GK Questions 2020 For August 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

1. In which decade was the American Institute of Electrical Engineers (AIEE) founded?
Answer- 1880s
2. Which is the highest gallantry award in India?
Answer- Param Vir Chakra
3. The highest sand dunes are found is ---------------.
Answer- the Sahara desert
4. The high reactivity of fluorine is due to ----------.
Answer- its high electronegativity
5. Pulitzer prize is awarded for outstanding work in the field of -------------
Answer- Literature and Journalism
6. The outer Himalayas lie between -----------.
Answer- the lease Himalayas and the Indo Gangetic plain
7. What is part of a database that holds only one type of information?
Answer- Field
8. 'OS' computer abbreviation usually means?
Answer- Operating System
9. Which state gives Mewar award?
Answer- Rajasthan
10. Who is the first Asian Winner of Nobel Prize?
Answer- Rabindranath Tagore
11. The greatest variety of animal and plant species is found in ------------.
Answer- tropical moist forests
12. The layer of the earth, immediately below the crust, is called ----------.
Answer- outer mantle
13. The iron ore magnetite consists of ---------------.
Answer- Fe2O3
14. The ionisation energy of the hydrogen atom in the ground state is x KJ. The energy required for an electron to jump from 2nd orbit to 3rd orbit is -------------.
Answer- 5x/36
15. Saraswathi Samman is given annually for outstanding contribution to ----------------.
Answer- literature
16. Who among the following has received a Nobel Prize in literature 1953?
Answer- Ernest Hemingway
17. Which of the following geographical features has played a great unifying role in strengthening the forces of homogeneity of the Indian people?
Answer- I, II, III and IV
18. Which of the following drainage systems fall into the Bay of Bengal?
Answer- Both (a) and (b)
19. In which decade with the first transatlantic radio broadcast occur?
Answer- 1900s
20. The first Indian to receive the Noble Prize in Literature was ---------------.
Answer- Rabindranath Tagore
21. The highest mountains in Africa, which is not part of any mountains chain, is ------------.
Answer- Mt. Kilimanjaro
22. The major constituent of air is -------.
Answer- nitrogen
23. The Arjuna Awards were instituted in the year -------------.
Answer- 1961
24. The oldest oil refinery in India is at ------------.
Answer- Digboi, Assam
25. '.MOV' extension refers usually to what kind of file?
Answer- Animation/movie file
26. The first recipient of Rajiv Gandhi's 'Khel Ratna' award is --------.
Answer- Vishwanathan Anand
27. The heavier silicates named as 'Sima' or silica + magnesium are most abundant in the ------------.
Answer- ocean floors
28. The main chemical constituent of clay is ---------.
Answer- aluminium silicate
29. The first Indira Gandhi Award for International Justice and Harmony has been given to ---------.
Answer- Yasser Arafat
30. The oldest mountains in India are ----------.
Answer- Aravalis
