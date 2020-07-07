GK Questions 2020 For July 07 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for July 07, 2020

1. In which of the following years, the membership of the Security Council was increased from 11 to 15 (under Article 23)?

1960

1965

1972

1975

2. How many Lok Sabha seats belong to Rajasthan?

32

25

30

17

3. The Republican party is ---------------.

One of the important parties in the USA

the political parties which have no definite principles

the political party which changes with the change in the times and circumstances in the country

All of the above

4. World's busiest airports by passenger traffic is ----------------.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, USA

Lhasa Airport, Tibet

King Abdul Aziz International Airport, Saudi Arabia

Chicago O' Hare International Airport, USA

5. A style in which a writer makes a display of his knowledge -------------.

Pedantic

Verbose

Pompous

Ornate

6. India's first ocean wave's energy project was launched in --------------.

1981

1991

1995

2000

7. India has the largest deposits of ____ in the world.

Gold

Copper

Mica

None of the above

8. The 'Black flag' signifies -----------------.

Revolution/danger

Peace

Protest

Truce

9. The chief purpose of crop rotation is to check the loss of topsoil ------------.

by water erosion

by wind erosion

by weathering

of its mineral content

10. State in which the few govern the many -------------------.

Monarchy

Oligarchy

Plutocracy

Autocracy

11. In which year, terrorists crash two planes into New York's World Trade Centre on September 11 in a sequence of destruction?

2000

2001

2002

2003

12. India's first Technicolor film --------- in the early 1950s was produced by -----------.

'Jhansi Ki Rani', Sohrab Modi

'Jhansi Ki Rani', Sir Syed Ahmed

'Mirza Ghalib', Sohrab Modi

'Mirza Ghalib', Munshi Premchand

13. Satellite launching station is located at ------------.

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh)

Solapur (Maharashtra)

Salem (Tamilnadu)

Warangal (Telangana)

14. The Enron project is a ------------.

hydro-electric project

thermal power project

atomic power project

gas-fired power project

15. A person who insists on something -------------.

Disciplinarian

Stickler

Instantaneous

Boaster

16. Extreme old age when a man behaves like a fool --------------.

Imbecility

Senility

Dotage

Superannuation

17. India's first atomic reactor was ------------.

Zerlina

Dhruva

Apsara

Kamini

18. ICAO stands for --------------.

International Civil Aviation Organization

Indian Corporation of Agriculture Organization

Institute of Company of Accounts Organization

None of the above

19. The 2006 World Cup Football Tournament held in ------------.

France

China

Germany

Brazil

20. The first development flight of SLV-3 took place on ------------.

May 31, 1981

April 17, 1983

December 21, 1999

December 28, 1995

21. A person of good understanding of knowledge and reasoning power ----------------.

Expert

Intellectual

Snob

Literate

22. India's first satellite is named after -----------------.

Aryabhatta

Bhaskara II

Bhaskara I

Albert Einstein

23. In which year of First World War Germany declared war on Russia and France?

1914

1915

1916

1920

24. Philology is the -----------.

study of bones

study of muscles

study of architecture

science of languages

25. The countries that had maintained research stations in Antarctica under Antarctic Trade are ----------.

Argentina, Australia, Belgium and South Africa

Chili, France and Japan

New Zealand, Norway, the former USSR, the UK and the USA

All of the above

26. The study of ancient societies -------------.

Anthropology

Archaeology

History

Ethnology

27. Squadron leader Rakesh Sharma was India's first man to go into space. He was ____ cosmonaut to be in space in the world.

12th

107th

139th

151st

28. The chief constituent of gobar gas is -------------.

ethane

methane

hydrogen

carbon dioxide

29. That which cannot be corrected -----------.

Unintelligible

Indelible

Illegible

Incorrigible

GK 2020 Answer

1.In which of the following years, the membership of the Security Council was increased from 11 to 15 (under Article 23)?

Answer- 1965

2. How many Lok Sabha seats belong to Rajasthan?

Answer- 25

3. The Republican party is ---------------.

Answer- All of the above

4. World's busiest airports by passenger traffic is ----------------.

Answer- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, USA

5. A style in which a writer makes a display of his knowledge -------------.

Answer- Pedantic

6. India's first ocean wave's energy project was launched in --------------.

Answer- 1991

7. India has the largest deposits of ____ in the world.

Answer- Mica

8. The 'Black flag' signifies -----------------.

Answer- Protest

9. The chief purpose of crop rotation is to check the loss of topsoil ------------.

Answer- of its mineral content

10. State in which the few govern the many -------------------.

Answer- Oligarchy

11. In which year, terrorists crash two planes into New York's World Trade Centre on September 11 in a sequence of destruction?

Answer- 2001

12. India's first Technicolor film --------- in the early 1950s was produced by -----------.

Answer- 'Jhansi Ki Rani', Sohrab Modi

13. Satellite launching station is located at ------------.

Answer- Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh)

14. The Enron project is a ------------.

Answer- gas-fired power project

15. A person who insists on something -------------.

Answer- Stickler

16. Extreme old age when a man behaves like a fool --------------.

Answer- Dotage

17. India's first atomic reactor was ------------.

Answer- Apsara

18. ICAO stands for --------------.

Answer- International Civil Aviation Organization

19. The 2006 World Cup Football Tournament held in ------------.

Answer- Germany

20. The first development flight of SLV-3 took place on ------------.

Answer- May 31, 1981

21. A person of good understanding of knowledge and reasoning power ----------------.

Answer- Intellectual

22. India's first satellite is named after -----------------.

Answer- Aryabhatta

23. In which year of First World War Germany declared war on Russia and France?

Answer- 1914

24. Philology is the -----------.

Answer- the science of languages

25. The countries that had maintained research stations in Antarctica under Antarctic Trade are ----------.

Answer- All of the above

26. The study of ancient societies -------------.

Answer- Archaeology

27. Squadron leader Rakesh Sharma was India's first man to go into space. He was ____ cosmonaut to be in space in the world.

Answer- 139th

28. The chief constituent of gobar gas is -------------.

Answer- methane

29. That which cannot be corrected -----------.

Answer- Incorrigible

