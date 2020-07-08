GK Questions 2020 For July 08 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
1.List of the business or subjects to be considered at a meeting ---------------.
2. The first meeting of the SAARC was opened in --------------.
3. Soil acidity is generally corrected by ------------------.
4. In which of the following years, the membership of the Security Council was increased from 11 to 15 (under Article 23)?
5. Leave or remove from a place considered dangerous -----------------.
6. Which Indian student received the 2020 Diana Award for her Recycler App, which she developed to connect users with waste-handlers as a measure to help the ragpickers of Delhi?
7. In which season do we need more fat?
8. A prima facie case is such --------------.
9. The first Afro-Asian Games were held in ----------.
10. Pythagoras was first to ____ the universal validity of geometrical theorem.
11. India's first ocean wave's energy project was launched in ----------------.
12. INS Venduruthy is located at --------------.
13. The first historical mention of the holding of the ancient Olympic Games occurred about ------------.
14. A person pretending to be somebody he is not ------------------.
15. Sir Thomas Fearnley Cup is awarded to -----------------.
16. In which year, terrorists crash two planes into New York's World Trade Centre on September 11 in a sequence of destruction?
17. In a normal human body, the total number of red blood cells is --------------------.
18. A person who knows many foreign languages -----------------.
19. The founder member of EFTA is ----------------.
20. Recession is ------------------.
21. India's first atomic reactor was ---------------.
22. One who has little faith in human sincerity and goodness ----------------.
23. In 1945, fifty nations met to phrase the basic charter for a world organization which would "save succeeding generations from the scourge of war". This conference took place at -------------.
24. The first rice straw power plant has been set up at -----------------.
25. Study of life in outer space is known as ---------------------.
26. India's first satellite is named after ---------------.
27. One who possesses many talents ---------------.
28. India's tallest stone statue of the Jain sage Gomateswara is at ---------------.
29. The first meeting of the UN General Assembly was held in which of the following cities?
30. Which Bank has joined the Paris (France)-based Network for Greening the Financial System as an observer?
