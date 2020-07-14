GK Questions 2020 For July 14 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

Top GK Questions for July 14, 2020

1.The microphone is used to convert -------------.

sound waves into electrical energy

sound waves into light rays

electrical energy into sound waves

sound waves into magnetic currents

2. The raison d'etre of controversy is -----------.

The enthusiasm with which it is kept alive

The fitness with which participants handle it

The reason or justification of its existence

The unending hostility the parties concerned have towards each other

3. Philology is the ------------.

study of bones

study of muscles

study of architecture

science of languages

4. India played its first cricket Test Match in -------------.

1922

1932

1942

1952

5. How many Lok Sabha seats does Goa have?

16

2

11

15

6. A place where bees are kept in called --------------.

An apiary

A mole

A hive

A sanctuary

7. In big cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai police are headed by a -----------.

Commissioner of Police

Inspector-General of Police

Deputy Inspector General of Police

None of the above

8. How many districts are there in Meghalaya?

11

2

5

9

9. In UNO, the new members are admitted to the General Assembly on the recommendation of ____ and ____ the members of the General Assembly should vote in favour.

Security Council; two-thirds

Security Council; one-third

International Court of Justice; two-thirds

International Court of Justice; one-third

10. A religious discourse ------------.

Preach

Stanza

Sanctorum

Sermon

11. The 2006 World Cup Football Tournament held in ---------------.

France

China

Germany

Brazil

12. In which year during World War I, the USA declared war on Germany, Britain defeated Turkey and captured Baghdad and Jerusalem?

1917

1918

1919

1920

13. In Air Force, Air Commodore has one rank higher than ----------------.

Squadron Leader

Air Vice-Marshal

Group Captain

Air Marshal

14. Parts of a country behind the coast or a river's banks ----------.

Isthmus

Archipelago

Hinterland

Swamps

15. Indian Institute of Petroleum is located at ------------.

Dehradun

Kolkata

Dhanbad

New Delhi

16. Missile 'Prithvi' aims ------------.

to test the performance of an indigenously built heat-shield

to hit the target without the help of the Air Forces

to defend large installations like oil-fields et against enemy attacks

None of the above

17. Satellite launching station is located at ---------------.

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh)

Solapur (Maharashtra)

Salem (Tamilnadu)

Warangal (Telangana)

18. Study of the evolution of man as an animal ---------.

Archaeology

Anthropology

Chronology

Ethnology

19. How many districts are there in Tamil Nadu?

26

27

28

32

20. Squadron leader Rakesh Sharma was India's first man to go into space. He was ____ cosmonaut to be in space in the world.

12th

107th

139th

151st

21. In which of the following team events India got a Gold Medal at the 2002 Asian Games?

Kabaddi

Hockey

4 x 200 m Relay

4 x 100 m Relay

22. A person who speaks many languages -----------.

Linguist

Monolingual

Polyglot

Bilingual

23. The 'Black flag' signifies ------------.

revolution/danger

peace

protest

truce

24. India has been represented as a non-permanent member of the Security Council (UNO) during -------------.

1972-73

1984-85

1991-92

All of the above

25. Who is the author of the book, 'Mahaveer: The Soldier who never died'?

Kiran Desai

Amitav Ghosh

K. Srikumar

Aravind Adiga

26. One who does not believe in the existence of God ------------.

Egoist

Atheist

Stoic

Naïve

27. The Republican party is ----------------.

One of the important parties in the USA

the political parties which have no definite principles

the political party which changes with the change in the times and circumstances in the country

All of the above

28. How many Dynes are there in 1 gram weight?

900

375

981

250

29. In 1947, Algeria became politically unified with France but the 80 per cent population revolted against French domination ---------.

Muslim

Hindu

Christian

Jain

30. The National Skill Development Corporation, a not-for-profit public limited company has joined hands with which company to enhance the digital skills of the country's youth?

Paytm

Facebook

Google

Microsoft

GK 2020 Answer

1.The microphone is used to convert -------------.

Answer- sound waves into electrical energy

2. The raison d'etre of controversy is -----------.

Answer- The reason for or justification of its existence

3. Philology is the ------------.

Answer- the science of languages

4. India played its first cricket Test Match in -------------.

Answer- 1932

5. How many Lok Sabha seats does Goa have?

Answer- 2

6. A place where bees are kept in called --------------.

Answer- An apiary

7. In big cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai police is headed by a -----------.

Answer- Commissioner of Police

8. How many districts are there in Meghalaya?

Answer- 11

9. In UNO, the new members are admitted to the General Assembly on the recommendation of ____ and ____ the members of the General Assembly should vote in favour.

Answer- Security Council; two-thirds

10. A religious discourse ------------.

Answer- Sermon

11. The 2006 World Cup Football Tournament held in ---------------.

Answer- Germany

12. In which year during World War I, the USA declared war on Germany, Britain defeated Turkey and captured Baghdad and Jerusalem?

Answer- 1917

13. In Air Force, Air Commodore has one rank higher than ----------------.

Answer- Group Captain

14. Parts of a country behind the coast or a river's banks ----------.

Answer- Hinterland

15. Indian Institute of Petroleum is located at ------------.

Answer- Dehradun

16. Missile 'Prithvi' aims ------------.

Answer- to hit the target without the help of the Air Forces

17. Satellite launching station is located at ---------------.

Answer- Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh)

18. Study of the evolution of man as an animal ---------.

Answer- Anthropology

19. How many districts are there in Tamil Nadu?

Answer- 32

20. Squadron leader Rakesh Sharma was India's first man to go into space. He was ____ cosmonaut to be in space in the world.

Answer- 139th

21. In which of the following team events India got a Gold Medal at the 2002 Asian Games?

Answer- Kabaddi

22. A person who speaks many languages -----------.

Answer- Polyglot

23. The 'Black flag' signifies ------------.

Answer- protest

24. India has been represented as a non-permanent member of the Security Council (UNO) during -------------.

Answer- All of the above

25. Who is the author of the book, 'Mahaveer: The Soldier who never died'?

Answer- K. Srikumar

26. One who does not believe in the existence of God ------------.

Answer- Atheist

27. The Republican party is ----------------.

Answer- All of the above

28. How many Dynes are there in 1 gram weight?

Answer- 981

29. In 1947, Algeria became politically unified with France but the 80 per cent population revolted against French domination of?

Answer- Muslim

30. The National Skill Development Corporation, a not-for-profit public limited company has joined hands with which company to enhance the digital skills of the country's youth?

Answer- Microsoft

