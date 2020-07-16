GK Questions 2020 For July 16 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for July 16, 2020

1.Giving undue favours to one's own kith and kin --------------.

Nepotism

Favouritism

Wordliness

Corruption

2. Radioactive substances can be produced readily in --------------.

an electron gun

an atomic pile

a transistor

a Wilson cloud chamber

3. Pan - American Highway, north-west Alaska to Southernmost Chile is the worlds --------------.

longest road

highest road

busiest road

None of the above

4. The 2003 Right Livelihood Honorary Award honors ____, when the jury recognizes "for his steadfast work over many years for a world free of nuclear weapons".

New Zealand's former Prime Minister David Lange

Martin Almada (Australia)

Martin Green (Australia)

None of the above

5. Hater of learning and knowledge -------------.

Misologist

Bibliophile

Misogynist

Misanthropist

6. Robert Koch worked on ---------------.

tuberculosis

cholera

malaria

diabetes

7. Steel is more elastic than Rubber because ----------------.

its density is high

it is a metal

ratio of stress to strain is more

ratio of stress to strain is less

8. Rabindranath Tagore receive Nobel Prize in 1913 in the field of -----------.

physics

peace

literature

economy

9. Rajiv Gandhi, Prime Minister of India, was assassinated in ------------------.

1961

1971

1981

1991

10. A person interested in reading books and nothing else ----------.

Book-keeper

Scholar

Book-worm

Student

11. Regular meetings of Trusteeship Council (UNO) are held once a year -------------.

twice a year

thrice a year

four times a year

five times a year

12. The 2012 Olympics Games were held in ------------------.

London

Seoul

Sydney

Tokyo

13. Recently lead free petrol was introduced in our country because --------------.

they are not needed now as anti-knock agents

they tower the efficiency of the engine

they cause less pollution

to reduce the cost of petrol

14. Presently known as the European Union, the EEC was established in ----------------.

1957

1958

1959

1960

15. A place where monks live as a secluded community ---------------.

Cathedral

Diocese

Convent

Monastery

16. Oscar Awards are conferred annually by -----------------.

Academy of Motion Pictures, arts and sciences, USA

Government of United States

Hollywood Foreign Press Association

None of the above

17. Rise of the Chinese civilization along the banks of Hawang 40 took place in -----------------.

2500 - 2000 BC

2700 - 2600 BC

2205 - 1122 BC

2000 - 1200 BC

18. South Africa joined the Commonwealth as 51st member in ----------------.

May 1993

May 1994

May 1995

May 1996

19. Plorence(Chadwick) is the associated place for which of the following sport?

Snooker

Racking Horse

Skiing

Tennis

20. Incapable of being seen through ------------.

Ductile

Opaque

Obsolete

Potable

21. The American General who led the revolt against the British and declared American independence was ---------------.

George Washington

Bill Clinton

George Bush

None of the above

22. Profit made when an asset is sold more than the price at which it was bought is called ----------------.

capital

capital-gain

capitalism

None of the above

23. One who does not care for literature or art -------------.

Primitive

Illiterate

Philistine

Barbarian

24. South Indian temples have ------------------.

tall towers with curving sides that taper at the top

gateway towers shaped like trapezoidal pyramids

both are correct

None of the above

25. Oxygen was independently discovered by -----------------.

Rutherford

William Ramsay

Joseph Priestley

Neils Bohr

26. Rabindranath Tagore is also known as ----------------.

Guruji

Gurudev

Mahamana

Netaji

27. Raj Kapoor received Dada Saheb Phalke Award in -------------.

1986

1987

1988

1989

28. A large sleeping-room with many beds ---------------.

Bedroom

Dormitory

Hostel

Basement

29. Sulphur is not present in ------------.

iron pyrites

gypsum

coal

chlorapatite

30. Raja Rammohan Roy -------------.

was a social reformer who tried to eradicate sati, purdah and child marriage

advocated widow remarriage and woman's education

was the founder of the Brahmo Samaj

All of the above

GK 2020 Answer

1.Giving undue favours to one's own kith and kin --------------.

Answer- Nepotism

2. Radioactive substances can be produced readily in --------------.

Answer- an atomic pile

3. Pan - American Highway, north-west Alaska to Southernmost Chile is the worlds --------------.

Answer- longest road

4. The 2003 Right Livelihood Honorary Award honors ____, when the jury recognizes "for his steadfast work over many years for a world free of nuclear weapons".

Answer- New Zealand's former Prime Minister David Lange

5. Hater of learning and knowledge -------------.

Answer- Misologist

6. Robert Koch worked on ---------------.

Answer- tuberculosis

7. Steel is more elastic than Rubber because ----------------.

Answer- ratio of stress to strain is more

8. Rabindranath Tagore receive Nobel Prize in 1913 in the field of -----------.

Answer- literature

9. Rajiv Gandhi, Prime Minister of India, was assassinated in ------------------.

Answer- 1991

10. A person interested in reading books and nothing else ----------.

Answer- Book-worm

11. Regular meetings of Trusteeship Council (UNO) are heldonce a year -------------.

Answer- thrice a year

12. The 2012 Olympics Games were held in ------------------.

Answer- London

13. Recently lead free petrol was introduced in our country because --------------.

Answer- they cause less pollution

14. Presently known as the European Union, the EEC was established in ----------------.

Answer- 1958

15. A place where monks live as a secluded community ---------------.

Answer- Monastery

16. Oscar Awards are conferred annually by -----------------.

Answer- Academy of Motion Pictures, arts and sciences, USA

17. Rise of the Chinese civilization along the banks of Hawang 40 took place in -----------------.

Answer- 2205 - 1122 BC

18. South Africa joined the Commonwealth as 51st member in ----------------.

Answer- May 1994

19. Plorence(Chadwick) is the associated place for which of the following sport?

Answer- Skiing

20. Incapable of being seen through ------------.

Answer- Opaque

21. The American General who led the revolt against the British and declared American independence was ---------------.

Answer- George Washington

22. Profit made when an asset is sold more than the price at which it was bought is called ----------------.

Answer- capital-gain

23. One who does not care for literature or art -------------.

Answer- Philistine

24. South Indian temples have ------------------.

Answer- gateway towers shaped like trapezoidal pyramids

25. Oxygen was independently discovered by -----------------.

Answer- Joseph Priestley

26. Rabindranath Tagore is also known as ----------------.

Answer- Gurudev

27. Raj Kapoor received Dada Saheb Phalke Award in -------------.

Answer- 1987

28. A large sleeping-room with many beds ---------------.

Answer- Dormitory

29. Sulphur is not present in ------------.

Answer- chlorapatite

30. Raja Rammohan Roy -------------.

Answer- All of the above

