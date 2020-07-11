GK Questions 2020 For July 11 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

Top GK Questions for July 09, 2020

1. In which of the following years, the membership of the Security Council was increased from 11 to 15 (under Article 23)?

1960

1965

1972

1975

2. How many Lok Sabha seats belong to Rajasthan?

32

25

30

17

3. The Republican party is ---------------.

One of the important parties in the USA

the political parties which have no definite principles

the political party which changes with the change in the times and circumstances in the country

All of the above

4. World's busiest airports by passenger traffic are ----------------.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, USA

Lhasa Airport, Tibet

King Abdul Aziz International Airport, Saudi Arabia

Chicago O' Hare International Airport, USA

5. A style in which a writer makes a display of his knowledge -------------.

Pedantic

Verbose

Pompous

Ornate

6. India's first ocean wave's energy project was launched in --------------.

1981

1991

1995

2000

7. India has the largest deposits of ____ in the world.

Gold

Copper

Mica

None of the above

8. The 'Black flag' signifies -----------------.

Revolution/danger

Peace

Protest

Truce

9. The chief purpose of crop rotation is to check the loss of topsoil ------------.

by water erosion

by wind erosion

by weathering

of its mineral content

10. State in which the few govern the many -------------------.

Monarchy

Oligarchy

Plutocracy

Autocracy

11. India's first atomic reactor was ---------------.

Zerlina

Dhruva

Apsara

Kamini

12. One who has little faith in human sincerity and goodness ----------------.

Egoist

Fatalist

Stoic

Cynic

13. In 1945, fifty nations met to phrase the basic charter for a world organization which would "save succeeding generations from the scourge of war". This conference took place at -------------.

Dumbarton Oaks

London

San Francisco

Yalta

14. The first rice straw power plant has been set up at -----------------.

Kolkata

Jalkheri, Punjab

Trombay, Maharashtra

None of the above

15. Study of life in outer space is known as ---------------------.

endbiology

exobiology

enterbiology

neobiology

16. India's first satellite is named after ---------------.

Aryabhatta

Bhaskara II

Bhaskara I

Albert Einstein

17. One who possesses many talents ---------------.

Versatile

Nubile

Exceptional

Gifted

18. India's tallest stone statue of the Jain sage Gomateswara is at ---------------.

Mysore, Karnakata

New Delhi

Sravanabelagola, Karnataka

Mandu, Madhya Pradesh

19. The first meeting of the UN General Assembly was held in which of the following cities?

London

New York

San Francisco

Teheran

20. Which Bank has joined the Paris (France)-based Network for Greening the Financial System as an observer?

IMF

Asian Development Bank

New Development Bank

World bank

21. Words inscribed on tomb ------------.

Epitome

Epistle

Epilogue

Epitaph

22. The General Assembly meets regularly ---------------.

once a month

after every three months

twice a year

once a year

23. The fighter force of the Air Force is comprised of -----------------.

MIG-21 variant

MIG-23s, MIG-25s, MIG-27s, MIG-29s

Jaguars

All of the above

24. Oscar Awards were instituted in --------------.

1968

1929

1901

1965

25. Small amounts of iodine are necessary for our diet to -----------.

prevent pellagra

compensate for underactive the thyroid gland

stimulates clotting of blood

to stimulate the pituitary gland

26. The Central Command of Army is located at ---------------.

Pune

Udhampur

Lucknow

Mhow

27. The credit of inventing the television goes to -----------------.

Faraday

Baird

Edison

Marconi

28. Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Service are an International Airline of -------------------.

Afghanistan

Belgium

East Africa

Australia

29. Shaurya Chakra made up of bronze is awarded for ------------------.

gallantry otherwise than in the face of the enemy

most conspicuous bravery for some act of self-sacrifice

gallantry in the presence of the enemy

None of the above

30. Tending to move away from the centre or axis ---------------------.

Centrifugal

Centripetal

Axiomatic

Awry

GK 2020 Answer

1. In which of the following years, the membership of the Security Council was increased from 11 to 15 (under Article 23)?

Answer- 1965

2. How many Lok Sabha seats belong to Rajasthan?

Answer- 25

3. The Republican party is ---------------.

Answer- All of the above

4. World's busiest airports by passenger traffic is ----------------.

Answer- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, USA

5. A style in which a writer makes a display of his knowledge -------------.

Answer- Pedantic

6. India's first ocean wave's energy project was launched in --------------.

Answer- 1991

7. India has the largest deposits of ____ in the world.

Answer- Mica

8. The 'Black flag' signifies -----------------.

Answer- Protest

9. The chief purpose of crop rotation is to check the loss of topsoil ------------.

Answer- of its mineral content

10. State in which the few govern the many -------------------.

Answer- Oligarchy

11. India's first atomic reactor was ---------------.

Answer- Apsara

12. One who has little faith in human sincerity and goodness ----------------.

Answer- Cynic

13. In 1945, fifty nations met to phrase the basic charter for a world organization which would "save succeeding generations from the scourge of war". This conference took place at -------------.

Answer- San Francisco

14. The first rice straw power plant has been set up at -----------------.

Answer- Jalkheri, Punjab

15. Study of life in outer space is known as ---------------------.

Answer- exobiology

16. India's first satellite is named after ---------------.

Answer- Aryabhatta

17. One who possesses many talents ---------------.

Answer- Versatile

18. India's tallest stone statue of the Jain sage Gomateswara is at ---------------.

Answer- Sravanabelagola, Karnataka

19. The first meeting of the UN General Assembly was held in which of the following cities?

Answer- London

20. Which Bank has joined the Paris (France)-based Network for Greening the Financial System as an observer?

Answer- Asian Development Bank

21. Words inscribed on tomb ------------.

Answer- Epitaph

22. The General Assembly meets regularly ---------------.

Answer- once year

23. The fighter force of the Air Force is comprised of -----------------.

Answer- All of the above

24. Oscar Awards were instituted in --------------.

Answer- 1929

25. Small amounts of iodine are necessary for our diet to -----------.

Answer- compensate for underactive the thyroid gland

26. The Central Command of Army is located at ---------------.

Answer- Lucknow

27. The credit of inventing the television goes to -----------------.

Answer- Baird

28. Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Service are an International Airline of -------------------.

Answer- Australia

29. Shaurya Chakra made up of bronze is awarded for ------------------.

Answer- gallantry otherwise than in the face of the enemy

30. Tending to move away from the centre or axis ---------------------.

Answer- Centrifugal

