GK Questions 2020 For July 25 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for July 25, 2020

1. The number of principal organs of the United Nation is -------------.

3

4

5

6

2. The number of sovereign countries who are members of the United Nations is ------------.

180

182

183

191

3. The significance of peace is denoted by which of the following symbol?

Olive branch

Greenlight

Lotus

Red flag

4. The range of R.C to W.C in the human body is ----------------.

15 : 500

10 : 500

5 : 500

1 : 500

5. The Reliance Cup was earlier known by the name of -------------.

Benson and Hedges Cup

McDowell's Challenge Cup

Prudential Cup

Rothmans Cup

6. The sacred place for Buddhists is -------------.

Lumbini (Nepal) where Buddha was born

Bodh Gaya (Bihar) where Buddha received enlightenment

Kusinagara (UP) where Buddha attained Nirvana

All of the above

7. The objective of India's space programme was --------.

mass communication and education via satellite

survey and management of natural resources

development of indigenous satellites and satellite launch vehicles

All of the above

8. The official language of the Government of India is --------------.

English

Malayalam

Hindi

Marathi

9. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

If a man diligently seeks to come into the contact

with the best that has been thought and said in this world

he will become simple and unselfish.

No error.

10. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

You must

remember me

to post this letter.

No error.

11. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

I shall certainly

write to you

when I shall reach NewDelhi.

No error.

12. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

On the busy Ring Road

we witnessed a collusion

between a truck and an auto.

No error.

13. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Mr.Praful Patel

is not attending his office

for the last month.

No error.

14. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

He couldn't but help

shedding tears at the plight of the villagers

rendered homeless by a devastating cyclone.

No error.

15. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

He will certainly help you

if you will ask him

in a pleasant manner.

No error.

16. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

The brand proposition now, therefore, had to be that Keokarpin Antiseptic Cream is more effective

because it penetrates deep down (being light and non-sticky) and works from within

(because of its ayurvedic ingredients) to keep skin blemish, free and helps cope with cuts nicks, burns and nappy rash.

No error

17. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Will you please buy

some jaggery for me

if you go to the market?

No error.

18. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Most of the members at the meeting felt

that the group appointed for investigating the case

were not competent to do the job efficiently.

No error.

19. The number of chromosomes in the human body is -----------.

42

44

46

48

20. UN General Assembly elects a President and how many Vice Presidents at the start of its every regular session?

Seven

Fifteen

Twenty-one

Two

21. Vitamin B12 is most useful for combating ------------.

anaemia

goitre

night blindness

rickets

22. Venturi tube is used for ----------.

measuring the intensity of earthquakes

measuring specific gravity

measuring density

measuring flow of a fluid

23. The total number of Judges of the International Court of Justice is ------------.

10

12

15

18

24. The purest form of water can be obtained from -----------.

a deep tubewell

a running stream

a hot water spring

a heavy shower of rain

25. The treaty which ushered in NATO was signed by the member nations at ------------.

Geneva

London

Paris

Washington

26. To prevent loss of weight plants reduce transpiration by ------------.

shedding of leaves

reducing the size of leaves

developing hair around stomata

All of the above

27. Uttar Pradesh is surrounded by ___ in the north.

Nepal

Uttrakhand

Haryana and Delhi

Rajasthan

28. The velocity of light was first measured by -------------.

Einstein

Newton

Romer

Galileo

29. The Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports is located at ----------------.

Bangalore

Kolkata

Darjeeling

Patiala

30. The unit of current is -----------.

ohm

watt

ampere

None of the above

GK 2020 Answer

1. The number of principal organs of the United Nation is -------------.

Answer- 6

2. The number of sovereign countries who are members of the United Nations is ------------.

Answer- 191

3. The significance of peace is denoted by which of the following symbol?

Answer- Olive branch

4. The range of R.C to W.C in the human body is ----------------.

Answer- 1: 500

5. The Reliance Cup was earlier known by the name of -------------.

Answer- Prudential Cup

6. The sacred place for Buddhists is -------------.

Answer- All of the above

7. The objective of India's space programme was --------.

Answer- All of the above

8. The official language of the Government of India is --------------.

Answer- Hindi

9. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- If a man diligently seeks to come into the contact

10. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- remember me

11. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- when I shall reach NewDelhi.

12. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- we witnessed a collusion

13. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- is not attending his office

14. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- He couldn't but help

15. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- if you will ask him

16. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- The brand proposition now, therefore, had to be that Keokarpin Antiseptic Cream is more effective

17. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- No error.

18. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- were not competent to do the job efficiently

19. The number of chromosomes in the human body is -----------.

Answer- 46

20. UN General Assembly elects a President and how many Vice Presidents at the start of its every regular session?

Answer- Twenty one

21. Vitamin B12 is most useful for combating ------------.

Answer- anaemia

22. Venturi tube is used for ----------.

Answer- measuring the flow of a fluid

23. The total number of Judges of the International Court of Justice is ------------.

Answer- 15

24. The purest form of water can be obtained from -----------.

Answer- a heavy shower of rain

25. The treaty which ushered in NATO was signed by the member nations at ------------.

Answer- Washington

26. To prevent loss of weight plants reduce transpiration by ------------.

Answer- All of the above

27. Uttar Pradesh is surrounded by ___ in the north.

Answer- Uttrakhand

28. The velocity of light was first measured by -------------.

Answer- Romer

29. The Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports is located at ----------------.

Answer- Patiala

30. The unit of current is -----------.

Answer- ampere

