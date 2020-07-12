GK Questions 2020 For July 12 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for July 12, 2020

1. The WTO Dispute Settlement Body has established a panel after the European Union has dragged which country into the Dispute Settlement System of WTO for the second time against import duties on information and communication technology products?

Pakistan

China

India

Sri Lanka

2. Fitch Ratings In in its June 2020 update of Global Economic Outlook, has lowered India's growth forecast for FY 2021-22 to what per cent from 9.5 % projected in May 2020?

8%

7.9%

6%

6.8%

3. Who is the head of the Central Committee for reforms in Criminal Law constituted by Ministry of Home Affairs & is going to start a 3 months long online consultation exercise?

Ranbir Singh

P V Bharathi

Sunil Mehta

Sanjay Agarwal

4. Carnegie Corporation of New York has named which 2 renowned Indian-Americans among '2020 Great Immigrants' honourees?

Deepak Kochhar and Mukesh Sharma

Anshu Jain and Mahesh Kumar Jain

Siddhartha Mukherjee and Raj Chetty

Mrutyunjay Mahapatra and Mukesh Sharma

5. International Day of Parliamentarism is observed on which day every year?

28 June

30 June

29 June

27 June

6. Who inaugurated the Asia's first Continuous Galvanized Rebar Production Facility near Gobindgarh, Punjab launched by Madhav KRD Group in association with International Zinc Association?

Raj Nath Singh

Dharmendra Pradhan

Amit Shah

Ramvilas Paswan

7. Who assumed charge as the chairman of Indian Oil Corporation?

Atul Goel

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh

S. S. Mallikarjuna Rao

Shrikant Madhav

8. According to India's International Investment Position data as at end-March 2020, released by RBI, FDI in the country has raised by how much?

$13 billion

$15 billion

$19 billion

$11 billion

9. Who is the head of nine-member Working Group to study the suitability of insurers offering surety bonds for contractors formed by IRDAI?

Sunil Mehta

G. Srinivasan

Ranbir Singh

V. G. Mathew

10. The Swedish Institute of Space Physics will explore Venus for the second time through India's 1st Venus Mission. What is the name of India's 1st Venus Mission?

Shukrayaan-1

Venus-1

Shukra-1

Venusyaan-1

11. In which year, terrorists crash two planes into New York's World Trade Centre on September 11 in a sequence of destruction?

2000

2001

2002

2003

12. India's first Technicolor film --------- in the early 1950s was produced by -----------.

'Jhansi Ki Rani', Sohrab Modi

'Jhansi Ki Rani', Sir Syed Ahmed

'Mirza Ghalib', Sohrab Modi

'Mirza Ghalib', Munshi Premchand

13. Satellite launching station is located at ------------.

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh)

Solapur (Maharashtra)

Salem (Tamilnadu)

Warangal (Telangana)

14. The Enron project is a ------------.

hydro-electric project

thermal power project

atomic power project

gas-fired power project

15. A person who insists on something -------------.

Disciplinarian

Stickler

Instantaneous

Boaster

16. Extreme old age when a man behaves like a fool --------------.

Imbecility

Senility

Dotage

Superannuation

17. India's first atomic reactor was ------------.

Zerlina

Dhruva

Apsara

Kamini

18. ICAO stands for --------------.

International Civil Aviation Organization

Indian Corporation of Agriculture Organization

Institute of Company of Accounts Organization

None of the above

19. The 2006 World Cup Football Tournament held in ------------.

France

China

Germany

Brazil

20. The first development flight of SLV-3 took place on ------------.

May 31, 1981

April 17, 1983

December 21, 1999

December 28, 1995

21. A person pretending to be somebody he is not ------------------.

Magician

Rogue

Liar

Imposter

22. Sir Thomas Fearnley Cup is awarded to -----------------.

a club or a local sports association for remarkable achievements

amateur athlete, not necessarily an Olympian

National Olympic Committee for outstanding work

None of the above

24. In a normal human body, the total number of red blood cells is --------------------.

15 trillion

20 trillion

25 trillion

30 trillion

25. A person who knows many foreign languages -----------------.

Linguist

Grammarian

Polyglot

Bilingual

26. The founder member of EFTA is ----------------.

Austria, Denmark, Norway

Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland

UK, Austria, Sweden

All of the above

27. Recession is ------------------.

slowing down of economic activity over a limited period

during which unemployment may rise and demand and output may fall, leading to slumping in a trade

period that results from the accumulation of unsold goods, owing to fall in demand

