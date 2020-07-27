GK Questions 2020 For July 27 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
1. Value Added Tax (VAT) is --------------------.
2. UNESCO (United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) was established in ------------------.
3. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
4. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
5. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
6. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
7. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
8. When light passes from air into the glass it experiences a change of ---------------.
9. What is the literacy rate of Himachal Pradesh?
10. When the batsman, in cricket, is out without scoring a single run, is called ---------------.
11. When and where was hockey introduced for women in the Olympics?
12. When is Haryana Day?
13. What is the purpose of SAARC?
14. When did Yuri Alekseyevich Gagaris of Russia, the first man to reach space, reached space?
15. When is the World's Diabetes Day?
16. When did Margaret Thatcher become the first women Prime Minister of Britain?
17. What is the literacy rate of Maharashtra?
18. What is Magna Carta?
19. When did Afghanistan ends monarchy and became a republic?
20. When and where was tennis introduced in the Asian Games?
21. What is the height of Nainital, Uttaranchal above sea level?
22. When a given amount of air is cooled --------------.
23. When is the International Workers' Day?
24. What is the population density of Madhya Pradesh?
25. When does Russia celebrate its Independence Day?
26. What is the language mostly used in Madhya Pradesh?
27. When did the Aryans advance towards India reaching the Ganges and the Yamuna rivers? It was the time of the rise of Ganges Civilization.
28. Zakir Hussain was -------------.
29. When did France become a Republic?
30. What is the purpose of OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development)?
