GK Questions 2020 For August 07 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Aspirants preparing for UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government & competitive exams can read daily gk questions 2020 updates here

gk questions

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for August 07, 2020

1. The Objectives Resolution was unanimously adopted by the Constituent Assembly on -------------.

  • 22nd January 1947
  • 26th November 1946
  • 1st October 1948
  • None of the above

2. The latitude of a place expresses its angular position relative to the plane of --------------.

  • axis of the earth
  • north pole
  • south pole
  • equator

3. The gas used in the manufacture of vanaspati from vegetable oil is -----------.

  • hydrogen
  • oxygen
  • nitrogen
  • carbon dioxide

4. Mainstream Nationalism in India -----------.

  • was characterized by Chauvinism
  • aimed at restoration of the Hindu state
  • had national socialism as its ultimate goal
  • aimed at emancipation from colonial rule

5. Which of the following groups of rivers originate from the Himachal mountains?

  • Beas, Ravi and Chenab
  • Ravi, Chenab and Jhelum
  • Sutlej, Beas and Ravi
  • Sutlej, Ravi and Jhelum

6. The preamble declares India as a sovereign state which implies --------------.

  • India is free to conduct her internal affairs
  • India is free to conduct her external affairs
  • India is free to conduct here internal as well as external affairs
  • None of the above

7. The landforms that are influences by several processes namely, weathering, erosion, deposition are known as ---------.

  • polygenetic landforms
  • structural landforms
  • polycyclic landforms
  • None of the above

8. The ionic radii of N3-, O2-, F- and Na+ follows the order ------------.

  • N3- > O2- > F- > Na+
  • N3- > Na+ > O2- > F-
  • Na+ > O2- > N3- > F-
  • O2- > F- > Na+ > N3-

9. The minimum age required to become the prime minister of India is -------------.

  • 25 years
  • 30 years
  • 40 years
  • 35 years

10. Which of the following groups of states has the largest deposits of iron ore?

  • Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka
  • Bihar and Orissa
  • Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra
  • West Bengal and Assam

11. The parliament works through committees which --------------.

  • help the government in the formulation of policy
  • exercise effective control over government on a regular and continuing basis
  • ensure that the parliament strictly adheres to the provision of the constitution and the prescribed parliamentary procedure
  • both (a) and (b)

12. The initial increase of the magnetic field in magnetic storms is caused -----------.

  • when the shock wave, associated with the gusty solar wind, compresses the magnetosphere
  • when there is a large decrease in field intensity
  • when the gusting wind itself engulfs the magnetosphere
  • None of the above

13. The graphite rods in the nuclear reactor ----------.

  • react with U to release energy
  • produce neutrons
  • undergo combustion which triggers the nuclear fission
  • convert fast-moving neutrons into thermal neutrons

14. The objective of the Morley-Minto Reforms was ----------------.

  • extension of provincial assemblies
  • to give more powers to local government
  • to abolish the post of secretary of the state for India
  • to establish diarchy in provinces

15. Which of the following union territories of India has the highest density of population per sq km?

  • Pondicherry
  • Lakshadweep
  • Delhi
  • Chandigarh

16. The island state of Australia is --------------.

  • Victoria
  • Queensland
  • Tasmania
  • New South Wales

17. The first metal used by man was ----------------.

  • iron
  • copper
  • gold
  • bronze

18. The oath of office is conducted to the president by ---------------.

  • the speaker of Lok Sabha
  • the chief justice of India
  • the vice-president of India
  • None of the above

19. Which atomic power station in India is built completely indigenously?

  • Kalpakkam
  • Narora
  • Rawat Bhatia
  • Tarapore

20. The members of the state legislature exercise control over the council of the ministers through --------------.

  • questions and supplementary questions
  • criticism of its policies
  • adjournment motion
  • All of the above

