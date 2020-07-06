GK Questions 2020 For July 06 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. Which Umpire from India became the youngest member of the International Cricket Council's Elite Panel of Umpires?
2. Which State Government allotted land to a consortium of 49 MSME units to set up India's first Maritime Cluster?
3. An MoU was signed between which company and South Delhi Municipal Corporation on setting up a waste to energy plant at Okhla in Delhi?
4. Who is writer of the book 'Bharatiya Loktanktra Ka Koras: Kuch Bisari Bikhari Dhwaniyan'?
5. National Chartered Accountants Day is celebrated annually on which day?
6. Initiative 'Sabuja Odisha' launched in Odisha state is related to which mission?
7. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has decided to ban how many apps due to their activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the state and public order?
8. According to the report, "State of World Population 2020: Against my will - Defying the practices that harm women and girls and undermine equality" India accounts for how many "missing females" over the past 50 years?
9. Who was named India's Most Valuable Player of the 21st century by Wisden for his contribution in both batting and fielding?
10. Which country became the first African country to submit the results for Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and forest Degradation to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change?
11. Which scientist from India has been named as members of the International Scientific group to offer foremost scientific evidence for sustainable food systems for global food summit 2021?
12. According to the report "Annual Marine Fish Landings in India for 2019" by Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, India's marine fish production has increased marginally by how much per cent in 2019?
13. Who has been elected as president of Iceland?
14. Which State launched "Hamara Ghar-Hamara Vidyalaya" scheme to maintain academic regularity of the students during the Lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic?
15. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Minister of Human Resource and Development launched the world's first online Sc Degree in Programming and Data Science. Which Institue prepared this programme?
16. The World Bank approved how much fund for MSMEs Emergency Response Program to support severely impacted MSMEs in India due to COVID-19 crisis?
17. Which company has decided to acquire about 25% stake in India's second-largest telecom company Bharti Airtel's data centre business -Nxtra Data Ltd- for $235 million?
18. Which bank in partnership with Computer Age Management Services launched 'Insta Loans against Mutual Funds', a facility for retail customers to avail loans upto Rs 1 crore?
19. United Nations International Asteroid Day is observed annually on which day of every year?
20. Who has launched the Beta version webportal for street vendors loan scheme Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors' AtmaNirbhar Nidhi -PMSVANidhi to provide end-to-end solutions for scheme management?
21. The WTO Dispute Settlement Body has established a panel after the European Union has dragged which country into the Dispute Settlement System of WTO for the second time against import duties on information and communication technology products?
22. Fitch Ratings In in its June 2020 update of Global Economic Outlook, has lowered India's growth forecast for FY 2021-22 to what per cent from 9.5 % projected in May 2020?
23. Who is the head of the Central Committee for reforms in Criminal Law constituted by Ministry of Home Affairs & is going to start a 3 months long online consultation exercise?
24. Carnegie Corporation of New York has named which 2 renowned Indian-Americans among '2020 Great Immigrants' honourees?
25. International Day of Parliamentarism is observed on which day every year?
26. Who inaugurated the Asia's first Continuous Galvanized Rebar Production Facility near Gobindgarh, Punjab launched by Madhav KRD Group in association with International Zinc Association?
27. Who assumed charge as the chairman of Indian Oil Corporation?
28. According to India's International Investment Position data as at end-March 2020, released by RBI, FDI in the country has raised by how much?
29. Who is the head of nine-member Working Group to study the suitability of insurers offering surety bonds for contractors formed by IRDAI?
30. The Swedish Institute of Space Physics will explore Venus for the second time through India's 1st Venus Mission. What is the name of India's 1st Venus Mission?
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. Which Umpire from India became the youngest member of the International Cricket Council's Elite Panel of Umpires?
Answer- Nitin Menon
2. Which State Government allotted land to a consortium of 49 MSME units to set up India's first Maritime Cluster?
Answer- Goa
3. An MoU was signed between which company and South Delhi Municipal Corporation on setting up a waste to energy plant at Okhla in Delhi?
