state which implies --------------.

Answer- India is free to conduct here internal as well as external affairs

7. The landforms that are influences by several processes namely, weathering, erosion, deposition are known as ---------.

Answer- polygenetic landforms

8. The ionic radii of N3-, O2-, F- and Na+ follows the order ------------.

Answer- N3- > O2- > F- > Na+

9. The minimum age required to become the prime minister of India is -------------.

Answer- 25 years

10. Which of the following groups of states has the largest deposits of iron ore?

Answer- Bihar and Orissa

11. The parliament works through committees which --------------.

Answer- exercise effective control over government on a regular and continuing basis

12. The initial increase of the magnetic field in magnetic storms is caused -----------.

Answer- when the shock wave, associated with the gusty solar wind, compresses the magnetosphere

13. The graphite rods in the nuclear reactor ----------.

Answer- convert fast-moving neutrons into thermal neutrons

14. The objective of the Morley-Minto Reforms was ----------------.

Answer- an extension of provincial assemblies

15. Which of the following union territories of India has the highest density of population per sq km?

Answer- Delhi

16. The island state of Australia is --------------.

Answer- Tasmania

17. The first metal used by man was ----------------.

Answer- copper

18. The oath of office is conducted to the president by ---------------.

Answer- the chief justice of India

19. Which atomic power station in India is built completely indigenously?

Answer- Kalpakkam

20. The members of the state legislature exercise control over the council of the ministers through --------------.

Answer- All of the above

21. The hydronium ion is --------------.

Answer- H3O+

22. The members of the state legislative assemblies are elected for a period of 2 years ----------------.

Answer- 5 years

23. The south-west monsoon contributes ____ of the total rain in India.

Answer- 86%

24. The preamble to our constitution includes all the following except -----------.

Answer- adult franchise

25. The languages used in China is -------------.

Answer- Chinese, English

26. The most electropositive elements among the following is ---------------.

Answer- Cs

27. The office of the prime minister of India --------.

Answer- is created by the constitution

28. The First Muslim Women Rights Day was celebrated on __________.

Answer- 1st August 2020

29. Who launched 'Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan 2020-21' for the school students of Class 6th to 11th?

Answer- Harsh Vardhan

30. __________ and Innoviti Payment Solutions launched the New Credit Card Equated Monthly Installments(EMI) offering on Point of Sale(POS) terminals.

Answer- BOB Financial Solutions Limited

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs