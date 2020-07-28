GK Questions 2020 For July 28 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and GK questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for July 28, 2020

1. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

In spite of several reminders

he did not so far send

any reply to me, letters.

No error

2. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

As much as I admire him for his sterling qualities.

I cannot excuse him for

being unfair to his friends.

No error

3. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Please try to understand

that the dispute on this issue is between my brother and myself

and concerns nobody else.

No error.

4. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

All the furniture have been

sent to the new house

located in a village.

No error.

5. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

It does not matter how you do it

what I want is that

you should finish the work within a month.

No error.

6. When and where was weightlifting introduced in the Olympics?

1986 at Athens

1988 at Seoul

1924 at St. Louis

1908 at London

7. Yuri Gagarin was --------------.

a Russian cosmonaut & became the first man to travel in space.

the first person to fly at a great height of about 340 km from the earth

both (a) and (b)

None of the above

8. When did China exploded the first atomic device?

1962

1963

1964

1965

9. When the cream is separated from milk -----------------.

the density of milk increases

the density of milk decreases

the density of milk remains unchanged

it becomes more viscous

10. What is the purpose of the 'United Nations Conference on Trade and Development' (UNCTAD)?

Promotes International Trade with a view to accelerate the economic growth of developing countries

Promotes International Monetary co-operation & expansion of International Trade

Set rules for World Trade

None of the above

11. When did Commander Robert Peary discovered the North Pole?

1904

1905

1908

1909

12. What is the population density of Nagaland?

120/sq. km

220/sq. km

320/sq. km

420/sq. km

13. When did US astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin E. Aldrin land on the moon?

July 21, 1969

July 21, 1970

July 21, 1963

July 21, 1972

14. What is the population density of Kerala?

819/sq. km

602/sq. km

415/sq. km

500/sq. km

15. When does the Indonesian settlement in the Malay Peninsula take place?

2400 BC

2300 BC

2200 BC

2100 BC

16. When is Lal Bahadur Shastri's death anniversary?

January, 11

January, 20

January, 27

January, 31

17. What is the literacy rate of Punjab?

63.615 per cent

61.03 per cent

69.95 per cent

65.07 per cent

18. What is the range of missile 'Akash'?

4 km

25 km

500 m to 9 km

150 km

19. When did US solar system probe Voyager-two discovered six new moons of the planet Uranus?

1986

1916

1946

1966

20. When and where was basketball introduced in the Olympics as a medal event?

1992 at Barcelona

1928 at Paris

1936 at Berlin

1900 at Athens

21. What is S.I. unit of temperature?

Kelvin

Celsius

Centigrade

Fahrenheit

22. What is the function of a dynamo?

To convert heat energy into light energy

To convert light energy into heat energy

To convert mechanical energy into electrical energy

To convert electrical energy into mechanical energy

23. What is the approximate area of Bihar?

94,163 sq. km

1,35,100 sq. km

3,702 sq. km

1,96,024 sq. km

24. When did first test-tube baby - Louise Brown born?

1939

1958

1981

1978

25. When did 19 NATO members and 11 'Partners for Peace' join hands for a peace plan for Kosovo Crisis?

1999

1989

1979

1969

26. What is the population density of Manipur?

107/sq. km

207/sq. km

307/sq. km

407/sq. km

27. When did India host the Commonwealth meeting?

1961 at Bangalore

1976 at Pune

1983 at New Delhi

None of the above

28. What is the density of population in Chandigarh?

7,902/sq. km

1,008/sq. km

5,512/sq. km

2,669/sq. km

29. Yelena Isinbayeva is associated with which of the following games/sports?

Tennis

Pole vault

Boxing

Weightlifting

GK 2020 Answer

1. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- he did not so far send

2. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- As much as I admire him for his sterling qualities.

3. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- that the dispute on this issue is between my brother and myself

4. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- All the furniture have been

5. Read each sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical error in it. The error, if any will be in one part of the sentence. The letter of that part is the answer. If there is no error, the answer is 'D'. (Ignore the errors of punctuation, if any).

Answer- what I want is that

6. When and where was weightlifting introduced in the Olympics?

Answer- 1986 at Athens

7. Yuri Gagarin was --------------.

Answer- both (a) and (b)

8. When did China explode the first atomic device?

Answer- 1964

9. When the cream is separated from milk -----------------.

Answer- the density of milk increases

10. What is the purpose of the 'United Nations Conference on Trade and Development' (UNCTAD)?

Answer- Promotes International Trade with a view to accelerate the economic growth of developing countries

11. When did Commander Robert Peary discovered the North Pole?

Answer- 1909

12. What is the population density of Nagaland?

Answer- 120/sq. km

13. When did US astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin E. Aldrin land on the moon?

Answer- July 21, 1969

14. What is the population density of Kerala?

Answer- 819/sq. km

15. When does the Indonesian settlement in the Malay Peninsula take place?

Answer- 2200 BC

16. When is Lal Bahadur Shastri's death anniversary?

Answer- January, 11

17. What is the literacy rate of Punjab?

Answer- 69.95 per cent

18. What is the range of missile 'Akash'?

Answer- 25 km

19. When did US solar system probe Voyager-two discovered six new moons of the planet Uranus?

Answer- 1986

20. When and where was basketball introduced in the Olympics as a medal event?

Answer- 1936 at Berlin

21. What is S.I. unit of temperature?

Answer- Kelvin

22. What is the function of a dynamo?

Answer- To convert mechanical energy into electrical energy

23. What is the approximate area of Bihar?

Answer- 94,163 sq. km

24. When did first test-tube baby - Louise Brown born?

Answer- 1978

25. When did 19 NATO members and 11 'Partners for Peace' join hands for a peace plan for Kosovo Crisis?

Answer- 1999

26. What is the population density of Manipur?

Answer- 107/sq. km

27. When did India host the Commonwealth meeting?

Answer- 1983 at New Delhi

28. What is the density of population in Chandigarh?

Answer- 7,902/sq. km

29. Yelena Isinbayeva is associated with which of the following games/sports?

Answer- Pole vault

