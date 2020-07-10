GK Questions 2020 For July 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
1. India's first indigenous helicopter was successfully flown in Bangalore on --------------.
2. In which of the followings places was the last Winter Olympics Games held?
3. That which cannot be seen -------------------.
4. The hundred-year war was fought between ------------.
5. In which of the following pairs, the two substances forming the pair are chemically most dissimilar?
6. India's Integrated Missiles Development Programme was started in ____ under the chairmanship of Dr P.J. Abdul Kalam.
7. To slap with a flat object -----------.
8. INS Agrani (Petty Officers' School) is situated at ---------------.
9. Hybridization is ----------------.
10. Habitually silent or talking little ----------------.
11. In which world cup cricket final, Australia beat England?
12. India is the ____ grower of pulses.
13. In cricket, a run taken when the ball passes the batsman without touching his bat or body is called -------------.
14. One who cannot be corrected -------------.
15. HP stands for --------------.
16. India's first fast breeder neutron reactor was ------------.
17. Be the embodiment or perfect example of -----------.
18. Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, established in 1971, is located at ---------------.
19. In which year did Sir Edmund Hillary reach the summit of Mount Everest?
20. A person is not sure of the existence of god -------------.
21. How many non-permanent Security Council (UNO) members are from Afro-Asian countries?
22. In which year a resolution 'Uniting for Peace' was adopted by UN General Assembly?
23. Innocent III, who became pope in 1198 led ----------.
24. A paper is written by hand -------------.
25. In 1943, Franklin Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin met at Teheran primarily ----------------.
26. How many Ergs are there in 1 joule?
27. India's first atomic power station was set up at ---------------.
28. How much of blood does the normal human heart on each of its contraction pump into the arteries?
29. Human Rights Day is on ---------------.
30. In the last World Cup Hockey Finals in 2002, Germany beat ____.
1. India's first indigenous helicopter was successfully flown in Bangalore on --------------.
Answer- August 30, 1992
2. In which of the followings places was the last Winter Olympics Games held?
Answer- Sochi, Russia
3. That which cannot be seen -------------------.
Answer- Invisible
4. The hundred-year war was fought between ------------.
Answer- France and England
5. In which of the following pairs, the two substances forming the pair are chemically most dissimilar?
Answer- Butter and paraffin wax
6. India's Integrated Missiles Development Programme was started in ____ under the chairmanship of Dr P.J. Abdul Kalam.
Answer- 1982-83
7. To slap with a flat object -----------.
Answer- Swat
8. INS Agrani (Petty Officers' School) is situated at ---------------.
Answer- Coimbatore
9. Hybridization is ----------------.
Answer- cross-fertilization between two varieties
10. Habitually silent or talking little ----------------.
Answer- Taciturn
11. In which world cup cricket final, Australia beat England?
Answer- 1987, Kolkata - India
12. India is the ____ grower of pulses.
Answer- largest
13. In cricket, a run taken when the ball passes the batsman without touching his bat or body is called -------------.
Answer- by
14. One who cannot be corrected -------------.
Answer- Incorrigible
15. HP stands for --------------.
Answer- both (a) and (b)
16. India's first fast breeder neutron reactor was ------------.
Answer- Kamini
17. Be the embodiment or perfect example of -----------.
Answer- Personify
18. Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, established in 1971, is located at ---------------.
Answer- Kalpakkam, Chennai
19. In which year did Sir Edmund Hillary reach the summit of Mount Everest?
Answer- 1953
20. A person is not sure of the existence of god -------------.
Answer- Agnostic
21. How many non-permanent Security Council (UNO) members are from Afro-Asian countries?
Answer- 5
22. In which year a resolution 'Uniting for Peace' was adopted by UN General Assembly?
Answer- 1950
23. Innocent III, who became pope in 1198 led ----------.
Answer- the fourth crusade
24. A paper is written by hand -------------.
Answer- Manuscript
25. In 1943, Franklin Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin met at Teheran primarily ----------------.
Answer- for creating an effective instrument for maintaining international peace
26. How many Ergs are there in 1 joule?
Answer- 107
27. India's first atomic power station was set up at ---------------.
Answer- Tarapur (Maharashtra)
28. How much of blood does the normal human heart on each of its contraction pump into the arteries?
Answer- 60 cm3
29. Human Rights Day is on ---------------.
Answer- 10 December
30. In the last World Cup Hockey Finals in 2002, Germany beat ____.
Answer- Australia
