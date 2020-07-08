Last Updated:

GK Questions 2020 For July 08 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Aspirants preparing for UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government & competitive exams can read daily gk questions 2020 updates here.

Akanksha Ghotkar
Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for July 08, 2020

1.List of the business or subjects to be considered at a meeting ---------------.

  • Schedule
  • Timetable
  • Agenda
  • Plan

2. The first meeting of the SAARC was opened in --------------.

  • Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Bangalore, India
  • Kathmandu, Nepal
  • Islamabad, Pakistan

3. Soil acidity is generally corrected by ------------------.

  • proper irrigation
  • adding sodium hydroxide
  • liming
  • application of fertilizers

4. In which of the following years, the membership of the Security Council was increased from 11 to 15 (under Article 23)?

  • 1960
  • 1965
  • 1972
  • 1975

5. Leave or remove from a place considered dangerous -----------------.

  • Evade
  • Evacuate
  • Avoid
  • Exterminate

6. Which Indian student received the 2020 Diana Award for her Recycler App, which she developed to connect users with waste-handlers as a measure to help the ragpickers of Delhi?

  • Bhaskar Sen
  • Arun Kaul
  • Freya Thakral
  • Achal Kumar

7. In which season do we need more fat?

  • Rainy season
  • Spring
  • Winter
  • Summer

8. A prima facie case is such --------------.

  • As it seems at first sight
  • As it is made to seem at first sight
  • As it turns out to be at the end
  • As it seems to the court after a number of hearings

9. The first Afro-Asian Games were held in ----------.

  • Hyderabad
  • Sydney
  • Cairo
  • Kuala Lumpur

10. Pythagoras was first to ____ the universal validity of geometrical theorem.

  • give
  • prove
  • both
  • None of the above

11. India's first ocean wave's energy project was launched in ----------------.

  • 1981
  • 1991
  • 1995
  • 2000

12. INS Venduruthy is located at --------------.

  • Kochi
  • Lonavla
  • Jamnagar
  • Mumbai

13. The first historical mention of the holding of the ancient Olympic Games occurred about ------------.

  • 2000 years ago
  • 2250 years ago
  • 2500 years ago
  • 2775 years ago

14. A person pretending to be somebody he is not ------------------.

  • Magician
  • Rogue
  • Liar
  • Imposter

15. Sir Thomas Fearnley Cup is awarded to -----------------.

  • a club or a local sports association for remarkable achievements
  • amateur athlete, not necessarily an Olympian
  • National Olympic Committee for outstanding work
  • None of the above

16. In which year, terrorists crash two planes into New York's World Trade Centre on September 11 in a sequence of destruction?

  • 2000
  • 2001
  • 2002
  • 2003

17. In a normal human body, the total number of red blood cells is --------------------.

  • 15 trillion
  • 20 trillion
  • 25 trillion
  • 30 trillion

18. A person who knows many foreign languages -----------------.

  • Linguist
  • Grammarian
  • Polyglot
  • Bilingual

19. The founder member of EFTA is ----------------.

  • Austria, Denmark, Norway
  • Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland
  • UK, Austria, Sweden
  • All of the above

20. Recession is ------------------.

  • slowing down of economic activity over a limited period
  • during which unemployment may rise and demand and output may fall, leading to slumping in a trade
  • period that results from the accumulation of unsold goods, owing to fall in demand
  • All of the above

21. India's first atomic reactor was ---------------.

  • Zerlina
  • Dhruva
  • Apsara
  • Kamini

22. One who has little faith in human sincerity and goodness ----------------.

  • Egoist
  • Fatalist
  • Stoic
  • Cynic

23. In 1945, fifty nations met to phrase the basic charter for a world organization which would "save succeeding generations from the scourge of war". This conference took place at -------------.

  • Dumbarton Oaks
  • London
  • San Francisco
  • Yalta

24. The first rice straw power plant has been set up at -----------------.

  • Kolkata
  • Jalkheri, Punjab
  • Trombay, Maharashtra
  • None of the above

25. Study of life in outer space is known as ---------------------.

  • endbiology
  • exobiology
  • enterbiology
  • neobiology

26. India's first satellite is named after ---------------.

  • Aryabhatta
  • Bhaskara II
  • Bhaskara I
  • Albert Einstein

27. One who possesses many talents ---------------.

  • Versatile
  • Nubile
  • Exceptional
  • Gifted

28. India's tallest stone statue of the Jain sage Gomateswara is at ---------------.

  • Mysore, Karnakata
  • New Delhi
  • Sravanabelagola, Karnataka
  • Mandu, Madhya Pradesh

29. The first meeting of the UN General Assembly was held in which of the following cities?

  • London
  • New York
  • San Francisco
  • Teheran

30. Which Bank has joined the Paris (France)-based Network for Greening the Financial System as an observer?

  • IMF
  • Asian Development Bank
  • New Development Bank
  • World bank

GK 2020 Answer

1.List of the business or subjects to be considered at a meeting ----------------.

Answer- Agenda

2. The first meeting of the SAARC was opened in --------------.

Answer- Dhaka, Bangladesh

3. Soil acidity is generally corrected by ------------------.

Answer- liming

4. In which of the following years, the membership of the Security Council was increased from 11 to 15 (under Article 23)?

Answer- 1965

5. Leave or remove from a place considered dangerous -----------------.

Answer- Evacuate

6. Which Indian student received the 2020 Diana Award for her Recycler App, which she developed to connect users with waste-handlers as a measure to help the ragpickers of Delhi?

Answer- Freya Thakral

7. In which season do we need more fat?

Answer- Winter

8. A prima facie case is such --------------.

Answer- As it seems at first sight

9. The first Afro-Asian Games were held in ----------.

Answer- Hyderabad

10. Pythagoras was first to ____ the universal validity of geometrical theorem.

Answer- prove

11. India's first ocean wave's energy project was launched in ----------------.

Answer- 1991

12. INS Venduruthy is located at --------------.

Answer- Kochi

13. The first historical mention of the holding of the ancient Olympic Games occurred about ------------.

Answer- 2775 years ago

14. A person pretending to be somebody he is not ------------------.

Answer- Imposter

15. Sir Thomas Fearnley Cup is awarded to -----------------.

Answer- a club or a local sports association for remarkable achievements

16. In which year, terrorists crash two planes into New York's World Trade Centre on September 11 in a sequence of destruction?

Answer- 2001

17. In a normal human body, the total number of red blood cells is --------------------.

Answer- 30 trillion

18. A person who knows many foreign languages -----------------.

Answer- Linguist

19. The founder member of EFTA is ----------------.

Answer- All of the above

20. Recession is ------------------.

Answer- All of the above

21. India's first atomic reactor was ---------------.

Answer- Apsara

22. One who has little faith in human sincerity and goodness ----------------.

Answer- Cynic

23. In 1945, fifty nations met to phrase the basic charter for a world organization which would "save succeeding generations from the scourge of war". This conference took place at -------------.

Answer- San Francisco

24. The first rice straw power plant has been set up at -----------------.

Answer- Jalkheri, Punjab

25. Study of life in outer space is known as ---------------------.

Answer- exobiology

26. India's first satellite is named after ---------------.

Answer- Aryabhatta

27. One who possesses many talents ---------------.

Answer- Versatile

28. India's tallest stone statue of the Jain sage Gomateswara is at ---------------.

Answer- Sravanabelagola, Karnataka

29. The first meeting of the UN General Assembly was held in which of the following cities?

Answer- London

30. Which Bank has joined the Paris (France)-based Network for Greening the Financial System as an observer?

Answer- Asian Development Bank

