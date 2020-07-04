GK Questions 2020 For July 05 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
1. The Indian to beat the computers in mathematical wizardry is ----------.
2. Siphon will fail to work if --------------.
3. Which scientist discovered the radioactive element radium?
4. For which of the following disciplines is Nobel Prize awarded?
5. Which of the following metals forms an amalgam with other metals?
6. The power to decide an election petition is vested in the --------------.
7. The great Victoria Desert is located in -------------.
8. The trident-shaped symbol of Buddhism does not represent -------------.
9. Jude Felix is a famous Indian player in which of the fields?
10. What Galileo invented?
11. Large transformers, when used for some time, become very hot and are cooled by circulating oil. The heating of the transformer is due to --------------.
12. When was barb wire patented?
13. Hitler party which came into power in 1933 is known as -------------.
14. The present Lok Sabha is the --------------.
15. The intersecting lines drawn on maps and globes are ------------------.
16. Nuclear sizes are expressed in a unit named -----------------.
17. What is the name of the CalTech seismologist who invented the scale used to measure the magnitude of earthquakes?
18. B. C. Roy Award is given in the field of -------------------.
19. In which decade was the American Institute of Electrical Engineers (AIEE) founded?
20. Which of the following is not associated with the UNO?
21. The first death anniversary day of Sri Rajiv Gandhi was observed as the -----------
22. Former Australian captain Mark Taylor has had several nicknames over his playing career. Which of the following was NOT one of them?
23. Who wrote the famous book - 'We the people'?
24. In which year was Pulitzer Prize established?
25. What is part of a database that holds only one type of information?
26. The chairmanship/presidency of the UN Security Council rotates among the Council Members -----------
27. 20th August is celebrated as ---------.
28. Which was the 1st non Test playing country to beat India in an international match?
29. Who is the author of the book 'Nineteen Eighty Four'?
30. Which of the following is NOT written by Munshi Premchand?
Answer- Shakunthala Devi
Answer- the level of the liquid in the two vessels are at the same height
Answer- Marie Curie
Answer- All of the above
Answer- Mercury
Answer- High courts
Answer- Australia
Answer- Nirvana
Answer- Hockey
Answer- Thermometer
Answer- both the heating effect of current and hysteresis loss
Answer- 1874
Answer- Nazi Party
Answer- 17th Lok Sabha
Answer- geographic grids
Answer- Fermi
Answer- Charles Richter
Answer- Medicine
Answer- 1880s
Answer- ASEAN
Answer- Anti-Terrorism Day
Answer- Stumpy
Answer- Nani Palkhivala
Answer- 1917
Answer- Field
Answer- every month
Answer- Sadbhavana Divas
Answer- Sri Lanka
Answer- George Orwell
Answer- Guide