21. The hydronium ion is --------------.

  • H+
  • HO -
  • H2+
  • H3O+

22. The members of the state legislative assemblies are elected for a period of ----------------.

  • 2 years
  • 6 years
  • 5 years
  • 3 years

23. The south-west monsoon contributes ____ of the total rain in India.

  • 86%
  • 50%
  • 22%
  • 100%

24. The preamble to our constitution includes all the following except -----------.

  • adult franchise
  • equality of status
  • fraternity
  • justice

25. The languages used in China is -------------.

  • Chinese, English
  • Chinese, Arabic
  • Chinese, French
  • Chinese, Korean

26. The most electropositive elements among the following is ---------------.

  • Na
  • Ca
  • K
  • Cs

27. The office of the prime minister of India --------.

  • rests on coronations
  • is created by the Parliament
  • is created by the constitution
  • All of the above

28. The First Muslim Women Rights Day was celebrated on __________.

  • 4th August 2020
  • 3rd August 2020
  • 2nd August 2020
  • 1st August 2020

29. Who launched 'Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan 2020-21' for the school students of Class 6th to 11th?

  • Ravi Shankar Prasad
  • Ramesh Pokhriyal
  • Narendra Modi
  • Harsh Vardhan

30. __________ and Innoviti Payment Solutions launched the New Credit Card Equated Monthly Installments(EMI) offering on Point of Sale(POS) terminals.

  • Nainital Bank
  • BOB Financial Solutions Limited
  • Jammu & Kashmir Bank
  • Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank

GK 2020 Answer

1. The Objectives Resolution was unanimously adopted by the Constituent Assembly on -------------.

Answer- 22nd January 1947

2. The latitude of a place expresses its angular position relative to the plane of --------------.

Answer- equator

3. The gas used in the manufacture of vanaspati from vegetable oil is -----------.

Answer- hydrogen

4. Mainstream Nationalism in India -----------.

Answer- aimed at emancipation from colonial rule

5. Which of the following groups of rivers originate from the Himachal mountains?

Answer- Beas, Ravi and Chenab

6. The preamble declares India as a sovereign state which implies --------------.

Answer- India is free to conduct here internal as well as external affairs

7. The landforms that are influences by several processes namely, weathering, erosion, deposition are known as ---------.

Answer- polygenetic landforms

8. The ionic radii of N3-, O2-, F- and Na+ follows the order ------------.

Answer- N3- > O2- > F- > Na+

9. The minimum age required to become the prime minister of India is -------------.

Answer- 25 years

10. Which of the following groups of states has the largest deposits of iron ore?

Answer- Bihar and Orissa

11. The parliament works through committees which --------------.

Answer- exercise effective control over government on a regular and continuing basis

12. The initial increase of the magnetic field in magnetic storms is caused -----------.

Answer- when the shock wave, associated with the gusty solar wind, compresses the magnetosphere

13. The graphite rods in the nuclear reactor ----------.

Answer- convert fast-moving neutrons into thermal neutrons

14. The objective of the Morley-Minto Reforms was ----------------.

Answer- an extension of provincial assemblies

15. Which of the following union territories of India has the highest density of population per sq km?

Answer- Delhi

16. The island state of Australia is --------------.

Answer- Tasmania

17. The first metal used by man was ----------------.

Answer- copper

18. The oath of office is conducted to the president by ---------------.

Answer- the chief justice of India

19. Which atomic power station in India is built completely indigenously?

Answer- Kalpakkam

20. The members of the state legislature exercise control over the council of the ministers through --------------.

Answer- All of the above

21. The hydronium ion is --------------.

Answer- H3O+

22. The members of the state legislative assemblies are elected for a period of 2 years ----------------.

Answer- 5 years

23. The south-west monsoon contributes ____ of the total rain in India.

Answer- 86%

24. The preamble to our constitution includes all the following except -----------.

Answer- adult franchise

25. The languages used in China is -------------.

Answer- Chinese, English

26. The most electropositive elements among the following is ---------------.

Answer- Cs

27. The office of the prime minister of India --------.

Answer- is created by the constitution

28. The First Muslim Women Rights Day was celebrated on __________.

Answer- 1st August 2020

29. Who launched 'Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan 2020-21' for the school students of Class 6th to 11th?

Answer- Harsh Vardhan

30. __________ and Innoviti Payment Solutions launched the New Credit Card Equated Monthly Installments(EMI) offering on Point of Sale(POS) terminals.

Answer- BOB Financial Solutions Limited

