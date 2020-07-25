GK Questions 2020 For July 26 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the GK questions is not an easy task, but you can brush up your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up for your knowledge. India GK is useful in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and GK questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions available online.
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. Which state/UT Chief Minister presented Rs 9000 crore tax-free budget for the financial year 2020-2021 in the assembly?
2. The term used to describe money that flows into a country to take advantage of high rates of interest is called ---------------.
3. The term which refers to the total amount of sales made by a firm in one year or the total amount of money changing hands in the business is ---------------.
4. Under which article in 1968 the number of votes required in the Security Council to convene a general conference to review the charter was increased from seven to nine?
5. To consider a large number of agenda items, the General Assembly has how many main committees?
6. The world's largest international organisation and a successor to the League of Nations is --------------.
7. Todar Mal was ------------------.
8. Treaty of Versailles rearranged the boundaries of several countries in Europe and many countries were formed such as -----------------.
9. The term Ground Stroke is associated with which of the following games?
10. Until December 1991 ____ were integral parts of the USSR & not independent countries but had separate UN memberships.
11. Tomb of Vasco-da-Gama is situated at -----------.
12. The unit of energy in the MKS system is ----------.
13. The tribe residing in Meghalaya is -------.
14. The type of root system of all of the following is the tap root system, except that of --------------.
15. To which of the following countries does the news agency Cetreko belong?
16. The Territorial Army was established in --------.
17. Tripura is surrounded by ____ in the east
18. To produce a sound it is necessary that -------.
19. Tiger Woods is associated with which of the following sports?
20. The trophy given for exemplary conduct displayed by an athlete during the Olympic games is ----------.
21. The UN library is known by the name of ------------.
22. The UN charter was ratified in 1945 by -------------.
23. The toxin is a poisonous substance produce by --------------.
24. The theory of inheritance of acquired character was propounded by ------------.
25. Uttaranchal has an international boundary with ____ in north, north-east and eastern side.
26. Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary at Tamil Nadu has reserves of -------------.
27. Water is a good solvent of ionic salts because of ------------.
28. The trophy known by the name of Grand Prix is associated with --------------.
29. The term of office of a Judge of the International Court of Justice is ----------------.
30. Vijayalakshmi Pandit was ----------.
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. Which state/UT Chief Minister presented Rs 9000 crore tax-free budget for the financial year 2020-2021 in the assembly?
Answer- Puducherry
2. The term used to describe money that flows into a country to take advantage of high rates of interest is called ---------------.
Answer- hot money
3. The term which refers to the total amount of sales made by a firm in one year or the total amount of money changing hands in the business is ---------------.
Answer- turnover
4. Under which article in 1968, the number of votes required in the Security Council to convene a general conference to review the charter was increased from seven to nine?
Answer- Article 109
5. To consider a large number of agenda items, the General Assembly has how many main committees?
Answer- Seven
6. The world's largest international organisation and a successor to the League of Nations is --------------.
Answer- UNO
7. Todar Mal was ------------------.
Answer- All of the above
8. Treaty of Versailles rearranged the boundaries of several countries in Europe and many countries were formed such as -----------------.
Answer- both (a) and (b)
9. The term Ground Stroke is associated with which of the following games?
Answer- Tennis
10. Until December 1991 ____ were integral parts of the USSR & not independent countries but had separate UN memberships.
Answer- Belarus and Ukraine
11. Tomb of Vasco-da-Gama is situated at -----------.
Answer- Kochi (Kerala)
12. The unit of energy in the MKS system is ----------.
Answer- joule
13. The tribe residing in Meghalaya is -------.
Answer- Garos
14. The type of root system of all of the following is the tap root system, except that of --------------.
Answer- maize plant
15. To which of the following countries does the news agency Cetreko belong?
Answer- Czechoslovakia
16. The Territorial Army was established in --------.
Answer- 1948
17. Tripura is surrounded by ____ in the east
Answer- Mizoram
18. To produce a sound it is necessary that -------.
Answer- the source may execute any type of vibrations
19. Tiger Woods is associated with which of the following sports?
Answer- Golf
20. The trophy given for exemplary conduct displayed by an athlete during the Olympic games is ----------.
Answer- Tokyo Trophy
21. The UN library is known by the name of ------------.
Answer- Hammarskjoeld library
22. The UN charter was ratified in 1945 by -------------.
Answer- 29 nations
23. The toxin is a poisonous substance produce by --------------.
Answer- All of the above
24. The theory of inheritance of acquired character was propounded by ------------.
Answer- J. Lamarck
25. Uttaranchal has an international boundary with ____ in north, north-east and eastern side.
Answer- both (a) and (b)
26. Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary at Tamil Nadu has reserves of -------------.
Answer- an important bird sanctuary
27. Water is a good solvent of ionic salts because of ------------.
Answer- it has a high dipole moment
28. The trophy known by the name of Grand Prix is associated with --------------.
Answer- table tennis, lawn tennis and shooting
29. The term of office of a Judge of the International Court of Justice is ----------------.
Answer- nine years
30. Vijayalakshmi Pandit was ----------.
Answer- All of the above
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs