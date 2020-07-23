GK Questions 2020 For July 23 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
1. The principal bodies of the UNO are ---------------.
I.The General Assembly and the Security Council
II. The Economic and Social Council
III. International Court of Justice
IV. Trusteeship Council and secretariat
2. The significance of the lotus symbol is ------------.
3. The prize given to individuals fighting for freedom, independence and dignity of people is ------------.
4. The state having maximum cities is -------------.
5. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
6. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
7. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
8. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
9. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
10. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
11. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
12. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
13. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
14. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
15. The National Convention framed the new Republican constitution of France in 1795, according to which ---------------.
16. The Rh factor refers to ----------------.
17. The national museum is located at ---------------.
18. The number of permanent members of the UN Security Council is ----------------.
19. The Sports Authority of India is was registered as a society in -----------------.
20. The Reliance Cup is associated with ------------------.
21. The only Indian woman who becomes President of the World Health Organisation so far is/was ---------------.
22. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, awards the Nobel Prize in ---------------.
23. The playground of lawn tennis is called -----------------.
24. The National Emblem was adopted by Government of India on ----------------.
25. The News Agency "Associated Press" is of ---------------.
26. The prize-winning the title of Arundhati Roy for Booker's Prize in 1997 was ---------------.
27. The NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) was established on ---------------.
28. The scientist who first discovered that the earth revolves around the sun was ----------------.
29. The Olympic Flame was lit for the first time at the Amsterdam stadium in ----------------.
30. The 'pulse' of the aquatic environment can be ascertained by measuring ------------------.
1. The principal bodies of the UNO are ---------------.
Answer- All of the above
2. The significance of the lotus symbol is ------------.
Answer- culture and civilisation
3. The prize given to individuals fighting for freedom, independence and dignity of people is ------------.
Answer- Simon Bolivai Prize
4. The state having maximum cities is -------------.
Answer- Uttar Pradesh
5. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
Answer- it is meek and humble
6. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
Answer- more sweetly
7. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
Answer- Block of Residential flats
8. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
Answer- all the information that you want
9. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
Answer- awaiting for
10. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
Answer- are
11. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
Answer- They have been
12. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
Answer- my tooth was stopped aching
13. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
Answer- to defend the hardly-won
14. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
Answer- when the rain, heavy and stormy, rushed in
15. The National Convention framed the new Republican constitution of France in 1795, according to which ---------------.
Answer- a bicameral legislature was established
16. The Rh factor refers to ----------------.
Answer- a protein substance found in the blood of some people
17. The national museum is located at ---------------.
Answer- New Delhi
18. The number of permanent members of the UN Security Council is ----------------.
Answer- 5
19. The Sports Authority of India is was registered as a society in -----------------.
Answer- 1984
20. The Reliance Cup is associated with ------------------.
Answer- cricket
21. The only Indian woman who becomes President of the World Health Organisation so far is/was ---------------.
Answer- Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur
22. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awards the Nobel Prize in ---------------.
Answer- both (a) and (c)
23. The playground of lawn tennis is called -----------------.
Answer- court
24. The National Emblem was adopted by Government of India on ----------------.
Answer- January 26, 1950
25. The News Agency "Associated Press" is of ---------------.
Answer- America
26. The prize-winning title of Arundhati Roy for Booker's Prize in 1997 was ---------------.
Answer- The God of Small Things
27. The NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) was established on ---------------.
Answer- April 4, 1949
28. The scientist who first discovered that the earth revolves around the sun was ----------------.
Answer- Copernicus
29. The Olympic Flame was lit for the first time at the Amsterdam stadium in ----------------.
Answer- 1928
30. The 'pulse' of the aquatic environment can be ascertained by measuring ------------------.
Answer- oxygen
