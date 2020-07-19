GK Questions 2020 For July 19 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1.The first man-made satellite, Sputnik I was launched by the former USSR in -----------------.
2. One who does not marry, especially as a religious obligation -----------.
3. The full-fledged Commonwealth Games were first organized in ____ at ____
4. The fighter force of the Air Force is comprised of ---------------.
5. The date of operation of first open heart surgery in India was --------------.
6. The dance performed by women to invoke rain in Bihar is ---------------.
7. The electron was first identified by ---------------.
8. The basic cause of World War II was ----------------.
9. The first meeting of the SAARC was opened in -----------------.
10. The blood pressure of a young male human being is ---------------.
11. The General Assembly meets every year in regular sessions which begin on ------------.
12. Wright Brothers are regarded as inventors of the ---------------.
13. The first Indian to be awarded the Oscar for lifetime achievements in Cinema in 1992 was ------------.
14. The conservation of hawks and owls are important to mankind chiefly because these birds eat -------------.
15. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is a well-known freedom fighter of --------------.
16. Richter scale is used for measuring ---------------.
17. To accustom oneself to a foreign climate ---------------.
18. Recession is --------------.
19. Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Service are an International Airline of --------------.
20. Shares with a fixed rate of dividend that entitle their holders to priority payment over those who hold ordinary shares of a company are called --------------.
21. In which of the following team events India got a Gold Medal at the 2002 Asian Games?
22. A person who speaks many languages -----------.
23. The 'Black flag' signifies ------------.
24. India has been represented as a non-permanent member of the Security Council (UNO) during -------------.
25. Who is the author of the book, 'Mahaveer: The Soldier who never died'?
26. One who does not believe in the existence of God ------------.
27. The Republican party is ----------------.
28. How many Dynes are there in 1 gram weight?
29. In 1947, Algeria became politically unified with France but the 80 per cent population revolted against French domination ---------.
30. The National Skill Development Corporation, a not-for-profit public limited company has joined hands with which company to enhance the digital skills of the country's youth?
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1.The first man-made satellite, Sputnik I was launched by the former USSR in -----------------.
Answer- 1957
2. One who does not marry, especially as a religious obligation -----------.
Answer- Celibate
3. The full-fledged Commonwealth Games were first organized in ____ at ____
Answer- 1930; Hamilton in Canada
4. The fighter force of the Air Force is comprised of ---------------.
Answer- All of the above
5. The date of operation of first open heart surgery in India was --------------.
Answer- July 6, 1959
6. The dance performed by women to invoke rain in Bihar is ---------------.
Answer- Jata Jatin
7. The electron was first identified by ---------------.
Answer- J. J. Thompson
8. The basic cause of World War II was ----------------.
Answer- All of the above
9. The first meeting of the SAARC was opened in -----------------.
Answer- Dhaka, Bangladesh
10. The blood pressure of a young male human being is ---------------.
Answer- 120/80
11. The General Assembly meets every year in regular sessions which begin on ------------.
Answer- third Tuesday in September every year
12. Wright Brothers are regarded as inventors of the ---------------.
Answer- Aeroplane
13. The first Indian to be awarded the Oscar for lifetime achievements in Cinema in 1992 was ------------.
Answer- Satyajit Ray
14. The conservation of hawks and owls are important to mankind chiefly because these birds eat -------------.
Answer- many harmful rodents
15. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is a well-known freedom fighter of --------------.
Answer- Bangladesh
16. Richter scale is used for measuring ---------------.
Answer- the intensity of earthquakes
17. To accustom oneself to a foreign climate ---------------.
Answer- Acclimatise
18. Recession is --------------.
Answer- All of the above
19. Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Service is an International Airline of --------------.
Answer- Australia
20. Shares with a fixed rate of dividend that entitle their holders to priority payment over those who hold ordinary shares of a company are called --------------.
Answer- preference shares
21. In which of the following team events India got a Gold Medal at the 2002 Asian Games?
Answer- Kabaddi
22. A person who speaks many languages -----------.
Answer- Polyglot
23. The 'Black flag' signifies ------------.
Answer- protest
24. India has been represented as a non-permanent member of the Security Council (UNO) during -------------.
Answer- All of the above
25. Who is the author of the book, 'Mahaveer: The Soldier who never died'?
Answer- K. Srikumar
26. One who does not believe in the existence of God ------------.
Answer- Atheist
27. The Republican party is ----------------.
Answer- All of the above
28. How many Dynes are there in 1 gram weight?
Answer- 981
29. In 1947, Algeria became politically unified with France but the 80 per cent population revolted against French domination ---------.
Answer- Muslim
30. The National Skill Development Corporation, a not-for-profit public limited company has joined hands with which company to enhance the digital skills of the country's youth?
Answer- Microsoft
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs