GK Questions 2020 For July 13 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
1.The act of violating the sanctity of the church is ---------------.
2. India became a member of the United Nations in -----------------.
3. India played its first cricket Test Match in ---------------------.
4. How many districts are there in Meghalaya?
5. In which year during World War I, the USA declared war on Germany, Britain defeated Turkey and captured Baghdad and Jerusalem?
6. Lal Bahadur Shastri ----------------.
7. Something that can be heard ----------------------.
8. India has ------------------.
9. India has been represented as a non-permanent member of the Security Council (UNO) during --------------.
10. How many Dynes are there in 1 gram weight?
11. In 1947, Algeria became politically unified with France but the 80 per cent population revolted against French domination ---------------.
12. On a night when the sky is clear, the temperature may dip considerably; on a cloudy night, the temperature will usually dip much less. The reason for this difference is that --------------.
13. A name adopted by an author in his writings ---------------.
14. India's first indigenously built submarine was --------------.
15. How many Lok Sabha seats does Goa have?
16. In big cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai police are headed by a -----------------.
17. In UNO, the new members are admitted to the General Assembly on the recommendation of ____ and ____ the members of the General Assembly should vote in favour.
18. How many medals came into the account of India during the last Commonwealth Games in 2002 at Manchester?
19. Study of birds -----------.
20. In Air Force, Air Commodore has one rank higher than ------------.
21. Indian Institute of Petroleum is located at ----------------.
22. Normally the Commonwealth Games are held at intervals of -----------------.
23. A place that provides refuge --------------.
24. If the plane of the earth's equator were not inclined to the plane of the earth's orbit -------------.
25. How many districts are there in Tamil Nadu?
26. A child born after the death of his father -----------.
27. In which of the following team events India got a Gold Medal at the 2002 Asian Games?
28. Mahakavi Kalidas --------------.
29. The absence of law and order ---------------.
30. The Olympic emblem is composed of five intertwined rings, each of a different colour, representing the five continents of the world as -------------.
1.The act of violating the sanctity of the church is ---------------.
Answer- Sacrilege
2. India became a member of the United Nations in -----------------.
Answer- 1945
3. India played its first cricket Test Match in ---------------------.
Answer- 1932
4. How many districts are there in Meghalaya?
Answer- 11
5. In which year during World War I, the USA declared war on Germany, Britain defeated Turkey and captured Baghdad and Jerusalem?
Answer- 1917
6. Lal Bahadur Shastri ----------------.
Answer- All of the above
7. Something that can be heard ----------------------.
Answer- Audible
8. India has ------------------.
Answer- All of the above
9. India has been represented as a non-permanent member of the Security Council (UNO) during --------------.
Answer- All of the above
10. How many Dynes are there in 1 gram weight?
Answer- 981
11. In 1947, Algeria became politically unified with France but the 80 per cent population revolted against French domination ---------------.
Answer- Muslim
12. On a night when the sky is clear, the temperature may dip considerably; on a cloudy night, the temperature will usually dip much less. The reason for this difference is that --------------.
Answer- the clear sky allows radiant energy to escape readily from the earth
13. A name adopted by an author in his writings ---------------.
Answer- Pseudonym
14. India's first indigenously built submarine was --------------.
Answer- INS Shalki
15. How many Lok Sabha seats does Goa have?
Answer- 2
16. In big cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai police are headed by a -----------------.
Answer- Commissioner of Police
17. In UNO, the new members are admitted to the General Assembly on the recommendation of ____ and ____ the members of the General Assembly should vote in favour.
Answer- Security Council; two-thirds
18. How many medals came into the account of India during the last Commonwealth Games in 2002 at Manchester?
Answer- 69
19. Study of birds -----------.
Answer- Ornithology
20. In Air Force, Air Commodore has one rank higher than ------------.
Answer- Group Captain
21. Indian Institute of Petroleum is located at ----------------.
Answer- Dehradun
22. Normally the Commonwealth Games are held at intervals of -----------------.
Answer- 4 years
23. A place that provides refuge --------------.
Answer- Asylum
24. If the plane of the earth's equator were not inclined to the plane of the earth's orbit -------------.
Answer- there would be no change of seasons
25. How many districts are there in Tamil Nadu?
Answer- 32
26. A child born after the death of his father -----------.
Answer- Posthumous
27. In which of the following team events India got a Gold Medal at the 2002 Asian Games?
Answer- Kabaddi
28. Mahakavi Kalidas --------------.
Answer- All of the above
29. The absence of law and order ---------------.
Answer- Anarchy
30. The Olympic emblem is composed of five intertwined rings, each of a different colour, representing the five continents of the world as -------------.
Answer- Blue ring - Europe; Yellow ring - Asia; Black ring - Africa; Red ring- America; Green ring - Oceania
