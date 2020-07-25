GK Questions 2020 For July 26 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the GK questions is not an easy task, but you can brush up your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up for your knowledge. India GK is useful in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and GK questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions available online.

Top GK Questions for July 26, 2020

1. Which state/UT Chief Minister presented Rs 9000 crore tax-free budget for the financial year 2020-2021 in the assembly?

Delhi

Puducherry

Goa

Ladakh

2. The term used to describe money that flows into a country to take advantage of high rates of interest is called ---------------.

hot money

hard sector

hard currency

None of the above

3. The term which refers to the total amount of sales made by a firm in one year or the total amount of money changing hands in the business is ---------------.

trade gap

turnover

reserves

referendum

4. Under which article in 1968 the number of votes required in the Security Council to convene a general conference to review the charter was increased from seven to nine?

Article 81

Article 98

Article 109

Article 115

5. To consider a large number of agenda items, the General Assembly has how many main committees?

Five

Seven

Nine

Fifteen

6. The world's largest international organisation and a successor to the League of Nations is --------------.

UNESCO

UNO

UNICEF

None of the above

7. Todar Mal was ------------------.

revenue minister in the court of Akbar

one of the nine gems in the court of Akbar

known for his reforms in policies of land revenue during Akbar's reign

All of the above

8. Treaty of Versailles rearranged the boundaries of several countries in Europe and many countries were formed such as -----------------.

Poland and Yugoslavia

Lithuania and Estonia

both (a) and (b)

None of the above

9. The term Ground Stroke is associated with which of the following games?

Cricket

Badminton

Tennis

Draughts

10. Until December 1991 ____ were integral parts of the USSR & not independent countries but had separate UN memberships.

Belarus and Ukraine

The Czech Republic and Slovakia

Tonga and Nauru

None of the above

11. Tomb of Vasco-da-Gama is situated at -----------.

Chittorgarh (Rajasthan)

Kochi (Kerala)

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu)

Durgapur (West Bengal)

12. The unit of energy in the MKS system is ----------.

volt

erg

ohm

joule

13. The tribe residing in Meghalaya is -------.

Garos

Khas

Kol

Murias

14. The type of root system of all of the following is the tap root system, except that of --------------.

mango tree

kachnar tree

sunflower plant

maize plant

15. To which of the following countries does the news agency Cetreko belong?

Czechoslovakia

Indonesia

France

USA

16. The Territorial Army was established in --------.

1962

1948

1920

1953

17. Tripura is surrounded by ____ in the east

Assam

Mizoram

both (a) and (b)

Bangladesh

18. To produce a sound it is necessary that -------.

the source should execute longitudinal vibrations

the source should execute transverse vibrations

the source may execute any type of vibrations

the vibrations of the source are not necessary

19. Tiger Woods is associated with which of the following sports?

Table tennis

Tennis

Golf

Boxing

20. The trophy given for exemplary conduct displayed by an athlete during the Olympic games is ----------.

Mohammad Toher Trophy

Count Alberto Bonacossa Trophy

Tokyo Trophy

None of the above

21. The UN library is known by the name of ------------.

Nation's library

U Thant library

Hammarskjoeld library

Trygve Lie library

22. The UN charter was ratified in 1945 by -------------.

25 nations

29 nations

33 nations

37 nations

23. The toxin is a poisonous substance produce by --------------.

some higher plants

certain animals

pathogenic bacteria

All of the above

24. The theory of inheritance of acquired character was propounded by ------------.

Charles Darwin

Gregor Mendel

J. Lamarck

Weismann

25. Uttaranchal has an international boundary with ____ in north, north-east and eastern side.

China

Nepal

both (a) and (b)

None of the above

26. Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary at Tamil Nadu has reserves of -------------.

the wild ass, wolf, nilgai, chinkara

important bird sanctuary

Pantha, chital, sloth bear, wolf

elephant, deer, wild boar, crocodile, crangetic dolphin

27. Water is a good solvent of ionic salts because of ------------.

it has a high boiling point

it has a high dipole moment

it has a high specific heat

it has no colour

28. The trophy known by the name of Grand Prix is associated with --------------.

table tennis

lawn tennis

table tennis and lawn tennis

table tennis, lawn tennis and shooting

29. The term of office of a Judge of the International Court of Justice is ----------------.

five years

six years

nine years

ten years

30. Vijayalakshmi Pandit was ----------.

the first women minister of an Indian state (UP)

the first women to become president of the UN General Assembly

the first Indian women Ambassador to Moscow

All of the above

GK 2020 Answer

1. Which state/UT Chief Minister presented Rs 9000 crore tax-free budget for the financial year 2020-2021 in the assembly?

Answer- Puducherry

2. The term used to describe money that flows into a country to take advantage of high rates of interest is called ---------------.

Answer- hot money

3. The term which refers to the total amount of sales made by a firm in one year or the total amount of money changing hands in the business is ---------------.

Answer- turnover

4. Under which article in 1968, the number of votes required in the Security Council to convene a general conference to review the charter was increased from seven to nine?

Answer- Article 109

5. To consider a large number of agenda items, the General Assembly has how many main committees?

Answer- Seven

6. The world's largest international organisation and a successor to the League of Nations is --------------.

Answer- UNO

7. Todar Mal was ------------------.

Answer- All of the above

8. Treaty of Versailles rearranged the boundaries of several countries in Europe and many countries were formed such as -----------------.

Answer- both (a) and (b)

9. The term Ground Stroke is associated with which of the following games?

Answer- Tennis

10. Until December 1991 ____ were integral parts of the USSR & not independent countries but had separate UN memberships.

Answer- Belarus and Ukraine

11. Tomb of Vasco-da-Gama is situated at -----------.

Answer- Kochi (Kerala)

12. The unit of energy in the MKS system is ----------.

Answer- joule

13. The tribe residing in Meghalaya is -------.

Answer- Garos

14. The type of root system of all of the following is the tap root system, except that of --------------.

Answer- maize plant

15. To which of the following countries does the news agency Cetreko belong?

Answer- Czechoslovakia

16. The Territorial Army was established in --------.

Answer- 1948

17. Tripura is surrounded by ____ in the east

Answer- Mizoram

18. To produce a sound it is necessary that -------.

Answer- the source may execute any type of vibrations

19. Tiger Woods is associated with which of the following sports?

Answer- Golf

20. The trophy given for exemplary conduct displayed by an athlete during the Olympic games is ----------.

Answer- Tokyo Trophy

21. The UN library is known by the name of ------------.

Answer- Hammarskjoeld library

22. The UN charter was ratified in 1945 by -------------.

Answer- 29 nations

23. The toxin is a poisonous substance produce by --------------.

Answer- All of the above

24. The theory of inheritance of acquired character was propounded by ------------.

Answer- J. Lamarck

25. Uttaranchal has an international boundary with ____ in north, north-east and eastern side.

Answer- both (a) and (b)

26. Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary at Tamil Nadu has reserves of -------------.

Answer- an important bird sanctuary

27. Water is a good solvent of ionic salts because of ------------.

Answer- it has a high dipole moment

28. The trophy known by the name of Grand Prix is associated with --------------.

Answer- table tennis, lawn tennis and shooting

29. The term of office of a Judge of the International Court of Justice is ----------------.

Answer- nine years

30. Vijayalakshmi Pandit was ----------.

Answer- All of the above

