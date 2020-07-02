GK Questions 2020 For July 02 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for July 02, 2020

1. Who launched the Kapu Nestham scheme to provide financial support of Rs 75000/- for 5 years (Rs 15000/- per annum) to women of Kapu community?

Nitish Kumar

Sarbananda Sonowal

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Pema Khandu

2. Who has rolled out 2 customized loan schemes of J&K Bank namely 'J&K Bank Business Support Loan Scheme 2019-20' and 'J&K Bank Business Support Loan Scheme 2019-20 for Hotels and Guest Houses'?

Girish Chandra Murmu

V.R. Subrahmanyam

Baseer Ahmad Khan

Farooq Khan

3. Who assumed charge as Punjab's first woman chief secretary on 26 June 2020?

Rashmi Verma

Vini Mahajan

Shakuntala Gamlin

Renu Swarup

4. Which country plans to establish a permanent military base in the Indian Ocean by March 2021?

Iran

Armenia

Afghanistan

Turkey

5. The World Bank has approved how much loan to improve the quality and governance of school education in six Indian states?

$1000 million

$500 million

$1500 million

$750 million

6. Who has launched webinar of India's first 5-day long virtual exhibition and conference, 'Virtual Healthcare and Hygiene Expo 2020' organised by FICCI and supported by Ministry of AYUSH?

Santosh Kumar

Mansukh Mandaviya

Rattan Lal Kataria

Ravi Shankar Prasad

7. Which Bank launches a digital wallet solution 'Yuva Pay' in partnership with UDMA Technologies Pvt Ltd to enable contactless payments for its customers?

City Union Bank

Yes Bank

Axis Bank

HDFC Bank

8. Indian Navy has inducted indigenously developed Torpedo Decoy System on 26 June 2020. Who is the current Chief of the Naval Staff?

S. M. Nanda

M. S. Pawar

G Ashok Kumar

Karambir Singh

9. Which country has blocked Pakistan's attempt to proscribe an Indian national as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council 1267 sanctions committee?

China

USA

France

Russia

10. Who became Ireland's new prime minister?

Eamon Ryan

Micheal Martin

Enda Kenny

Simon Coveney

11. The Times Higher Education released THE Young University Rankings 2020 for the universities which are 50 years old or younger. How many Indian Institutes secured their ranks in the top 100?

2

5

1

4

12. Which Indian city become the only city in the country to be included in the world's top-30 startup ecosystem ranking in Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2020 by Startup Genome?

Mumbai

Surat

Bangalore

Delhi

13. Which Indian Weightlifter will get the Arjuna award for 2018?

Mirabai Chanu

Sukhen Dey

Sathish Sivalingam

K. Sanjita Chanu

14. Which State forest department declared the 29.53 square kilometre Tillari forest area in Dodamarg and Sawantwadi range as a conservation reserve area?

Madhya Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

Maharashtra

Tamil Nadu

15. Russia's Energia space corporation has announced that it is to take the first tourist on a spacewalk in which year, under the terms of a new contract with a US partner?

2021

2023

2022

2020

16. President of India promulgated the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 to ensure the safety of depositors across banks. Who is the current President of India?

Venkaiah Naidu

Pratibha Patil

Pranab Mukherjee

Ram Nath Kovind

17. The National Research Development Cooperation has signed a technology licensing agreement with which company to manufacture Personal protective equipment Suit named NavRakshak?

Indian Medical Care

Wildcraft

Peter England

Indian Garment Company

18. National Statistics Day is celebrated on which day every year?

26 June

27 June

28 June

29 June

GK 2020 Answer

1. Who launched the Kapu Nestham scheme to provide financial support of Rs 75000/- for a period of 5 years (Rs 15000/- per annum) to women of Kapu community?

Answer- YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

2. Who has rolled out 2 customized loan schemes of J&K Bank namely 'J&K Bank Business Support Loan Scheme 2019-20' and 'J&K Bank Business Support Loan Scheme 2019-20 for Hotels and Guest Houses'?

Answer- Girish Chandra Murmu

3. Who assumed charge as Punjab's first woman chief secretary on 26 June 2020?

Answer- Vini Mahajan

4. Which country plans to establish a permanent military base in the Indian Ocean by March 2021?

Answer- Iran

5. The World Bank has approved how much loan to improve the quality and governance of school education in six Indian states?

Answer- $500 million

6. Who has launched webinar of India's first 5-day long virtual exhibition and conference, 'Virtual Healthcare and Hygiene Expo 2020' organised by FICCI and supported by Ministry of AYUSH?

Answer- Mansukh Mandaviya

7. Which Bank launches a digital wallet solution 'Yuva Pay' in partnership with UDMA Technologies Pvt Ltd to enable contactless payments for its customers?

Answer- Yes Bank

8. Indian Navy has inducted indigenously developed Torpedo Decoy System on 26 June 2020. Who is current Chief of the Naval Staff?

Answer- Karambir Singh

9. Which country has blocked Pakistan's attempt to proscribe an Indian national as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council 1267 sanctions committee?

Answer- USA

10. Who became Ireland's new prime minister?

Answer- Micheal Martin

11. The Times Higher Education released THE Young University Rankings 2020 for the universities which are 50 years old or younger. How many Indian Institutes secured their ranks in the top 100?

Answer- 2

12. Which Indian city become the only city in the country to be included in the world's top-30 startup ecosystem ranking in Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2020 by Startup Genome?

Answer- Bangalore

13. Which Indian Weightlifter will get the Arjuna award for 2018?

Answer- K. Sanjita Chanu

14. Which State forest department declared the 29.53 square kilometre Tillari forest area in Dodamarg and Sawantwadi range as a conservation reserve area?

Answer- Maharashtra

15. Russia's Energia space corporation has announced that it is to take the first tourist on a spacewalk in which year, under the terms of a new contract with a US partner?

Answer- 2023

16. President of India promulgated the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 to ensure the safety of depositors across banks. Who is the current President of India?

Answer- Ram Nath Kovind

17. The National Research Development Cooperation has signed a technology licensing agreement with which company to manufacture Personal protective equipment Suit named NavRakshak?

Answer- Indian Garment Company

18. National Statistics Day is celebrated on which day every year?

Answer- 29 June

