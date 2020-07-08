GK Questions 2020 For July 08 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for July 08, 2020

1.List of the business or subjects to be considered at a meeting ---------------.

Schedule

Timetable

Agenda

Plan

2. The first meeting of the SAARC was opened in --------------.

Dhaka, Bangladesh

Bangalore, India

Kathmandu, Nepal

Islamabad, Pakistan

3. Soil acidity is generally corrected by ------------------.

proper irrigation

adding sodium hydroxide

liming

application of fertilizers

4. In which of the following years, the membership of the Security Council was increased from 11 to 15 (under Article 23)?

1960

1965

1972

1975

5. Leave or remove from a place considered dangerous -----------------.

Evade

Evacuate

Avoid

Exterminate

6. Which Indian student received the 2020 Diana Award for her Recycler App, which she developed to connect users with waste-handlers as a measure to help the ragpickers of Delhi?

Bhaskar Sen

Arun Kaul

Freya Thakral

Achal Kumar

7. In which season do we need more fat?

Rainy season

Spring

Winter

Summer

8. A prima facie case is such --------------.

As it seems at first sight

As it is made to seem at first sight

As it turns out to be at the end

As it seems to the court after a number of hearings

9. The first Afro-Asian Games were held in ----------.

Hyderabad

Sydney

Cairo

Kuala Lumpur

10. Pythagoras was first to ____ the universal validity of geometrical theorem.

give

prove

both

None of the above

11. India's first ocean wave's energy project was launched in ----------------.

1981

1991

1995

2000

12. INS Venduruthy is located at --------------.

Kochi

Lonavla

Jamnagar

Mumbai

13. The first historical mention of the holding of the ancient Olympic Games occurred about ------------.

2000 years ago

2250 years ago

2500 years ago

2775 years ago

14. A person pretending to be somebody he is not ------------------.

Magician

Rogue

Liar

Imposter

15. Sir Thomas Fearnley Cup is awarded to -----------------.

a club or a local sports association for remarkable achievements

amateur athlete, not necessarily an Olympian

National Olympic Committee for outstanding work

None of the above

16. In which year, terrorists crash two planes into New York's World Trade Centre on September 11 in a sequence of destruction?

2000

2001

2002

2003

17. In a normal human body, the total number of red blood cells is --------------------.

15 trillion

20 trillion

25 trillion

30 trillion

18. A person who knows many foreign languages -----------------.

Linguist

Grammarian

Polyglot

Bilingual

19. The founder member of EFTA is ----------------.

Austria, Denmark, Norway

Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland

UK, Austria, Sweden

All of the above

20. Recession is ------------------.

slowing down of economic activity over a limited period

during which unemployment may rise and demand and output may fall, leading to slumping in a trade

period that results from the accumulation of unsold goods, owing to fall in demand

All of the above

21. India's first atomic reactor was ---------------.

Zerlina

Dhruva

Apsara

Kamini

22. One who has little faith in human sincerity and goodness ----------------.

Egoist

Fatalist

Stoic

Cynic

23. In 1945, fifty nations met to phrase the basic charter for a world organization which would "save succeeding generations from the scourge of war". This conference took place at -------------.

Dumbarton Oaks

London

San Francisco

Yalta

24. The first rice straw power plant has been set up at -----------------.

Kolkata

Jalkheri, Punjab

Trombay, Maharashtra

None of the above

25. Study of life in outer space is known as ---------------------.

endbiology

exobiology

enterbiology

neobiology

26. India's first satellite is named after ---------------.

Aryabhatta

Bhaskara II

Bhaskara I

Albert Einstein

27. One who possesses many talents ---------------.

Versatile

Nubile

Exceptional

Gifted

28. India's tallest stone statue of the Jain sage Gomateswara is at ---------------.

Mysore, Karnakata

New Delhi

Sravanabelagola, Karnataka

Mandu, Madhya Pradesh

29. The first meeting of the UN General Assembly was held in which of the following cities?

London

New York

San Francisco

Teheran

30. Which Bank has joined the Paris (France)-based Network for Greening the Financial System as an observer?

IMF

Asian Development Bank

New Development Bank

World bank

GK 2020 Answer

1.List of the business or subjects to be considered at a meeting ----------------.

Answer- Agenda

2. The first meeting of the SAARC was opened in --------------.

Answer- Dhaka, Bangladesh

3. Soil acidity is generally corrected by ------------------.

Answer- liming

4. In which of the following years, the membership of the Security Council was increased from 11 to 15 (under Article 23)?

Answer- 1965

5. Leave or remove from a place considered dangerous -----------------.

Answer- Evacuate

6. Which Indian student received the 2020 Diana Award for her Recycler App, which she developed to connect users with waste-handlers as a measure to help the ragpickers of Delhi?

Answer- Freya Thakral

7. In which season do we need more fat?

Answer- Winter

8. A prima facie case is such --------------.

Answer- As it seems at first sight

9. The first Afro-Asian Games were held in ----------.

Answer- Hyderabad

10. Pythagoras was first to ____ the universal validity of geometrical theorem.

Answer- prove

11. India's first ocean wave's energy project was launched in ----------------.

Answer- 1991

12. INS Venduruthy is located at --------------.

Answer- Kochi

13. The first historical mention of the holding of the ancient Olympic Games occurred about ------------.

Answer- 2775 years ago

14. A person pretending to be somebody he is not ------------------.

Answer- Imposter

15. Sir Thomas Fearnley Cup is awarded to -----------------.

Answer- a club or a local sports association for remarkable achievements

16. In which year, terrorists crash two planes into New York's World Trade Centre on September 11 in a sequence of destruction?

Answer- 2001

17. In a normal human body, the total number of red blood cells is --------------------.

Answer- 30 trillion

18. A person who knows many foreign languages -----------------.

Answer- Linguist

19. The founder member of EFTA is ----------------.

Answer- All of the above

20. Recession is ------------------.

Answer- All of the above

21. India's first atomic reactor was ---------------.

Answer- Apsara

22. One who has little faith in human sincerity and goodness ----------------.

Answer- Cynic

23. In 1945, fifty nations met to phrase the basic charter for a world organization which would "save succeeding generations from the scourge of war". This conference took place at -------------.

Answer- San Francisco

24. The first rice straw power plant has been set up at -----------------.

Answer- Jalkheri, Punjab

25. Study of life in outer space is known as ---------------------.

Answer- exobiology

26. India's first satellite is named after ---------------.

Answer- Aryabhatta

27. One who possesses many talents ---------------.

Answer- Versatile

28. India's tallest stone statue of the Jain sage Gomateswara is at ---------------.

Answer- Sravanabelagola, Karnataka

29. The first meeting of the UN General Assembly was held in which of the following cities?

Answer- London

30. Which Bank has joined the Paris (France)-based Network for Greening the Financial System as an observer?

Answer- Asian Development Bank

