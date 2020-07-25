GK Questions 2020 For July 25 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
1. The number of principal organs of the United Nation is -------------.
2. The number of sovereign countries who are members of the United Nations is ------------.
3. The significance of peace is denoted by which of the following symbol?
4. The range of R.C to W.C in the human body is ----------------.
5. The Reliance Cup was earlier known by the name of -------------.
6. The sacred place for Buddhists is -------------.
7. The objective of India's space programme was --------.
8. The official language of the Government of India is --------------.
9. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
10. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
11. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
12. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
13. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
14. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
15. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
16. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
17. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
18. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
19. The number of chromosomes in the human body is -----------.
48
20. UN General Assembly elects a President and how many Vice Presidents at the start of its every regular session?
21. Vitamin B12 is most useful for combating ------------.
22. Venturi tube is used for ----------.
23. The total number of Judges of the International Court of Justice is ------------.
24. The purest form of water can be obtained from -----------.
25. The treaty which ushered in NATO was signed by the member nations at ------------.
26. To prevent loss of weight plants reduce transpiration by ------------.
27. Uttar Pradesh is surrounded by ___ in the north.
28. The velocity of light was first measured by -------------.
29. The Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports is located at ----------------.
30. The unit of current is -----------.
1. The number of principal organs of the United Nation is -------------.
Answer- 6
2. The number of sovereign countries who are members of the United Nations is ------------.
Answer- 191
3. The significance of peace is denoted by which of the following symbol?
Answer- Olive branch
4. The range of R.C to W.C in the human body is ----------------.
Answer- 1: 500
5. The Reliance Cup was earlier known by the name of -------------.
Answer- Prudential Cup
6. The sacred place for Buddhists is -------------.
Answer- All of the above
7. The objective of India's space programme was --------.
Answer- All of the above
8. The official language of the Government of India is --------------.
Answer- Hindi
9. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
Answer- If a man diligently seeks to come into the contact
10. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
Answer- remember me
11. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
Answer- when I shall reach NewDelhi.
12. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
Answer- we witnessed a collusion
13. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
Answer- is not attending his office
14. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
Answer- He couldn't but help
15. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
Answer- if you will ask him
16. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
Answer- The brand proposition now, therefore, had to be that Keokarpin Antiseptic Cream is more effective
17. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
Answer- No error.
18. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
Answer- were not competent to do the job efficiently
19. The number of chromosomes in the human body is -----------.
Answer- 46
20. UN General Assembly elects a President and how many Vice Presidents at the start of its every regular session?
Answer- Twenty one
21. Vitamin B12 is most useful for combating ------------.
Answer- anaemia
22. Venturi tube is used for ----------.
Answer- measuring the flow of a fluid
23. The total number of Judges of the International Court of Justice is ------------.
Answer- 15
24. The purest form of water can be obtained from -----------.
Answer- a heavy shower of rain
25. The treaty which ushered in NATO was signed by the member nations at ------------.
Answer- Washington
26. To prevent loss of weight plants reduce transpiration by ------------.
Answer- All of the above
27. Uttar Pradesh is surrounded by ___ in the north.
Answer- Uttrakhand
28. The velocity of light was first measured by -------------.
Answer- Romer
29. The Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports is located at ----------------.
Answer- Patiala
30. The unit of current is -----------.
Answer- ampere