Answer- Indian Oil and NTPC Ltd
4. Who is a writer of the book 'Bharatiya Loktanktra Ka Koras: Kuch Bisari Bikhari Dhwaniyan'?
Answer- Priyamvad
5. National Chartered Accountants Day is celebrated annually on which day?
Answer- July 1
6. Initiative 'Sabuja Odisha' launched in Odisha state is related to which mission?
Answer- Increase green cover
7. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has decided to ban how many apps due to their activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the state and public order?
Answer- 59
8. According to the report, "State of World Population 2020: Against my will - Defying the practices that harm women and girls and undermine equality" India accounts for how many "missing females" over the past 50 years?
Answer- 45.8 million
9. Who was named India's Most Valuable Player of the 21st century by Wisden for his contribution in both batting and fielding?
Answer- Ravindra Jadeja
10. Which country became the first African country to submit the results for Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and forest Degradation to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change?
Answer- Uganda
11. Which scientist from India has been named as members of the International Scientific group to offer foremost scientific evidence for sustainable food systems for global food summit 2021?
Answer- Prof. Rattan Lal and Uma Lele
12. According to the report "Annual Marine Fish Landings in India for 2019" by Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, India's marine fish production has increased marginally by how much per cent in 2019?
Answer- 2.1%
13. Who has been elected as president of Iceland?
Answer- Gudni Johannesson
14. Which State launched "Hamara Ghar-Hamara Vidyalaya" scheme to maintain academic regularity of the students during the Lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic?
Answer- Madhya Pradesh
15. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Minister of Human Resource and Development launched the world's first online Sc Degree in Programming and Data Science. Which Institue prepared this programme?
Answer- IIT-Madras
16. The World Bank approved how much fund for MSMEs Emergency Response Program to support severely impacted MSMEs in India due to COVID-19 crisis?
Answer- USD 750 million
17. Which company has decided to acquire about 25% stake in India's second-largest telecom company Bharti Airtel's data centre business -Nxtra Data Ltd- for $235 million?
Answer- Carlyle Group
18. Which bank in partnership with Computer Age Management Services launched 'Insta Loans against Mutual Funds', a facility for retail customers to avail loans upto Rs 1 crore?
Answer- ICICI Bank
19. United Nations International Asteroid Day is observed annually on which day of every year?
Answer- 30 June
20. Who has launched the Beta version webportal for street vendors loan scheme Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors' AtmaNirbhar Nidhi -PMSVANidhi to provide end-to-end solutions for scheme management?
Answer- Durga Shanker Mishra
21. The WTO Dispute Settlement Body has established a panel after the European Union has dragged which country into the Dispute Settlement System of WTO for the second time against import duties on information and communication technology products?
Answer- India
22. Fitch Ratings In in its June 2020 update of Global Economic Outlook, has lowered India's growth forecast for FY 2021-22 to what per cent from 9.5 % projected in May 2020?
Answer- 8%
23. Who is the head of the Central Committee for reforms in Criminal Law constituted by Ministry of Home Affairs & is going to start a 3 months long online consultation exercise?
Answer- Ranbir Singh
24. Carnegie Corporation of New York has named which 2 renowned Indian-Americans among '2020 Great Immigrants' honourees?
Answer- Siddhartha Mukherjee and Raj Chetty
25. International Day of Parliamentarism is observed on which day every year?
Answer- 30 June
26. Who inaugurated the Asia's first Continuous Galvanized Rebar Production Facility near Gobindgarh, Punjab launched by Madhav KRD Group in association with International Zinc Association?
Answer- Dharmendra Pradhan
27. Who assumed charge as the chairman of Indian Oil Corporation?
Answer- Shrikant Madhav
28. According to India's International Investment Position data as at end-March 2020, released by RBI, FDI in the country has raised by how much?
Answer- $19 billion
29. Who is the head of nine-member Working Group to study the suitability of insurers offering surety bonds for contractors formed by IRDAI?
Answer- G. Srinivasan
30. The Swedish Institute of Space Physics will explore Venus for the second time through India's 1st Venus Mission. What is the name of India's 1st Venus Mission?
Answer- Shukrayaan-1
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs