GK Questions 2020 For August 07 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. The Objectives Resolution was unanimously adopted by the Constituent Assembly on -------------.
2. The latitude of a place expresses its angular position relative to the plane of --------------.
3. The gas used in the manufacture of vanaspati from vegetable oil is -----------.
4. Mainstream Nationalism in India -----------.
5. Which of the following groups of rivers originate from the Himachal mountains?
6. The preamble declares India as a sovereign state which implies --------------.
7. The landforms that are influences by several processes namely, weathering, erosion, deposition are known as ---------.
8. The ionic radii of N3-, O2-, F- and Na+ follows the order ------------.
9. The minimum age required to become the prime minister of India is -------------.
10. Which of the following groups of states has the largest deposits of iron ore?
11. The parliament works through committees which --------------.
12. The initial increase of the magnetic field in magnetic storms is caused -----------.
13. The graphite rods in the nuclear reactor ----------.
14. The objective of the Morley-Minto Reforms was ----------------.
15. Which of the following union territories of India has the highest density of population per sq km?
16. The island state of Australia is --------------.
17. The first metal used by man was ----------------.
18. The oath of office is conducted to the president by ---------------.
19. Which atomic power station in India is built completely indigenously?
20. The members of the state legislature exercise control over the council of the ministers through --------------.
21. The hydronium ion is --------------.
22. The members of the state legislative assemblies are elected for a period of ----------------.
23. The south-west monsoon contributes ____ of the total rain in India.
24. The preamble to our constitution includes all the following except -----------.
25. The languages used in China is -------------.
26. The most electropositive elements among the following is ---------------.
27. The office of the prime minister of India --------.
28. The First Muslim Women Rights Day was celebrated on __________.
29. Who launched 'Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan 2020-21' for the school students of Class 6th to 11th?
30. __________ and Innoviti Payment Solutions launched the New Credit Card Equated Monthly Installments(EMI) offering on Point of Sale(POS) terminals.
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. The Objectives Resolution was unanimously adopted by the Constituent Assembly on -------------.
Answer- 22nd January 1947
2. The latitude of a place expresses its angular position relative to the plane of --------------.
Answer- equator
3. The gas used in the manufacture of vanaspati from vegetable oil is -----------.
Answer- hydrogen
4. Mainstream Nationalism in India -----------.
Answer- aimed at emancipation from colonial rule
5. Which of the following groups of rivers originate from the Himachal mountains?
Answer- Beas, Ravi and Chenab
6. The preamble declares India as a sovereign state which implies --------------.
Answer- India is free to conduct here internal as well as external affairs
7. The landforms that are influences by several processes namely, weathering, erosion, deposition are known as ---------.
Answer- polygenetic landforms
8. The ionic radii of N3-, O2-, F- and Na+ follows the order ------------.
Answer- N3- > O2- > F- > Na+
9. The minimum age required to become the prime minister of India is -------------.
Answer- 25 years
10. Which of the following groups of states has the largest deposits of iron ore?
Answer- Bihar and Orissa
11. The parliament works through committees which --------------.
Answer- exercise effective control over government on a regular and continuing basis
12. The initial increase of the magnetic field in magnetic storms is caused -----------.
Answer- when the shock wave, associated with the gusty solar wind, compresses the magnetosphere
13. The graphite rods in the nuclear reactor ----------.
Answer- convert fast-moving neutrons into thermal neutrons
14. The objective of the Morley-Minto Reforms was ----------------.
Answer- an extension of provincial assemblies
15. Which of the following union territories of India has the highest density of population per sq km?
Answer- Delhi
16. The island state of Australia is --------------.
Answer- Tasmania
17. The first metal used by man was ----------------.
Answer- copper
18. The oath of office is conducted to the president by ---------------.
Answer- the chief justice of India
19. Which atomic power station in India is built completely indigenously?
Answer- Kalpakkam
20. The members of the state legislature exercise control over the council of the ministers through --------------.
Answer- All of the above
21. The hydronium ion is --------------.
Answer- H3O+
22. The members of the state legislative assemblies are elected for a period of 2 years ----------------.
Answer- 5 years
23. The south-west monsoon contributes ____ of the total rain in India.
Answer- 86%
24. The preamble to our constitution includes all the following except -----------.
Answer- adult franchise
25. The languages used in China is -------------.
Answer- Chinese, English
26. The most electropositive elements among the following is ---------------.
Answer- Cs
27. The office of the prime minister of India --------.
Answer- is created by the constitution
28. The First Muslim Women Rights Day was celebrated on __________.
Answer- 1st August 2020
29. Who launched 'Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan 2020-21' for the school students of Class 6th to 11th?
Answer- Harsh Vardhan
30. __________ and Innoviti Payment Solutions launched the New Credit Card Equated Monthly Installments(EMI) offering on Point of Sale(POS) terminals.
Answer- BOB Financial Solutions Limited
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs