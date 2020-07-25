GK Questions 2020 For July 26 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Last Updated:

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the GK questions is not an easy task, but you can brush up your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up for your knowledge. India GK is useful in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and GK questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions available online.

Top GK Questions for July 26, 2020

1. Which state/UT Chief Minister presented Rs 9000 crore tax-free budget for the financial year 2020-2021 in the assembly?

  • Delhi
  • Puducherry
  • Goa
  • Ladakh

2. The term used to describe money that flows into a country to take advantage of high rates of interest is called ---------------.

  • hot money
  • hard sector
  • hard currency
  • None of the above

3. The term which refers to the total amount of sales made by a firm in one year or the total amount of money changing hands in the business is ---------------.

  • trade gap
  • turnover
  • reserves
  • referendum

4. Under which article in 1968 the number of votes required in the Security Council to convene a general conference to review the charter was increased from seven to nine?

  • Article 81
  • Article 98
  • Article 109
  • Article 115

5. To consider a large number of agenda items, the General Assembly has how many main committees?

  • Five
  • Seven
  • Nine
  • Fifteen

6. The world's largest international organisation and a successor to the League of Nations is --------------.

  • UNESCO
  • UNO
  • UNICEF
  • None of the above

7. Todar Mal was ------------------.

  • revenue minister in the court of Akbar
  • one of the nine gems in the court of Akbar
  • known for his reforms in policies of land revenue during Akbar's reign
  • All of the above

8. Treaty of Versailles rearranged the boundaries of several countries in Europe and many countries were formed such as -----------------.

  • Poland and Yugoslavia
  • Lithuania and Estonia
  • both (a) and (b)
  • None of the above

9. The term Ground Stroke is associated with which of the following games?

  • Cricket
  • Badminton
  • Tennis
  • Draughts

10. Until December 1991 ____ were integral parts of the USSR & not independent countries but had separate UN memberships.

  • Belarus and Ukraine
  • The Czech Republic and Slovakia
  • Tonga and Nauru
  • None of the above

11. Tomb of Vasco-da-Gama is situated at -----------.

  • Chittorgarh (Rajasthan)
  • Kochi (Kerala)
  • Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu)
  • Durgapur (West Bengal)

12. The unit of energy in the MKS system is ----------.

  • volt
  • erg
  • ohm
  • joule

13. The tribe residing in Meghalaya is -------.

  • Garos
  • Khas
  • Kol
  • Murias

14. The type of root system of all of the following is the tap root system, except that of --------------.

  • mango tree
  • kachnar tree
  • sunflower plant
  • maize plant

15. To which of the following countries does the news agency Cetreko belong?

  • Czechoslovakia
  • Indonesia
  • France
  • USA

16. The Territorial Army was established in --------.

  • 1962
  • 1948
  • 1920
  • 1953

17. Tripura is surrounded by ____ in the east

  • Assam
  • Mizoram
  • both (a) and (b)
  • Bangladesh

18. To produce a sound it is necessary that -------.

  • the source should execute longitudinal vibrations
  • the source should execute transverse vibrations
  • the source may execute any type of vibrations
  • the vibrations of the source are not necessary

19. Tiger Woods is associated with which of the following sports?

  • Table tennis
  • Tennis
  • Golf
  • Boxing

20. The trophy given for exemplary conduct displayed by an athlete during the Olympic games is ----------.

  • Mohammad Toher Trophy
  • Count Alberto Bonacossa Trophy
  • Tokyo Trophy
  • None of the above

21. The UN library is known by the name of ------------.

  • Nation's library
  • U Thant library
  • Hammarskjoeld library
  • Trygve Lie library

22. The UN charter was ratified in 1945 by -------------.

  • 25 nations
  • 29 nations
  • 33 nations
  • 37 nations

23. The toxin is a poisonous substance produce by --------------.

  • some higher plants
  • certain animals
  • pathogenic bacteria
  • All of the above

24. The theory of inheritance of acquired character was propounded by ------------.

  • Charles Darwin
  • Gregor Mendel
  • J. Lamarck
  • Weismann

25. Uttaranchal has an international boundary with ____ in north, north-east and eastern side.

  • China
  • Nepal
  • both (a) and (b)
  • None of the above

26. Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary at Tamil Nadu has reserves of -------------.

