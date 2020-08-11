GK Questions 2020 For August 11 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
1. In which decade was the SPICE simulator introduced?
2. Most modern TV's draw power even if turned off. The circuit the power is used in does what function?
3. The Arjuna Awards were instituted in the year
4. The first Indira Gandhi Award for International Justice and Harmony has been given to ----------.
5. The largest continent in the world is -------------.
6. The landforms that are created by massive earth movements due to plate tectonics are called ----------------.
7. The metal does not give H2 on treatment with dilute HCL is ---------------.
8. The number of g-molecule of oxygen in 6.02 x 1024CO molecules is --------------.
9. The 'Cannes Award' is given for excellence in which field?
10. The journalist who refused to accept 'Padma Bhushan' was?
11. The watershed between India and Myanmar is formed by --------------.
12. The originating in the Himalayan mountain complex consists of how many distinct drainage systems of the Indian Subcontinent?
13. Which is a type of Electrically-Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memory?
14. The purpose of choke in tube light is ?
15. Saraswathi Samman is given annually for outstanding contribution to --------------.
16. Who among the following has received a Nobel Prize in literature 1953?
17. The groundwater that occurs when the flow of the subterranean water is not confined by the presence of impermeable layers is called ------------.
18. The gulf that separates Finland and Sweden in Europe is -------------.
19. The most extensive, commercially useful source of thorium as monazite sand occurs in India at -------------.
20. The main active constituent of tea and coffee is -----------.
21. The Nobel Prize was first awarded in ----------------.
22. Who among the following won the Nobel prize for literature?
23. Which of the following measures are effective for soil conservation in India?
I. Avoiding crop rotation
II. Afforestation
III. Encouraging the use of chemical fertilizers
IV. Limiting shifting cultivation
24. Which of the following crops needs maximum water per hectare?
25. '.MPG' extension refers usually to what kind of file?
26. Pulitzer prize is awarded for outstanding work in the field of ----------.
27. The largest part of our hydrosphere is ------------.
28. The limit beyond which the stars suffer internal collapse is called the ------------.
29. The maximum number of isomers for an alkene with molecular formula C4H8 is --------------.
30. The hardest form of carbon is -----------.
1. In which decade was the SPICE simulator introduced?
Answer- 1970s
2. Most modern TV's draw power even if turned off. The circuit the power is used in does what function?
Answer- Remote control
3. The Arjuna Awards were instituted in the year
Answer- 1961
4. The first Indira Gandhi Award for International Justice and Harmony has been given to ----------.
Answer- Yasser Arafat
5. The largest continent in the world is -------------.
Answer- Asia
6. The landforms that are created by massive earth movements due to plate tectonics are called ----------------.
Answer- structural landforms
7. The metal does not give H2 on treatment with dilute HCL is ---------------.
Answer- Ag
8. The number of g-molecule of oxygen in 6.02 x 1024CO molecules is --------------.
Answer- 5 gram of molecule
9. The 'Cannes Award' is given for excellence in which field?
Answer- Films
10. The journalist who refused to accept 'Padma Bhushan' was?
Answer- Khushwant Singh
11. The watershed between India and Myanmar is formed by --------------.
Answer- the Naga hills
12. The originating in the Himalayan mountain complex consists of how many distinct drainage systems of the Indian Subcontinent?
Answer- Three
13. Which is a type of Electrically-Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memory?
Answer- Flash
14. The purpose of choke in tube light is ?
Answer- To increase the voltage momentarily
15. Saraswathi Samman is given annually for outstanding contribution to --------------.
Answer- literature
16. Who among the following has received a Nobel Prize in literature 1953?
Answer- Winston Churchill
17. The groundwater that occurs when the flow of the subterranean water is not confined by the presence of impermeable layers is called ------------.
Answer- unconfined groundwater
18. The gulf that separates Finland and Sweden in Europe is -------------.
Answer- the Gulf of Bothnia
19. The most extensive, commercially useful source of thorium as monazite sand occurs in India at -------------.
Answer- Travancore coast
20. The main active constituent of tea and coffee is -----------.
Answer- caffeine
21. The Nobel Prize was first awarded in ----------------.
Answer- 1901
22. Who among the following won the Nobel prize for literature?
Answer- Samuel Beckett
23. Which of the following measures are effective for soil conservation in India?
Answer- II and IV
24. Which of the following crops needs maximum water per hectare?
Answer- Sugarcane
25. '.MPG' extension refers usually to what kind of file?
Answer- Animation/movie file
26. Pulitzer prize is awarded for outstanding work in the field of ----------.
Answer- Literature and Journalism
27. The largest part of our hydrosphere is ------------.
Answer- Pacific ocean
28. The limit beyond which the stars suffer internal collapse is called the ------------.
Answer- Chandrasekhar limit
29. The maximum number of isomers for an alkene with molecular formula C4H8 is --------------.
Answer- 4
30. The hardest form of carbon is -----------.
Answer- diamond
