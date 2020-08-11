GK Questions 2020 For August 11 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for August 11, 2020

1. In which decade was the SPICE simulator introduced?

1950s

1960s

1970s

1980s

2. Most modern TV's draw power even if turned off. The circuit the power is used in does what function?

Sound

Remote control

Colour balance

High voltage

3. The Arjuna Awards were instituted in the year

1965

1961

1963

1957

4. The first Indira Gandhi Award for International Justice and Harmony has been given to ----------.

Larry Pressler

Amnesty International

Hussain Ibrahim Zaki

Yasser Arafat

5. The largest continent in the world is -------------.

Africa

Asia

Australia

Antarctica

6. The landforms that are created by massive earth movements due to plate tectonics are called ----------------.

structural landforms

weathering landforms

erosional landforms

depositional landforms

7. The metal does not give H2 on treatment with dilute HCL is ---------------.

Zn

Fe

Ag

Ca

8. The number of g-molecule of oxygen in 6.02 x 1024CO molecules is --------------.

1 gram of molecule

0.5 gram of molecule

5 gram of molecule

10 gram of molecule

9. The 'Cannes Award' is given for excellence in which field?

Films

Journalism

Literature

Economics

10. The journalist who refused to accept 'Padma Bhushan' was?

Shekaran Nair

Khushwant Singh

Ratan Thiyam

Arun Shourie

11. The watershed between India and Myanmar is formed by --------------.

the Naga hills

the Garo hills

Khasi hills

the Jaintia hills

12. The originating in the Himalayan mountain complex consists of how many distinct drainage systems of the Indian Subcontinent?

Two

Three

Four

Five

13. Which is a type of Electrically-Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memory?

Flash

Flange

Fury

FRAM

14. The purpose of choke in tube light is ?

To decrease the current

To increase the current

To decrease the voltage momentarily

To increase the voltage momentarily

15. Saraswathi Samman is given annually for outstanding contribution to --------------.

classical music

education

literature

fine arts

16. Who among the following has received a Nobel Prize in literature 1953?

Pablo Neruda

Derek Walcott

Ernest Hemingway

Winston Churchill

17. The groundwater that occurs when the flow of the subterranean water is not confined by the presence of impermeable layers is called ------------.

unconfined groundwater

confined groundwater

aquifer

artesian

18. The gulf that separates Finland and Sweden in Europe is -------------.

the Gulf of Bothnia

the Gulf of Lions

the Gulf of Genoa

the Gulf of Venice

19. The most extensive, commercially useful source of thorium as monazite sand occurs in India at -------------.

Orissa coast

Travancore coast

West Bengal coast

Gujarat coast

20. The main active constituent of tea and coffee is -----------.

nicotine

chlorophyll

caffeine

aspirin

21. The Nobel Prize was first awarded in ----------------.

1976

1958

1901

1972

22. Who among the following won the Nobel prize for literature?

Linus Pauling

Samuel Beckett

Philip Noel-Baker

Ralph Bunche

23. Which of the following measures are effective for soil conservation in India?

I. Avoiding crop rotation

II. Afforestation

III. Encouraging the use of chemical fertilizers

IV. Limiting shifting cultivation

I and II

II and IV

III and IV

I, II and III

24. Which of the following crops needs maximum water per hectare?

Barley

Maize

Sugarcane

Wheat

25. '.MPG' extension refers usually to what kind of file?

WordPerfect Document file

MS Office document

Animation/movie file

Image file

26. Pulitzer prize is awarded for outstanding work in the field of ----------.

Science and Technology

Environmental Studies

Literature and Journalism

International Understanding

27. The largest part of our hydrosphere is ------------.

Atlantic Ocean

Indian Ocean

Pacific ocean

Antarctica ocean

28. The limit beyond which the stars suffer internal collapse is called the ------------.

Raman Effect

Chandrasekhar limit

Aurora Borealis

Quasan Zone

29. The maximum number of isomers for an alkene with molecular formula C4H8 is --------------.

5

4

2

3

30. The hardest form of carbon is -----------.

coke

graphite

diamond

charcoal

GK 2020 Answer

1. In which decade was the SPICE simulator introduced?

Answer- 1970s

2. Most modern TV's draw power even if turned off. The circuit the power is used in does what function?

Answer- Remote control

3. The Arjuna Awards were instituted in the year

Answer- 1961

4. The first Indira Gandhi Award for International Justice and Harmony has been given to ----------.

Answer- Yasser Arafat

5. The largest continent in the world is -------------.

Answer- Asia

6. The landforms that are created by massive earth movements due to plate tectonics are called ----------------.

Answer- structural landforms

7. The metal does not give H2 on treatment with dilute HCL is ---------------.

Answer- Ag

8. The number of g-molecule of oxygen in 6.02 x 1024CO molecules is --------------.

Answer- 5 gram of molecule

9. The 'Cannes Award' is given for excellence in which field?

Answer- Films

10. The journalist who refused to accept 'Padma Bhushan' was?

Answer- Khushwant Singh

11. The watershed between India and Myanmar is formed by --------------.

Answer- the Naga hills

12. The originating in the Himalayan mountain complex consists of how many distinct drainage systems of the Indian Subcontinent?

Answer- Three

13. Which is a type of Electrically-Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memory?

Answer- Flash

14. The purpose of choke in tube light is ?

Answer- To increase the voltage momentarily

15. Saraswathi Samman is given annually for outstanding contribution to --------------.

Answer- literature

16. Who among the following has received a Nobel Prize in literature 1953?

Answer- Winston Churchill

17. The groundwater that occurs when the flow of the subterranean water is not confined by the presence of impermeable layers is called ------------.

Answer- unconfined groundwater

18. The gulf that separates Finland and Sweden in Europe is -------------.

Answer- the Gulf of Bothnia

19. The most extensive, commercially useful source of thorium as monazite sand occurs in India at -------------.

Answer- Travancore coast

20. The main active constituent of tea and coffee is -----------.

Answer- caffeine

21. The Nobel Prize was first awarded in ----------------.

Answer- 1901

22. Who among the following won the Nobel prize for literature?

Answer- Samuel Beckett

23. Which of the following measures are effective for soil conservation in India?

Answer- II and IV

24. Which of the following crops needs maximum water per hectare?

Answer- Sugarcane

25. '.MPG' extension refers usually to what kind of file?

Answer- Animation/movie file

26. Pulitzer prize is awarded for outstanding work in the field of ----------.

Answer- Literature and Journalism

27. The largest part of our hydrosphere is ------------.

Answer- Pacific ocean

28. The limit beyond which the stars suffer internal collapse is called the ------------.

Answer- Chandrasekhar limit

29. The maximum number of isomers for an alkene with molecular formula C4H8 is --------------.

Answer- 4

30. The hardest form of carbon is -----------.

Answer- diamond

