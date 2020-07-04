GK Questions 2020 For July 05 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for July 05, 2020

1. The Indian to beat the computers in mathematical wizardry is ----------.

Ramanujam

Rina Panigrahi

Raja Ramanna

Shakunthala Devi

2. Siphon will fail to work if --------------.

the densities of the liquid in the two vessels are equal

the level of the liquid in the two vessels are at the same height

both its limbs are of unequal length

the temperature of the liquids in the two vessels are the same

3. Which scientist discovered the radioactive element radium?

Isaac Newton

Albert Einstein

Benjamin Franklin

Marie Curie

4. For which of the following disciplines is Nobel Prize awarded?

Physics and Chemistry

Physiology or Medicine

Literature, Peace and Economics

All of the above

5. Which of the following metals forms an amalgam with other metals?

Tin

Mercury

Lead

Zinc

6. The power to decide an election petition is vested in the --------------.

Parliament

Supreme Court

High courts

Election Commission

7. The great Victoria Desert is located in -------------.

Canada

West Africa

Australia

North America

8. The trident-shaped symbol of Buddhism does not represent -------------.

Nirvana

Sangha

Buddha

Dhamma

9. Jude Felix is a famous Indian player in which of the fields?

Volleyball

Tennis

Football

Hockey

10. What Galileo invented?

Barometer

Pendulum clock

Microscope

Thermometer

11. Large transformers, when used for some time, become very hot and are cooled by circulating oil. The heating of the transformer is due to --------------.

the heating effect of current alone

hysteresis loss alone

both the heating effect of current and hysteresis loss

intense sunlight at noon

12. When was barb wire patented?

1874

1840

1895

1900

13. Hitler party which came into power in 1933 is known as -------------.

Labour Party

Nazi Party

Ku-Klux-Klan

Democratic Party

14. The present Lok Sabha is the --------------.

14th Lok Sabha

15th Lok Sabha

16th Lok Sabha

17th Lok Sabha

15. The intersecting lines drawn on maps and globes are ------------------.

latitudes

longitudes

geographic grids

None of the above

16. Nuclear sizes are expressed in a unit named -----------------.

Fermi

angstrom

newton

tesla

17. What is the name of the CalTech seismologist who invented the scale used to measure the magnitude of earthquakes?

Charles Richter

Hiram Walker

Giuseppe Mercalli

Joshua Rumble

18. B. C. Roy Award is given in the field of -------------------.

Music

Journalism

Medicine

Environment

19. In which decade was the American Institute of Electrical Engineers (AIEE) founded?

1850s

1880s

1930s

1950s

20. Which of the following is not associated with the UNO?

ILO

WHO

ASEAN

All of the above

21. The first death anniversary day of Sri Rajiv Gandhi was observed as the -----------

National Integration Day

Peace and Love Day

Secularism Day

Anti-Terrorism Day

22. Former Australian captain Mark Taylor has had several nicknames over his playing career. Which of the following was NOT one of them?

Tubby

Stodge

Helium Bat

Stumpy

23. Who wrote the famous book - 'We the people'?

T.N.Kaul

J.R.D. Tata

Khushwant Singh

Nani Palkhivala

24. In which year was Pulitzer Prize established?

1917

1918

1922

1928

25. What is part of a database that holds only one type of information?

Report

Field

Record

File

26. The chairmanship/presidency of the UN Security Council rotates among the Council Members -----------

every 6 months

every 3 months

every year

every month

27. 20th August is celebrated as ---------.

Earth Day

Sadbhavana Divas

No Tobacco Day

None of these

28. Which was the 1st non Test playing country to beat India in an international match?

Canada

Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe

East Africa

29. Who is the author of the book 'Nineteen Eighty Four'?

Thomas Hardy

Emile Zola

George Orwell

Walter Scott

30. Which of the following is NOT written by Munshi Premchand?

Gaban

Godan

Guide

Manasarovar

GK 2020 Answer

1. The Indian to beat the computers in mathematical wizardry is ---------.

Answer- Shakunthala Devi

2. Siphon will fail to work if ----------.

Answer- the level of the liquid in the two vessels are at the same height

3. Which scientist discovered the radioactive element radium?

Answer- Marie Curie

4. For which of the following disciplines is Nobel Prize awarded?

Answer- All of the above

5. Which of the following metals forms an amalgam with other metals?

Answer- Mercury

6. The power to decide an election petition is vested in the ------------.

Answer- High courts

7. The great Victoria Desert is located in -------------.

Answer- Australia

8. The trident-shaped symbol of Buddhism does not represent -------------.

Answer- Nirvana

9. Jude Felix is a famous Indian player in which of the fields?

Answer- Hockey

10. What Galileo invented?

Answer- Thermometer

11. Large transformers, when used for some time, become very hot and are cooled by circulating oil. The heating of the transformer is due to -------------.

Answer- both the heating effect of current and hysteresis loss

12. When was barb wire patented?

Answer- 1874

13. Hitler party which came into power in 1933 is known as -------------.

Answer- Nazi Party

14. The present Lok Sabha is the ----------.

Answer- 17th Lok Sabha

15. The intersecting lines drawn on maps and globes are -------------.

Answer- geographic grids

16. Nuclear sizes are expressed in a unit named --------------.

Answer- Fermi

17. What is the name of the CalTech seismologist who invented the scale used to measure the magnitude of earthquakes?

Answer- Charles Richter

18. B. C. Roy Award is given in the field of ---------------.

Answer- Medicine

19. In which decade was the American Institute of Electrical Engineers (AIEE) founded?

Answer- 1880s

20. Which of the following is not associated with the UNO?

Answer- ASEAN

21. The first death anniversary day of Sri Rajiv Gandhi was observed as the --------------.

Answer- Anti-Terrorism Day

22. Former Australian captain Mark Taylor has had several nicknames over his playing career. Which of the following was NOT one of them?

Answer- Stumpy

23. Who wrote the famous book - 'We the people'?

Answer- Nani Palkhivala

24. In which year was Pulitzer Prize established?

Answer- 1917

25. What is part of a database that holds only one type of information?

Answer- Field

26. The chairmanship/presidency of the UN Security Council rotates among the Council Members -------------.

Answer- every month

27. 20th August is celebrated as -----------.

Answer- Sadbhavana Divas

28. Which was the 1st non Test playing country to beat India in an international match?

Answer- Sri Lanka

29. Who is the author of the book 'Nineteen Eighty Four'?

Answer- George Orwell

30. Which of the following is NOT written by Munshi Premchand?

Answer- Guide

