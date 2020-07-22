GK Questions 2020 For July 22 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Top GK Questions for July 22, 2020

1. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

We discussed about the problem so thoroughly

on the eve of the examination

that I found it very easy to work it out.

No error.

2. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

An Indian ship

laden with merchandise

got drowned in the Pacific Ocean.

No error.

3. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

I could not put up in a hotel

because the boarding and lodging charges

were exorbitant.

No error.

4. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

The Indian radio

which was previously controlled by the British rulers

is free now from the narrow vested interests.

No error.

5. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

If I had known

this yesterday

I will have helped him.

No error.

6. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

A lot of travel delay is caused

due to the inefficiency and lack of good management

on behalf of the railways.

No error.

7. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

One of the members

expressed doubt if

the Minister was an atheist.

No error.

8. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

I have got

my M.S degree

in 1988.

No error.

9. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Having received your letter

this morning, we are writing

to thank you for the same.

No error.

10. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

If you lend him a book

he will lend it to some one else

and never you will get it back.

No error.

11. The normal threshold of hearing is around ---------------.

60-80 db

45-60 db

100-120 db

25-45 db

12. The name of Ronaldinho is associated with the game of -----------------.

football

hockey

gymnastics

badminton

13. The number of judges is European Court of Human Rights are -----------.

5

11

47

15

14. The SI unit of ___ is named after Andre Marie Ampere.

power

potential difference

electric current

energy

15. The refrigerant commonly used for domestic refrigerators is -------------.

alcohol

ammonia

neon

None of the above

16. The range of missile Agni is approximately ----------------.

150 km

1200-2000 km

500 m to 9 km

4 km

17. The Roman governor and principal assassin in the murder of Julies Caesar was ------------------.

Marcus Junius Brutus

Marco Polo

Leon Trotsky

Karl Markx

18. The national flag was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India on ----------------.

August 15, 1947

July 22, 1947

January 26, 1950

January 2, 1950

19. The normal term of office for which the President and Vice-President of the International Court of Justice are elected is ---------------.

three years

five years

seven years

nine years

20. The process of revival of learning that swept across Europe in 15th and 16th centuries is called ------------------.

feudalisam

crusade

renaissance

communism

21. The term of office of the UN Secretary-General is -----------------.

three years

four years

five years

six years

22. The regional economic commissions of the Economic and social Council (UNO) are -----------.

ECE (Economic Commission of Europe) and ESCAP (Economic and Social Commission for Asia)

ECLA (Economic Commission for Latin America) and ECA (Economic Commission for Africa)

ECWA (Economic Commission for Western Asia) and ECLA

All of the above

23. The ozone layer is being destroyed by chlorofluorocarbons. In this regard which do you consider as the most harmful?

Carbon atom

Chlorine atom

Fluorine atom

The entire compound

24. The red blood cells are in the -------------.

heart

liver

lymph nodes

bone marrow

25. The Newspaper Paravada is taken out in ------------.

London

Beijing

Jakarta

Moscow

26. The playground of baseball is known as ---------------.

court

diamond

ring

pitch

27. The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation was created in ------------.

1945

1947

1949

1951

28. The revival work of the Olympic Games was undertaken by Baron Pierre deCoubertin after a lapse of 15 centuries. The first modern Games were held in 1896 at -----------------.

Athens

London

Paris

St. Louis

29. The Olympic Symbol (Summer Games) comprises five rings or circles linked together to represent ----------------.

the sporting friendship of all people

the five continents

both (a) and (b)

None of the above

30. The sacred text of Confucianism is ----------------.

The Tripitaka

The Analects

Quran

no specific text

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

GK 2020 Answer

1. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- We discussed about the problem so thoroughly

2. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- got drowned in the Pacific Ocean.

3. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- I could not put up in a hotel

4. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- is free now from the narrow vested interests.

5. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- I will have helped him.

6. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- on behalf of the railways.

Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- expressed doubt if

8. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- I have got

9. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- No error.

10. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- and never you will get it back.

11. The normal threshold of hearing is around ---------------.

Answer- 25-45 db

12. The name of Ronaldinho is associated with the game of -----------------.

Answer- football

13. The number of judges is European Court of Human Rights are -----------.

Answer- 47

14. The SI unit of ___ is named after Andre Marie Ampere.

Answer- electric current

15. The refrigerant commonly used for domestic refrigerators is -------------.

Answer- ammonia

16. The range of missile Agni is approximately ----------------.

Answer- 1200-2000 km

17. The Roman governor and principal assassin in the murder of Julies Caesar was ------------------.

Answer- Marcus Junius Brutus

18. The national flag was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India on ----------------.

Answer- July 22, 1947

19. The normal term of office for which the President and Vice-President of the International Court of Justice are elected is ---------------.

Answer- three years

20. The process of revival of learning that swept across Europe in 15th and 16th centuries is called ------------------.

Answer- renaissance

21. The term of office of the UN Secretary-General is -----------------.

Answer- five years

22. The regional economic commissions of the Economic and social Council (UNO) are -----------.

Answer- All of the above

23. The ozone layer is being destroyed by chlorofluorocarbons. In this regard which do you consider as the most harmful?

Answer- Chlorine atom

24. The red blood cells are in the -------------.

Answer- bone marrow

25. The Newspaper Paravada is taken out in ------------.

Answer- Moscow

26. The playground of baseball is known as ---------------.

Answer- diamond

27. The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation was created in ------------.

Answer- 1949

28. The revival work of the Olympic Games was undertaken by Baron Pierre deCoubertin after a lapse of 15 centuries. The first modern Games were held in 1896 at -----------------.

Answer- Athens

29. The Olympic Symbol (Summer Games) comprises five rings or circles linked together to represent ----------------.

Answer- both (a) and (b)

30. The sacred text of Confucianism is ----------------.

Answer- The Analects

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs