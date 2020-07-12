GK Questions 2020 For July 12 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
1. The WTO Dispute Settlement Body has established a panel after the European Union has dragged which country into the Dispute Settlement System of WTO for the second time against import duties on information and communication technology products?
Answer- India
2. Fitch Ratings In in its June 2020 update of Global Economic Outlook, has lowered India's growth forecast for FY 2021-22 to what per cent from 9.5 % projected in May 2020?
Answer- 8%
3. Who is the head of the central Committee for reforms in Criminal Law constituted by Ministry of Home Affairs & is going to start a 3 months long online consultation exercise?
Answer- Ranbir Singh
4. Carnegie Corporation of New York has named which 2 renowned Indian-Americans among '2020 Great Immigrants' honourees?
Answer- Siddhartha Mukherjee and Raj Chetty
5. International Day of Parliamentarism is observed on which day every year?
Answer- 30 June
6. Who inaugurated the Asia's first Continuous Galvanized Rebar Production Facility near Gobindgarh, Punjab launched by Madhav KRD Group in association with International Zinc Association?
Answer- Dharmendra Pradhan
7. Who assumed charge as the chairman of Indian Oil Corporation?
Answer- Shrikant Madhav
8. According to India's International Investment Position data as at end-March 2020, released by RBI, FDI in the country has raised by how much?
Answer- $19 billion
9. Who is the head of nine-member Working Group to study the suitability of insurers offering surety bonds for contractors formed by IRDAI?
Answer- G. Srinivasan
10. The Swedish Institute of Space Physics will explore Venus for the second time through India's 1st Venus Mission. What is the name of India's 1st Venus Mission?
Answer- Shukrayaan-1
11. In which year, terrorists crash two planes into New York's World Trade Centre on September 11 in a sequence of destruction?
Answer- 2001
12. India's first Technicolor film --------- in the early 1950s was produced by -----------.
Answer- 'Jhansi Ki Rani', Sohrab Modi
13. Satellite launching station is located at ------------.
Answer- Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh)
14. The Enron project is a ------------.
Answer- gas-fired power project
15. A person who insists on something -------------.
Answer- Stickler
16. Extreme old age when a man behaves like a fool --------------.
Answer- Dotage
17. India's first atomic reactor was ------------.
Answer- Apsara
18. ICAO stands for --------------.
Answer- International Civil Aviation Organization
19. The 2006 World Cup Football Tournament held in ------------.
Answer- Germany
20. The first development flight of SLV-3 took place on ------------.
Answer- May 31, 1981
21. A person pretending to be somebody he is not ------------------.
Answer- Imposter
22. Sir Thomas Fearnley Cup is awarded to -----------------.
Answer- a club or a local sports association for remarkable achievements
23. In which year, terrorists crash two planes into New York's World Trade Centre on September 11 in a sequence of destruction?
Answer- 2001
24. In a normal human body, the total number of red blood cells is --------------------.
Answer- 30 trillion
25. A person who knows many foreign languages -----------------.
Answer- Linguist
26. The founder member of EFTA is ----------------.
Answer- All of the above
27. Recession is ------------------.
Answer- All of the above
28. India's first atomic reactor was ---------------.
Answer- Apsara
29. One who has little faith in human sincerity and goodness ----------------.
Answer- Cynic
30. In 1945, fifty nations met to phrase the basic charter for a world organization which would "save succeeding generations from the scourge of war". This conference took place at -------------.
Answer- San Francisco