All of the above

29. One who has little faith in human sincerity and goodness ----------------.

Egoist

Fatalist

Stoic

Cynic

30. In 1945, fifty nations met to phrase the basic charter for a world organization which would "save succeeding generations from the scourge of war". This conference took place at -------------.

Dumbarton Oaks

London

San Francisco

Yalta

GK 2020 Answer

1. The WTO Dispute Settlement Body has established a panel after the European Union has dragged which country into the Dispute Settlement System of WTO for the second time against import duties on information and communication technology products?

Answer- India

2. Fitch Ratings In in its June 2020 update of Global Economic Outlook, has lowered India's growth forecast for FY 2021-22 to what per cent from 9.5 % projected in May 2020?

Answer- 8%

3. Who is the head of the central Committee for reforms in Criminal Law constituted by Ministry of Home Affairs & is going to start a 3 months long online consultation exercise?

Answer- Ranbir Singh

4. Carnegie Corporation of New York has named which 2 renowned Indian-Americans among '2020 Great Immigrants' honourees?

Answer- Siddhartha Mukherjee and Raj Chetty

5. International Day of Parliamentarism is observed on which day every year?

Answer- 30 June

6. Who inaugurated the Asia's first Continuous Galvanized Rebar Production Facility near Gobindgarh, Punjab launched by Madhav KRD Group in association with International Zinc Association?

Answer- Dharmendra Pradhan

7. Who assumed charge as the chairman of Indian Oil Corporation?

Answer- Shrikant Madhav

8. According to India's International Investment Position data as at end-March 2020, released by RBI, FDI in the country has raised by how much?

Answer- $19 billion

9. Who is the head of nine-member Working Group to study the suitability of insurers offering surety bonds for contractors formed by IRDAI?

Answer- G. Srinivasan

10. The Swedish Institute of Space Physics will explore Venus for the second time through India's 1st Venus Mission. What is the name of India's 1st Venus Mission?

Answer- Shukrayaan-1

11. In which year, terrorists crash two planes into New York's World Trade Centre on September 11 in a sequence of destruction?

Answer- 2001

12. India's first Technicolor film --------- in the early 1950s was produced by -----------.

Answer- 'Jhansi Ki Rani', Sohrab Modi

13. Satellite launching station is located at ------------.

Answer- Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh)

14. The Enron project is a ------------.

Answer- gas-fired power project

15. A person who insists on something -------------.

Answer- Stickler

16. Extreme old age when a man behaves like a fool --------------.

Answer- Dotage

17. India's first atomic reactor was ------------.

Answer- Apsara

18. ICAO stands for --------------.

Answer- International Civil Aviation Organization

19. The 2006 World Cup Football Tournament held in ------------.

Answer- Germany

20. The first development flight of SLV-3 took place on ------------.

Answer- May 31, 1981

21. A person pretending to be somebody he is not ------------------.

Answer- Imposter

22. Sir Thomas Fearnley Cup is awarded to -----------------.

Answer- a club or a local sports association for remarkable achievements

23. In which year, terrorists crash two planes into New York's World Trade Centre on September 11 in a sequence of destruction?

Answer- 2001

24. In a normal human body, the total number of red blood cells is --------------------.

Answer- 30 trillion

25. A person who knows many foreign languages -----------------.

Answer- Linguist

26. The founder member of EFTA is ----------------.

Answer- All of the above

27. Recession is ------------------.

Answer- All of the above

28. India's first atomic reactor was ---------------.

Answer- Apsara

29. One who has little faith in human sincerity and goodness ----------------.

Answer- Cynic

30. In 1945, fifty nations met to phrase the basic charter for a world organization which would "save succeeding generations from the scourge of war". This conference took place at -------------.

Answer- San Francisco

