GK Questions 2020 For July 16 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
1.Giving undue favours to one's own kith and kin --------------.
Answer- Nepotism
2. Radioactive substances can be produced readily in --------------.
Answer- an atomic pile
3. Pan - American Highway, north-west Alaska to Southernmost Chile is the worlds --------------.
Answer- longest road
4. The 2003 Right Livelihood Honorary Award honors ____, when the jury recognizes "for his steadfast work over many years for a world free of nuclear weapons".
Answer- New Zealand's former Prime Minister David Lange
5. Hater of learning and knowledge -------------.
Answer- Misologist
6. Robert Koch worked on ---------------.
Answer- tuberculosis
7. Steel is more elastic than Rubber because ----------------.
Answer- ratio of stress to strain is more
8. Rabindranath Tagore receive Nobel Prize in 1913 in the field of -----------.
Answer- literature
9. Rajiv Gandhi, Prime Minister of India, was assassinated in ------------------.
Answer- 1991
10. A person interested in reading books and nothing else ----------.
Answer- Book-worm
11. Regular meetings of Trusteeship Council (UNO) are heldonce a year -------------.
Answer- thrice a year
12. The 2012 Olympics Games were held in ------------------.
Answer- London
13. Recently lead free petrol was introduced in our country because --------------.
Answer- they cause less pollution
14. Presently known as the European Union, the EEC was established in ----------------.
Answer- 1958
15. A place where monks live as a secluded community ---------------.
Answer- Monastery
16. Oscar Awards are conferred annually by -----------------.
Answer- Academy of Motion Pictures, arts and sciences, USA
17. Rise of the Chinese civilization along the banks of Hawang 40 took place in -----------------.
Answer- 2205 - 1122 BC
18. South Africa joined the Commonwealth as 51st member in ----------------.
Answer- May 1994
19. Plorence(Chadwick) is the associated place for which of the following sport?
Answer- Skiing
20. Incapable of being seen through ------------.
Answer- Opaque
21. The American General who led the revolt against the British and declared American independence was ---------------.
Answer- George Washington
22. Profit made when an asset is sold more than the price at which it was bought is called ----------------.
Answer- capital-gain
23. One who does not care for literature or art -------------.
Answer- Philistine
24. South Indian temples have ------------------.
Answer- gateway towers shaped like trapezoidal pyramids
25. Oxygen was independently discovered by -----------------.
Answer- Joseph Priestley
26. Rabindranath Tagore is also known as ----------------.
Answer- Gurudev
27. Raj Kapoor received Dada Saheb Phalke Award in -------------.
Answer- 1987
28. A large sleeping-room with many beds ---------------.
Answer- Dormitory
29. Sulphur is not present in ------------.
Answer- chlorapatite
30. Raja Rammohan Roy -------------.
Answer- All of the above
