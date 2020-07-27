GK Questions 2020 For July 27 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for July 27, 2020

1. Value Added Tax (VAT) is --------------------.

indirect tax levied at each stage of production and distribution, from the primary production to the retailer

tax calculated on the selling price, but in declaring the liability to the government, the seller is allowed to deduct any tax paid by him when he bought the goods

both (a) and (b)

None of the above

2. UNESCO (United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) was established in ------------------.

1919

1957

1945

1946

3. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

He said that he

will mind if

I refused his offer.

No error.

4. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Arun's parents died when he was young and

he looked after his aunt

who had no children?

No error.

5. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Though child marriage

has been banned

the custom still prevailed among some groups in India

No error.

6. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

My papa is

in a bad mood

today

No error.

7. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

The warden

forbade the student

from leaving the hostel.

No error.

8. When light passes from air into the glass it experiences a change of ---------------.

frequency and wavelength

frequency and speed

wavelength and speed

frequency, wavelength and speed

9. What is the literacy rate of Himachal Pradesh?

68.59 per cent

77.13 per cent

22.63 per cent

54.40 per cent

10. When the batsman, in cricket, is out without scoring a single run, is called ---------------.

drive

duck

flight

googly

11. When and where was hockey introduced for women in the Olympics?

1908 at London

1980 at Moscow

1936 at Berlin

1924 at Paris

12. When is Haryana Day?

September 1

October 1

November 1

December 1

13. What is the purpose of SAARC?

To promote the welfare of the people of South Asia

To improve the environment of security in the region

To accelerate economic growth and cultural development

All of the above

14. When did Yuri Alekseyevich Gagaris of Russia, the first man to reach space, reached space?

1960

1961

1962

1963

15. When is the World's Diabetes Day?

14th November

11th December

15th October

1st July

16. When did Margaret Thatcher become the first women Prime Minister of Britain?

1998

1989

1979

1800

17. What is the literacy rate of Maharashtra?

77.27 per cent

66.26 per cent

55.25 per cent

44.24 per cent

18. What is Magna Carta?

It was a charter of Rights granted to the Englishmen during 1215 AD by King John II

It was a charter guaranteeing the freedom of the barons, the church and the common man

It is the foundation stone of the rights and liberties of the English people

All of the above

19. When did Afghanistan ends monarchy and became a republic?

1949

1973

1965

2000

20. When and where was tennis introduced in the Asian Games?

In 1958 at Tokyo

In 1962 at Jakarta

In 1966 at Bangkok

In 1974 at Teheran

21. What is the height of Nainital, Uttaranchal above sea level?

7,500 ft above sea level

3,500 ft above sea level

7,168 ft above sea level

6,400 ft above sea level

22. When a given amount of air is cooled --------------.

the amount of moisture it can hold decreases

its absolute humidity decreases

its relative humidity remains constant

its absolute humidity increases

23. When is the International Workers' Day?

15th April

12th December

1st May

1st August

24. What is the population density of Madhya Pradesh?

202/sq. km

196/sq. km

116/sq. km

68/sq. km

25. When does Russia celebrate its Independence Day?

14th November

8th October

9th August

12th June

26. What is the language mostly used in Madhya Pradesh?

Hindi

Marathi

English

Malayalam

27. When did the Aryans advance towards India reaching the Ganges and the Yamuna rivers? It was the time of the rise of Ganges Civilization.

2200 BC

1200 BC

2000 BC

1500 BC

28. Zakir Hussain was -------------.

the third President of India

India's second vice President

both (a) and (b)

None of the above

29. When did France become a Republic?

1789 AD

1798 AD

1792 AD

1729 AD

30. What is the purpose of OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development)?

Sustained economic growth

Employment

Higher standards of living

All of the above

GK 2020 Answer

1. Value Added Tax (VAT) is --------------------.

Answer- both (a) and (b)

2. UNESCO (United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) was established in ------------------.

Answer- 1946

3. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- will mind if

4. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- he looked after his aunt

5. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- the custom still prevailed among some groups in India

6. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- in a bad mood

7. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- No error.

8. When light passes from air into the glass it experiences a change of ---------------.

Answer- wavelength and speed

9. What is the literacy rate of Himachal Pradesh?

Answer- 77.13 per cent

10. When the batsman, in cricket, is out without scoring a single run, is called ---------------.

Answer- duck

11. When and where was hockey introduced for women in the Olympics?

Answer- 1980 at Moscow

12. When is Haryana Day?

Answer- November 1

13. What is the purpose of SAARC?

Answer- All of the above

14. When did Yuri Alekseyevich Gagaris of Russia, the first man to reach space, reached space?

Answer- 1961

15. When is the World's Diabetes Day?

Answer- 14th November

16. When did Margaret Thatcher become the first women Prime Minister of Britain?

Answer- 1979

17. What is the literacy rate of Maharashtra?

Answer- 77.27 per cent

18. What is Magna Carta?

Answer- All of the above

19. When did Afghanistan ends monarchy and became a republic?

Answer- 1973

20. When and where was tennis introduced in the Asian Games?

Answer- In 1958 at Tokyo

21. What is the height of Nainital, Uttaranchal above sea level?

Answer- 7,500 ft above sea level

22. When a given amount of air is cooled --------------.

Answer- the amount of moisture it can hold decreases

23. When is the International Workers' Day?

Answer- 1st May

24. What is the population density of Madhya Pradesh?

Answer- 196/sq. km

25. When does Russia celebrate its Independence Day?

Answer- 12th June

26. What is the language mostly used in Madhya Pradesh?

Answer- Hindi

27. When did the Aryans advance towards India reaching the Ganges and the Yamuna rivers? It was the time of the rise of Ganges Civilization.

Answer- 1500 BC

28. Zakir Hussain was -------------.

Answer- both (a) and (b)

29. When did France become Republic?

Answer- 1792 AD

30. What is the purpose of OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development)?

Answer- All of the above

