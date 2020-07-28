GK Questions 2020 For July 28 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and GK questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
2. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
3. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
4. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
5. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
6. When and where was weightlifting introduced in the Olympics?
7. Yuri Gagarin was --------------.
8. When did China exploded the first atomic device?
9. When the cream is separated from milk -----------------.
10. What is the purpose of the 'United Nations Conference on Trade and Development' (UNCTAD)?
11. When did Commander Robert Peary discovered the North Pole?
12. What is the population density of Nagaland?
13. When did US astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin E. Aldrin land on the moon?
14. What is the population density of Kerala?
15. When does the Indonesian settlement in the Malay Peninsula take place?
16. When is Lal Bahadur Shastri's death anniversary?
17. What is the literacy rate of Punjab?
18. What is the range of missile 'Akash'?
19. When did US solar system probe Voyager-two discovered six new moons of the planet Uranus?
20. When and where was basketball introduced in the Olympics as a medal event?
21. What is S.I. unit of temperature?
22. What is the function of a dynamo?
23. What is the approximate area of Bihar?
24. When did first test-tube baby - Louise Brown born?
25. When did 19 NATO members and 11 'Partners for Peace' join hands for a peace plan for Kosovo Crisis?
26. What is the population density of Manipur?
27. When did India host the Commonwealth meeting?
28. What is the density of population in Chandigarh?
29. Yelena Isinbayeva is associated with which of the following games/sports?
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
Answer- he did not so far send
2. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
Answer- As much as I admire him for his sterling qualities.
3. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
Answer- that the dispute on this issue is between my brother and myself
4. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
Answer- All the furniture have been
5. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).
Answer- what I want is that
6. When and where was weightlifting introduced in the Olympics?
Answer- 1986 at Athens
7. Yuri Gagarin was --------------.
Answer- both (a) and (b)
8. When did China explode the first atomic device?
Answer- 1964
9. When the cream is separated from milk -----------------.
Answer- the density of milk increases
10. What is the purpose of the 'United Nations Conference on Trade and Development' (UNCTAD)?
Answer- Promotes International Trade with a view to accelerate the economic growth of developing countries
11. When did Commander Robert Peary discovered the North Pole?
Answer- 1909
12. What is the population density of Nagaland?
Answer- 120/sq. km
13. When did US astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin E. Aldrin land on the moon?
Answer- July 21, 1969
14. What is the population density of Kerala?
Answer- 819/sq. km
15. When does the Indonesian settlement in the Malay Peninsula take place?
Answer- 2200 BC
16. When is Lal Bahadur Shastri's death anniversary?
Answer- January, 11
17. What is the literacy rate of Punjab?
Answer- 69.95 per cent
18. What is the range of missile 'Akash'?
Answer- 25 km
19. When did US solar system probe Voyager-two discovered six new moons of the planet Uranus?
Answer- 1986
20. When and where was basketball introduced in the Olympics as a medal event?
Answer- 1936 at Berlin
21. What is S.I. unit of temperature?
Answer- Kelvin
22. What is the function of a dynamo?
Answer- To convert mechanical energy into electrical energy
23. What is the approximate area of Bihar?
Answer- 94,163 sq. km
24. When did first test-tube baby - Louise Brown born?
Answer- 1978
25. When did 19 NATO members and 11 'Partners for Peace' join hands for a peace plan for Kosovo Crisis?
Answer- 1999
26. What is the population density of Manipur?
Answer- 107/sq. km
27. When did India host the Commonwealth meeting?
Answer- 1983 at New Delhi
28. What is the density of population in Chandigarh?
Answer- 7,902/sq. km
29. Yelena Isinbayeva is associated with which of the following games/sports?
Answer- Pole vault
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs