GK Questions 2020 For July 17 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for July 17, 2020

1. The 2002 Commonwealth Games were held in -----------------.

Canada

UK

Australia

Malaysia

2. Oxford University was founded in -------------.

1139 AD

1163 AD

215 BC

55 BC

3. Soil is formed from the parent rock material by -------------.

chemical decomposition

physical decomposition

biological decomposition

All of the above

4. The air we inhale is a mixture of gases. Which of the following gases in the mixture is highest in percentage?

Carbon dioxide

Nitrogen

Oxygen

Ozone

5. Satyajit Ray received Magsaysay Award for journalism, literature and creative communication arts in ---------------.

1963

1965

1966

1967

6. The countries that had maintained research stations in Antarctica under Antarctic Trade are ---------------.

Argentina, Australia, Belgium and South Africa

Chili, France and Japan

New Zealand, Norway, the former USSR, the UK and the USA

All of the above

7. The continuing fight between parties, families, clans, etc -------------.

Enmity

Feud

Quarrel

Skirmish

8. The 'Red Triangle' symbol denotes ---------------.

Air India

family planning

culture and civilization

None of the above

9. The ancient Olympics Games came to a sudden end when the Roman Emperor Theodosius banned them as paper manifestations. The modern Olympic Games were received after a lapse of nearly ----------------.

ten centuries

twelve centuries

fifteen centuries

eighteen centuries

10. Study of earthquakes is known as -------------.

ecology

seismology

numismatics

None of the above

11. A building for storing threshed grain --------------.

Hangar

Dockyard

Store

Granary

12. Rangaswamy Cup is associated with -------------.

archery

cricket

football

hockey

13. The Africa fund (Action for Resisting Invasion, Colonialism and Apartheid) under India's leadership was instituted by -----------------.

UNO

SAARC

NAM

the Commonwealth

14. The first development flight of SLV-3 took place on --------.

May 31, 1981

April 17, 1983

December 21, 1999

December 28, 1995

15. Policeman riding on motorcycles as guards to a VIP --------------.

Outriders

Servants

Commandos

Attendants

16. P.T. Usha, who came close to bagging a bronze finished fourth in ____ in 1984 Olympics.

400 m final

800 m final

400 m hurdle

the marathon

17. Rana Pratap Sagar (Rajasthan) is famous for --------------.

hydropower generation

aluminium industry

brassware

sports goods

18. The 2005 Australian Open Tennis Championship titles for men's and women's singles were won, respectively by ------------.

Pete Sampras and Steffi Graf

Rafael Nadal and Venus Williams

Andre Agassi and Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario

Marat Safin and Serena Williams

19. One who is determined to exact full vengeance for wrongs done to him ---------------.

Virulent

Vindictive

Usurer

Vindicator

20. Rare Earth factory is situated in ---------------.

Allepey (Kerala)

Aluva (Kerala)

Ambernath (Maharashtra)

Avadi (Tamil Nadu)

21. The chief constituent of gobar gas is -------------.

ethane

methane

hydrogen

carbon dioxide

22. The Enron project is a ------------.

hydro-electric project

thermal power project

atomic power project

gas-fired power project

23. Murder of a king ----------.

Infanticide

Matricide

Genocide

Regicide

24. Photophobia is ------------.

a disease caused by too much sunlight

abnormal intolerance of light

the adjustment of the eye for light

the ability to perceive light

25. The agreement according to which the UK, the USA and the former USSR cannot assist other countries in acquiring technology to develop nuclear weapons, is known as ---------------.

Izmir Treaty

Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty (NPT)

both (a) and (b)

None of the above

26. Penicillin was invented by ---------------.

Dr Jonas E. Salk

Gregory Mendal

Paul Ehrlich

Fleming

27. An expression of mild disapproval -------------.

Warning

Denigration

Impertinence

Reproof

28. Pakistan left the Commonwealth in 1972 but re-joined as 49th member of the Commonwealth in --------------.

1984

1991

1997

2000

29. Reproductive cells in human beings are produced --------------.

in greater numbers for a longer period in the male

for a longer period in the female than in male

in equal number in both sexes

in greater numbers by the female than by the male

30. The chief purpose of crop rotation is to check the loss of topsoil --------------.

by water erosion

by wind erosion

by weathering

of its mineral content

GK 2020 Answer

1. The 2002 Commonwealth Games were held in -----------------.

Answer- UK

2. Oxford University was founded in -------------.

Answer- 1163 AD

3. Soil is formed from the parent rock material by -------------.

Answer- All of the above

4. The air we inhale is a mixture of gases. Which of the following gases in the mixture is highest in percentage?

Answer- Nitrogen

5. Satyajit Ray received Magsaysay Award for journalism, literature and creative communication arts in ---------------.

Answer- 1967

6. The countries that had maintained research stations in Antarctica under Antarctic Trade are ---------------.

Answer- All of the above

7. The continuing fight between parties, families, clans, etc -------------.

Answer- Feud

8. The 'Red Triangle' symbol denotes ---------------.

Answer- family planning

9. The ancient Olympics Games came to a sudden end when the Roman Emperor Theodosius banned them as paper manifestations. The modern Olympic Games were received after a lapse of nearly ----------------.

Answer- fifteen centuries

10. Study of earthquakes is known as -------------.

Answer- seismology

11. A building for storing threshed grain --------------.

Answer- Granary

12. Rangaswamy Cup is associated with -------------.

Answer- hockey

13. The Africa fund (Action for Resisting Invasion, Colonialism and Apartheid) under India's leadership was instituted by -----------------.

Answer- NAM

14. The first development flight of SLV-3 took place on --------.

Answer- May 31, 1981

15. Policeman riding on motorcycles as guards to a VIP --------------.

Answer- Outriders

16. P.T. Usha, who came close to bagging a bronze finished fourth in ____ in 1984 Olympics.

Answer- 400 m hurdle

17. Rana Pratap Sagar (Rajasthan) is famous for --------------.

Answer- hydropower generation

18. The 2005 Australian Open Tennis Championship titles for men's and women's singles were won, respectively by ------------.

Answer- Marat Safin and Serena Williams

19. One who is determined to exact full vengeance for wrongs done to him ---------------.

Answer- Vindictive

20. Rare Earth factory is situated in ---------------.

Answer- Aluva (Kerala)

21. The chief constituent of gobar gas is -------------.

Answer- methane

22. The Enron project is a ------------.

Answer- gas-fired power project

23. Murder of a king ----------.

Answer- Regicide

24. Photophobia is ------------.

Answer- abnormal intolerance of light

25. The agreement according to which the UK, the USA and the former USSR cannot assist other countries in acquiring technology to develop nuclear weapons, is known as ---------------.

Answer- Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty (NPT)

26. Penicillin was invented by ---------------.

Answer- Fleming

27. An expression of mild disapproval -------------.

Answer- Reproof

28. Pakistan left the Commonwealth in 1972 but re-joined as 49th member of the Commonwealth in --------------.

Answer- 1991

29. Reproductive cells in human beings are produced --------------.

Answer- in greater numbers for a longer period of time in the male

30. The chief purpose of crop rotation is to check the loss of topsoil --------------.

Answer- of its mineral content

