GK Questions 2020 For July 13 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for July 13, 2020

1.The act of violating the sanctity of the church is ---------------.

Blasphemy

Heresy

Sacrilege

Desecration

2. India became a member of the United Nations in -----------------.

1945

1947

1959

1960

3. India played its first cricket Test Match in ---------------------.

1922

1932

1942

1952

4. How many districts are there in Meghalaya?

11

2

5

9

5. In which year during World War I, the USA declared war on Germany, Britain defeated Turkey and captured Baghdad and Jerusalem?

1917

1918

1919

1920

6. Lal Bahadur Shastri ----------------.

succeeded Pandit Nehru as the second Prime Minister of India

signed the Tashkent Agreement with Ayub Khan for a ceasefire between India and Pakistan

is also known as "Man of Peace"

All of the above

7. Something that can be heard ----------------------.

Auditory

Audio-visual

Audible

Audition

8. India has ------------------.

largest turmeric production

largest tea production

largest ginger production

All of the above

9. India has been represented as a non-permanent member of the Security Council (UNO) during --------------.

1972-73

1984-85

1991-92

All of the above

10. How many Dynes are there in 1 gram weight?

900

375

981

250

11. In 1947, Algeria became politically unified with France but the 80 per cent population revolted against French domination ---------------.

Muslim

Hindu

Christian

Jain

12. On a night when the sky is clear, the temperature may dip considerably; on a cloudy night, the temperature will usually dip much less. The reason for this difference is that --------------.

the clear sky allows radiant energy to escape readily from the earth

on a cloudy night the clouds are warm and therefore retard the cooling

the clear sky allows the cold of outer space to reach the earth

current of air carry the heat away from the earth on a clear night

13. A name adopted by an author in his writings ---------------.

Nickname

Pseudonym

Nomenclature

Title

14. India's first indigenously built submarine was --------------.

INS Savitri

INS Shalki

INS Delhi

INS Vibhuti

15. How many Lok Sabha seats does Goa have?

16

2

11

15

16. In big cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai police are headed by a -----------------.

Commissioner of Police

Inspector-General of Police

Deputy Inspector General of Police

None of the above

17. In UNO, the new members are admitted to the General Assembly on the recommendation of ____ and ____ the members of the General Assembly should vote in favour.

Security Council; two-thirds

Security Council; one-third

International Court of Justice; two-thirds

International Court of Justice; one-third

18. How many medals came into the account of India during the last Commonwealth Games in 2002 at Manchester?

32

24

69

16

19. Study of birds -----------.

Orology

Optology

Ophthalmology

Ornithology

20. In Air Force, Air Commodore has one rank higher than ------------.

Squadron Leader

Air Vice-Marshal

Group Captain

Air Marshal

21. Indian Institute of Petroleum is located at ----------------.

Dehradun

Kolkata

Dhanbad

New Delhi

22. Normally the Commonwealth Games are held at intervals of -----------------.

3 years

4 years

5 years

there is no fixed interval

23. A place that provides refuge --------------.

Asylum

Sanatorium

Shelter

Orphanage

24. If the plane of the earth's equator were not inclined to the plane of the earth's orbit -------------.

the year would be longer

the winters would be longer

there would be no change of seasons

the summers would be warmer

25. How many districts are there in Tamil Nadu?

26

27

28

32

26. A child born after the death of his father -----------.

Posthumous

Orphan

Bastard

Progenitor

27. In which of the following team events India got a Gold Medal at the 2002 Asian Games?

Kabaddi

Hockey

4 x 200 m Relay

4 x 100 m Relay

28. Mahakavi Kalidas --------------.

was one of the greatest Sanskrit poet and dramatist

lived during the region of Chandragupta Vikramaditya

famous works include Shakuntala, Raghuvansha, Meghdoot and Kumara Sambahava

All of the above

29. The absence of law and order ---------------.

Rebellion

Anarchy

Mutiny

Revolt

30. The Olympic emblem is composed of five intertwined rings, each of a different colour, representing the five continents of the world as -------------.

Blue ring - Europe; Yellow ring - Asia; Black ring - Africa; Red ring- America; Green ring - Oceania

Blue ring - Asia; Yellow ring - Europe; Black ring - Oceania; Red ring- Africa; Green ring - America

Blue ring - Europe; Yellow ring - Asia; Black ring - Africa; Red ring- Oceania; Green ring - America

Blue ring - Asia; Yellow ring - Europe; Black ring - Africa; Red ring- America; Green ring – Oceania

