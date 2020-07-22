GK Questions 2020 For July 22 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
11. The normal threshold of hearing is around ---------------.
12. The name of Ronaldinho is associated with the game of -----------------.
13. The number of judges is European Court of Human Rights are -----------.
14. The SI unit of ___ is named after Andre Marie Ampere.
15. The refrigerant commonly used for domestic refrigerators is -------------.
16. The range of missile Agni is approximately ----------------.
17. The Roman governor and principal assassin in the murder of Julies Caesar was ------------------.
18. The national flag was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India on ----------------.
19. The normal term of office for which the President and Vice-President of the International Court of Justice are elected is ---------------.
20. The process of revival of learning that swept across Europe in 15th and 16th centuries is called ------------------.
21. The term of office of the UN Secretary-General is -----------------.
22. The regional economic commissions of the Economic and social Council (UNO) are -----------.
23. The ozone layer is being destroyed by chlorofluorocarbons. In this regard which do you consider as the most harmful?
24. The red blood cells are in the -------------.
25. The Newspaper Paravada is taken out in ------------.
26. The playground of baseball is known as ---------------.
27. The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation was created in ------------.
28. The revival work of the Olympic Games was undertaken by Baron Pierre deCoubertin after a lapse of 15 centuries. The first modern Games were held in 1896 at -----------------.
29. The Olympic Symbol (Summer Games) comprises five rings or circles linked together to represent ----------------.
30. The sacred text of Confucianism is ----------------.
Answer- We discussed about the problem so thoroughly
Answer- got drowned in the Pacific Ocean.
Answer- I could not put up in a hotel
Answer- is free now from the narrow vested interests.
Answer- I will have helped him.
Answer- on behalf of the railways.
Answer- expressed doubt if
Answer- I have got
Answer- No error.
Answer- and never you will get it back.
Answer- 25-45 db
Answer- football
Answer- 47
Answer- electric current
Answer- ammonia
Answer- 1200-2000 km
Answer- Marcus Junius Brutus
Answer- July 22, 1947
Answer- three years
Answer- renaissance
Answer- five years
Answer- All of the above
Answer- Chlorine atom
Answer- bone marrow
Answer- Moscow
Answer- diamond
Answer- 1949
Answer- Athens
Answer- both (a) and (b)
Answer- The Analects
