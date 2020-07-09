GK Questions 2020 For July 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for July 09, 2020

1. Words inscribed on tomb ------------.

Epitome

Epistle

Epilogue

Epitaph

2. The General Assembly meets regularly ---------------.

once a month

after every three months

twice a year

once a year

3. The fighter force of the Air Force is comprised of -----------------.

MIG-21 variant

MIG-23s, MIG-25s, MIG-27s, MIG-29s

Jaguars

All of the above

4. Oscar Awards were instituted in --------------.

1968

1929

1901

1965

5. Small amounts of iodine are necessary in our diet to -----------.

prevent pellagra

compensate for underactive the thyroid gland

stimulates clotting of blood

to stimulate the pituitary gland

6. India's tallest stone statue of the Jain sage Gomateswara is at ----------------.

Mysore, Karnakata

New Delhi

Sravanabelagola, Karnataka

Mandu, Madhya Pradesh

7. In 1945, fifty nations met to phrase the basic charter for a world organization which would "save succeeding generations from the scourge of war". This conference took place at -------------------.

Dumbarton Oaks

London

San Francisco

Yalta

8. One who eats everything ---------------.

Omnivorous

Omniscient

Irrestible

Insolvent

9. How many districts are there in Punjab?

13

17

22

15

10. India participated in Olympics Hockey in -----------------.

1918

1928

1938

1948

11. Malafide case is one -----------------.

Which is undertaken in a good faith

Which is undertaken in a bad faith

Which is undertaken after a long delay

Which is not undertaken at all

12. The custom or practice of having more than one husband at the same time ----------------.

Polygyny

Polyphony

Polyandry

Polychromy

13. The Central Command of Army is located at ---------------.

Pune

Udhampur

Lucknow

Mhow

14. The credit of inventing the television goes to -----------------.

Faraday

Baird

Edison

Marconi

15. Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Service is an International Airline of -------------------.

Afghanistan

Belgium

East Africa

Australia

16. Shaurya Chakra made up of bronze is awarded for ------------------.

gallantry otherwise than in the face of the enemy

most conspicuous bravery for some act of self-sacrifice

gallantry in the presence of enemy

None of the above

17. Tending to move away from the centre or axis ---------------------.

Centrifugal

Centripetal

Axiomatic

Awry

18. In a normal human body, the total number of red blood cells is ------------------.

15 trillion

20 trillion

25 trillion

30 trillion

19. INS Venduruthy is located at ---------------.

Kochi

Lonavla

Jamnagar

Mumbai

20. Teetotaller means --------------.

One who abstains from theft

One who abstains from meat

One who abstains from taking wine

One who abstains from malice

21. If force is expressed in Newton and the distance in metre, then the work done is expressed in -----------------.

Joule

Kg wt

Kg wt m

Watt

22. In which season do we need more fat?

Rainy season

Spring

Winter

Summer

23. The first man-made satellite, Sputnik I was launched by the former USSR in ---------------.

1957

1955

1967

1970

24. A person is interested in collecting, studying and selling of old things ------------------.

Antiquarian

Junk-dealer

Crank

Archaeologist

25. The General Assembly meets every year in regular sessions which begin on ----------------.

first Monday in March every year

fourth Monday in September every year

third Tuesday in September every year

Second Tuesday in March every year

26. Sushri Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar received Bharath Ratna in -----------------.

2000

2001

2002

2003

27. How many teeth does a normal adult dog have?

32

34

38

42

28. How many red blood cells does the bone marrow produce every second?

2 million

5 million

7 million

10 million

30. How many times has Brazil won the World Cup Football Championship?

Four times

Twice

Five times

Once

GK 2020 Answer

1. Words inscribed on tomb ------------.

Answer- Epitaph

2. The General Assembly meets regularly ---------------.

Answer- once year

3. The fighter force of the Air Force is comprised of -----------------.

Answer- All of the above

4. Oscar Awards were instituted in --------------.

Answer- 1929

5. Small amounts of iodine are necessary for our diet to -----------.

Answer- compensate for underactive the thyroid gland

6. India's tallest stone statue of the Jain sage Gomateswara is at ----------------.

Answer- Sravanabelagola, Karnataka

7. In 1945, fifty nations met to phrase the basic charter for a world organization which would "save succeeding generations from the scourge of war". This conference took place at -------------------.

Answer- San Francisco

8. One who eats everything ---------------.

Answer- Omnivorous

9. How many districts are there in Punjab?

Answer- 22

10. India participated in Olympics Hockey in ---------------.

Answer- 1928

11. Malafide case is one -----------------.

Answer- Which is undertaken in a bad faith

12. The custom or practice of having more than one husband at the same time ----------------.

Answer- Polyandry

13. The Central Command of Army is located at ---------------.

Answer- Lucknow

14. The credit of inventing the television goes to -----------------.

Answer- Baird

15. Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Service are an International Airline of -------------------.

Answer- Australia

16. Shaurya Chakra made up of bronze is awarded for ------------------.

Answer- gallantry otherwise than in the face of the enemy

17. Tending to move away from the centre or axis ---------------------.

Answer- Centrifugal

18. In a normal human body, the total number of red blood cells is ------------------.

Answer- 30 trillion

19. INS Venduruthy is located at ---------------.

Answer- Kochi

20. Teetotaller means --------------.

Answer- One who abstains from taking wine

21. If force is expressed in Newton and the distance in metre, then the work done is expressed in -----------------.

Answer- Joule

22. In which season do we need more fat?

Answer- Winter

23. The first man-made satellite, Sputnik I was launched by the former USSR in ---------------.

Answer- 1957

24. A person is interested in collecting, studying and selling of old things ------------------.

Answer- Antiquarian

25. The General Assembly meets every year in regular sessions which begin on ----------------.

Answer- third Tuesday in September every year

26. Sushri Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar received Bharath Ratna in -----------------.

Answer- 2001

27. How many teeth does a normal adult dog have?

Answer- 42

28. How many red blood cells does the bone marrow produce every second?

Answer- 2 million

30. How many times has Brazil won the World Cup Football Championship?

Answer- Five times

