GK Questions 2020 For July 11 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
1. In which of the following years, the membership of the Security Council was increased from 11 to 15 (under Article 23)?
Answer- 1965
2. How many Lok Sabha seats belong to Rajasthan?
Answer- 25
3. The Republican party is ---------------.
Answer- All of the above
4. World's busiest airports by passenger traffic is ----------------.
Answer- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, USA
5. A style in which a writer makes a display of his knowledge -------------.
Answer- Pedantic
6. India's first ocean wave's energy project was launched in --------------.
Answer- 1991
7. India has the largest deposits of ____ in the world.
Answer- Mica
8. The 'Black flag' signifies -----------------.
Answer- Protest
9. The chief purpose of crop rotation is to check the loss of topsoil ------------.
Answer- of its mineral content
10. State in which the few govern the many -------------------.
Answer- Oligarchy
11. India's first atomic reactor was ---------------.
Answer- Apsara
12. One who has little faith in human sincerity and goodness ----------------.
Answer- Cynic
13. In 1945, fifty nations met to phrase the basic charter for a world organization which would "save succeeding generations from the scourge of war". This conference took place at -------------.
Answer- San Francisco
14. The first rice straw power plant has been set up at -----------------.
Answer- Jalkheri, Punjab
15. Study of life in outer space is known as ---------------------.
Answer- exobiology
16. India's first satellite is named after ---------------.
Answer- Aryabhatta
17. One who possesses many talents ---------------.
Answer- Versatile
18. India's tallest stone statue of the Jain sage Gomateswara is at ---------------.
Answer- Sravanabelagola, Karnataka
19. The first meeting of the UN General Assembly was held in which of the following cities?
Answer- London
20. Which Bank has joined the Paris (France)-based Network for Greening the Financial System as an observer?
Answer- Asian Development Bank
21. Words inscribed on tomb ------------.
Answer- Epitaph
22. The General Assembly meets regularly ---------------.
Answer- once year
23. The fighter force of the Air Force is comprised of -----------------.
Answer- All of the above
24. Oscar Awards were instituted in --------------.
Answer- 1929
25. Small amounts of iodine are necessary for our diet to -----------.
Answer- compensate for underactive the thyroid gland
26. The Central Command of Army is located at ---------------.
Answer- Lucknow
27. The credit of inventing the television goes to -----------------.
Answer- Baird
28. Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Service are an International Airline of -------------------.
Answer- Australia
29. Shaurya Chakra made up of bronze is awarded for ------------------.
Answer- gallantry otherwise than in the face of the enemy
30. Tending to move away from the centre or axis ---------------------.
Answer- Centrifugal
