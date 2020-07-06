GK Questions 2020 For July 06 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for July 06, 2020

1. Which Umpire from India became the youngest member of the International Cricket Council's Elite Panel of Umpires?

Anil Chaudhary

Chettithody Shamshuddin

Sundaram Ravi

Nitin Menon

2. Which State Government allotted land to a consortium of 49 MSME units to set up India's first Maritime Cluster?

Goa

Punjab

Bihar

Odisha

3. An MoU was signed between which company and South Delhi Municipal Corporation on setting up a waste to energy plant at Okhla in Delhi?

ONGC and SAIL

Indian Oil and NTPC Ltd

NBCC and BEML Ltd.

GAIL and BPCl

4. Who is writer of the book 'Bharatiya Loktanktra Ka Koras: Kuch Bisari Bikhari Dhwaniyan'?

Priyamvad

Hrishikesh Sulabh

Indira Dangi

Chitra Mudgal

5. National Chartered Accountants Day is celebrated annually on which day?

July 2

July 1

July 4

July 3

6. Initiative 'Sabuja Odisha' launched in Odisha state is related to which mission?

Increase green cover

Increase Financial inclusion

Increase Covid cover

Increase Health cover

7. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has decided to ban how many apps due to their activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the state and public order?

69

39

59

49

8. According to the report, "State of World Population 2020: Against my will - Defying the practices that harm women and girls and undermine equality" India accounts for how many "missing females" over the past 50 years?

45.8 million

55.8 million

65.8 million

35.8 million

9. Who was named India's Most Valuable Player of the 21st century by Wisden for his contribution in both batting and fielding?

Ravindra Jadeja

Axar Patel

Hardik Pandya

Krunal Pandya

10. Which country became the first African country to submit the results for Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and forest Degradation to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change?

Uganda

Burundi

Angola

Cameroon

11. Which scientist from India has been named as members of the International Scientific group to offer foremost scientific evidence for sustainable food systems for global food summit 2021?

Mohan Sharma and Mitali Mukherji

Prof. Rattan Lal and Uma Lele

V. Sreekantan and S. Seshadri

Jitendra Nath Goswami and K. S. Krishnan

12. According to the report "Annual Marine Fish Landings in India for 2019" by Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, India's marine fish production has increased marginally by how much per cent in 2019?

2.1%

3.1%

4.1%

5.1%

13. Who has been elected as president of Iceland?

Sturla Jonsson

Davio Oddsson

Katrin Jakobsdottir

Gudni Johannesson

14. Which State launched "Hamara Ghar-Hamara Vidyalaya" scheme to maintain academic regularity of the students during the Lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic?

Rajasthan

West Bengal

Madhya Pradesh

Karnataka

15. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Minister of Human Resource and Development launched the world's first online Sc Degree in Programming and Data Science. Which Institue prepared this programme?

IIT-Delhi

IIT-Patna

IIT-Jammu

IIT-Madras

16. The World Bank approved how much fund for MSMEs Emergency Response Program to support severely impacted MSMEs in India due to COVID-19 crisis?

USD 650 million

USD 550 million

USD 750 million

USD 450 million

17. Which company has decided to acquire about 25% stake in India's second-largest telecom company Bharti Airtel's data centre business -Nxtra Data Ltd- for $235 million?

General Electric

Wal-Mart

Carlyle Group

General Motors

18. Which bank in partnership with Computer Age Management Services launched 'Insta Loans against Mutual Funds', a facility for retail customers to avail loans upto Rs 1 crore?

Bank of Maharashtra

ICICI Bank

HDFC Bank

Indian Bank

19. United Nations International Asteroid Day is observed annually on which day of every year?

27 June

30 June

28 June

29 June

20. Who has launched the Beta version webportal for street vendors loan scheme Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors' AtmaNirbhar Nidhi -PMSVANidhi to provide end-to-end solutions for scheme management?

Durga Shanker Mishra

Sumanta Chaudhury

Anant Narayan Nanda

Avinash K. Srivastava

21. The WTO Dispute Settlement Body has established a panel after the European Union has dragged which country into the Dispute Settlement System of WTO for the second time against import duties on information and communication technology products?

Pakistan

China

India

Sri Lanka

22. Fitch Ratings In in its June 2020 update of Global Economic Outlook, has lowered India's growth forecast for FY 2021-22 to what per cent from 9.5 % projected in May 2020?

8%

7.9%

6%

6.8%

23. Who is the head of the Central Committee for reforms in Criminal Law constituted by Ministry of Home Affairs & is going to start a 3 months long online consultation exercise?

Ranbir Singh

P V Bharathi

Sunil Mehta

Sanjay Agarwal

24. Carnegie Corporation of New York has named which 2 renowned Indian-Americans among '2020 Great Immigrants' honourees?

Deepak Kochhar and Mukesh Sharma

Anshu Jain and Mahesh Kumar Jain

Siddhartha Mukherjee and Raj Chetty

Mrutyunjay Mahapatra and Mukesh Sharma

25. International Day of Parliamentarism is observed on which day every year?

28 June

30 June

29 June

27 June

26. Who inaugurated the Asia's first Continuous Galvanized Rebar Production Facility near Gobindgarh, Punjab launched by Madhav KRD Group in association with International Zinc Association?

Raj Nath Singh

Dharmendra Pradhan

Amit Shah

Ramvilas Paswan

27. Who assumed charge as the chairman of Indian Oil Corporation?

Atul Goel

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh

S. S. Mallikarjuna Rao

Shrikant Madhav

28. According to India's International Investment Position data as at end-March 2020, released by RBI, FDI in the country has raised by how much?

$13 billion

$15 billion

$19 billion

$11 billion

29. Who is the head of nine-member Working Group to study the suitability of insurers offering surety bonds for contractors formed by IRDAI?

Sunil Mehta

G. Srinivasan

Ranbir Singh

V. G. Mathew

30. The Swedish Institute of Space Physics will explore Venus for the second time through India's 1st Venus Mission. What is the name of India's 1st Venus Mission?

Shukrayaan-1

Venus-1

Shukra-1

Venusyaan-1

GK 2020 Answer

Answer- Nitin Menon

Answer- Goa

Answer- Indian Oil and NTPC Ltd

Answer- Priyamvad

Answer- July 1

Answer- Increase green cover

Answer- 59

Answer- 45.8 million

Answer- Ravindra Jadeja

Answer- Uganda

Answer- Prof. Rattan Lal and Uma Lele

Answer- 2.1%

Answer- Gudni Johannesson

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

Answer- IIT-Madras

Answer- USD 750 million

Answer- Carlyle Group

Answer- ICICI Bank

Answer- 30 June

Answer- Durga Shanker Mishra

Answer- India

Answer- 8%

Answer- Ranbir Singh

Answer- Siddhartha Mukherjee and Raj Chetty

Answer- 30 June

Answer- Dharmendra Pradhan

Answer- Shrikant Madhav

Answer- $19 billion

Answer- G. Srinivasan

Answer- Shukrayaan-1

