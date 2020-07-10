GK Questions 2020 For July 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for July 10, 2020

1. India's first indigenous helicopter was successfully flown in Bangalore on --------------.

August 30, 1992

August 30, 1982

August 30, 1990

None of the above

2. In which of the followings places was the last Winter Olympics Games held?

Albertville

Lillehammer

Sochi, Russia

Salt Lake City (USA)

3. That which cannot be seen -------------------.

Insensible

Intangible

Invisible

Unseen

4. The hundred-year war was fought between ------------.

France and England

Greek and Persian forces

A civil war in England

None of the above

5. In which of the following pairs, the two substances forming the pair are chemically most dissimilar?

Sugar and paper

Butter and paraffin wax

Chalk and marble

Charcoal and diamond

6. India's Integrated Missiles Development Programme was started in ____ under the chairmanship of Dr P.J. Abdul Kalam.

1979-80

1980-81

1981-82

1982-83

7. To slap with a flat object -----------.

Chop

Hew

Gnaw

Swat

8. INS Agrani (Petty Officers' School) is situated at ---------------.

Mumbai

Jamnagar

Coimbatore

Lonavala

9. Hybridization is ----------------.

downward movement of water through the soil

a process of tilling the land

decayed vegetable matter

cross-fertilization between two varieties

10. Habitually silent or talking little ----------------.

Servile

Unequivocal

Taciturn

Synoptic

11. In which world cup cricket final, Australia beat England?

1983, Lord's - England

1987, Kolkata - India

1992, Melbourne - Australia

1996, Lahore – Pakistan

12. India is the ____ grower of pulses.

largest

smallest

appropriate for national need

None of the above

13. In cricket, a run taken when the ball passes the batsman without touching his bat or body is called -------------.

leg bye

bye

bosie

drive

14. One who cannot be corrected -------------.

Incurable

Incorrigible

Hardened

Invulnerable

15. HP stands for --------------.

Harmonic Progression

Horse Power

both (a) and (b)

None of the above

16. India's first fast breeder neutron reactor was ------------.

Zerlina

Apsara

Purnima-I

Kamini

17. Be the embodiment or perfect example of -----------.

Characterise

Idol

Personify

Signify

18. Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, established in 1971, is located at ---------------.

Indore

Trombay, Maharashtra

Kalpakkam, Chennai

Kolkata

19. In which year did Sir Edmund Hillary reach the summit of Mount Everest?

1952

1953

1954

1955

20. A person is not sure of the existence of god -------------.

Cynic

Agnostic

Atheist

Theist

21. How many non-permanent Security Council (UNO) members are from Afro-Asian countries?

5

15

2

1

22. In which year a resolution 'Uniting for Peace' was adopted by UN General Assembly?

1950

1960

1965

1980

23. Innocent III, who became pope in 1198 led ----------.

the first crusade

the second crusade

the third crusade

the fourth crusade

24. A paper is written by hand -------------.

Handicraft

Manuscript

Handiwork

Thesis

25. In 1943, Franklin Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin met at Teheran primarily ----------------.

to discuss the strategy to be adopted by the Allies to invade Germany

to consider a common plan of action by the Allies forces against the axis powers

for creating an effective instrument for maintaining international peace

to work out a common line of action against Japan

26. How many Ergs are there in 1 joule?

102

104

106

107

27. India's first atomic power station was set up at ---------------.

Surat (Gujarat)

Tarapur (Maharashtra)

Trombay (Maharashtra)

Solapur (Maharashtra)

28. How much of blood does the normal human heart on each of its contraction pump into the arteries?

30 cm3

60 cm3

30 cm5

60 cm5

29. Human Rights Day is on ---------------.

24 February

10 December

15 May

21 July

30. In the last World Cup Hockey Finals in 2002, Germany beat ____.

Pakistan

Australia

India

Spain

GK 2020 Answer

1. India's first indigenous helicopter was successfully flown in Bangalore on --------------.

Answer- August 30, 1992

2. In which of the followings places was the last Winter Olympics Games held?

Answer- Sochi, Russia

3. That which cannot be seen -------------------.

Answer- Invisible

4. The hundred-year war was fought between ------------.

Answer- France and England

5. In which of the following pairs, the two substances forming the pair are chemically most dissimilar?

Answer- Butter and paraffin wax

6. India's Integrated Missiles Development Programme was started in ____ under the chairmanship of Dr P.J. Abdul Kalam.

Answer- 1982-83

7. To slap with a flat object -----------.

Answer- Swat

8. INS Agrani (Petty Officers' School) is situated at ---------------.

Answer- Coimbatore

9. Hybridization is ----------------.

Answer- cross-fertilization between two varieties

10. Habitually silent or talking little ----------------.

Answer- Taciturn

11. In which world cup cricket final, Australia beat England?

Answer- 1987, Kolkata - India

12. India is the ____ grower of pulses.

Answer- largest

13. In cricket, a run taken when the ball passes the batsman without touching his bat or body is called -------------.

Answer- by

14. One who cannot be corrected -------------.

Answer- Incorrigible

15. HP stands for --------------.

Answer- both (a) and (b)

16. India's first fast breeder neutron reactor was ------------.

Answer- Kamini

17. Be the embodiment or perfect example of -----------.

Answer- Personify

18. Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, established in 1971, is located at ---------------.

Answer- Kalpakkam, Chennai

19. In which year did Sir Edmund Hillary reach the summit of Mount Everest?

Answer- 1953

20. A person is not sure of the existence of god -------------.

Answer- Agnostic

21. How many non-permanent Security Council (UNO) members are from Afro-Asian countries?

Answer- 5

22. In which year a resolution 'Uniting for Peace' was adopted by UN General Assembly?

Answer- 1950

23. Innocent III, who became pope in 1198 led ----------.

Answer- the fourth crusade

24. A paper is written by hand -------------.

Answer- Manuscript

25. In 1943, Franklin Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin met at Teheran primarily ----------------.

Answer- for creating an effective instrument for maintaining international peace

26. How many Ergs are there in 1 joule?

Answer- 107

27. India's first atomic power station was set up at ---------------.

Answer- Tarapur (Maharashtra)

28. How much of blood does the normal human heart on each of its contraction pump into the arteries?

Answer- 60 cm3

29. Human Rights Day is on ---------------.

Answer- 10 December

30. In the last World Cup Hockey Finals in 2002, Germany beat ____.

Answer- Australia

