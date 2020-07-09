GK Questions 2020 For July 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
1. Words inscribed on tomb ------------.
2. The General Assembly meets regularly ---------------.
3. The fighter force of the Air Force is comprised of -----------------.
4. Oscar Awards were instituted in --------------.
5. Small amounts of iodine are necessary in our diet to -----------.
6. India's tallest stone statue of the Jain sage Gomateswara is at ----------------.
7. In 1945, fifty nations met to phrase the basic charter for a world organization which would "save succeeding generations from the scourge of war". This conference took place at -------------------.
8. One who eats everything ---------------.
9. How many districts are there in Punjab?
10. India participated in Olympics Hockey in -----------------.
11. Malafide case is one -----------------.
12. The custom or practice of having more than one husband at the same time ----------------.
13. The Central Command of Army is located at ---------------.
14. The credit of inventing the television goes to -----------------.
15. Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Service is an International Airline of -------------------.
16. Shaurya Chakra made up of bronze is awarded for ------------------.
17. Tending to move away from the centre or axis ---------------------.
18. In a normal human body, the total number of red blood cells is ------------------.
19. INS Venduruthy is located at ---------------.
20. Teetotaller means --------------.
21. If force is expressed in Newton and the distance in metre, then the work done is expressed in -----------------.
22. In which season do we need more fat?
23. The first man-made satellite, Sputnik I was launched by the former USSR in ---------------.
24. A person is interested in collecting, studying and selling of old things ------------------.
25. The General Assembly meets every year in regular sessions which begin on ----------------.
26. Sushri Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar received Bharath Ratna in -----------------.
27. How many teeth does a normal adult dog have?
28. How many red blood cells does the bone marrow produce every second?
30. How many times has Brazil won the World Cup Football Championship?
1. Words inscribed on tomb ------------.
Answer- Epitaph
2. The General Assembly meets regularly ---------------.
Answer- once year
3. The fighter force of the Air Force is comprised of -----------------.
Answer- All of the above
4. Oscar Awards were instituted in --------------.
Answer- 1929
5. Small amounts of iodine are necessary for our diet to -----------.
Answer- compensate for underactive the thyroid gland
6. India's tallest stone statue of the Jain sage Gomateswara is at ----------------.
Answer- Sravanabelagola, Karnataka
7. In 1945, fifty nations met to phrase the basic charter for a world organization which would "save succeeding generations from the scourge of war". This conference took place at -------------------.
Answer- San Francisco
8. One who eats everything ---------------.
Answer- Omnivorous
9. How many districts are there in Punjab?
Answer- 22
10. India participated in Olympics Hockey in ---------------.
Answer- 1928
11. Malafide case is one -----------------.
Answer- Which is undertaken in a bad faith
12. The custom or practice of having more than one husband at the same time ----------------.
Answer- Polyandry
13. The Central Command of Army is located at ---------------.
Answer- Lucknow
14. The credit of inventing the television goes to -----------------.
Answer- Baird
15. Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Service are an International Airline of -------------------.
Answer- Australia
16. Shaurya Chakra made up of bronze is awarded for ------------------.
Answer- gallantry otherwise than in the face of the enemy
17. Tending to move away from the centre or axis ---------------------.
Answer- Centrifugal
18. In a normal human body, the total number of red blood cells is ------------------.
Answer- 30 trillion
19. INS Venduruthy is located at ---------------.
Answer- Kochi
20. Teetotaller means --------------.
Answer- One who abstains from taking wine
21. If force is expressed in Newton and the distance in metre, then the work done is expressed in -----------------.
Answer- Joule
22. In which season do we need more fat?
Answer- Winter
23. The first man-made satellite, Sputnik I was launched by the former USSR in ---------------.
Answer- 1957
24. A person is interested in collecting, studying and selling of old things ------------------.
Answer- Antiquarian
25. The General Assembly meets every year in regular sessions which begin on ----------------.
Answer- third Tuesday in September every year
26. Sushri Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar received Bharath Ratna in -----------------.
Answer- 2001
27. How many teeth does a normal adult dog have?
Answer- 42
28. How many red blood cells does the bone marrow produce every second?
Answer- 2 million
29. How many teeth does a normal adult dog have?
30. How many times has Brazil won the World Cup Football Championship?
Answer- Five times
