GK Questions 2020 For July 19 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Aspirants preparing for UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government & competitive exams can read daily gk questions 2020 updates here.

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for July 18, 2020

1.The first man-made satellite, Sputnik I was launched by the former USSR in -----------------.

  • 1957
  • 1955
  • 1967
  • 1970

2. One who does not marry, especially as a religious obligation -----------.

  • Bachelor
  • Celibate
  • Vigin
  • Recluse

3. The full-fledged Commonwealth Games were first organized in ____ at ____

  • 1930; Hamilton in Canada
  • 1934; London in England
  • 1932; Sydney in Australia
  • 1936; Cardiff in UK

4. The fighter force of the Air Force is comprised of ---------------.

  • MIG-21 variant
  • MIG-23s, MIG-25s, MIG-27s, MIG-29s
  • Jaguars
  • All of the above

5. The date of operation of first open heart surgery in India was --------------.

  • July 6, 1959
  • August 12, 1991
  • June 20, 1990
  • January 11, 1985

6. The dance performed by women to invoke rain in Bihar is ---------------.

  • Jata Jatin
  • Faguna or Fog
  • Purbi
  • Bihu

7. The electron was first identified by ---------------.

  • J. J. Thompson
  • J. Kepler
  •  Rutherford
  • James Chadwick

8. The basic cause of World War II was ----------------.

  • an unjust Treaty of Versailles
  • rise of the Nazi Party in Germany
  • Japan's policy of expansion and imperialism of England and France
  • All of the above

9. The first meeting of the SAARC was opened in -----------------.

  • Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Bangalore, India
  • Kathmandu, Nepal
  • Islamabad, Pakistan

10. The blood pressure of a young male human being is ---------------.

  • 110/70
  • 120/80
  • 135/90
  • 140/100

11. The General Assembly meets every year in regular sessions which begin on ------------.

  • first Monday in March every year
  • fourth Monday in September every year
  • third Tuesday in September every year
  • Second Tuesday in March every year

12. Wright Brothers are regarded as inventors of the ---------------.

  • Balloon
  • Bicycle
  • Aeroplane
  • None of the above

13. The first Indian to be awarded the Oscar for lifetime achievements in Cinema in 1992 was ------------.

  • Satyajit Ray
  • Bhanu Athaiya
  • Dilip Kumar
  • Amitabh Bachchan

14. The conservation of hawks and owls are important to mankind chiefly because these birds eat -------------.

  • numerous weed seeds
  • harmful birds
  • many harmful rodents
  • harmful reptiles

15. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is a well-known freedom fighter of --------------.

  • Bangladesh
  • Myanmar
  • Pakistan
  • Afghanistan

16. Richter scale is used for measuring ---------------.

  • the density of liquid
  • intensity of earthquakes
  • velocity of wind
  • humidity of the air

17. To accustom oneself to a foreign climate ---------------.

  • Adapt
  • Adopt
  • Accustom
  • Acclimatise

18. Recession is --------------.

  • slowing down of economic activity over a limited period
  • during which unemployment may rise and demand and output may fall, leading to slumping in a trade
  • period that results from the accumulation of unsold goods, owing to fall in demand
  • All of the above

19. Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Service are an International Airline of --------------.

  • Afghanistan
  • Belgium
  • East Africa
  • Australia

20. Shares with a fixed rate of dividend that entitle their holders to priority payment over those who hold ordinary shares of a company are called --------------.

  • preference shares
  • bull
  • bear
  • shareholder

21. In which of the following team events India got a Gold Medal at the 2002 Asian Games?

  • Kabaddi
  • Hockey
  • 4 x 200 m Relay
  • 4 x 100 m Relay

22. A person who speaks many languages -----------.

  • Linguist
  • Monolingual
  • Polyglot
  • Bilingual

23. The 'Black flag' signifies ------------.

  • revolution/danger
  • peace
  • protest
  • truce

24. India has been represented as a non-permanent member of the Security Council (UNO) during -------------.

  • 1972-73
  • 1984-85
  • 1991-92
  • All of the above

25. Who is the author of the book, 'Mahaveer: The Soldier who never died'?

  • Kiran Desai
  • Amitav Ghosh
  • K. Srikumar
  • Aravind Adiga

26. One who does not believe in the existence of God ------------.

  • Egoist
  • Atheist
  • Stoic
  • Naïve

27. The Republican party is ----------------.

  • One of the important parties in the USA
  • the political parties which have no definite principles
  • the political party which changes with the change in the times and circumstances in the country
  • All of the above

28. How many Dynes are there in 1 gram weight?

  • 900
  • 375
  • 981
  • 250

29. In 1947, Algeria became politically unified with France but the 80 per cent population revolted against French domination ---------.

  • Muslim
  • Hindu
  • Christian
  • Jain

30. The National Skill Development Corporation, a not-for-profit public limited company has joined hands with which company to enhance the digital skills of the country's youth?

  • Paytm
  • Facebook
  • Google
  • Microsoft

GK 2020 Answer

1.The first man-made satellite, Sputnik I was launched by the former USSR in -----------------.

Answer- 1957

2. One who does not marry, especially as a religious obligation -----------.

Answer- Celibate

3. The full-fledged Commonwealth Games were first organized in ____ at ____

Answer- 1930; Hamilton in Canada

4. The fighter force of the Air Force is comprised of ---------------.

Answer- All of the above

5. The date of operation of first open heart surgery in India was --------------.

Answer- July 6, 1959

6. The dance performed by women to invoke rain in Bihar is ---------------.

Answer- Jata Jatin

7. The electron was first identified by ---------------.

Answer- J. J. Thompson

8. The basic cause of World War II was ----------------.

Answer- All of the above

9. The first meeting of the SAARC was opened in -----------------.

Answer- Dhaka, Bangladesh

10. The blood pressure of a young male human being is ---------------.

Answer- 120/80

11. The General Assembly meets every year in regular sessions which begin on ------------.

Answer- third Tuesday in September every year

12. Wright Brothers are regarded as inventors of the ---------------.

Answer- Aeroplane

13. The first Indian to be awarded the Oscar for lifetime achievements in Cinema in 1992 was ------------.

Answer- Satyajit Ray

14. The conservation of hawks and owls are important to mankind chiefly because these birds eat -------------.

Answer- many harmful rodents

15. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is a well-known freedom fighter of --------------.

Answer- Bangladesh

16. Richter scale is used for measuring ---------------.

Answer- the intensity of earthquakes

17. To accustom oneself to a foreign climate ---------------.

Answer- Acclimatise

18. Recession is --------------.

Answer- All of the above

19. Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Service is an International Airline of --------------.

Answer- Australia

20. Shares with a fixed rate of dividend that entitle their holders to priority payment over those who hold ordinary shares of a company are called --------------.

Answer- preference shares

21. In which of the following team events India got a Gold Medal at the 2002 Asian Games?

Answer- Kabaddi

22. A person who speaks many languages -----------.

Answer- Polyglot

23. The 'Black flag' signifies ------------.

Answer- protest

24. India has been represented as a non-permanent member of the Security Council (UNO) during -------------.

Answer- All of the above

25. Who is the author of the book, 'Mahaveer: The Soldier who never died'?

Answer- K. Srikumar

26. One who does not believe in the existence of God ------------.

Answer- Atheist

27. The Republican party is ----------------.

Answer- All of the above

28. How many Dynes are there in 1 gram weight?

Answer- 981

29. In 1947, Algeria became politically unified with France but the 80 per cent population revolted against French domination ---------.

Answer- Muslim

30. The National Skill Development Corporation, a not-for-profit public limited company has joined hands with which company to enhance the digital skills of the country's youth?

Answer- Microsoft

