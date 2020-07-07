GK Questions 2020 For July 07 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Last Updated:

How to solve GK quiz online

Top GK Questions for July 07, 2020

1. In which of the following years, the membership of the Security Council was increased from 11 to 15 (under Article 23)?

  • 1960
  • 1965
  • 1972
  • 1975

2. How many Lok Sabha seats belong to Rajasthan?

  • 32
  • 25
  • 30
  • 17

3. The Republican party is ---------------.

  • One of the important parties in the USA
  • the political parties which have no definite principles
  • the political party which changes with the change in the times and circumstances in the country
  • All of the above

4. World's busiest airports by passenger traffic is ----------------.

  • Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, USA
  • Lhasa Airport, Tibet
  • King Abdul Aziz International Airport, Saudi Arabia
  • Chicago O' Hare International Airport, USA

5. A style in which a writer makes a display of his knowledge -------------.

  • Pedantic
  • Verbose
  • Pompous
  • Ornate

6. India's first ocean wave's energy project was launched in --------------.

  • 1981
  • 1991
  • 1995
  • 2000

7. India has the largest deposits of ____ in the world.

  • Gold
  • Copper
  • Mica
  • None of the above

8. The 'Black flag' signifies -----------------.

  • Revolution/danger
  • Peace
  • Protest
  • Truce

9. The chief purpose of crop rotation is to check the loss of topsoil ------------.

  • by water erosion
  • by wind erosion
  • by weathering
  • of its mineral content

10. State in which the few govern the many -------------------.

  • Monarchy
  • Oligarchy
  • Plutocracy
  • Autocracy

11. In which year, terrorists crash two planes into New York's World Trade Centre on September 11 in a sequence of destruction?

  • 2000
  • 2001
  • 2002
  • 2003

12. India's first Technicolor film --------- in the early 1950s was produced by -----------.

  • 'Jhansi Ki Rani', Sohrab Modi
  • 'Jhansi Ki Rani', Sir Syed Ahmed
  • 'Mirza Ghalib', Sohrab Modi
  • 'Mirza Ghalib', Munshi Premchand

13. Satellite launching station is located at ------------.

  • Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh)
  • Solapur (Maharashtra)
  • Salem (Tamilnadu)
  • Warangal (Telangana)

14. The Enron project is a ------------.

  • hydro-electric project
  • thermal power project
  • atomic power project
  • gas-fired power project

15. A person who insists on something -------------.

  • Disciplinarian
  • Stickler
  • Instantaneous
  • Boaster

16. Extreme old age when a man behaves like a fool --------------.

  • Imbecility
  • Senility
  • Dotage
  • Superannuation

17. India's first atomic reactor was ------------.

  • Zerlina
  • Dhruva
  • Apsara
  • Kamini

18. ICAO stands for --------------.

  • International Civil Aviation Organization
  • Indian Corporation of Agriculture Organization
  • Institute of Company of Accounts Organization
  • None of the above

19. The 2006 World Cup Football Tournament held in ------------.

  • France
  • China
  • Germany
  • Brazil

20. The first development flight of SLV-3 took place on ------------.

  • May 31, 1981
  • April 17, 1983
  • December 21, 1999
  • December 28, 1995

21. A person of good understanding of knowledge and reasoning power ----------------.

  • Expert
  • Intellectual
  • Snob
  • Literate

22. India's first satellite is named after -----------------.

  • Aryabhatta
  • Bhaskara II
  • Bhaskara I
  • Albert Einstein

23. In which year of First World War Germany declared war on Russia and France?

  • 1914
  • 1915
  • 1916
  • 1920

24. Philology is the -----------.

  • study of bones
  • study of muscles
  • study of architecture
  • science of languages

25. The countries that had maintained research stations in Antarctica under Antarctic Trade are ----------.

  • Argentina, Australia, Belgium and South Africa
  • Chili, France and Japan
  • New Zealand, Norway, the former USSR, the UK and the USA
  • All of the above

26. The study of ancient societies -------------.

  • Anthropology
  • Archaeology
  • History
  • Ethnology

27. Squadron leader Rakesh Sharma was India's first man to go into space. He was ____ cosmonaut to be in space in the world.

  • 12th
  • 107th
  • 139th
  • 151st

28. The chief constituent of gobar gas is -------------.

  • ethane
  • methane
  • hydrogen
  • carbon dioxide

29. That which cannot be corrected -----------.

  • Unintelligible
  • Indelible
  • Illegible
  • Incorrigible

GK 2020 Answer

1.In which of the following years, the membership of the Security Council was increased from 11 to 15 (under Article 23)?

Answer- 1965

2. How many Lok Sabha seats belong to Rajasthan?

Answer- 25

3. The Republican party is ---------------.

Answer- All of the above

4. World's busiest airports by passenger traffic is ----------------.

Answer- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, USA

5. A style in which a writer makes a display of his knowledge -------------.

Answer- Pedantic

6. India's first ocean wave's energy project was launched in --------------.

Answer- 1991

7. India has the largest deposits of ____ in the world.

Answer- Mica

8. The 'Black flag' signifies -----------------.

Answer- Protest

9. The chief purpose of crop rotation is to check the loss of topsoil ------------.

Answer- of its mineral content

10. State in which the few govern the many -------------------.

Answer- Oligarchy

11. In which year, terrorists crash two planes into New York's World Trade Centre on September 11 in a sequence of destruction?

Answer- 2001

12. India's first Technicolor film --------- in the early 1950s was produced by -----------.

Answer- 'Jhansi Ki Rani', Sohrab Modi

13. Satellite launching station is located at ------------.

Answer- Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh)

14. The Enron project is a ------------.

Answer- gas-fired power project

15. A person who insists on something -------------.

Answer- Stickler

16. Extreme old age when a man behaves like a fool --------------.

Answer- Dotage

17. India's first atomic reactor was ------------.

Answer- Apsara

18. ICAO stands for --------------.

Answer- International Civil Aviation Organization

19. The 2006 World Cup Football Tournament held in ------------.

Answer- Germany

20. The first development flight of SLV-3 took place on ------------.

Answer- May 31, 1981

21. A person of good understanding of knowledge and reasoning power ----------------.

Answer- Intellectual

22. India's first satellite is named after -----------------.

Answer- Aryabhatta

23. In which year of First World War Germany declared war on Russia and France?

Answer- 1914

24. Philology is the -----------.

Answer- the science of languages

25. The countries that had maintained research stations in Antarctica under Antarctic Trade are ----------.

Answer- All of the above

26. The study of ancient societies -------------.

Answer- Archaeology

27. Squadron leader Rakesh Sharma was India's first man to go into space. He was ____ cosmonaut to be in space in the world.

Answer- 139th

28. The chief constituent of gobar gas is -------------.

Answer- methane

29. That which cannot be corrected -----------.

Answer- Incorrigible

