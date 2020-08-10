GK Questions 2020 For August 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

Top GK Questions for August 10, 2020

1. In which decade was the American Institute of Electrical Engineers (AIEE) founded?

1850s

1880s

1930s

1950s

2. Which is the highest gallantry award in India?

Param Vishishtat Seva Medal

Param Vir Chakra

Kirti Chakra

Vir Chakra

3. The highest sand dunes are found is ---------------.

the Sahara desert

the Atacama desert

the Kalahari desert

the Gobi desert

4. The high reactivity of fluorine is due to ----------.

its high electronegativity

small size of fluorine atom

availability of d-orbitals

strong F - F bond

5. Pulitzer prize is awarded for outstanding work in the field of --------------.

Science and Technology

Environmental Studies

Literature and Journalism

International Understanding

6. The outer Himalayas lie between -----------.

the lease Himalayas and the Indo Gangetic plain

the foothills and the Indo Gangetic plain

the greater Himalayas and the lesser Himalayas

Indo-Gangetic plains and the peninsula

7. What is part of a database that holds only one type of information?

Report

Field

Record

File

8. 'OS' computer abbreviation usually means?

Order of Significance

Open Software

Operating System

Optical Sensor

9. Which state gives Mewar award?

Haryana

Delhi

Punjab

Rajasthan

10. Who is the first Asian Winner of Nobel Prize?

V. Raman

Rajiv Gandhi

Rabindranath Tagore

Mother Teresa

11. The greatest variety of animal and plant species is found in ------------.

temperate grasslands

tropical moist forests

tundra regions

in hot deserts

12. The layer of the earth, immediately below the crust, is called ----------.

outer core

inner core

inner mantle

outer mantle

13. The iron ore magnetite consists of ---------------.

Fe2O3

Fe3OH4

FeCO3

3Fe2O3 .. 3H2O

14. The ionisation energy of the hydrogen atom in the ground state is x KJ. The energy required for an electron to jump from 2nd orbit to 3rd orbit is -------------.

5x/36

5x

7.2 x

x/6

15. Saraswathi Samman is given annually for outstanding contribution to ----------------.

classical music

education

literature

fine arts

16. Who among the following has received a Nobel Prize in literature 1953?

Pablo Neruda

Derek Walcott

Ernest Hemingway

Winston Churchill

17. Which of the following geographical features has played a great unifying role in strengthening the forces of homogeneity of the Indian people?

I.The expanses of water surrounding the peninsula

II. The Himalayan Mountains

III. The vastness of the country

IV. The presence of the Indian ocean

I

II

I and II

I, II, III and IV

18. Which of the following drainage systems fall into the Bay of Bengal?

Ganga, Brahmaputra and Godavari

Mahanadi, Krishna and Cauvery

Luni, Narnada and Tapti

Both (a) and (b)

19. In which decade with the first transatlantic radio broadcast occur?

1850s

1860s

1870s

1900s

20. The first Indian to receive the Noble Prize in Literature was ---------------.

Mother Teresa

V. Raman

Rabindranath Tagore

Sarojini Naidu

21. The highest mountains in Africa, which is not part of any mountains chain, is ------------.

Mt. Aconcagua

Mt. Kilimanjaro

Mt. Kosciuszko

Mont Blanc

22. The major constituent of air is -------.

nitrogen

carbon dioxide

oxygen

hydrogen

23. The Arjuna Awards were instituted in the year -------------.

1965

1961

1963

1957

24. The oldest oil refinery in India is at ------------.

Digboi, Assam

Haldia, near Kolkata

Koyali, near Baroda

Noonmati, Assam

25. '.MOV' extension refers usually to what kind of file?

Image file

Animation/movie file

Audio file

MS Office document

26. The first recipient of Rajiv Gandhi's 'Khel Ratna' award is --------.

Vishwanathan Anand

Leander Peas

Kapil Dev

Limba Ram

27. The heavier silicates named as 'Sima' or silica + magnesium are most abundant in the ------------.

crust

core

mantle

ocean floors

28. The main chemical constituent of clay is ---------.

silicon oxide

aluminium borosilicate

zeolites

aluminium silicate

29. The first Indira Gandhi Award for International Justice and Harmony has been given to ---------.

Larry Pressler

Amnesty International

Hussain Ibrahim Zaki

Yasser Arafat

30. The oldest mountains in India are ----------.

Aravalis

Vindhyas

Satpuras

Nilgiri hills

GK 2020 Answer

1. In which decade was the American Institute of Electrical Engineers (AIEE) founded?

Answer- 1880s

2. Which is the highest gallantry award in India?

Answer- Param Vir Chakra

3. The highest sand dunes are found is ---------------.

Answer- the Sahara desert

4. The high reactivity of fluorine is due to ----------.

Answer- its high electronegativity

5. Pulitzer prize is awarded for outstanding work in the field of -------------

Answer- Literature and Journalism

6. The outer Himalayas lie between -----------.

Answer- the lease Himalayas and the Indo Gangetic plain

7. What is part of a database that holds only one type of information?

Answer- Field

8. 'OS' computer abbreviation usually means?

Answer- Operating System

9. Which state gives Mewar award?

Answer- Rajasthan

10. Who is the first Asian Winner of Nobel Prize?

Answer- Rabindranath Tagore

11. The greatest variety of animal and plant species is found in ------------.

Answer- tropical moist forests

12. The layer of the earth, immediately below the crust, is called ----------.

Answer- outer mantle

13. The iron ore magnetite consists of ---------------.

Answer- Fe2O3

14. The ionisation energy of the hydrogen atom in the ground state is x KJ. The energy required for an electron to jump from 2nd orbit to 3rd orbit is -------------.

Answer- 5x/36

15. Saraswathi Samman is given annually for outstanding contribution to ----------------.

Answer- literature

16. Who among the following has received a Nobel Prize in literature 1953?

Answer- Ernest Hemingway

17. Which of the following geographical features has played a great unifying role in strengthening the forces of homogeneity of the Indian people?

Answer- I, II, III and IV

18. Which of the following drainage systems fall into the Bay of Bengal?

Answer- Both (a) and (b)

19. In which decade with the first transatlantic radio broadcast occur?

Answer- 1900s

20. The first Indian to receive the Noble Prize in Literature was ---------------.

Answer- Rabindranath Tagore

21. The highest mountains in Africa, which is not part of any mountains chain, is ------------.

Answer- Mt. Kilimanjaro

22. The major constituent of air is -------.

Answer- nitrogen

23. The Arjuna Awards were instituted in the year -------------.

Answer- 1961

24. The oldest oil refinery in India is at ------------.

Answer- Digboi, Assam

25. '.MOV' extension refers usually to what kind of file?

Answer- Animation/movie file

26. The first recipient of Rajiv Gandhi's 'Khel Ratna' award is --------.

Answer- Vishwanathan Anand

27. The heavier silicates named as 'Sima' or silica + magnesium are most abundant in the ------------.

Answer- ocean floors

28. The main chemical constituent of clay is ---------.

Answer- aluminium silicate

29. The first Indira Gandhi Award for International Justice and Harmony has been given to ---------.

Answer- Yasser Arafat

30. The oldest mountains in India are ----------.

Answer- Aravalis

