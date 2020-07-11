Last Updated:

GK Questions 2020 For July 11 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Aspirants preparing for UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government & competitive exams can read daily gk questions 2020 updates here.

Written By
Akanksha Ghotkar
gk questions

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Top GK Questions for July 09, 2020

1. In which of the following years, the membership of the Security Council was increased from 11 to 15 (under Article 23)?

  • 1960
  • 1965
  • 1972
  • 1975

2. How many Lok Sabha seats belong to Rajasthan?

  • 32
  • 25
  • 30
  • 17

3. The Republican party is ---------------.

  • One of the important parties in the USA
  • the political parties which have no definite principles
  • the political party which changes with the change in the times and circumstances in the country
  • All of the above

4. World's busiest airports by passenger traffic are ----------------.

  • Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, USA
  • Lhasa Airport, Tibet
  • King Abdul Aziz International Airport, Saudi Arabia
  • Chicago O' Hare International Airport, USA

5. A style in which a writer makes a display of his knowledge -------------.

  • Pedantic
  • Verbose
  • Pompous
  • Ornate

6. India's first ocean wave's energy project was launched in --------------.

  • 1981
  • 1991
  • 1995
  • 2000

7. India has the largest deposits of ____ in the world.

  • Gold
  • Copper
  • Mica
  • None of the above

8. The 'Black flag' signifies -----------------.

  • Revolution/danger
  • Peace
  • Protest
  • Truce

9. The chief purpose of crop rotation is to check the loss of topsoil ------------.

  • by water erosion
  • by wind erosion
  • by weathering
  • of its mineral content

10. State in which the few govern the many -------------------.

  • Monarchy
  • Oligarchy
  • Plutocracy
  • Autocracy

11. India's first atomic reactor was ---------------.

  • Zerlina
  • Dhruva
  • Apsara
  • Kamini

12. One who has little faith in human sincerity and goodness ----------------.

  • Egoist
  • Fatalist
  • Stoic
  • Cynic

13. In 1945, fifty nations met to phrase the basic charter for a world organization which would "save succeeding generations from the scourge of war". This conference took place at -------------.

  • Dumbarton Oaks
  • London
  • San Francisco
  • Yalta

14. The first rice straw power plant has been set up at -----------------.

  • Kolkata
  • Jalkheri, Punjab
  • Trombay, Maharashtra
  • None of the above

15. Study of life in outer space is known as ---------------------.

  • endbiology
  • exobiology
  • enterbiology
  • neobiology

16. India's first satellite is named after ---------------.

  • Aryabhatta
  • Bhaskara II
  • Bhaskara I
  • Albert Einstein

17. One who possesses many talents ---------------.

  • Versatile
  • Nubile
  • Exceptional
  • Gifted

18. India's tallest stone statue of the Jain sage Gomateswara is at ---------------.

  • Mysore, Karnakata
  • New Delhi
  • Sravanabelagola, Karnataka
  • Mandu, Madhya Pradesh

19. The first meeting of the UN General Assembly was held in which of the following cities?

  • London
  • New York
  • San Francisco
  • Teheran

20. Which Bank has joined the Paris (France)-based Network for Greening the Financial System as an observer?

  • IMF
  • Asian Development Bank
  • New Development Bank
  • World bank

21. Words inscribed on tomb ------------.

  • Epitome
  • Epistle
  • Epilogue
  • Epitaph

22. The General Assembly meets regularly ---------------.

  • once a month
  • after every three months
  • twice a year
  • once a year

23. The fighter force of the Air Force is comprised of -----------------.

  • MIG-21 variant
  • MIG-23s, MIG-25s, MIG-27s, MIG-29s
  • Jaguars
  • All of the above

24. Oscar Awards were instituted in --------------.

  • 1968
  • 1929
  • 1901
  • 1965

25. Small amounts of iodine are necessary for our diet to -----------.

  • prevent pellagra
  • compensate for underactive the thyroid gland
  • stimulates clotting of blood
  • to stimulate the pituitary gland

26. The Central Command of Army is located at ---------------.

  • Pune
  • Udhampur
  • Lucknow
  • Mhow

27. The credit of inventing the television goes to -----------------.

  • Faraday
  • Baird
  • Edison
  • Marconi

28. Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Service are an International Airline of -------------------.

  • Afghanistan
  • Belgium
  • East Africa
  • Australia

29. Shaurya Chakra made up of bronze is awarded for ------------------.

  • gallantry otherwise than in the face of the enemy
  • most conspicuous bravery for some act of self-sacrifice
  • gallantry in the presence of the enemy
  • None of the above

30. Tending to move away from the centre or axis ---------------------.

  • Centrifugal
  • Centripetal
  • Axiomatic
  • Awry

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

GK 2020 Answer

1. In which of the following years, the membership of the Security Council was increased from 11 to 15 (under Article 23)?

Answer- 1965

2. How many Lok Sabha seats belong to Rajasthan?

Answer- 25

3. The Republican party is ---------------.

Answer- All of the above

4. World's busiest airports by passenger traffic is ----------------.

Answer- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, USA

5. A style in which a writer makes a display of his knowledge -------------.

Answer- Pedantic

6. India's first ocean wave's energy project was launched in --------------.

Answer- 1991

7. India has the largest deposits of ____ in the world.

Answer- Mica

8. The 'Black flag' signifies -----------------.

Answer- Protest

9. The chief purpose of crop rotation is to check the loss of topsoil ------------.

Answer- of its mineral content

10. State in which the few govern the many -------------------.

Answer- Oligarchy

11. India's first atomic reactor was ---------------.

Answer- Apsara

12. One who has little faith in human sincerity and goodness ----------------.

Answer- Cynic

13. In 1945, fifty nations met to phrase the basic charter for a world organization which would "save succeeding generations from the scourge of war". This conference took place at -------------.

Answer- San Francisco

14. The first rice straw power plant has been set up at -----------------.

Answer- Jalkheri, Punjab

15. Study of life in outer space is known as ---------------------.

Answer- exobiology

16. India's first satellite is named after ---------------.

Answer- Aryabhatta

17. One who possesses many talents ---------------.

Answer- Versatile

18. India's tallest stone statue of the Jain sage Gomateswara is at ---------------.

Answer- Sravanabelagola, Karnataka

19. The first meeting of the UN General Assembly was held in which of the following cities?

Answer- London

20. Which Bank has joined the Paris (France)-based Network for Greening the Financial System as an observer?

Answer- Asian Development Bank

21. Words inscribed on tomb ------------.

Answer- Epitaph

22. The General Assembly meets regularly ---------------.

Answer- once year

23. The fighter force of the Air Force is comprised of -----------------.

Answer- All of the above

24. Oscar Awards were instituted in --------------.

Answer- 1929

25. Small amounts of iodine are necessary for our diet to -----------.

Answer- compensate for underactive the thyroid gland

26. The Central Command of Army is located at ---------------.

Answer- Lucknow

27. The credit of inventing the television goes to -----------------.

Answer- Baird

28. Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Service are an International Airline of -------------------.

Answer- Australia

29. Shaurya Chakra made up of bronze is awarded for ------------------.

Answer- gallantry otherwise than in the face of the enemy

30. Tending to move away from the centre or axis ---------------------.

Answer- Centrifugal

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all