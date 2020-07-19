GK Questions 2020 For July 19 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for July 18, 2020

1.The first man-made satellite, Sputnik I was launched by the former USSR in -----------------.

1957

1955

1967

1970

2. One who does not marry, especially as a religious obligation -----------.

Bachelor

Celibate

Vigin

Recluse

3. The full-fledged Commonwealth Games were first organized in ____ at ____

1930; Hamilton in Canada

1934; London in England

1932; Sydney in Australia

1936; Cardiff in UK

4. The fighter force of the Air Force is comprised of ---------------.

MIG-21 variant

MIG-23s, MIG-25s, MIG-27s, MIG-29s

Jaguars

All of the above

5. The date of operation of first open heart surgery in India was --------------.

July 6, 1959

August 12, 1991

June 20, 1990

January 11, 1985

6. The dance performed by women to invoke rain in Bihar is ---------------.

Jata Jatin

Faguna or Fog

Purbi

Bihu

7. The electron was first identified by ---------------.

J. J. Thompson

J. Kepler

Rutherford

James Chadwick

8. The basic cause of World War II was ----------------.

an unjust Treaty of Versailles

rise of the Nazi Party in Germany

Japan's policy of expansion and imperialism of England and France

All of the above

9. The first meeting of the SAARC was opened in -----------------.

Dhaka, Bangladesh

Bangalore, India

Kathmandu, Nepal

Islamabad, Pakistan

10. The blood pressure of a young male human being is ---------------.

110/70

120/80

135/90

140/100

11. The General Assembly meets every year in regular sessions which begin on ------------.

first Monday in March every year

fourth Monday in September every year

third Tuesday in September every year

Second Tuesday in March every year

12. Wright Brothers are regarded as inventors of the ---------------.

Balloon

Bicycle

Aeroplane

None of the above

13. The first Indian to be awarded the Oscar for lifetime achievements in Cinema in 1992 was ------------.

Satyajit Ray

Bhanu Athaiya

Dilip Kumar

Amitabh Bachchan

14. The conservation of hawks and owls are important to mankind chiefly because these birds eat -------------.

numerous weed seeds

harmful birds

many harmful rodents

harmful reptiles

15. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is a well-known freedom fighter of --------------.

Bangladesh

Myanmar

Pakistan

Afghanistan

16. Richter scale is used for measuring ---------------.

the density of liquid

intensity of earthquakes

velocity of wind

humidity of the air

17. To accustom oneself to a foreign climate ---------------.

Adapt

Adopt

Accustom

Acclimatise

18. Recession is --------------.

slowing down of economic activity over a limited period

during which unemployment may rise and demand and output may fall, leading to slumping in a trade

period that results from the accumulation of unsold goods, owing to fall in demand

All of the above

19. Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Service are an International Airline of --------------.

Afghanistan

Belgium

East Africa

Australia

20. Shares with a fixed rate of dividend that entitle their holders to priority payment over those who hold ordinary shares of a company are called --------------.

preference shares

bull

bear

shareholder

21. In which of the following team events India got a Gold Medal at the 2002 Asian Games?

Kabaddi

Hockey

4 x 200 m Relay

4 x 100 m Relay

22. A person who speaks many languages -----------.

Linguist

Monolingual

Polyglot

Bilingual

23. The 'Black flag' signifies ------------.

revolution/danger

peace

protest

truce

24. India has been represented as a non-permanent member of the Security Council (UNO) during -------------.

1972-73

1984-85

1991-92

All of the above

25. Who is the author of the book, 'Mahaveer: The Soldier who never died'?

Kiran Desai

Amitav Ghosh

K. Srikumar

Aravind Adiga

26. One who does not believe in the existence of God ------------.

Egoist

Atheist

Stoic

Naïve

27. The Republican party is ----------------.

One of the important parties in the USA

the political parties which have no definite principles

the political party which changes with the change in the times and circumstances in the country

All of the above

28. How many Dynes are there in 1 gram weight?

900

375

981

250

29. In 1947, Algeria became politically unified with France but the 80 per cent population revolted against French domination ---------.

Muslim

Hindu

Christian

Jain

30. The National Skill Development Corporation, a not-for-profit public limited company has joined hands with which company to enhance the digital skills of the country's youth?

Paytm

Facebook

Google

Microsoft

GK 2020 Answer

1.The first man-made satellite, Sputnik I was launched by the former USSR in -----------------.

Answer- 1957

2. One who does not marry, especially as a religious obligation -----------.

Answer- Celibate

3. The full-fledged Commonwealth Games were first organized in ____ at ____

Answer- 1930; Hamilton in Canada

4. The fighter force of the Air Force is comprised of ---------------.

Answer- All of the above

5. The date of operation of first open heart surgery in India was --------------.

Answer- July 6, 1959

6. The dance performed by women to invoke rain in Bihar is ---------------.

Answer- Jata Jatin

7. The electron was first identified by ---------------.

Answer- J. J. Thompson

8. The basic cause of World War II was ----------------.

Answer- All of the above

9. The first meeting of the SAARC was opened in -----------------.

Answer- Dhaka, Bangladesh

10. The blood pressure of a young male human being is ---------------.

Answer- 120/80

11. The General Assembly meets every year in regular sessions which begin on ------------.

Answer- third Tuesday in September every year

12. Wright Brothers are regarded as inventors of the ---------------.

Answer- Aeroplane

13. The first Indian to be awarded the Oscar for lifetime achievements in Cinema in 1992 was ------------.

Answer- Satyajit Ray

14. The conservation of hawks and owls are important to mankind chiefly because these birds eat -------------.

Answer- many harmful rodents

15. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is a well-known freedom fighter of --------------.

Answer- Bangladesh

16. Richter scale is used for measuring ---------------.

Answer- the intensity of earthquakes

17. To accustom oneself to a foreign climate ---------------.

Answer- Acclimatise

18. Recession is --------------.

Answer- All of the above

19. Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Service is an International Airline of --------------.

Answer- Australia

20. Shares with a fixed rate of dividend that entitle their holders to priority payment over those who hold ordinary shares of a company are called --------------.

Answer- preference shares

21. In which of the following team events India got a Gold Medal at the 2002 Asian Games?

Answer- Kabaddi

22. A person who speaks many languages -----------.

Answer- Polyglot

23. The 'Black flag' signifies ------------.

Answer- protest

24. India has been represented as a non-permanent member of the Security Council (UNO) during -------------.

Answer- All of the above

25. Who is the author of the book, 'Mahaveer: The Soldier who never died'?

Answer- K. Srikumar

26. One who does not believe in the existence of God ------------.

Answer- Atheist

27. The Republican party is ----------------.

Answer- All of the above

28. How many Dynes are there in 1 gram weight?

Answer- 981

29. In 1947, Algeria became politically unified with France but the 80 per cent population revolted against French domination ---------.

Answer- Muslim

30. The National Skill Development Corporation, a not-for-profit public limited company has joined hands with which company to enhance the digital skills of the country's youth?

Answer- Microsoft

