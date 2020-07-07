GK Questions 2020 For July 07 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
1.In which of the following years, the membership of the Security Council was increased from 11 to 15 (under Article 23)?
Answer- 1965
2. How many Lok Sabha seats belong to Rajasthan?
Answer- 25
3. The Republican party is ---------------.
Answer- All of the above
4. World's busiest airports by passenger traffic is ----------------.
Answer- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, USA
5. A style in which a writer makes a display of his knowledge -------------.
Answer- Pedantic
6. India's first ocean wave's energy project was launched in --------------.
Answer- 1991
7. India has the largest deposits of ____ in the world.
Answer- Mica
8. The 'Black flag' signifies -----------------.
Answer- Protest
9. The chief purpose of crop rotation is to check the loss of topsoil ------------.
Answer- of its mineral content
10. State in which the few govern the many -------------------.
Answer- Oligarchy
11. In which year, terrorists crash two planes into New York's World Trade Centre on September 11 in a sequence of destruction?
Answer- 2001
12. India's first Technicolor film --------- in the early 1950s was produced by -----------.
Answer- 'Jhansi Ki Rani', Sohrab Modi
13. Satellite launching station is located at ------------.
Answer- Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh)
14. The Enron project is a ------------.
Answer- gas-fired power project
15. A person who insists on something -------------.
Answer- Stickler
16. Extreme old age when a man behaves like a fool --------------.
Answer- Dotage
17. India's first atomic reactor was ------------.
Answer- Apsara
18. ICAO stands for --------------.
Answer- International Civil Aviation Organization
19. The 2006 World Cup Football Tournament held in ------------.
Answer- Germany
20. The first development flight of SLV-3 took place on ------------.
Answer- May 31, 1981
21. A person of good understanding of knowledge and reasoning power ----------------.
Answer- Intellectual
22. India's first satellite is named after -----------------.
Answer- Aryabhatta
23. In which year of First World War Germany declared war on Russia and France?
Answer- 1914
24. Philology is the -----------.
Answer- the science of languages
25. The countries that had maintained research stations in Antarctica under Antarctic Trade are ----------.
Answer- All of the above
26. The study of ancient societies -------------.
Answer- Archaeology
27. Squadron leader Rakesh Sharma was India's first man to go into space. He was ____ cosmonaut to be in space in the world.
Answer- 139th
28. The chief constituent of gobar gas is -------------.
Answer- methane
29. That which cannot be corrected -----------.
Answer- Incorrigible
