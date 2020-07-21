GK Questions 2020 For July 21 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for July 21, 2020

1. The headquarter of the International Court of Justice (UNO) are located at -------------.

Hague (Netherlands)

Addis Ababa

Bangkok

New York, USA

2. The first NAM (Non-Aligned Movement) conference was held at --------------.

Belgrade (Yugoslavia)

Caire (Egypt)

Lusaka (Zambia)

Algeria (Algeria)

3. The first Asian Games were held in 1951 at ---------------.

New Delhi, India

Manila, Philippines

Tokyo, Japan

Jakarta, Indonesia

4. The headquarter of OAU (Organization of African Unity) are at --------------.

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Washington DC

Paris

Jakarta, Indonesia

5. The official languages of the United Nations are ---------------.

African, Chinese, English, French, German and Spanish

Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish

Arabic, Japanese, Chinese, English, French and German

Chinese, English, French, Hindi, Japanese and Spanish

6. The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation was created in ----------------.

1945

1947

1949

1951

7. One who is honourably discharged from service ------------------.

Retired

Emeritus

Relieved

Emancipated

8. The restoration o the Olympic Games at the end of the last century was at the initiative of a/an ----------------.

French baron

Greek philosopher

German philanthropist

English duke

9. The Olympic Flame, was, for the first time, ceremonially lighted and burnt in a giant torch at the entrance of the stadium at -----------------.

Athens Games (1896)

London Games (1908)

Paris Games (1924)

Amsterdam Games (1928)

10. The purpose of the United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) is ------------------.

studying population dynamics

collecting population data

evolving population policies, family planning and related programmes

All of the above

11. The refrigerant commonly used for domestic refrigerators is ---------------.

alcohol

ammonia

neon

None of the above

12. The site of the third oldest civilisation after the Sumerian and Egyptian, Mohenjo-Daro, was Built-in --------------.

2500 BC

2500-2000 BC

2300 BC

2200 BC

13. Present opposing arguments or evidence ------------------.

Criticise

Rebuff

Reprimand

Rebut

14. The reaction which converts sugar solution into alcohol is an example of ------------.

saponification

hydrogenation

fermentation

hydrolysis

15. The parts of the Mahabharata which include Bhagawad Gita is ------------.

more then 100 years old

more then 2500 years old

more then 1500 years old

None of the above

16. The National Sports Festival for women was, for the first time, organized in ---------------.

1970

1975

1980

1985

17. The ozone layer restricts -----------------.

visible light

infrared radiation

x-rays and gamma rays

ultraviolet radiation

18. The SAF (South Asian Federation) Game, as a part of the SAARC programme, was first held in ---------------------.

1964

1974

1984

1994

19. The policy of extending a country's empire and influence ----------------.

Communism

Internationalism

Capitalism

Imperialism

20. The news agency Reuters belongs to which of the following country?

Palestine

Yugoslavia

Vietnam

UK

21. The principal bodies of the UNO are -----------------.

I. The General Assembly and the Security Council

II. The Economic and Social Council

III. International Court of Justice

IV. Trusteeship Council and secretariat

I

I, II

I,II,III

All of the above

22. The saffron colour in the national flag signifies ----------------.

truth and peace

courage and Sacrifice

faith and chivalry

None of the above

23. The national sport of Canada is -----------------.

tennis and cricket

lacrosse

judo

rugby and football

24. Of outstanding significance ---------------.

Monumental

Rational

Ominous

Evident

25. The normal term of office for which the President and Vice-President of the International Court of Justice are elected is --------------.

three years

five years

seven years

nine years

26. The ruling party of Singapore, where no opposition parties are allowed is called -----------------.

People's Party

People's Action Party

Labour Party

Communist Party

27. The Scottish bacteriologist who discovered penicillin was ----------------------.

Alexander Fleming

Albert Einstein

Archimeder

Aryabhatta

28. Code of diplomatic etiquette and precedence --------------------.

Statesmanship

Formalism

Hierarchy

Protocol

29. The Secretary-General is required to submit an annual report on the work of the UN to -----------------.

the General Assembly

the Security Council

the Trusteeship Council

All of the above simultaneously

30. The normal threshold of hearing is around -------------.

60-80 db

45-60 db

100-120 db

25-45 db

GK 2020 Answer

1. The headquarter of the International Court of Justice (UNO) are located at -------------.

Answer- Hague (Netherlands)

2. The first NAM (Non-Aligned Movement) conference was held at --------------.

Answer- Belgrade (Yugoslavia)

3. The first Asian Games were held in 1951 at ---------------.

Answer- New Delhi, India

4. The headquarter of OAU (Organization of African Unity) are at --------------.

Answer- Jakarta, Indonesia

5. The official languages of the United Nations are ---------------.

Answer- Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish

6. The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation was created in ----------------.

Answer- 1949

7. One who is honourably discharged from service ------------------.

Answer- Relieved

8. The restoration o the Olympic Games at the end of the last century was at the initiative of a/an ----------------.

Answer- French baron

9. The Olympic Flame, was, for the first time, ceremonially lighted and burnt in a giant torch at the entrance of the stadium at -----------------.

Answer- Amsterdam Games (1928)

10. The purpose of the United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) is ------------------.

Answer- All of the above

11. The refrigerant commonly used for domestic refrigerators is ---------------.

Answer- ammonia

12. The site of the third oldest civilisation after the Sumerian and Egyptian, Mohenjo-Daro, was built-in --------------.

Answer- 2500 BC

13. Present opposing arguments or evidence ------------------.

Answer- Rebut

14. The reaction which converts sugar solution into alcohol is an example of ------------.

Answer- fermentation

15. The parts of the Mahabharata which include Bhagawad Gita is ------------.

Answer- more than 2500 years old

16. The National Sports Festival for women was, for the first time, organized in ---------------.

Answer- 1975

17. The ozone layer restricts -----------------.

Answer- ultraviolet radiation

18. The SAF (South Asian Federation) Game, as a part of the SAARC programme, was first held in ---------------------.

Answer- 1984

19. The policy of extending a country's empire and influence ----------------.

Answer- Imperialism

20. The news agency Reuters belongs to which of the following country?

Answer- UK

21. The principal bodies of the UNO are -----------------.

Answer- All of the above

22. The saffron colour in the national flag signifies ----------------.

Answer- courage and Sacrifice

23. The national sport of Canada is -----------------.

Answer- lacrosse

24. Of outstanding significance ---------------.

Answer- Monumental

25. The normal term of office for which the President and Vice-President of the International Court of Justice are elected is --------------.

Answer- three years

26. The ruling party of Singapore, where no opposition parties are allowed is called -----------------.

Answer- People's Action Party

27. The Scottish bacteriologist who discovered penicillin was ----------------------.

Answer- Alexander Fleming

28. Code of diplomatic etiquette and precedence --------------------.

Answer- Protocol

29. The Secretary-General is required to submit an annual report on the work of the UN to -----------------.

Answer- the General Assembly

30. The normal threshold of hearing is around -------------.

Answer- 25-45 db

