GK Questions 2020 For July 14 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
1.The microphone is used to convert -------------.
2. The raison d'etre of controversy is -----------.
3. Philology is the ------------.
4. India played its first cricket Test Match in -------------.
5. How many Lok Sabha seats does Goa have?
6. A place where bees are kept in called --------------.
7. In big cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai police are headed by a -----------.
8. How many districts are there in Meghalaya?
9. In UNO, the new members are admitted to the General Assembly on the recommendation of ____ and ____ the members of the General Assembly should vote in favour.
10. A religious discourse ------------.
11. The 2006 World Cup Football Tournament held in ---------------.
12. In which year during World War I, the USA declared war on Germany, Britain defeated Turkey and captured Baghdad and Jerusalem?
13. In Air Force, Air Commodore has one rank higher than ----------------.
14. Parts of a country behind the coast or a river's banks ----------.
15. Indian Institute of Petroleum is located at ------------.
16. Missile 'Prithvi' aims ------------.
17. Satellite launching station is located at ---------------.
18. Study of the evolution of man as an animal ---------.
19. How many districts are there in Tamil Nadu?
20. Squadron leader Rakesh Sharma was India's first man to go into space. He was ____ cosmonaut to be in space in the world.
21. In which of the following team events India got a Gold Medal at the 2002 Asian Games?
22. A person who speaks many languages -----------.
23. The 'Black flag' signifies ------------.
24. India has been represented as a non-permanent member of the Security Council (UNO) during -------------.
25. Who is the author of the book, 'Mahaveer: The Soldier who never died'?
26. One who does not believe in the existence of God ------------.
27. The Republican party is ----------------.
28. How many Dynes are there in 1 gram weight?
29. In 1947, Algeria became politically unified with France but the 80 per cent population revolted against French domination ---------.
30. The National Skill Development Corporation, a not-for-profit public limited company has joined hands with which company to enhance the digital skills of the country's youth?
1.The microphone is used to convert -------------.
Answer- sound waves into electrical energy
2. The raison d'etre of controversy is -----------.
Answer- The reason for or justification of its existence
3. Philology is the ------------.
Answer- the science of languages
4. India played its first cricket Test Match in -------------.
Answer- 1932
5. How many Lok Sabha seats does Goa have?
Answer- 2
6. A place where bees are kept in called --------------.
Answer- An apiary
7. In big cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai police is headed by a -----------.
Answer- Commissioner of Police
8. How many districts are there in Meghalaya?
Answer- 11
9. In UNO, the new members are admitted to the General Assembly on the recommendation of ____ and ____ the members of the General Assembly should vote in favour.
Answer- Security Council; two-thirds
10. A religious discourse ------------.
Answer- Sermon
11. The 2006 World Cup Football Tournament held in ---------------.
Answer- Germany
12. In which year during World War I, the USA declared war on Germany, Britain defeated Turkey and captured Baghdad and Jerusalem?
Answer- 1917
13. In Air Force, Air Commodore has one rank higher than ----------------.
Answer- Group Captain
14. Parts of a country behind the coast or a river's banks ----------.
Answer- Hinterland
15. Indian Institute of Petroleum is located at ------------.
Answer- Dehradun
16. Missile 'Prithvi' aims ------------.
Answer- to hit the target without the help of the Air Forces
17. Satellite launching station is located at ---------------.
Answer- Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh)
18. Study of the evolution of man as an animal ---------.
Answer- Anthropology
19. How many districts are there in Tamil Nadu?
Answer- 32
20. Squadron leader Rakesh Sharma was India's first man to go into space. He was ____ cosmonaut to be in space in the world.
Answer- 139th
21. In which of the following team events India got a Gold Medal at the 2002 Asian Games?
Answer- Kabaddi
22. A person who speaks many languages -----------.
Answer- Polyglot
23. The 'Black flag' signifies ------------.
Answer- protest
24. India has been represented as a non-permanent member of the Security Council (UNO) during -------------.
Answer- All of the above
25. Who is the author of the book, 'Mahaveer: The Soldier who never died'?
Answer- K. Srikumar
26. One who does not believe in the existence of God ------------.
Answer- Atheist
27. The Republican party is ----------------.
Answer- All of the above
28. How many Dynes are there in 1 gram weight?
Answer- 981
29. In 1947, Algeria became politically unified with France but the 80 per cent population revolted against French domination of?
Answer- Muslim
30. The National Skill Development Corporation, a not-for-profit public limited company has joined hands with which company to enhance the digital skills of the country's youth?
Answer- Microsoft