  • the wild ass, wolf, nilgai, chinkara
  • important bird sanctuary
  • Pantha, chital, sloth bear, wolf
  • elephant, deer, wild boar, crocodile, crangetic dolphin

27. Water is a good solvent of ionic salts because of ------------.

  • it has a high boiling point
  • it has a high dipole moment
  • it has a high specific heat
  • it has no colour

28. The trophy known by the name of Grand Prix is associated with --------------.

  • table tennis
  • lawn tennis
  • table tennis and lawn tennis
  • table tennis, lawn tennis and shooting

29. The term of office of a Judge of the International Court of Justice is ----------------.

  • five years
  • six years
  • nine years
  • ten years

30. Vijayalakshmi Pandit was ----------.

  • the first women minister of an Indian state (UP)
  • the first women to become president of the UN General Assembly
  • the first Indian women Ambassador to Moscow
  • All of the above

GK 2020 Answer

1. Which state/UT Chief Minister presented Rs 9000 crore tax-free budget for the financial year 2020-2021 in the assembly?

Answer- Puducherry

2. The term used to describe money that flows into a country to take advantage of high rates of interest is called ---------------.

Answer- hot money

3. The term which refers to the total amount of sales made by a firm in one year or the total amount of money changing hands in the business is ---------------.

Answer- turnover

4. Under which article in 1968, the number of votes required in the Security Council to convene a general conference to review the charter was increased from seven to nine?

Answer- Article 109

5. To consider a large number of agenda items, the General Assembly has how many main committees?

Answer- Seven

6. The world's largest international organisation and a successor to the League of Nations is --------------.

Answer- UNO

7. Todar Mal was ------------------.

Answer- All of the above

8. Treaty of Versailles rearranged the boundaries of several countries in Europe and many countries were formed such as -----------------.

Answer- both (a) and (b)

9. The term Ground Stroke is associated with which of the following games?

Answer- Tennis

10. Until December 1991 ____ were integral parts of the USSR & not independent countries but had separate UN memberships.

Answer- Belarus and Ukraine

11. Tomb of Vasco-da-Gama is situated at -----------.

Answer- Kochi (Kerala)

12. The unit of energy in the MKS system is ----------.

Answer- joule

13. The tribe residing in Meghalaya is -------.

Answer- Garos

14. The type of root system of all of the following is the tap root system, except that of --------------.

Answer- maize plant

15. To which of the following countries does the news agency Cetreko belong?

Answer- Czechoslovakia

16. The Territorial Army was established in --------.

Answer- 1948

17. Tripura is surrounded by ____ in the east

Answer- Mizoram

18. To produce a sound it is necessary that -------.

Answer- the source may execute any type of vibrations

19. Tiger Woods is associated with which of the following sports?

Answer- Golf

20. The trophy given for exemplary conduct displayed by an athlete during the Olympic games is ----------.

Answer- Tokyo Trophy

21. The UN library is known by the name of ------------.

Answer- Hammarskjoeld library

22. The UN charter was ratified in 1945 by -------------.

Answer- 29 nations

23. The toxin is a poisonous substance produce by --------------.

Answer- All of the above

24. The theory of inheritance of acquired character was propounded by ------------.

Answer- J. Lamarck

25. Uttaranchal has an international boundary with ____ in north, north-east and eastern side.

Answer- both (a) and (b)

26. Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary at Tamil Nadu has reserves of -------------.

Answer- an important bird sanctuary

27. Water is a good solvent of ionic salts because of ------------.

Answer- it has a high dipole moment

28. The trophy known by the name of Grand Prix is associated with --------------.

Answer- table tennis, lawn tennis and shooting

29. The term of office of a Judge of the International Court of Justice is ----------------.

Answer- nine years

30. Vijayalakshmi Pandit was ----------.

Answer- All of the above

