GK Questions 2020 For July 17 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge.
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs.
1. The 2002 Commonwealth Games were held in -----------------.
2. Oxford University was founded in -------------.
3. Soil is formed from the parent rock material by -------------.
4. The air we inhale is a mixture of gases. Which of the following gases in the mixture is highest in percentage?
5. Satyajit Ray received Magsaysay Award for journalism, literature and creative communication arts in ---------------.
6. The countries that had maintained research stations in Antarctica under Antarctic Trade are ---------------.
7. The continuing fight between parties, families, clans, etc -------------.
8. The 'Red Triangle' symbol denotes ---------------.
9. The ancient Olympics Games came to a sudden end when the Roman Emperor Theodosius banned them as paper manifestations. The modern Olympic Games were received after a lapse of nearly ----------------.
10. Study of earthquakes is known as -------------.
11. A building for storing threshed grain --------------.
12. Rangaswamy Cup is associated with -------------.
13. The Africa fund (Action for Resisting Invasion, Colonialism and Apartheid) under India's leadership was instituted by -----------------.
14. The first development flight of SLV-3 took place on --------.
15. Policeman riding on motorcycles as guards to a VIP --------------.
16. P.T. Usha, who came close to bagging a bronze finished fourth in ____ in 1984 Olympics.
17. Rana Pratap Sagar (Rajasthan) is famous for --------------.
18. The 2005 Australian Open Tennis Championship titles for men's and women's singles were won, respectively by ------------.
19. One who is determined to exact full vengeance for wrongs done to him ---------------.
20. Rare Earth factory is situated in ---------------.
21. The chief constituent of gobar gas is -------------.
22. The Enron project is a ------------.
23. Murder of a king ----------.
24. Photophobia is ------------.
25. The agreement according to which the UK, the USA and the former USSR cannot assist other countries in acquiring technology to develop nuclear weapons, is known as ---------------.
26. Penicillin was invented by ---------------.
27. An expression of mild disapproval -------------.
28. Pakistan left the Commonwealth in 1972 but re-joined as 49th member of the Commonwealth in --------------.
29. Reproductive cells in human beings are produced --------------.
30. The chief purpose of crop rotation is to check the loss of topsoil --------------.
1. The 2002 Commonwealth Games were held in -----------------.
Answer- UK
Answer- UK
2. Oxford University was founded in -------------.
Answer- 1163 AD
Answer- 1163 AD
3. Soil is formed from the parent rock material by -------------.
Answer- All of the above
Answer- All of the above
4. The air we inhale is a mixture of gases. Which of the following gases in the mixture is highest in percentage?
Answer- Nitrogen
Answer- Nitrogen
5. Satyajit Ray received Magsaysay Award for journalism, literature and creative communication arts in ---------------.
Answer- 1967
Answer- 1967
6. The countries that had maintained research stations in Antarctica under Antarctic Trade are ---------------.
Answer- All of the above
Answer- All of the above
7. The continuing fight between parties, families, clans, etc -------------.
Answer- Feud
Answer- Feud
8. The 'Red Triangle' symbol denotes ---------------.
Answer- family planning
Answer- family planning
9. The ancient Olympics Games came to a sudden end when the Roman Emperor Theodosius banned them as paper manifestations. The modern Olympic Games were received after a lapse of nearly ----------------.
Answer- fifteen centuries
Answer- fifteen centuries
10. Study of earthquakes is known as -------------.
Answer- seismology
Answer- seismology
11. A building for storing threshed grain --------------.
Answer- Granary
Answer- Granary
12. Rangaswamy Cup is associated with -------------.
Answer- hockey
Answer- hockey
13. The Africa fund (Action for Resisting Invasion, Colonialism and Apartheid) under India's leadership was instituted by -----------------.
Answer- NAM
Answer- NAM
14. The first development flight of SLV-3 took place on --------.
Answer- May 31, 1981
Answer- May 31, 1981
15. Policeman riding on motorcycles as guards to a VIP --------------.
Answer- Outriders
Answer- Outriders
16. P.T. Usha, who came close to bagging a bronze finished fourth in ____ in 1984 Olympics.
Answer- 400 m hurdle
Answer- 400 m hurdle
17. Rana Pratap Sagar (Rajasthan) is famous for --------------.
Answer- hydropower generation
Answer- hydropower generation
18. The 2005 Australian Open Tennis Championship titles for men's and women's singles were won, respectively by ------------.
Answer- Marat Safin and Serena Williams
Answer- Marat Safin and Serena Williams
19. One who is determined to exact full vengeance for wrongs done to him ---------------.
Answer- Vindictive
Answer- Vindictive
20. Rare Earth factory is situated in ---------------.
Answer- Aluva (Kerala)
Answer- Aluva (Kerala)
21. The chief constituent of gobar gas is -------------.
Answer- methane
Answer- methane
22. The Enron project is a ------------.
Answer- gas-fired power project
23. Murder of a king ----------.
Answer- Regicide
24. Photophobia is ------------.
Answer- abnormal intolerance of light
25. The agreement according to which the UK, the USA and the former USSR cannot assist other countries in acquiring technology to develop nuclear weapons, is known as ---------------.
Answer- Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty (NPT)
Answer- Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty (NPT)
26. Penicillin was invented by ---------------.
Answer- Fleming
Answer- Fleming
27. An expression of mild disapproval -------------.
Answer- Reproof
Answer- Reproof
28. Pakistan left the Commonwealth in 1972 but re-joined as 49th member of the Commonwealth in --------------.
Answer- 1991
Answer- 1991
29. Reproductive cells in human beings are produced --------------.
Answer- in greater numbers for a longer period of time in the male
30. The chief purpose of crop rotation is to check the loss of topsoil --------------.
Answer- of its mineral content
Answer- of its mineral content
