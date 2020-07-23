GK Questions 2020 For July 23 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

Top GK Questions for July 23, 2020

1. The principal bodies of the UNO are ---------------.

I.The General Assembly and the Security Council

II. The Economic and Social Council

III. International Court of Justice

IV. Trusteeship Council and secretariat

I

I, II

I,II,III

All of the above

2. The significance of the lotus symbol is ------------.

culture and civilisation

peace

justice

sign of mourning, in protest

3. The prize given to individuals fighting for freedom, independence and dignity of people is ------------.

Simon Bolivai Prize

Golden Bear Award

David Cohen Award

Owen Global Award

4. The state having maximum cities is -------------.

Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal

Madhya Pradesh

Kerala

5. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

According to the Bible

it is meek and humble

who shall inherit the earth.

No error.

6. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Do the roses in your garden smell

more sweetly

than those in ours?

No error.

7. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Block of Residential flats

are coming up

near our house.

No error

8. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

You can get

all the information that you want

in this book.

No error.

9. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

The students were

awaiting for

the arrival of the chief guest.

No error.

10. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Sixty miles

are

a good distance.

No error.

11. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

They have been

very close friends

until they quarrelled

No error.

12. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

When the dentist came in

my tooth was stopped aching

out of fear that I might lose my tooth.

No error.

13. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

It is the duty of every citizen to do his utmost

to defend the hardly-won

freedom of the country.

No error.

14. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

No sooner did I open the door

when the rain, heavy and stormy, rushed in

making us shiver from head to foot

No error.

15. The National Convention framed the new Republican constitution of France in 1795, according to which ---------------.

the executive authority of the state was vested in a committee of five directors, called the Directory

a bicameral legislature was established

both (a) and (b)

None of the above

16. The Rh factor refers to ----------------.

a protein substance found in the blood of some people

a hormone carried by the blood

the ratio of red corpuscles to white corpuscles in the blood

a process that speeds up the clotting of blood

17. The national museum is located at ---------------.

Mumbai

Lucknow

New Delhi

Pune

18. The number of permanent members of the UN Security Council is ----------------.

3

4

5

6

19. The Sports Authority of India is was registered as a society in -----------------.

1982

1983

1984

1985

20. The Reliance Cup is associated with ------------------.

seaplane race (England)

world badminton (women)

badminton

cricket

21. The only Indian woman who becomes President of the World Health Organisation so far is/was ---------------.

Smt. Kamala Devi Chattopadhyaya

Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur

Smt. Vijayalakshmi Pandit

Dr Sushila Nayar

22. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, awards the Nobel Prize in ---------------.

physics

economics

chemistry

both (a) and (c)

23. The playground of lawn tennis is called -----------------.

court

ring

arena

rink

24. The National Emblem was adopted by Government of India on ----------------.

January 26, 1950

August 15, 1947

August 2, 1950

July 12, 1947

25. The News Agency "Associated Press" is of ---------------.

Indonesia

America

Bangladesh

China

26. The prize-winning the title of Arundhati Roy for Booker's Prize in 1997 was ---------------.

Amsterdam

The God of Small Things

Disgrace

Last Orders

27. The NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) was established on ---------------.

April 4, 1949

September 1, 1966

December 12, 1990

January 20, 1950

28. The scientist who first discovered that the earth revolves around the sun was ----------------.

Newton

Dalton

Copernicus

Einstein

29. The Olympic Flame was lit for the first time at the Amsterdam stadium in ----------------.

1981

1928

1938

1948

30. The 'pulse' of the aquatic environment can be ascertained by measuring ------------------.

nitrogen

oxygen

alkalinity

conductivity

GK 2020 Answer

1. Answer- All of the above

Answer- All of the above

2. Answer- culture and civilisation

Answer- culture and civilisation

3. Answer- Simon Bolivai Prize

Answer- Simon Bolivai Prize

4. Answer- Uttar Pradesh

Answer- Uttar Pradesh

5. Answer- it is meek and humble

Answer- it is meek and humble

6. Answer- more sweetly

Answer- more sweetly

7. Answer- Block of Residential flats

Answer- Block of Residential flats

8. Answer- all the information that you want

Answer- all the information that you want

9. Answer- awaiting for

Answer- awaiting for

10. Answer- are

Answer- are

11. Answer- They have been

Answer- They have been

12. Answer- my tooth was stopped aching

Answer- my tooth was stopped aching

13. Answer- to defend the hardly-won

Answer- to defend the hardly-won

14. Answer- when the rain, heavy and stormy, rushed in

Answer- when the rain, heavy and stormy, rushed in

15. Answer- a bicameral legislature was established

Answer- a bicameral legislature was established

16. Answer- a protein substance found in the blood of some people

Answer- a protein substance found in the blood of some people

17. Answer- New Delhi

Answer- New Delhi

18. Answer- 5

Answer- 5

19. Answer- 1984

Answer- 1984

20. Answer- cricket

Answer- cricket

21. Answer- Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur

Answer- Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur

22. Answer- both (a) and (c)

Answer- both (a) and (c)

23. Answer- court

Answer- court

24. Answer- January 26, 1950

Answer- January 26, 1950

25. Answer- America

Answer- America

26. Answer- The God of Small Things

Answer- The God of Small Things

27. Answer- April 4, 1949

Answer- April 4, 1949

28. Answer- Copernicus

Answer- Copernicus

29. Answer- 1928

Answer- 1928

30. Answer- oxygen

Answer- oxygen

