Last Updated:

GK Questions 2020 For July 28 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Aspirants preparing for UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government & competitive exams can read daily gk questions 2020 updates here.

Written By
Akanksha Ghotkar
gk questions

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and GK questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Top GK Questions for July 28, 2020

1. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

  • In spite of several reminders
  • he did not so far send
  • any reply to me, letters.
  • No error

2. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

  • As much as I admire him for his sterling qualities.
  • I cannot excuse him for
  • being unfair to his friends.
  • No error

3. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

  • Please try to understand
  • that the dispute on this issue is between my brother and myself
  • and concerns nobody else.
  • No error.

4. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

  • All the furniture have been
  • sent to the new house
  • located in a village.
  • No error.

5. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

  • It does not matter how you do it
  • what I want is that
  • you should finish the work within a month.
  • No error.

6. When and where was weightlifting introduced in the Olympics?

  • 1986 at Athens
  • 1988 at Seoul
  • 1924 at St. Louis
  • 1908 at London

7. Yuri Gagarin was --------------.

  • a Russian cosmonaut & became the first man to travel in space.
  • the first person to fly at a great height of about 340 km from the earth
  • both (a) and (b)
  • None of the above

8. When did China exploded the first atomic device?

  • 1962
  • 1963
  • 1964
  • 1965

9. When the cream is separated from milk -----------------.

  • the density of milk increases
  • the density of milk decreases
  • the density of milk remains unchanged
  • it becomes more viscous

10. What is the purpose of the 'United Nations Conference on Trade and Development' (UNCTAD)?

  • Promotes International Trade with a view to accelerate the economic growth of developing countries
  • Promotes International Monetary co-operation & expansion of International Trade
  • Set rules for World Trade
  • None of the above

11. When did Commander Robert Peary discovered the North Pole?

  • 1904
  • 1905
  • 1908
  • 1909

12. What is the population density of Nagaland?

  • 120/sq. km
  • 220/sq. km
  • 320/sq. km
  • 420/sq. km

13. When did US astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin E. Aldrin land on the moon?

  • July 21, 1969
  • July 21, 1970
  • July 21, 1963
  • July 21, 1972

14. What is the population density of Kerala?

  • 819/sq. km
  • 602/sq. km
  • 415/sq. km
  • 500/sq. km

15. When does the Indonesian settlement in the Malay Peninsula take place?

  • 2400 BC
  • 2300 BC
  • 2200 BC
  • 2100 BC

16. When is Lal Bahadur Shastri's death anniversary?

  • January, 11
  • January, 20
  • January, 27
  • January, 31

17. What is the literacy rate of Punjab?

  • 63.615 per cent
  • 61.03 per cent
  • 69.95 per cent
  • 65.07 per cent

18. What is the range of missile 'Akash'?

  • 4 km
  • 25 km
  • 500 m to 9 km
  • 150 km

19. When did US solar system probe Voyager-two discovered six new moons of the planet Uranus?

  • 1986
  • 1916
  • 1946
  • 1966

20. When and where was basketball introduced in the Olympics as a medal event?

  • 1992 at Barcelona
  • 1928 at Paris
  • 1936 at Berlin
  • 1900 at Athens

21. What is S.I. unit of temperature?

  • Kelvin
  • Celsius
  • Centigrade
  • Fahrenheit

22. What is the function of a dynamo?

  • To convert heat energy into light energy
  • To convert light energy into heat energy
  • To convert mechanical energy into electrical energy
  • To convert electrical energy into mechanical energy

23. What is the approximate area of Bihar?

  • 94,163 sq. km
  • 1,35,100 sq. km
  • 3,702 sq. km
  • 1,96,024 sq. km

24. When did first test-tube baby - Louise Brown born?

  • 1939
  • 1958
  • 1981
  • 1978

25. When did 19 NATO members and 11 'Partners for Peace' join hands for a peace plan for Kosovo Crisis?

  • 1999
  • 1989
  • 1979
  • 1969

26. What is the population density of Manipur?

  • 107/sq. km
  • 207/sq. km
  • 307/sq. km
  • 407/sq. km

27. When did India host the Commonwealth meeting?

  • 1961 at Bangalore
  • 1976 at Pune
  • 1983 at New Delhi
  • None of the above

28. What is the density of population in Chandigarh?

  • 7,902/sq. km
  • 1,008/sq. km
  • 5,512/sq. km
  • 2,669/sq. km

29. Yelena Isinbayeva is associated with which of the following games/sports?

  • Tennis
  • Pole vault
  • Boxing
  • Weightlifting

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

GK 2020 Answer

1. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- he did not so far send

2. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- As much as I admire him for his sterling qualities.

3. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- that the dispute on this issue is between my brother and myself

4. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- All the furniture have been

5. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- what I want is that

6. When and where was weightlifting introduced in the Olympics?

Answer- 1986 at Athens

7. Yuri Gagarin was --------------.

Answer- both (a) and (b)

8. When did China explode the first atomic device?

Answer- 1964

9. When the cream is separated from milk -----------------.

Answer- the density of milk increases

10. What is the purpose of the 'United Nations Conference on Trade and Development' (UNCTAD)?

Answer- Promotes International Trade with a view to accelerate the economic growth of developing countries

11. When did Commander Robert Peary discovered the North Pole?

Answer- 1909

12. What is the population density of Nagaland?

Answer- 120/sq. km

13. When did US astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin E. Aldrin land on the moon?

Answer- July 21, 1969

14. What is the population density of Kerala?

Answer- 819/sq. km

15. When does the Indonesian settlement in the Malay Peninsula take place?

Answer- 2200 BC

16. When is Lal Bahadur Shastri's death anniversary?

Answer- January, 11

17. What is the literacy rate of Punjab?

Answer- 69.95 per cent

18. What is the range of missile 'Akash'?

Answer- 25 km

19. When did US solar system probe Voyager-two discovered six new moons of the planet Uranus?

Answer- 1986

20. When and where was basketball introduced in the Olympics as a medal event?

Answer- 1936 at Berlin

21. What is S.I. unit of temperature?

Answer- Kelvin

22. What is the function of a dynamo?

Answer- To convert mechanical energy into electrical energy

23. What is the approximate area of Bihar?

Answer- 94,163 sq. km

24. When did first test-tube baby - Louise Brown born?

Answer- 1978

25. When did 19 NATO members and 11 'Partners for Peace' join hands for a peace plan for Kosovo Crisis?

Answer- 1999

26. What is the population density of Manipur?

Answer- 107/sq. km

27. When did India host the Commonwealth meeting?

Answer- 1983 at New Delhi

28. What is the density of population in Chandigarh?

Answer- 7,902/sq. km

29. Yelena Isinbayeva is associated with which of the following games/sports?

Answer- Pole vault

Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all