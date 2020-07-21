GK Questions 2020 For July 21 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
1. The headquarter of the International Court of Justice (UNO) are located at -------------.
2. The first NAM (Non-Aligned Movement) conference was held at --------------.
3. The first Asian Games were held in 1951 at ---------------.
4. The headquarter of OAU (Organization of African Unity) are at --------------.
5. The official languages of the United Nations are ---------------.
6. The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation was created in ----------------.
7. One who is honourably discharged from service ------------------.
8. The restoration o the Olympic Games at the end of the last century was at the initiative of a/an ----------------.
9. The Olympic Flame, was, for the first time, ceremonially lighted and burnt in a giant torch at the entrance of the stadium at -----------------.
10. The purpose of the United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) is ------------------.
11. The refrigerant commonly used for domestic refrigerators is ---------------.
12. The site of the third oldest civilisation after the Sumerian and Egyptian, Mohenjo-Daro, was Built-in --------------.
13. Present opposing arguments or evidence ------------------.
14. The reaction which converts sugar solution into alcohol is an example of ------------.
15. The parts of the Mahabharata which include Bhagawad Gita is ------------.
16. The National Sports Festival for women was, for the first time, organized in ---------------.
17. The ozone layer restricts -----------------.
18. The SAF (South Asian Federation) Game, as a part of the SAARC programme, was first held in ---------------------.
19. The policy of extending a country's empire and influence ----------------.
20. The news agency Reuters belongs to which of the following country?
21. The principal bodies of the UNO are -----------------.
I. The General Assembly and the Security Council
II. The Economic and Social Council
III. International Court of Justice
IV. Trusteeship Council and secretariat
22. The saffron colour in the national flag signifies ----------------.
23. The national sport of Canada is -----------------.
24. Of outstanding significance ---------------.
25. The normal term of office for which the President and Vice-President of the International Court of Justice are elected is --------------.
26. The ruling party of Singapore, where no opposition parties are allowed is called -----------------.
27. The Scottish bacteriologist who discovered penicillin was ----------------------.
28. Code of diplomatic etiquette and precedence --------------------.
29. The Secretary-General is required to submit an annual report on the work of the UN to -----------------.
30. The normal threshold of hearing is around -------------.
1. The headquarter of the International Court of Justice (UNO) are located at -------------.
Answer- Hague (Netherlands)
2. The first NAM (Non-Aligned Movement) conference was held at --------------.
Answer- Belgrade (Yugoslavia)
3. The first Asian Games were held in 1951 at ---------------.
Answer- New Delhi, India
4. The headquarter of OAU (Organization of African Unity) are at --------------.
Answer- Jakarta, Indonesia
5. The official languages of the United Nations are ---------------.
Answer- Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish
6. The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation was created in ----------------.
Answer- 1949
7. One who is honourably discharged from service ------------------.
Answer- Relieved
8. The restoration o the Olympic Games at the end of the last century was at the initiative of a/an ----------------.
Answer- French baron
9. The Olympic Flame, was, for the first time, ceremonially lighted and burnt in a giant torch at the entrance of the stadium at -----------------.
Answer- Amsterdam Games (1928)
10. The purpose of the United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) is ------------------.
Answer- All of the above
11. The refrigerant commonly used for domestic refrigerators is ---------------.
Answer- ammonia
12. The site of the third oldest civilisation after the Sumerian and Egyptian, Mohenjo-Daro, was built-in --------------.
Answer- 2500 BC
13. Present opposing arguments or evidence ------------------.
Answer- Rebut
14. The reaction which converts sugar solution into alcohol is an example of ------------.
Answer- fermentation
15. The parts of the Mahabharata which include Bhagawad Gita is ------------.
Answer- more than 2500 years old
16. The National Sports Festival for women was, for the first time, organized in ---------------.
Answer- 1975
17. The ozone layer restricts -----------------.
Answer- ultraviolet radiation
18. The SAF (South Asian Federation) Game, as a part of the SAARC programme, was first held in ---------------------.
Answer- 1984
19. The policy of extending a country's empire and influence ----------------.
Answer- Imperialism
20. The news agency Reuters belongs to which of the following country?
Answer- UK
21. The principal bodies of the UNO are -----------------.
Answer- All of the above
22. The saffron colour in the national flag signifies ----------------.
Answer- courage and Sacrifice
23. The national sport of Canada is -----------------.
Answer- lacrosse
24. Of outstanding significance ---------------.
Answer- Monumental
25. The normal term of office for which the President and Vice-President of the International Court of Justice are elected is --------------.
Answer- three years
26. The ruling party of Singapore, where no opposition parties are allowed is called -----------------.
Answer- People's Action Party
27. The Scottish bacteriologist who discovered penicillin was ----------------------.
Answer- Alexander Fleming
28. Code of diplomatic etiquette and precedence --------------------.
Answer- Protocol
29. The Secretary-General is required to submit an annual report on the work of the UN to -----------------.
Answer- the General Assembly
30. The normal threshold of hearing is around -------------.
Answer- 25-45 db
